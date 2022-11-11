EXPLAINER: How important is a Russian retreat from Kherson?

Medics carry the lifeless body of a victim found under rubble at the scene of night shelling in Mykolaiv, Ukraine, Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
2
SAM MEDNICK
·5 min read

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukrainian officials said Friday that Ukrainian flags were appearing “en masse and all over the place,” in the wake of Russia's retreat from the southern region of Kherson, one of the four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed in September.

The months-long Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city of Kherson, the only provincial capital that has been under Russian control since the early days of the invasion, is coming to a head. The fall of the city would deal another humiliation to Moscow after a string of battlefield defeats and other setbacks.

Here's a look at what is happening and why Kherson is such an important city for both sides.

WHY IS THE CITY SUCH A PRIZE?

Kherson, which had a prewar population of 280,000, is the only regional capital to be captured by Russian forces. The city and surrounding areas fell into Moscow’s hands in the opening days of the war as Russian troops quickly pushed their attack north from the Crimean Peninsula — the region illegally annexed by the Kremlin in 2014.

Its loss was a major blow to Ukraine because of its location on the Dnieper River near the mouth of the Black Sea, and its role as a major industrial center. Ukrainian resistance fighters have challenged Russian troops for control of the city ever since, with acts of sabotage and assassinations of Moscow-appointed officials.

Kherson also sits at a point where Ukraine can cut off fresh water from the Dnieper to Crimea. Kyiv blocked those vital supplies after the Crimean Peninsula’s annexation, and Putin mentioned the need to restore them as one reason behind his decision to invade Ukraine.

WHAT IS HAPPENING NOW?

In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian troops have made gains northwest, west and northeast of the city of Kherson, advancing up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) in some areas, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank.

“Russians have moved to positions they hope will be easier to defend. Ukraine will have to decide whether, when, and how to keep pushing,” said Olga Oliker, director for Europe and Central Asia at the International Crisis Group. “But Ukraine seems on the verge of taking back ... and this is very good news for Mykolaiv, which Russia will now have a much harder time bombarding. It is a serious Ukrainian advance."

WHAT HAVE THE UKRAINIAN TROOPS FOUND?

Kherson’s Ukrainian-appointed regional official, Serhii Khlan said as Russia pulled its troops from the western bank of the river that divides the region, they have left wreckage in their wake, destroying key infrastructure, including power facilities and bridges.

”It will all have to be reconstructed,” he said Friday at a video briefing. “While fleeing, they were blowing up everything, everything that could deter the (Ukrainian) advance.”

Khlan advised civilians to stay home and said the humanitarian situation was really complicated, with power supplies cut off and very limited communications.

WHAT DOES THE KREMLIN SAY?

The Kremlin remained defiant Friday, insisting that battlefield developments in the Kherson region in no way represented an embarrassment for Putin.

Fearing such a major Ukrainian counterattack, the Kremlin-installed regional administration in Kherson reportedly relocated at least 70,000 residents earlier this month.

WHAT WOULD LOSING KHERSON MEAN FOR RUSSIA?

A retreat from Kherson and other areas on the Dnieper’s west bank would shatter Russian hopes to press an offensive west to Mykolaiv and Odesa to cut off Ukraine’s access to the Black Sea. Moscow had also hoped to build a land corridor to the separatist Transnistria region of Moldova, home to a major Russian military base.

“The loss of Kherson will turn all those southern dreams by the Kremlin into dust,” said Ukrainian military analyst Oleh Zhdanov. “Kherson is a key to the entire southern region, which would allow Ukraine to target key supply routes for the Russian forces. Russians will try to retain control of it using all means.”

WHAT WOULD RECAPTURING KHERSON MEAN FOR UKRAINE?

For Ukraine, capturing Kherson would set the stage for reclaiming the Russia-occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region and other areas in the south, and eventually pushing back into Crimea.

Reclaiming control of Kherson would also mean that Kyiv could again cut off water to Crimea.

“After the deoccupation of Kherson, the Russians will again have problems with fresh water in Crimea,” Zhdanov added.

WHAT WILL CHINA THINK?

Volodymyr Fesenko, head of the Kyiv-based Penta Center independent think tank, noted that controlling the Kherson region and other southern areas was a major prize for Russia and their loss would have painful consequences for Putin at home and abroad.

“If the Russians leave Kherson, the Kremlin will face another wave of fierce criticism of the military command and the authorities in general from ultra-patriotic circles,” Fesenko said, adding that the fall of the city would further demoralize Russia's armed forces and possibly fuel opposition to the mobilization effort.

He also said China and India would see the fall of Kherson as a sign of Kremlin weakness.

“Putin will face reputational losses not only inside the country, but also in the eyes of China, and that could be particularly dangerous for the Kremlin,” Fesenko said.

___

Follow all AP stories on the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine: West must refuse to negotiate with Putin, says former UK general

    Major General Sir Richard Shirreff said that the West must fight a second cold war to prevent a third world war.

  • Street Parties Underway as Ukraine Liberates Key City of Kherson

    TwitterUkrainian soldiers were greeted with emotional hugs and flowers as they arrived in the heart of Kherson on Friday after Russian troops withdrew from the city.Videos on social media appeared to show residents assembling in the streets of Kherson in southern Ukraine to cheer the arrival of Kyiv’s forces after a flag was raised over Kherson’s regional administration building. Ukrainian soldiers have been advancing on the city—the only regional capital seized by Russia since the start of the

  • Ukraine says troops preparing to enter city left by Russians

    Ukrainian troops are preparing to enter the southern city of Kherson after Russian forces retreated across the Dnieper River, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said. “But it will be possible to talk about establishing Ukrainian control over the city only after an official report by the General Staff” of the Ukrainian army, Yusov said. Videos posted on social media showed a Ukrainian flag flying in a central square for the first time since early March, when the city was seized by the Russians.

  • Ukraine war latest: Kyiv soldiers reach centre of Kherson city

    Ukraine urged to grasp ‘window of opportunity’ for peace talks Russia's wounded soldiers abandoned in Kherson as army flees Putin’s withdrawal from Kherson leaves Russian troops exposed Russian wives rescuing husbands injured on the battlefield

  • Ukraine presidential adviser: too soon to talk of Russian withdrawal from Kherson

    KYIV (Reuters) -A senior adviser to Ukraine's president said on Wednesday it was too early to talk about a Russian troop pullout from the southern city of Kherson. Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Wednesday ordered his troops to withdraw from the west bank of the Dnipro River in the face of Ukrainian attacks near the southern city of Kherson.

  • Ex-Putin advisor compares Kherson retreat in Ukraine to the collapse of the Soviet Union, warning of 'really big' consequences

    "The surrender of Kherson is the largest geopolitical defeat of Russia since the collapse of the USSR," an ex-Putin advisor said.

  • Watch: Russian billboard is torn down near Kherson

    STORY: Reuters was able to confirm the location of the video from the buildings which match file and satellite photography of the area. Reuters was not able to confirm the date the video was filmed.Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in an overnight address that Ukrainian forces had recaptured 41 settlements as they advanced through the south, indicating one of the swiftest and most dramatic shifts of control in almost nine months of war.

  • Ukrainians advance after Russia orders retreat

    STORY: Ukrainian troops advanced towards Kherson in the south on Thursday (November 10) after Moscow ordered one of the war's biggest retreats.This video, aired on state television, shows soldiers in a square in the village of Snihurivka, about 35 miles north of Kherson city.Greeted by residents with the Ukrainian flag fluttering. Reuters has verified the location.Moscow ordered its troops on Wednesday (November 9) to withdraw from the entire Russian-held pocket on the west bank of the Dnipro River.That includes Kherson city, the only regional capital Russia has captured in nine months of war.Mykhail Podolyak, an adviser to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, warned Russia planned to mine everything from apartments to sewers and shell Kherson from the other side of the river.Turning it into a "city of death". Edward Arnold of London's Royal United Services Institute saw little sign Russia was capable of laying a sophisticated trap. But the operation wouldn't be easy. "Tactically I mean, the city is likely to be laced with improvised explosive devices and it'll take a significant amount of time for the Ukrainians to clear routes in and out of the city, but also clear the buildings and I suppose Russia would have tried to do that to further degrade Ukrainian forces, but ensure that Ukrainian forces can't quickly follow up their advance into Kherson city itself.''Close to Snihurivka, in this hamlet on the frontline, the guns fell silent for the first time since Moscow invaded Ukraine in February.Suggesting the Russians slipped out before Ukrainian troops moved in.Russia's retreat order is one of the most humiliating defeats Moscow has suffered so far.Coming just over a month after President Vladimir Putin proclaimed the annexation of Kherson and three other regions.State media and pro-Kremlin hawks defend it as necessary while acknowledging a heavy blow.Resident Petro Lupan says he couldn't express his joy after he spoke by phone to a friend in Snihurivka and learned of its recapture."There's no food, nothing there. People from there called me and said they have no food, nothing. Now we need to take food there. We live here, oh my God, we have everything here. We have food, we have bread, we're being brought everything. Thanks a lot."Army chief Valeriy Zaluzhnyi said Kyiv couldn't yet confirm the Russian pull-out.Kyiv is usually silent about its own military operations.But he said Ukrainian troops had recaptured 12 settlements in 24 hours and and advanced 4 miles. Russia denies abusing civilians during what it calls a "special military operation".It evacuated thousands of civilians from the Kherson area in recent weeks in what Ukraine called a forced deportation.Victory in Kherson would strengthen Ukraine's case that it can defeat Russia on the battlefield, and may quiet voices calling on it to negotiate a deal and cede territory.

  • Russian forces blow up boiler rooms and local TV centre in Kherson before retreating

    Russian occupation forces have made every effort to ruin the city of Kherson before retreating; among other things, they have blown up several boiler rooms and a municipal energy facility, as well as a local TV centre.

  • Michigan Democrats make historic picks to lead Legislature

    Michigan Democrats ushered in a new era of legislative leadership Thursday by selecting Winnie Brinks as the Senate's first female majority leader and Joe Tate as the first Black House speaker, after midterm victories that will give the party full control at the state Capitol for the first time since 1983. Democrats will take full control starting in January with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer being reelected Tuesday to a second four-year term and the new Senate and House majorities.

  • Russia withdrawing, Ukrainian official fears 'city of death'

    Russia said it began withdrawing troops from a strategic Ukrainian city Thursday, creating a potential turning point in the grinding war, while a Ukrainian official warned that Russian land mines could render Kherson a “city of death.” Ukrainian officials acknowledged Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson, yet they remained cautious, fearing an ambush. With Ukrainian officials tight-lipped with their assessments, reporters not present and spotty communications, it was difficult to know what was happening in the port city, where the residents who remained after tens of thousands fled were afraid to leave their homes.

  • Kremlin says Kherson's status as 'part of Russia' unchanged despite retreat

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian forces' withdrawal from Kherson would not change the status of the region, which Moscow has proclaimed part of Russia after moving to annex it from Ukraine. Russia claimed Kherson and three other Ukrainian regions after holding what it called referendums in September – votes that were denounced by Kyiv and Western governments as illegal and coercive.

  • Global energy crisis looms over UN climate summit – while some countries race to renewables, others plan more natural gas production, but it comes with risks

    Russia’s war on Ukraine has cast a shadow over this year’s United Nations climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, where officials from around the world are discussing the costs of climate change and how to cut emissions that remain near record highs. The war has dramatically disrupted energy markets the world over, leaving many countries vulnerable to price spikes amid supply shortages. Europe, worried about keeping the heat on through winter, is outbidding poor countries for natural gas, even

  • Russia's military has likely lost half its tanks in Ukraine and will be weaker than it was before the war, Pentagon says

    Moscow has also lost tens of thousands of troops, including individuals recently rushed to the battlefield to hold Russia's crumbling front lines.

  • 100,000 Russian troops killed or injured in Ukraine, US says

    Russia's announced retreat from Kherson, a regional capital in southern Ukraine that it seized early in the war, and a potential stalemate in fighting over the winter could provide both countries an opportunity to negotiate peace, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday. “Same thing probably on the Ukrainian side," Milley added. “There has been a tremendous amount of suffering, human suffering,” he said at The Economic Club of New York.

  • Refugees, immigrants need our compassion: Brad Johnson

    Local columnist Brad Johnson discusses the statewide effort to bring refugees to the area.

  • Ukraine Latest: Kyiv Forces in Final Stage of Liberating Kherson

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine is closing in on the complete liberation of its southern Kherson region from occupying Russian forces, which will allow Kyiv to attack Moscow’s positions on the eastern bank of the Dnipro River, an official said.Most Read from BloombergMusk Warns Twitter Bankruptcy Possible as Senior Executives ExitMusk’s First Email to Twitter Staff Ends Remote WorkChina Eases Quarantine, Ends Flight Bans in Covid Zero ShiftFTX Latest: EU License Under Threat as Asset Freeze Fuels CrisisS

  • Former Stockton police sergeant faces dozens of charges, accused of multiple sexual assaults

    A former Stockton police sergeant was arrested and faces dozens of sexual assault charges after several women came forward with allegations against him this year. Sgt. Nicholas Bloed was employed by the Stockton Police Department when these allegations came forward. Bloed was arrested on Wednesday, according to San Joaquin County jail records. As of last month, he was no longer an officer with the Stockton Police Department, according to spokesperson Joe Silva.

  • Alleged Russians' retreat from Kherson is result of Ukrainian Armed Forces' actions

    The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine neither confirms nor denies the retreat of the Russian occupation forces from Kherson; the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is continuing.

  • Democrats buck midterm history to win control of 4 states

    Bucking historic midterm election trends, Democrats wrested control of state legislative chambers away from Republicans in Michigan and Minnesota while also gaining full control of state capitols in Maryland and Massachusetts. The Democrats' gains in Tuesday's elections gave them power to set the agenda on topics ranging from state taxes and spending to contentious social issues in four states that previously had politically divided governments. Democrats also gained legislative seats in Pennsylvania, another important presidential swing state where Republican lawmakers have held majorities against a Democratic governor.