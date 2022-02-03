EXPLAINER: France in sticky situation amid crisis with Mali

SYLVIE CORBET and BABA AHMED
·4 min read

PARIS (AP) — France is facing its toughest challenge in Africa in years: What to do about thousands of French troops stationed in junta-led Mali, the core of a major international anti-terrorism operation in the increasingly restive Sahel region.

Mali’s coup leaders ordered France’s ambassador to leave the West African country this week, the latest episode in a growing diplomatic crisis between Mali and its African neighbors and European partners.

A military pullout from Mali, where French forces have been active since 2013, would shake up the region.

Here's a look at the challenging relations between France and Mali.

WHAT PROMPTED TENSIONS WITH MALI?

Paris insists that Mali's military rulers have not stuck to their promise to hold new democratic elections by the end of this month as was demanded by the West African regional bloc ECOWAS and other international partners.

Col. Assimi Goita, who grabbed power in an August 2020 coup, already had carried out a second coup by dismissing the civilian leaders in Mali's transitional government and putting himself in charge last year. Tensions further escalated further when Goita postponed the next presidential vote until 2026.

ECOWAS responded to the delay by imposing more sanctions on Mali. Then last week, the Malian government ordered Danish soldiers out of the country. The Danes had recently arrived to join a European-led military task force known as Takuba.

“The issue we are facing is not a French-Malian issue,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Tuesday. "It's an issue between the Europeans, the Africans and Mali.”

Norway this week reversed a decision to take part in the force, and Germany is discussing what to do about its deployment.

The EU has been considering imposing sanctions on Mali, with support from France, but so far no decision has been made.

WHY HAS MALI'S GOVERNMENT TAKEN ISSUE SPECIFICALLY WITH FRANCE?

Macron drew the ire of Mali’s military leader when he said in June last year that ECOWAS had made a “mistake” in allowing Goita to become president after his second coup deposed the civilian transitional leaders — saying it's a bad signal to African neighbors.

Several top officials in Mali's transitional government including Defense Minister Sadio Camara and Prime Minister Choguel Maiga are seen as favoring closer ties with Russia instead of France, the former colonial power.

Tensions were further inflamed when Maiga went on to tell the U.N. General Assembly that France had abandoned Mali.

WHAT’S FRANCE’S NEW STRATEGY IN THE SAHEL REGION?

France has started withdrawing troops from Mali, nine years after it first intervened to drive Islamic extremists from power in northern Mali.

France has shut down its bases in Mali's northern centers of Timbuktu, Kidal and Tessalit in recent months but has maintained its presence in Gao near a volatile border region where operations have been concentrated in recent years.

France's so-called Barkhane force — which is involved in Mali, Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso and Mauritania — has decreased from 5,500 troops to 4,800 with a goal to reduce further to about 2,500 troops over the long term.

When making the announcement last year, President Emmanuel Macron said the operation was no longer suitable for the needs of the Sahel region.

France instead wants to focus on supporting specialized regional forces and neutralizing extremist operations by militants linked to al-Qaida and the Islamic State group.

The fight against terrorism remains France’s top priority, but Defense Minister Florence Parly suggested changes could soon affect the country’s presence in Mali — even if French troops will remain involved in other countries of the Sahel region.

“We cannot stay in Mali at any price,” she said.

Parly travels Thursday to neighboring Niger to discuss the future of the force.

France's foreign minister said on Tuesday that “the fight against terrorism will continue, and will continue in the Sahel. It will continue with the consent of the region's countries."

WHAT ABOUT RUSSIA'S WAGNER MERCENARY GROUP?

French diplomacy campaigned last year to prevent the Malian junta from making a deal with Russian mercenary group Wagner — in vain. Paris warned that such a deal would be “incompatible” with its anti-terrorism strategy in the country.

Wagner has been accused of human rights abuses in Central African Republic and involvement in the conflict in Libya.

In December, France and 15 European countries condemned in a joint statement the Malian transitional authorities’ decision to allow the deployment of Wagner forces, and accused Moscow of supporting the private military company’s use of mercenaries in the West African country.

Le Drian recently said that Wagner mercenaries “are using the country's resources in exchange for protecting the junta. They are plundering Mali.” Wagner is using the weakness of some African states to increase Russia's influence on the continent, Le Drian added in an interview to French newspaper Journal du Dimanche.

The Malian government has acknowledged that Russian soldiers are present in the country to train Malian soldiers.

Last month, the EU slapped sanctions on eight people and three oil companies linked to Wagner.

_____

Ahmed reported from Bamako, Mali. Lorne Cook in Brussels contributed.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Roche says aiming to provide clarity on Alzheimer's drug efficacy

    Roche said ongoing trials of Alzheimer's disease drug candidate gantenerumab are designed to provide unequivocal results on efficacy as controversy continues in the United States over the benefits of a rival's approved drug. "Our strategy is to deliver unequivocal efficacy," the head of Roche's pharmaceuticals division, William Anderson, told journalists in a call covering 2021 results. U.S. Medicare plans to sharply limit coverage of Biogen's already-approved Aduhelm drug for the brain-wasting disease, deepening a debate over the evidence of its usefulness.

  • Guinea-Bissau president: 'Attack on democracy' thwarted

    BISSAU, Guinea-Bissau (AP) — Assailants armed with machine guns and AK-47s attacked Guinea-Bissau's government palace for hours Tuesday while the president and prime minister were inside, but the coup attempt that ultimately failed, the president announced. The foiled attack came only about two weeks after a military junta overthrew the democratically elected leader of Burkina Faso, underscoring fears that a recent spate of coups is inspiring others in the region. President Umaro Sissoco Embalo addressed reporters late Tuesday, saying that the “attack on democracy” had come during a government meeting at the building.

  • UAE says it blocked drone attack, little-known group claims responsibility

    The United Arab Emirates said it intercepted three drones that entered its airspace over unpopulated areas early on Wednesday in the fourth such attack on the Gulf commercial and tourism hub in the past few weeks. The first three assaults, including a missile attack on Monday during a visit by Israel's president, were launched by Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis in an escalation with a military coalition led by Saudi Arabia and which includes the UAE. The Houthis have not yet announced a new operation and Wednesday's drones attack was claimed by a little-known group calling itself the "True Promise Brigades", according to U.S.-based SITE Intelligence Group, which follows jihadist websites.

  • Guinea Bissau president survives W. Africa's latest coup attempt

    Cheering crowds welcomed Guinea Bissau President Umaro Sissoco Embalo's election victory in 2020, but his opponents alleged fraud. When he was sworn in before the Supreme Court had ratified the vote, critics called it a coup. It's a term Guinea Bissau's politicians know well: The West African country of 1.6 million people has had nine coups or attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1974.

  • Britain says Russia doesn't need to be aggressive to play part on world stage

    Russia needs to understand that it does not need to be militarily aggressive or provocative in order to be a significant player on the world stage, British junior foreign minister James Cleverly said on Thursday. Asked about an incident on Wednesday where Britain intercepted and escorted four Russian bomber aircraft approaching its area of interest, Cleverly said he wouldn't go into details on the incident but drew parallels with tensions on the border of Ukraine, where Russia is massing troops.

  • Pfizer seeks US authorization of Covid vaccine for children under five

    FDA decision could come within weeks but big obstacles remain to getting all children inoculated Adeline Fahey, six, receives a child's dose of the Pfizer vaccination in Los Angeles. Photograph: Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Children under five, the last group of Americans still ineligible for vaccines against Covid-19, may soon receive emergency authorization for the shots, but getting all children vaccinated remains a serious challenge in the US. Pfizer and its German pharma

  • Europe's central bank faces challenges from record inflation

    The European Central Bank’s policymakers are facing record inflation as they decide monetary policy Thursday for the 19 European Union countries that use the euro. RECORD PRICE RISES ARE PUTTING CENTRAL BANKERS ON THE SPOT: Annual inflation in the eurozone came in at 5.1% on Wednesday, the highest since 1997, when recordkeeping began ahead of the euro being established in 1999. Inflation is way above the bank’s goal of 2% that is considered best for the economy.

  • Vatican, Italy bishop slam "profane" Sanremo performance

    The Vatican and an Italian Catholic bishop on Wednesday protested a performance at Italy’s Sanremo music festival that featured a “profane” faux baptism on stage, lamenting in particular that it was broadcast on public television. On the opening night of the annual song contest, a tattooed, bare-chested and barefoot singer named Achille Lauro gyrated and grabbed his crotch as he sang “Domenica” (“Sunday”), backed up by singers from the Harlem Gospel Choir. Sanremo Bishop Antonio Suetta said the performance contained “words, attitudes and gestures that are not just offensive to religion, but to human dignity.”

  • Lebanon's taxi, bus and van drivers block roads in protest

    Scores of Lebanon's taxi, bus and truck drivers started a three-day strike on Wednesday, blocking roads and demanding the government address surging prices and a broader economic crisis. It was the second time in three weeks unions held strike action, forcing schools, universities, and many shops to close. With public transport virtually nonexistent in Lebanon, many rely on such shared taxis, buses or minivans for their daily commute and travel.

  • Erdogan visits Ukraine hoping to play mediator with Russia

    President Tayyip Erdogan will discuss tensions between Ukraine and Russia with his counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv on Thursday, after pitching Turkey as a mediator, and an official said he was not picking any sides in the crisis. Erdogan's visit to Turkey's fellow Black Sea nation comes after visits to Kyiv by leaders of NATO members Britain, Poland, and the Netherlands amid the standoff. Turkey has good ties with Kyiv and Moscow but has said it would do what is necessary as a NATO member if Russia invades.

  • Ringo Starr and his All Starr Band is coming to Hanover Theatre

    Ringo Starr, with a little help from his friends in his All Starr Band, will perform at The Hanover Theatre and Conservatory for the Performing Arts.

  • A Journey Across Ukraine Shows Invasion Would Come at High Price

    (Bloomberg) -- About a mile from a border post that marks the last Ukrainian controlled territory before Crimea, soldiers suddenly emerge from the long sea grass to check on an idling car.Most Read from BloombergAlphabet Stock Split Aimed at Bringing Google Shares to MassesTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsSeaWorld Makes $3.4 Billion Takeover Bid for Cedar FairBe Warned — the Turbulence This Time Is DifferentCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutati

  • Rachel Maddow Gets Last Laugh Over Donald Trump Jr.’s Gleeful Tweet About Her Break

    The MSNBC anchor fired back after the Trump scion suggested "the TRUTH finally broke her!"

  • Sen. Lindsey Graham Mercilessly Mocked After Trump Turns On Him

    The South Carolina Republican has suddenly drawn Trump's wrath despite years of fealty.

  • Adam Kinzinger calls Josh Hawley 'one of the worst human beings' and a 'con artist' after the senator urges Biden to block Ukraine from joining NATO

    "When Trump goes down," Kinzinger wrote on Twitter, the "evil" will be out in the open.

  • U.S. F-15s on Russia's border a clear message to allies, and to Putin

    As Putin continues his military buildup on 3 sides of Ukraine and sends planes to probe the perimeters of NATO airspace, the U.S. and its allies show force, and unity.

  • Finland prepares response to Russia's security demands, says foreign minister

    HELSINKI (Reuters) -Finland is preparing a response to a letter it received from Russia on Tuesday that asked for security guarantees from OSCE countries, Finnish foreign minister Pekka Haavisto said. Finland shares a long border and a difficult history with Russia but is not a NATO member. All members of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) have received a letter, Finland's national broadcaster, YLE, said.

  • GOP Rep Slams Sen. Josh Hawley As 'One Of The Worst Human Beings'

    Adam Kinzinger of Illinois also called the Missouri senator a self-aggrandizing "con artist.”

  • Conservative Pundit Warns Just How Unhinged A Second Donald Trump Presidency Could Be

    Charlie Sykes explained why “we may look back” on Donald Trump’s first term “with a certain sense of nostalgia."

  • Pakistan Seeks to End 50 Years of IMF Debt With ESG Bond, Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Pakistan, which has sought almost 20 bailouts from the International Monetary Fund over half a century, wants to end its reliance on the multilateral lender by shrinking deficits and tapping capital markets on its way to sustainable economic growth. Most Read from BloombergU.K. Scrambles Fighter Jets to Intercept Unidentified AircraftOmicron Sub-Variant May Cause New Surge of Infections in Current WaveTesla, Who? Biden Can't Bring Himself to Say It — and Musk Has NoticedMeta’s Sha