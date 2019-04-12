Explainer: Israeli election - with the final count in, who won and who lost?

FILE PHOTO: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara wave as Netanyahu speaks following the announcement of exit polls in Israel's parliamentary election at the party headquarters in Tel Aviv, Israel April 10, 2019. REUTERS/Ammar Awad/File Photo

By Maayan Lubell

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud Party has won 36 of the 120 seats in Israel's parliament, according to final results of Tuesday's election, putting him in pole position in negotiations to form a right-wing coalition.

Netanyahu is heading toward a record fifth term in office confident of being able to put together a bloc of religious-rightist parties.

It would be a slim majority against an opposition that is likely to be led by the centrist-left Blue and White party, which won 35 seats. No single party has ever won an outright majority in the Knesset.

Here's a quick guide to the various parties, who gained, who lost and what is likely to happen next:

WHAT COALITION WILL NETANYAHU SEEK?

Most likely, a replica of his outgoing right-wing government. In his victory speech, Netanyahu, 69, said he intends to form his new cabinet with right-wing and religious parties.

WHAT'S THE NEXT STEP?

Coalition-building. Next week Israel’s president consults with the leaders of each party about their preference for prime minister. He then names the person who he believes has the best chance of putting together a government.

Netanyahu is the obvious choice as leader of the largest party. If nominated to form a government, he will have up to 42 days to form a government. If he fails, the president asks another politician to try.

Past coalition negotiations have dragged on. Smaller parties will demand cabinet seats, and will have their own financial and legislative demands to fulfill campaign promises made to their own voters. Netanyahu will have to balance these against his own party's priorities.

Graphic Israel 2019 parliamentary elections: https://tmsnrt.rs/2D916Uv

WHICH PARTIES ARE BACKING NETANYAHU?

LIKUD

Thirty-six seats, up from 30 before the election. Leader: Benjamin Netanyahu.

The spearhead of right-wing politics in Israel for decades. Likud first came to power in 1977 under former Irgun leader, later Nobel Peace Prize-winner, Menachem Begin.

Its current leader, Netanyahu, personifies Likud's traditionally hawkish positions on security in matters such as the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and foreign policy, with Iran currently as the focus.

Many Likud members of parliament oppose the creation of a Palestinian state and during the election Netanyahu said he would annex Israel's settlements in the West Bank.

About 400,000 Jewish settlers live alongside 2.9 million Palestinians in the territory that Israel captured in a 1967 war, and has held under military occupation ever since, but never formally annexed.

Netanyahu's base rallied around him, even though he faces possible indictment in three corruption cases.

Interactive graphic: Israeli election - number of votes won by party - https://tmsnrt.rs/2IeButC

THE RIGHT WING UNION

Five seats, no change. Leader: Rafi Peretz.

Israel's national-religious party is the most prominent political representative of the settler movement. It repudiates the idea of a Palestinian state, underlining the Jewish people's biblical and religious connections to the land that Palestinians seek for a state.

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to unveil his long-awaited Middle East peace plan in the coming months. If the plan requires Israeli territorial concessions to the Palestinians, the Right Wing Union is likely to raise fierce objections.

ISRAEL BEITENU ('Israel is our Home')

Five seats, no change. Leader: Avigdor Lieberman.

A secularist, nationalist and far-right party whose base is immigrants from the former Soviet Union.

Its Moldovan-born leader, Lieberman, is a former defense minister who seeks to out-hawk Netanyahu. His policies include swapping Arab towns inside Israel - home to the country's 21 percent Arab Palestinian minority - in return for ceding territory in the Israeli-occupied West Bank to the Palestinian Authority.

UNITED TORAH JUDAISM (UTJ)

Seven seats, up from six. Leader: Yakov Litzman.

It represents ultra-Orthodox Jews, or haredim, of European origin. A Netanyahu coalition, like many before it, is likely to rely on ultra-Orthodox support.

UTJ is primarily concerned with safeguarding state benefits for Haredi men, many of whom devote themselves to full-time religious study, do not work and do not serve in Israel's conscript military.