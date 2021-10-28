Explainer-High-tech climate solutions that could cut emissions in the long term

FILE PHOTO: Facility for capturing CO2 from air of Swiss Climeworks AG in Hinwil
Timothy Gardner
·6 min read

By Timothy Gardner

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - From replicating the process that fuels the sun to harnessing scorching temperatures deep below our feet, scientists, companies and venture capitalists are betting on high-tech ways to power the planet without emitting greenhouse gases.

Such "moon-shot" technologies are likely to be a topic of conversation when delegates meet at U.N. climate talks https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/sticking-points-un-climate-conference-2021-10-18 in Scotland starting on Sunday, to figure out how to speed the transition off fossil fuels.

While traditional clean energy sources like solar and wind power are expected to play a leading role in helping countries reach near-term climate goals, higher-tech solutions may be needed to achieve longer-term targets.

Making those technologies available will require lots of research, money and a bit of luck. Here are some of the technologies drawing the most attention:

FUSION

Fusion is the process that fires the sun. It could eventually power your home.

It works when nuclei of two atoms are subjected to extreme heat, leading them to fuse into a new larger atom, giving off enormous amounts of energy in the process.

The trick is that the usual fuel hydrogen has to be heated to 150 million degrees Celsius which takes a lot of energy in the first place. No facility has yet performed a fusion reaction that releases more energy than it requires. Running an electric power plant off fusion presents additional hurdles, like how to contain that heat economically.

Still, scientists at Oxford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology and elsewhere say they are making progress. The UK government believes a prototype https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/1022286/towards-fusion-energy-uk-government-proposals-regulatory-framework-fusion-energy.pdf will be in place by 2040.

Fusion has advantages over fission - used in today's nuclear reactors to break apart atoms - including that the fuel is derived from water, not radioactive uranium or plutonium. That means fusion does not generate long-term radioactive waste, which few politicians want in their districts.

Energy companies are excited by fusion. Both Italy's ENI https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/eni-completes-landmark-test-energy-fusion-project-2021-09-08, and Norway's Equinor https://www.equinor.com/en/how-and-why/etv-news/equinor-invests-in-fusion-energy.html have invested. U.S. company Chevron Corp has invested in Seattle-based Zap Energy Inc, a fusion startup.

ADVANCED NUCLEAR

Advanced nuclear plants would be smaller than today's massive nuclear reactors. They could theoretically be used in remote locations, or complement wind and solar power when the sun goes down or the wind dies. And some versions could use nuclear waste as a fuel.

But advanced nuclear reactors are also a challenge to build. Today's large light water reactors provide economies of scale, while small ones can be expensive.

Critics say https://www.ucsusa.org/sites/default/files/2021-05/ucs-rpt-AR-3.21-web_Mayrev.pdf they will also create more concentrated waste, and would run on uranium that is far more enriched than fuel in today's reactors. That could make some advanced reactors and their supply chains attractive to militants seeking materials that could be more easily converted into a dirty bomb.

In the United States Bill Gates wants to build a Natrium reactor https://www.reuters.com/business/energy/utility-small-nuclear-reactor-firm-select-wyoming-next-us-site-2021-06-02 in Wyoming for about $1 billion and have many of the plants providing power to the grid in the 2030s. China, Russia and Japan are also working on the technology.

CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE

Last month in Iceland, Climeworks AG partnered with carbon storage company Carbfix to open the world's largest plant to suck carbon dioxide out of the air https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/worlds-largest-plant-capturing-carbon-air-starts-iceland-2021-09-08 and pump it underground where it eventually becomes rock, according to the companies.

It is one of 15 direct air capture (DAC) plants in the world that together suck about 9,000 tonnes of CO2 a year out of the sky. Sounds impressive, but that is only about the amount that comes out of the tail pipes of 2,000 cars.

High costs, in the range of $600 per tonne https://news.trust.org/item/20210914135943-bzj12 of carbon dioxide captured, could limit growth in the short term. But the costs will fall as the technology improves, proponents say. "That's where it gets a lot more interesting," said Noah Deich, the president of nonprofit group Carbon 180. He thinks DAC will come into its own after 2030.

Even lower-tech carbon capture and storage (CCS), in which CO2 is captured at an industrial site instead of from the air, has had a bumpy road. Several plants to siphon CO2 from coal plants for burial underground have failed or been put on ice https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-energy-carbon-capture/problems-plagued-u-s-co2-capture-project-before-shutdown-doe-document-idUSL1N2F82TE.

Tax breaks in U.S. legislation would boost a credit for CCS to about $85 a tonne. But critics, including environmental group the Sierra Club, say offering large credits could encourage plants to continue burning fossil fuels.

HYDROGEN

Long used in rocket fuel, hydrogen can be mixed with natural gas to make a cleaner-burning fuel, or used in a fuel cell vehicle, releasing water vapor as exhaust. It can also be extracted from ammonia as fuel for ships.

The holy grail is so-called clean hydrogen produced with wind, solar or nuclear power, since today's "grey hydrogen" is made with fossil fuels. But that costs about four times as much.

Another option, blue hydrogen, is made using natural gas plants that capture carbon, but some scientists say that process can release methane https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/full/10.1002/ese3.956 making hydrogen no cleaner than natural gas itself.

Saudi Arabia, the world's largest oil exporter, is planning a $5 billion plant at its futuristic city NEOM to produce clean hydrogen.

GEOTHERMAL POWER PLANTS

Geothermal power plants tap heat up to 700 degrees Fahrenheit (370 C) far below the earth's surface to create steam and turn turbines that generate electricity.

Countries such as the United States, Indonesia, the Philippines and Kenya are leading geothermal electricity generation. But the technology needs to ramp up greatly to play a significant role in providing an alternative to fossil fuels.

The United States has the capacity to generate 10% of the country's current power demand through geothermal, up from 0.4% https://www.eia.gov/energyexplained/geothermal/use-of-geothermal-energy.phptoday as high upfront costs hold back investments. Countries with few fossil fuel resources, including Japan and Singapore, aim to develop geothermal power.

(Reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington; Additional reporting by Nikolaj Skysgaard in Copenhagen; Editing by Matthew Lewis)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen sets ambitious Europe agenda: taxes, pandemics, climate

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will use her third trip to Europe to push a slew of White House global economic priorities on corporate taxes, climate financing, preventing new pandemics and easing inflationary supply chain disruptions. Over the next week, she will make the pitches at Group of 20 meetings in Rome and at the United Nations Climate Change Conference 26 (COP26) in Glasgow, with an interim stop in Ireland to thank the low-tax country for its hard-fought decision to support a deal for a 15% global minimum corporate tax. U.S. President Joe Biden and other G20 leaders at a weekend summit are expected to endorse the tax deal agreed by 136 countries, cementing progress made this year under Yellen's leadership.

  • As COVID-19 toll surges, Ukraine cracks down on fake vaccination certificates

    After a lull in the summer, Ukraine is experiencing some of the highest death rates from COVID-19 in the world. One of Europe's poorest countries, Ukraine lagged behind its neighbours in procuring vaccines earlier this year. Only around 7 million Ukrainians out of a population of 41 million are fully jabbed against COVID-19 and surveys suggest around half of adults do not want to be vaccinated.

  • Volvo Cars hopes downsized IPO can rev up investors' electric dreams

    Volvo Cars is hoping investors will buy into its long-term electric vehicle strategy and see past supply chain worries and questions about its shift to battery power as it gears up to make its market debut in Europe's biggest IPO so far this year. Shares in the Swedish carmaker, owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding, are due to start trading on Friday, a day later than initially planned after it cut the size of its listing and priced it at the bottom of a previously-announced range, valuing the firm at just over $18 billion. The listing comes at a time when investor appetite for the electric vehicle (EV) sector is robust, with Elon Musk's Tesla seeing its market value cross $1 trillion for the first time this week.

  • U.S. Congress puts Big Oil in the hot seat in climate deception probe

    The U.S. Congress on Thursday will open a year's worth of investigations into whether Big Oil deceived Americans about its role in climate change, with Democratic lawmakers planning to grill the chiefs of four oil companies and two lobby groups. Environmental groups and their congressional allies hope the hearing evokes the Big Tobacco hearings of the 1990s, which began a shift in public opinion about that industry. Energy industry representatives plan to focus on their current support of climate action.

  • Moscow shuts most workplaces as infections, deaths soar

    The Russian capital on Thursday started a nonworking period intended to stem coronavirus infections as new daily cases and deaths from COVID-19 surged to all-time highs. The government coronavirus task force reported 1,159 deaths in 24 hours, the largest daily tally since the pandemic began. To slow the spread of the virus, Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a nonworking period from Oct. 30 to Nov. 7, when most state organizations and private businesses are to suspend operations.

  • Biden to give update on Democrats' spending plans before Europe trip -source

    U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to offer an update on negotiations about his domestic spending plans and speak with Democrats before heading to Europe later on Thursday for meetings with world leaders, a person familiar with the plans told Reuters. Biden is scheduled to deliver public remarks at 11:30 a.m. (1530 GMT) at the White House, hours after House Democrats meet on Capitol Hill at 9 a.m. (1300 GMT) as talks continue over provisions and costs in the plan. The president plans to announce Democrats have agreed on a revised framework for his social spending plan that he expects will gain the support of all Democrats, the Washington Post reported.

  • The Engineer Who Made Electric Vehicles Palatable for the Pickup-Truck Set

    When Linda Zhang became chief engineer for Ford’s F-150 Lightning three years ago, she took on what some might consider an all but impossible job. Some truck fans might have had some skepticism about Zhang herself—standing 5 ft. 3 in., the Chinese American engineer might not be the first person many pickup owners would imagine as the mastermind behind their hulking two-ton F-150 trucks.

  • Another teen charged with bringing a loaded gun to SC Midlands middle school

    This is the fourth teen charged with bringing a weapon to school this week.

  • Climate change: Human activity makes forests emit carbon

    Human activity and wildfires have turned highly protected forests into net sources of carbon, a study suggests.

  • Schools debate: Gifted and talented, or racist and elitist?

    Communities across the United States are reconsidering their approach to gifted and talented programs in schools as vocal parents blame such elite programs for worsening racial segregation and inequities in the country’s education system. A plan announced by New York City’s mayor to phase out elementary school gifted and talented programs in the country’s largest school district — if it proceeds — would be among the most significant developments yet in a push that extends from Boston to Seattle and that has stoked passions and pain over race, inequality and access to a decent education. From the start, gifted and talented school programs drew worries they would produce an educational caste system in U.S. public schools.

  • Harvard's modern-day Darwin warns against humanity's downward slope

    The Harvard University scientist who has called for setting aside half the planet as a nature preserve says the slope of human history will always be downward unless there is global cooperation to save existing species. Edward O. Wilson, a 92-year old naturalist hailed as the Darwin of the 21st century, said humankind is not too polarized to save the planet, even as some of the world's biggest polluters drag their feet on cutting carbon emissions and arresting global warming. He sees preventing catastrophic climate change -- the aim of U.N. climate talks starting in Scotland on Sunday -- and saving biodiversity, or the variety of plant and animal species in the world, as two initiatives that must happen together.

  • National construction company completes massive solar project in West Valley

    The 200-megawatt solar project sits on more than 1,000 acres about 40 miles west of Phoenix. It's one of four solar projects that a Boston company acquired from Tempe-based First Solar Inc. in February.

  • The dirty dozen: meet America’s top climate villains

    Few are household names, yet these 12 enablers and profiteers have an unimaginable sway over the fate of humanity ‘The nation’s worst polluters managed to evade accountability and scrutiny for decades as they helped the fossil fuel industry destroy our planet.’ Illustration: Jason Goad/The Guardian For too long, Americans were fed a false narrative that they should feel individually guilty about the climate crisis. The reality is that only a handful of powerful individuals bear the personal resp

  • Elk’s unique antlers removed after getting stuck in baby swing, Colorado officials say

    Animals like elk can get caught in yard items easily, officials warn

  • Ohio Zoo Names Their Adorable New Snow Leopard Cubs and Introduces the Animals to the World

    The rare cubs were born at the Toledo Zoo back in June but just received their names after a public vote

  • A viral TikTok shows a bear crashing a wedding as one unfazed guest continues eating his dinner

    A TikToker documented the moment a bear interrupted a wedding. The animal knocked over a centerpiece and chair while guests sat nearby.

  • Turkey's Lake Tuz dries up due to climate change, farming

    For centuries, Lake Tuz in central Turkey has hosted huge colonies of flamingos that migrate and breed there when the weather is warm, feeding on algae in the lake’s shallow waters. This summer, however, a heart-wrenching scene replaced the usual splendid sunset images of the birds captured by wildlife photographer Fahri Tunc. The 1,665 square kilometer (643 square mile) lake — Turkey’s second-largest lake and home to several bird species — has entirely receded this year.

  • After Joe Manchin tanked a major clean-energy plan, Biden will reportedly unveil a massive $500 billion effort to fight the climate crisis

    "This will be, just as a matter of fact, the biggest climate bill in human history," Sen. Brian Schatz told Axios ahead of the UN climate summit.

  • New burst of Pacific moisture slamming B.C. with heavy rain, and mountain snow

    Yet more heavy rain and mountain snow were ramping up in B.C. Wednesday night, courtesy of the next soggy system in a parade of storms that have barrelled through in recent days.

  • Storm shatters rainfall records in Southern California. Who got the most?

    Rainfall records were smashed from Los Angeles to Long Beach as the first significant storm of the season dumped moisture across the parched region.