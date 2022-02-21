EXPLAINER: How fake electors tried to throw result to Trump

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FARNOUSH AMIRI
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Joe Biden
    Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

WASHINGTON (AP) — State attorneys general and the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol are digging deeper into the role that fake slates of electors played in Donald Trump's desperate effort to cling to power after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election.

Electors in seven battleground states signed certificates falsely stating that Trump, not Democrat Joe Biden, had won their states. They mailed those certificates to the National Archives and Congress, where they were ignored.

Now those certificates are getting a second look from lawmakers as they conduct an expansive review of the riot on Jan. 6, 2021, and the events preceding it. More than a dozen people have been subpoenaed so far.

A look at who the electors are, how the scheme unfolded and why lawmakers are investigating now:

WHO ARE THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTORS?

Electors are people appointed by state parties, sometimes before the general election, to represent voters. The job is often given to current and former party officials, state lawmakers and party activists.

The winner of the state's popular vote determines which party's electors are sent to the Electoral College, which convenes in December after the election to certify the winner of the White House.

There's very little guidance in the Constitution about the qualifications of electors except that no senator, representative or person holding federal office can be appointed to the position. After the Civil War, the 14th Amendment also specified that state officials “who have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the United States” cannot serve as electors.

There are currently 538 electors, matching the number of U.S. senators and representatives, plus three for the District of Columbia, which gets those electoral votes even though it has no voting representation in Congress.

Once chosen to be an elector, members gather in their respective state capitals on the first Monday after the second Wednesday in December to certify their statewide popular vote winner. Each elector gets two votes: one for president and one for vice president through a process laid out by the 12th Amendment.

To cast the votes, each elector signs six certificates. One gets mailed to the Senate president, two go to their state’s secretary of state and two go to the National Archives. The last is sent to a local judge.

HOW DOES CONGRESS COUNT ELECTORAL CERTIFICATES?

Once the certificates are sent, Congress gathers on Jan. 6 at 1 p.m. for a joint session to tally votes in the Electoral College. The process is prescribed by federal law and, up until 2020, was mostly routine.

The sitting vice president — in 2021 it was Mike Pence — presides over the session and opens the vote certificates from each state in alphabetical order.

After the certificates are opened, they are passed off to four tellers — two from the House and two from the Senate — who announce the results. House tellers include one representative from each party and are appointed by the House speaker. At the end of the count, the vice president announces the name of the next president.

The certification of the results on Jan. 6, 2021, was upended as a mob of Trump's supporters fought past police and broke into the Capitol, halting the process and forcing lawmakers and Pence into hiding. Biden's victory in the Electoral College was certified in the early morning of Jan. 7 after it took police all day to clear the rioters and secure the building.

SO WHAT WERE TRUMP ALLIES TRYING TO DO?

On Dec. 14, 2020, as Democratic electors in key swing states met at their seat of state government to cast their votes, Republicans who would have been electors had Trump won gathered as well. They declared themselves the rightful electors and submitted false Electoral College certificates declaring Trump the winner of the presidential election in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, New Mexico, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin,

Those certificates from the “alternate electors” in seven states were sent to Congress. Several of Trump’s Republican allies in the House and Senate used them to justify delaying or blocking the certification of the election during the joint session of Congress.

On two of the certificates, from New Mexico and Pennsylvania, the fake electors added a caveat saying the certificate was submitted in case they were later recognized as duly elected, qualified electors. That would only have been possible if Trump had won any of the several dozen legal challenges he filed in the weeks after the election. Instead, he lost them all.

But the lies about election fraud from the former president and his allies ended up having grave consequences beyond the Electoral College certification, fueling the deadly insurrection on the Capitol building that day.

WHY DIDN'T IT WORK?

The attempt to throw the election did not succeed, in part, because of centuries-old safeguards. While Congress and the National Archives received the fake certificates, the only ones that were counted during the joint session were the official slates of electors from each of the swing states in question.

When Pence was pressed by Trump allies to introduce the unofficial pro-Trump electors to cast doubt on Biden's victory on Jan. 6, he declined. And though Republicans in Congress filed challenges to several of the electoral college votes, none succeeded. Lawmakers ultimately certified the results and Biden's win.

But the insurrection and Trump's brazen campaign to throw the results have led to a bipartisan effort in Congress to update the laws governing the Electoral College to ensure no future president can abuse the process to stay in power.

WHAT DOES THE JAN. 6 COMMITTEE WANT TO KNOW?

The House wants to identify whether there was any fraudulent activity in the preparation of the fake Electoral College certificates. They are also looking into the people who planned and implemented the efforts in each of the seven states. Attorneys general in New Mexico and Michigan are conducting their own investigations.

At least 20 people in connection with the fake electors scheme have been subpoenaed by the House panel, including former Trump campaign members, state party officials and state lawmakers.

While the false-electors push was public at the time, lawmakers want to know more about the involvement of Trump’s White House and members of his campaign, in part to determine whether any crimes may have been committed.

“This was a coordinated effort — a multistate effort,” California Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democratic member of the committee, told MSNBC shortly after the first subpoenas were issued to the fake electors. “The fake documents are similar and we'd like to know who coordinated this and who asked them to do this.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Military Claims Ukrainian Attackers Just Breached Their Border

    SERGEY BOBOKAs the lumbering threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine continues unabated, the Russian military claimed that five so-called “saboteurs” were assassinated Monday after crossing into Russia from Ukraine. The report mirrors almost exactly what the Biden administration warned could be “false flags” or trigger points that Russia will respond to as a pretext to launch its invasion. “As a result of clashes, five people who violated the Russian border from a group of saboteurs were killed,

  • ‘Something Went Wrong’: Trump’s Twitter Ripoff Suffers Bumpy Launch

    Leon Neal/ReutersTeam Trump has been cooking up its own social network ever since the then-president was thrown off all major platforms for his posts inciting the Capitol riot. Yet, even though what they came up with appeared to just rip off Twitter, it seems a year wasn’t enough time to make a useable product. Truth Social, the Trump-created Twitter alternative, went live in Apple’s App Store on Sunday night, and would-be users immediately ran into glitches and error messages. Around 11 p.m. ET

  • Republicans' hypocrisy on family values

    Readers on a recent guest column and how wars devastate the environment.

  • US Navy plans launch of Mideast drone force alongside allies

    The U.S. Navy’s Mideast-based 5th Fleet announced Monday the launch of a new joint fleet of unmanned drones with allied nations to patrol vast swaths of the region’s volatile waters as tensions simmer with Iran. Vice Adm. Brad Cooper, who leads the 5th Fleet, told The Associated Press that 100 unmanned drones, both sailing and submersible, would dramatically multiply the surveillance capacities of the U.S. Navy, allowing it to keep a close eye on waters critical to the flow of the global oil and shipping.

  • Russia launching "brutal war of choice" if Ukraine invaded, Sullivan says

    National security adviser tells "CBS Mornings" that the world will hold Russia accountable should Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.

  • Lexington's high sends seven qualifiers to all-state orchestra performance

    Seven students, including six seniors, from Lexington High School were chosen for the all-state orchestra, which recently performed in Cleveland.

  • Editorial: Republicans should vote for Abbott in the primary

    If re-elected, Abbott will have an opportunity to distance himself from toxic politics and reset his agenda. We hope he seizes it.

  • Pro-Russian Separatist Group Blames Ukrainian Military for 'Donetsk School Shelling'

    The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic blamed Ukrainian armed forces for shelling the 105 School in the Petrovsky of the breakaway Donetsk region, sharing a video purporting to show damage to the building and grounds.Reports said that no one was injured in the building. It was not immediately clear when the damage took place, or who was responsible, although pro-separatist groups blamed the Ukrainian military.Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, tweeted on Monday, rebutting a number of claims regarding actions allegedly carried out by Ukraine.“No, Ukraine did NOT […] attack Donetsk or Luhansk,” Kuleba wrote. Credit: @DNR_online_ via Storyful

  • Nicholas Goldberg: How the White House became a path to obscene riches for ex-presidents

    On Presidents Day, a look at how our former commanders-in-chief are faring after they leave office. Answer: Just fine, thank you.

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Blood Pressure, Say Dietitians

    Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a health condition that can be a result of genetics and lifestyle factors. While genetics may play a role in one's likelihood of developing high blood pressure, lifestyle factors like weight, exercise, nicotine use, stress, and diet can also contribute to blood vessel health.Sodium may be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about blood pressure, and while this nutrient can lead to hypertension, there are other dietary components th

  • Donald Trump’s Truth Social App Hits No. 1 on Apple’s App Store

    The social network backed by ex-president Donald Trump — ironically, it’s called Truth Social — has hit the top of the Apple App Store rankings for free apps a little over 12 hours after it debuted. The Twitter-style app invites users to “share your unique opinion” and insists that it is “free from political discrimination.” […]

  • As Roku Stock Falls After Earnings, Can It Recover Again?

    Investors did not seem to like the information streamed from Roku's (NASDAQ: ROKU) Q4 and 2021 earnings report released on Thursday. The San Francisco-based ad and media giant offered mixed results as supply constraints weighed on the stock. Now, with the stock at its lowest point in 18 months, investors have to decide whether Roku is a unique opportunity for prospective buyers or whether its business case makes it an entertainment stock to avoid?

  • George Kittle treads lightly on the Jimmy Garoppolo vs. Trey Lance question

    The 49ers seem to be ready to move on from veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Until that happens, however, San Francisco tight end George Kittle seems to be prepared to hedge his bets. Speaking recently to TMZ.com, Kittle stayed neutral on the question of who the quarterback should, in his estimation, be. After offering one word [more]

  • Upper Saddle River sees increase in vehicle thefts. Lock your car, police say

    All of the stolen vehicles in Upper Saddle River had key fobs left inside, and the burglarized cars had been left unlocked, the police chief said.

  • Porsche LMDh race car looking sharp in track photos

    Porsche tests its new LMDh turbo V8 hybrid race car at Circuit de Catalunya near Barcelona ahead of its debut at the 2023 Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona.

  • Nepal's Parliament debates US aid grant amid fierce protests

    Nepal’s government presented a contentious half-billion dollar aid grant from the United States for approval in Parliament on Sunday, triggering a fresh round of violent clashes between protesters and police outside the legislature. Opposition to the aid grant comes mainly from two of the Communist parties that are part of the coalition government. U.S. officials have spoken to Nepalese leaders recently to assure that the grant concerns only Nepal’s development.

  • Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin on Ukraine as tensions rise

    Biden agrees 'in principle' to meet with Putin on Ukraine as tensions rise

  • No. 9 Michigan takes Big Ten lead with win over Maryland

    A 29-point performance by Naz Hillmon led the Michigan Wolverines to a 71-59 victory over the Maryland Terrapins.

  • On The Trail: Arkansas case poses new threat to Voting Rights Act

    A U.S. federal district court judge's move this week to dismiss a challenge to new legislative district lines in Arkansas has opened a new front in the legal war over the Voting Rights Act, one that redistricting reformers worry may cut down the rights of minority voters to contest district lines that diminish their voices. In a 42-page decision Thursday, U.S. District Court Judge Lee Rudofsky said he would dismiss a suit brought by the...

  • Asian markets mostly lower as investors warily eye Ukraine crisis

    Asian shares were mostly lower Monday after a retreat on Wall Street, as investors watched for developments in Ukraine after Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops away from Ukraine’s northern border.