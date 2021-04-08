EXPLAINER: Expert uses imagery to explain Floyd's death

STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A key witness at the trial of an ex-Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd's death used videos, animations and other imagery Thursday to argue that Floyd died of a lack of oxygen that damaged his brain and stopped his heart — and in effort to debunk key defense arguments.

Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois, testified as a prosecution expert at Derek Chauvin's trial. He said he had watched a large number of bystander and police body camera videos — some clips hundreds of times — to help develop the materials he presented to jurors.

Tobin walked jurors through a computer animation showing how Chauvin and two other officers held Floyd down on the pavement. The creators of the video removed the image of a squad car partway through the scene so jurors could get a 360-degree view of where the officers were and what they were doing during the fatal encounter. He used other animations to show how the lungs work and what happens when the windpipe is restricted.

He used a composite of pictures from a widely seen bystander video showing Chauvin pressing his knee to Floyd’s neck. Floyd’s respiratory distress was growing at that point as officers held him down on his stomach, with his hands handcuffed behind his back, he said. The images showed how Floyd was eventually reduced to trying to use his shoulder muscles to draw breath, the doctor said.

“It’s a very poor way of breathing, but it’s what you have to do when everything else is failing,” Tobin said.

Tobin also focused heavily on Floyd's facial expressions. He told the jury that he works in an intensive care unit where 40% of the patients die, so watching for changes in facial expressions is crucially important in his job. He pointed out how the bystander video showed a slight movement on Floyd's face before he went still, about five minutes after being pinned down.

“At the beginning, you can see he’s conscious, you can see slight flickering, and then it disappears,” Tobin said. He explained: “That’s the moment the life goes out of his body."

The doctor also showed how Floyd's leg kicked out around the same time. He said he recognized that as a form of seizure indicating that Floyd had just suffered brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

To refute defense claims that illegal drugs and heart disease caused Floyd’s death, prosecutors played close-up body camera clips as Tobin showed how he counted out Floyd's breaths to determine that his respiration rate was normal before he lost consciousness. He told the jury that Floyd would have been been breathing much slower if he was suffering from a fentanyl overdose. Based in part on that evidence, he concluded that fentanyl didn’t kill Floyd.

Tobin also used photos and graphics to show the amount of pressure he said Chauvin applied as he kept his left knee on Floyd's neck for close to 9 1/2 minutes. As Chauvin lifted his left toes off the pavement, Tobin calculated that Chauvin was then putting 91.5 pounds (41.5 kilograms) of pressure “directly down on Mr. Floyd's neck.” That included half of Chauvin’s body weight plus half the weight of his police gear. Even with toes on the ground, he said, the force on Floyd's neck still amounted to 86.9 pounds (39.4 kg).

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

  • Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs

    “A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died,” said prosecution witness Dr. Martin Tobin.

  • Pulmonologist: Chauvin’s Knee on Floyd Was Akin to Having ‘a Lung Removed’

    Jane Rosenberg/ReutersAs former Minneapolis cop Derek Chauvin and his colleagues pinned George Floyd on the ground for over nine minutes, the 46-year-old Black man’s airflow was so restricted it was “as if a surgeon had gone in and removed” his lung, a renowned pulmonologist testified Thursday.“A healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died as a result of what he was subjected to,” Dr. Martin Tobin, a pulmonary critical care doctor and national breathing expert from Illinois, said after being asked whether a person with no pre-existing conditions would have survived the May 25 arrest.In a blow to the defense case, Tobin, a prosecution witness, told jurors in Hennepin County court that he believed low oxygen levels caused Floyd’s death, rather than drugs or pre-existing conditions. He spent hours breaking down, second by second, how Chauvin’s knee on Floyd’s neck for the “vast majority of the time” eventually caused a “low level of oxygen” and ultimately brain damage. He even pinpointed the moment—when Floyd’s eyes can be seen flickering and then closing— that he said was Floyd’s last moment alive.Tobin said that the maneuver of pressing a second knee against the left side of Floyd’s body, against his chest and lung, restricted airflow so much that it was akin to Floyd having a surgical procedure in the middle of the street.“So basically on the left side of his lung, it was almost like a surgical pneumonectomy to me,” Tobin said. “So there was virtually very little opportunity for him to be able to get any air to move into the left side of his chest.”Chauvin ‘Absolutely’ Violated Policy When He Knelt on Floyd: Police ChiefTobin’s testimony came after several days of testimony from current and former Minneapolis police officials, and use-of-force experts, who all said Chauvin used excessive force that was not part of his training and was “totally unnecessary” once Floyd had stopped resisting.Chauvin, 45, is on trial for second and third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter after holding his knee on Floyd’s neck during an arrest over a counterfeit bill. Three other officers—Tou Thao, Thomas K. Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng—will face a trial in August.Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s defense lawyer, has argued that Floyd’s death was partially a result of health issues and drugs—and that his client was simply doing what “he was trained to do throughout his 19-year career.”On Thursday, Tobin said there were four main reasons why Floyd died: Chauvin’s left knee on Floyd’s neck, Floyd’s prone position during the arrest, Chauvin’s right knee on Floyd’s back, arm, and side, and the combination of handcuffs and the roadway restricting Floyd’s movement.He estimated that Chauvin put about 91.5 pounds—half of his body weight—solely on Floyd’s neck, and Floyd’s feet could be seen lifted off the ground as a result.All combined, Tobin said, Floyd’s ability to expand his lungs during a stressful situation was limited and his hypo-pharynx, or the part of the throat where air can pass through, was narrowed.“Whether it’s on the back, against the side, and down on the arm, all of these are just going to markedly impair your ability to be able to move your chest,” he said. “You just can’t do it. It’s all rammed in.”He explained how a 46-year-old can sustain about 60 percent narrowing of their airways without dramatically increasing their effort to breathe. But during Floyd’s arrest, his airway was restricted by 85 percent, which Tobin said means “the effort to breathe increases seven-and-a-half times compared with what it was with no narrowing.”“Based on the formula here, you can tell that as you are narrowing and narrowing, the effort to breathe is going to become extraordinarily high and at some stage unsustainable,” Tobin added. “You’re just not going to be able to do it.”Tobin said Floyd’s pre-existing health conditions and the fentanyl in his system were not relevant to his death. Nelson probed him on whether fentanyl and methamphetamine could have contributed to Floyd’s labored breathing, but Tobin said there was no evidence of fentanyl causing depressions in Floyd’s breath.When prosecutors asked if Floyd was in a coma, which occurs during a fentanyl overdose, Tobin said he wasn’t—handing yet another blow to the defense’s argument that Floyd’s death was partially due to an overdose.‘Totally Unnecessary’: Cops Desert Derek Chauvin on the Witness StandDaniel Isenschmid, a forensic toxicologist who did the lab tests for Floyd's case for the Hennepin County medical examiner, also testified on Thursday that the fentanyl levels were not lethal. Floyd’s blood had fentanyl and methamphetamine levels typically found in intoxicated drivers who didn’t die, he said. Under cross-examination, he conceded Floyd could have taken fentanyl earlier, allowing the drugs time to break down in his system, before taking the drug again before his death. When paramedics finally arrived at the scene, Chauvin had to be instructed to get off Floyd. Prosecutors stated that when Floyd was loaded into the ambulance, he had no pulse.The Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded Floyd died of cardiac arrest from the restraint and neck compression, also noting that Floyd had heart disease and fentanyl in his system. An independent report commissioned by Floyd’s family, which will not be shown at trial, concluded that he died of strangulation from the pressure to his back and neck. Both reports determined Floyd’s death was a homicide.Jurors in the trial have also heard from several bystanders who emotionally described how they repeatedly asked Chauvin to remove his knee and to check Floyd’s pulse during the arrest. Among the group were an off-duty Minneapolis firefighter and EMT—who said she was ignored after repeatedly offering her assistance—as well as an MMA fighter who tried to explain that Chauvin’s chokehold was cutting off Floyd’s circulation. Several teenagers also testified how they begged the officers to stop as Floyd was “gasping for air.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

