EXPLAINER: What is the impact of racially diverse juries?

FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, A mural of George Floyd is seen in George Floyd Square in Minneapolis. The city of Minneapolis on Friday, March, 12, 2021, agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over the Black man's death in police custody, as jury selection continued in a former officer's murder trial. The settlement includes $500,000 for the south Minneapolis neighborhood that includes the 38th and Chicago intersection that has been blocked by barricades since his death, with a massive metal sculpture and murals in his honor. (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)
MICHAEL TARM
·3 min read

CHICAGO (AP) — Questions around race have been central to the murder case against the former Minneapolis police officer who leaned on George Floyd's neck while the Black man pleaded for air.

Of the six men and three women selected through Monday for Derek Chauvin's jury, five are white, one is multiracial, two are Black and one is Hispanic. They range in age from their 20s to their 50s.

Scholars, courts and legal groups have increasingly advocated for greater jury diversity — not just of race, but of gender and socioeconomic backgrounds — as a way to make trials fairer.

DOES THE U.S. CONSTITUTION REQUIRE DIVERSE JURIES?

Not directly. But the Constitution does guarantee a trial “by an impartial jury,” widely interpreted to mean juries that reflect the community where the alleged crimes occurred rather than just a narrow segment of it.

The U.S. Supreme Court has recognized the value of jury diversity for decades, even if the ideal in practice has often been elusive. In the 1940 decision Smith vs. Texas, the high court ruled unanimously that the Constitution prohibits racial discrimination in the selection of grand juries, finding it “at war with our basic concepts of a democratic society and a representative government.”

WHY ARE DIVERSE JURIES MORE LIKELY TO DELIVER FAIRER VERDICTS?

Alan Tuerkheimer, a Chicago-based jury consultant who advises lawyers nationwide, said when a jury shares the same ethnic background, gender and overall outlook, the panel's members are less likely to question their own biases and preconceptions heading into deliberations.

“With diverse juries, there are more vantage points,” he said. “They are not all going to have the same assumptions. That makes for a richer deliberation.”

Diversity can serve jurors well during deliberations as they sort through evidence and assess trial testimony.

“Jurors from different cultures may have different BS meters,” Tuerkheimer said. “That is a stepping stone to getting a verdict right.”

DOES DATA SUPPORT THE IDEA THAT SINGLE-RACE JURIES ACT DIFFERENTLY?

Research on the subject is notoriously difficult, in part because each criminal case is unique.

A leading researcher on the subject, Samuel R. Sommers, found in a 2006 study based on mock trials that all-white juries are more prone to convict Black defendants. But the study also found whites on a jury readily became more thorough and more conscientious when non-whites were added.

“Being in a diverse setting has a motivational influence on the white jurors; it gets them scrutinizing information more carefully knowing that they’re going to have to discuss it with a diverse group,” Sommers told Science magazine at the time about his findings.

His study did not look at whether the same phenomenon occurred in panels made up entirely of Black jurors, but he suspected the results would be similar.

Whites also appeared more willing to discuss the relevance of race to a case when there were non-whites on the panel, Sommers found. Other studies have found similarly positive effects on juries, even if just one or two non-white jurors are included with a mostly white jury.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER PITFALLS OF LARGELY HOMOGENEOUS JURIES?

A significant one is a loss of public faith in the system of justice, often a perception that the deck is stacked against minority groups.

One example was a mostly white jury's acquittal in 1992 of the white police officers charged with beating Black motorist Rodney King. The verdict angered members the city's African American community, prompting street protests and undercutting trust in the jury system.

Recommended Stories

  • Diverse jury so far for ex-cop's trial in Floyd's death

    The jurors seated so far in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death are a diverse group, an element being closely scrutinized in a case where race plays such a central role. Floyd, a Black man, was declared dead on May 25 after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee against his neck for about nine minutes. Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter.

  • Chauvin's attorney fears impact of $27M settlement

    The defense attorney for Derek Chauvin charged in George Floyd’s death says he’s “gravely concerned” that last week’s announcement of a $27 million settlement for Floyd’s family makes it impossible for his client to get a fair trial. (March 15)

  • What we know about 9 of the 14 jurors who have been chosen for Derek Chauvin's trial

    The potential jurors are asked about what they know of George Floyd's death and how they feel about the social movement Black Lives Matter.

  • Judge in George Floyd police trial weighs impact of $27 million settlement on jury

    The judge in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged with murdering George Floyd, said on Monday he was concerned publicity about the city's $27 million settlement with Floyd's family could influence jurors. Calling the timing of Friday's settlement announcement "unfortunate," Judge Peter Cahill of the Hennepin County District Court said he would recall seven jurors seated last week to ask if they had seen news of the settlement and whether it would affect their impartiality.

  • Derek Chauvin attorney asks judge to delay trial, argues news of Floyd family settlement could taint jury pool

    Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin's attorney is pushing for a delay in his high-profile murder trial in light of recent news that George Floyd's family is receiving an almost $30 million settlement. Chauvin has been charged in the killing of Floyd in May 2020, and on Monday, defense attorney Eric Nelson asked a judge to delay the trial and move it to another location, The New York Times reports. The request came after it was announced on Friday that Floyd's family will receive a $27 million settlement from the city of Minneapolis after bringing a wrongful death lawsuit. "I am gravely concerned with the news that broke on Friday," Nelson said, arguing it "has incredible potential to taint the jury pool," The Associated Press reports. Judge Peter Cahill said he agreed that news of the settlement could potentially impact the case and said he will consider a delay, according to the Times. The judge also reportedly said he would re-interview the jurors who were previously seated and ask them what they know about the settlement. "I wish city officials would stop talking about this case so much, but at the same time, I don't find any evil intent that they're trying to tamper with this criminal case," the judge said, per CNN. Jury selection in Chauvin's murder trial began last week, and eight jurors have been seated so far, according to AP. Chauvin, who was seen kneeling on Floyd's neck for almost nine minutes in a video that sparked outrage and nationwide protests last year, is facing murder and manslaughter charges. He has pleaded not guilty. More stories from theweek.comWhat the woke revolution is — and isn'tThe invisible president? Capitol Police officer suspended after anti-Semitic tract found near work station

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Has a Bob Now

    And she gave an update on those stimulus checks.

  • CNN Called Out for Andrew Cuomo ‘Love-a-Thon’ – on CNN

    CNN got a heap of criticism thrown its way when it was called out on one of its own shows for signing off on its primetime host Chris Cuomo’s numerous interviews with his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, last year but “suspending them now that the governor is in the midst of a scandal.” Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple was part of a panel on Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” Saturday to discuss the latest developments in the growing Cuomo scandal, with the governor this week refusing to answer calls to resign and calling them a sign of “cancel culture.” When asked by Stelter about his thoughts on the media’s coverage of Cuomo, Wemple praised the work of New York newspapers like the New York Times, Albany Times-Union and the New York Post for their investigative work, saying that it “undoes the right-wing conspiracy theory” claiming that mainstream media outlets don’t hold Democrats accountable. But then he turned his attention to CNN, criticizing the network for allowing multiple “love-a-thon” interviews last year between Gov. Cuomo and his brother, CNN primetime host Chris Cuomo, when the COVID-19 pandemic was escalating and Cuomo’s popularity was rising thanks to his nationally televised daily briefings on the crisis. .@ErikWemple, during an appearance on CNN's Reliable Sources, calls out CNN for allowing the Cuomo-Cuomo "love-a-thon" interviews last year but suspending them now that the governor is in the midst of a scandal: "It is a major black eye for this network." pic.twitter.com/jMX1ppqO4T — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 14, 2021 Two weeks ago, as Gov. Cuomo sank deeper into scandal, Chris Cuomo opened the show saying he would not be able to cover those scandals because of conflicts of interests, something that Wemple called out as a double standard. “They suspended the conflict of interest rule for Chris Cuomo for those interviews, yet all of a sudden they’ve enforced it again now that Andrew Cuomo is in the midst of a historic scandal in the Albany statehouse,” he said. “It is a major black eye for this network.” Also Read: NY Senators Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand Call for Andrew Cuomo's Resignation The governor has been accused by several women of sexual misconduct and harassment, as well as of falsifying COVID-19 death rates in nursing homes. The accusations have led to growing calls among New York Democrats for Cuomo to resign, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joining the vast majority of the state’s Congressional delegation this weekend. “Due to the multiple, credible sexual harassment and misconduct allegations, it is clear that Governor Cuomo has lost the confidence of his governing partners and the people of New York,” the Democratic senators wrote in a joint statement on Saturday. “Governor Cuomo should resign.” Watch Wemple’s remarks in the clip above Read original story CNN Called Out for Andrew Cuomo ‘Love-a-Thon’ – on CNN At TheWrap

  • Dane who died from blood clot after AstraZeneca shot had `unusual symptoms', agency says

    A 60-year old Danish woman who died of a blood clot after receiving AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine had "highly unusual" symptoms, according to the Danish Medicines Agency. The woman had a low number of blood platelets and clots in small and large vessels, as well as bleeding, it said. A few similar cases were found in Norway and in the European Medicines Agency's (EMA) database of drug side effects, Danish Medicines Agency said.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s $14m home was breached twice by a trespasser over Christmas, report says

    Ohio man allegedly trespassed on the property on 24 and 26 December

  • Biden news: Trump says Meghan ‘no good’ after interview, as North Korea silent on US approaches

    Follow latest updates

  • Frustrated Fauci urges Trump to tell Republicans to get vaccinated

    An increasingly frustrated Dr Anthony Fauci expressed his puzzlement on Sunday that Republican voters remain skeptical of getting one of the three approved Covid vaccines, saying it marks a “disturbing” trend. Dr Fauci, the top infectious disease expert in the US, urged former president Donald Trump in an interview with Chris Wallace of “Fox News Sunday” to promote the vaccine to his supporters. Recent polling has found that a strong plurality of people who voted for Mr Trump in last November’s elections say they will not get vaccinated for the virus that has killed more than half a million Americans in the last 12 months.

  • Tlaib calls out hypocrite GOP taking credit for stimulus bill

    Tlaib said, ‘You know how in group project there is always students who didn’t contribute, but they still take credit - That’s the GOP’

  • House Democrats says they won’t co-operate with Republicans who made false election fraud claims

    ‘If you don’t recognise our democracy at this point in time, then I don’t think you’re going to be helpful to successful legislation’

  • Rare Arctic walrus spotted off the coast of Ireland may have drifted far from home during a nap, one expert said

    Another expert disagreed, positing that the walrus may have ventured there in search of food or a new place to breed.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Brutally Mocks Trump’s Post-Presidency Look

    ABCIt’s been just about two months since Donald Trump departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago so Jimmy Kimmel decided to check in on how he was doing Monday night.“This is what our former president is up to,” the late-night host said during his monologue, telling his viewers about the recent report concerning Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara, “she of the plumped lips” who has a charity called ‘Big Dog Ranch Rescue’ that “paid almost two million dollars to Mar-a-Lago, which is owned by guess who, over the past seven years.”“That doesn’t sound suspicious at all,” Kimmel added.But what the host really wanted to talk about were the disturbing Twitter posts from Trump “sycophants” that emerged from the charity’s latest event over the weekend.“President Trump is looking better than ever before!!” one Trump supporter tweeted. “He’s getting in shape for 2024 and the liberals are freaking out!!”John Oliver Breaks Down Why Tucker Carlson Is a White SupremacistBrigitte Gabriel, who leads the anti-Muslim group ACT for America, added, “President Trump looks fantastic and stronger than ever!”“OK, listen, I get that you support Donald Trump,” Kimmel said. “But put that picture back up for a second.”“He doesn’t look strong and he definitely doesn’t look fantastic,” he added. “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips. He looks like a bowl of mashed potatoes in pants.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • Florida spring breakers 'have forgotten that there's a pandemic,' Miami Beach mayor says

    Miami Beach is facing an influx of spring breakers as much of the country remains under restrictions because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

  • People are posting stimulus check memes about making outlandish purchases, joking about extreme wealth

    A new meme format has emerged around the most recent round of stimulus checks, with people saying they'll use them for outlandish purchases.

  • Trump's CFO's ex-daughter-in-law is cooperating with prosecutors and 'refuses to be silenced,' her lawyer says

    Allen Weisselberg holds the keys to Donald Trump's personal finances, as well as his company's financial details.

  • 'The Talk' cohost Elaine Welteroth's complaint about the show's 'racially insensitive and hostile' set kicked off Sharon Osbourne's internal investigation, source says

    A source told Page Six that "The Talk" is in "full self-destruct mode" after Sharon Osbourne and Sheryl Underwood's exchange about racism.