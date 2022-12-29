Explainer-How will Japan resolve shipping insurance for Russian LNG imports?

Illustration shows model of LNG tanker and Russia's flag
Yuka Obayashi
·4 min read

By Yuka Obayashi

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan, the world's top liquefied natural gas (LNG) importer, is facing its latest challenge in securing vital gas supplies from Russia after Western reinsurers said they would halt marine war insurance for ships travelling in Russian waters from Jan. 1.

Having joined other G7 countries in imposing sweeping sanctions on Moscow for the invasion of Ukraine, Japan has been reducing its reliance on Russian oil and coal, but it continues to buy Russian LNG amid elevated prices in a tight global market as Europe ramps up imports.

WHICH COMPANIES ARE AFFECTED?

Japan's Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance, Sompo Japan Insurance and Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance told shipowners last week that from Jan. 1 they would stop offering insurance coverage for ship damage caused by war in Russian waters, because reinsurers were withdrawing coverage. Without the war insurance, shippers such as Mitsui OSK Lines and Nippon Yusen might have to halt operations in Russian waters, including loading LNG from the Sakhalin-2 complex in Russia's Far East, industry sources said. Japan receives 9% of its imported LNG from Sakhalin-2, which is owned by Gazprom and Japanese trading houses.

Loss of supply from Sakhalin-2 could send Japanese power and gas utilities such as JERA and Tokyo Gas Co Ltd scrambling for alternatives.

The country has already faced repeated challenges in securing gas supplies since Russia sent its armed forces into Ukraine in February. It has had to persuade G7 partners to give it leeway so it could keep importing Russian LNG, and after the Russian government decided in June to seize control of Sakhalin-2, Japanese trading houses had to agree to remain as shareholders of the new Russian operator.

WHAT ACTIONS HAVE BEEN TAKEN?

To avoid supply disruption, the three Japanese insurers are negotiating with various reinsurers to retain the war coverage.

In a rare joint letter, Japan's Financial Services Agency and Agency for Natural Resources and Energy have also asked insurers to take on additional risks to continue providing marine war insurance for shippers transporting LNG from the Sakhalin-2.

"The top priority now is to secure marine war insurance," a senior official at the industry ministry said.

It is still unclear whether the insurers can secure sufficient reinsurance, especially at a time when many Western counterparts are away on holidays.

WHAT ARE THE OTHER OPTIONS?

Shipowners may continue operations without the war coverage by shouldering the risks, since voyages between Sakhalin island and Japan are short, taking just a few days, and since the LNG export facility is located far from the battlefields of Russia and Ukraine.

However, they risk losing their tankers to seizure in Russia for some unforeseeable reason. Each LNG tanker costs 20 billion to 30 billion yen ($150 million to $220 million).

Other parties, such as the government and Japanese utilities, the buyers of the Sakhalin fuel, might have to share the risk, industry sources said, although sources in the government and among buyers said they were not yet considering such a move.

"Insurers and shipping companies are trying to resolve the issues and we are closely watching the situation," a source at a utility said.

Another option would be to use a sovereign liability guarantee, like the one that covered shipments of Iranian oil to Japan in 2012, after Western insurers cut cover due to sanctions on Iran.

Legislation that authorised that guarantee was for Iranian oil imports only, so new law would be needed for guarantees covering shipments from Russia, the ministry official said.

WHAT IS THE RISK FOR JAPAN'S GAS AND POWER SUPPLIES?

The clock is ticking, but any immediate risk of fuel and power shortages looks small, even if some LNG cargoes are delayed early next month, another source at a power utility said. The reason was that stocks built up ahead of the peak winter demand season were larger than usual, that source said.

LNG inventories at Japan's major power utilities were 2.41 million tonnes on Dec. 25, above the five-year average of 1.84 million tonnes for the same time of year, according to industry ministry data.

Also, Japan has created a new mechanism to allow the industry ministry to help redirect supplies of LNG in the event of an emergency so gas and power companies do not run short.

If supply from Sakhalin-2 is disrupted, buyers can exercise the upward quantity tolerance clause typically found in long-term contracts, allowing them to request 5% to 10% additional volumes from suppliers elsewhere.

A source at an urban gas provider said his company could also get alternative supply from the spot market if it could accept the higher price there.

Japanese buyers paid $15.78 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) for Russian LNG in November, below the average price of imported LNG of $17.86 and an average spot-cargo price for delivery to Japan of $18.40, according to the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security.

The average LNG price for February delivery to northeast Asia is around $31 per mmBtu.

Japan uses LNG for 39% of its electricity generation.

(Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Florence Tan and Bradley Perrett)

Recommended Stories

  • Analysis-China's services sector eyes recovery after reopening, but challenges loom

    Jordan Li, a restaurant owner in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, hopes desperately that next month's Lunar New Year holidays will help him make up for business lost this year because of COVID-related travel and other restrictions. Although infections have risen sharply since the central government lifted most of its pandemic-control curbs this month, Li thinks people will still travel to Chengdu. Li says he is preparing for a worst-case scenario in which he single-handedly keeps his restaurant open as he "can be the boss, the chef, the waiter and handle the finances all at the same time."

  • House committee expected to release Trump’s tax returns Friday

    Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released by the House Ways and Means committee on Friday, a congressional aide confirmed Tuesday.

  • Domestic demand drives growth in Russian factory activity in Dec -PMI

    Domestic demand more than made up for falling export sales to drive growth in Russian manufacturing in December, a survey showed on Thursday, leading to the fastest monthly rise in job creation in the sector in over 21 years. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) eased in December to 53.0 from 53.2 in November, but was still above the 50 mark that separates expansion from contraction. "Higher production levels were linked to another monthly upturn in new orders and the acquisition of new customers," S&P Global said.

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Retreats Further Into the Gloom

    The largest crypto by market capitalization dropped below $16.5K at one point on Wednesday. ALSO: CoinDesk research analyst George Kaloudis ranks his top five industry annoyances, and FTX tops the list.

  • 49ers' Deebo Samuel defends wearing Yankees, Mets hat at Warriors game

    Deebo Samuel doesn't regret what he wore to the Warriors game on Sunday despite recently receiving backlash.

  • George Santos Questioned Dem Challenger's Honesty In Now-Awkward Old Debate Clip

    Santos' admission that he lied during his 2022 campaign comes two months after he asked whether Robert Zimmerman was ever "honest."

  • Pelé nears 1 month in hospital with no sign of improvement

    One of Pelé's daughters said Wednesday she and her family are enduring moments of sadness and despair as the 82-year-old Brazilian soccer great's hospitalization nears one month. The three-time World Cup winner's cancer has advanced and doctors at Albert Einstein hospital recently said he's under “elevated care” related to “kidney and cardiac dysfunctions.” Pelé was admitted to the Sao Paulo facility on Nov. 29.

  • US will require COVID-19 testing for travelers from China

    The U.S. announced new COVID-19 testing requirements Wednesday for all travelers from China, joining other nations imposing restrictions because of a surge of infections. The increase in cases across China follows the rollback of the nation's strict anti-virus controls. China's “zero COVID” policies had kept the country's infection rate low but fueled public frustration and crushed economic growth.

  • Best Buy probably had a bad holiday season, analyst warns

    Best Buy's (BBY) stock may be slightly outperforming the S&P 500 in December, but that doesn't mean it's sitting on bang-up holiday quarter financials amid a more cautious consumer-spending backdrop.

  • Putin’s energy blackmailing of Europe represents the ‘end of the global oil market,’ top energy historian says

    Putin has tried using energy as a weapon against the West this year, but he risks going too far.

  • Putin bans Russian oil exports to countries that implement price cap

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday delivered Russia's long-awaited response to a Western price cap, signing a decree that bans the supply of crude oil and oil products from Feb. 1 for five months to nations that abide by the cap. The Group of Seven major powers, the European Union and Australia agreed this month to a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian seaborne crude oil effective from Dec. 5 over Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. The cap is close to the current price for Russian oil, but well beneath the windfall price Russia was able to sell for this year and that helped offset the impact of financial sanctions on Moscow.

  • Russian pipeline gas exports to Europe collapse to a post-Soviet low

    Russian gas exports to Europe via pipelines plummeted to a post-Soviet low in 2022 as its largest customer cut imports due to the conflict in Ukraine and a major pipeline was damaged by mysterious blasts, Gazprom data and Reuters calculations showed. The European Union, traditionally Russia's largest consumer for oil and gas, has for years spoken about cutting its reliance on Russian energy, but Brussels got serious after the Kremlin sent troops into Ukraine in February. State-controlled Gazprom, citing Chief Executive Officer Alexei Miller, a long-standing ally of President Vladimir Putin, said its exports outside of ex-Soviet Union will reach 100.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year.

  • Deadly Winter Storm Exposes Deep Flaws of US Energy System

    (Bloomberg) -- The deep freeze that blanketed most of the US in the past few days killed dozens and temporarily plunged millions into darkness. Yet the country narrowly escaped an even worse calamity as natural gas and power supplies buckled across several states, laying bare just how vulnerable the electric grid has become to a full-on catastrophe.Most Read from BloombergMilan Reports 50% of Passengers on China Flights Have CovidSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter Sto

  • Germany Is Confident a Key Refinery Will Be Fine Without Russian Oil

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s government is confident that a key refinery that provides Berlin and swaths of the eastern part of the country with fuel is well positioned to keep running even as the nation is set to begin its ban on Russian oil in the coming days. Most Read from BloombergSouthwest Air Memos Showed Growing Alarm on Eve of Epic Winter StormSouth Korea Sends Drones to Kim Jong Un’s Airspace in Unprecedented MoveRussia Says Ukraine Must Surrender Even as Putin’s Army RetreatsAlameda Lent

  • Prices at the Gas Pump Headed Higher

    The rebound in crude oil prices continues to impact gasoline prices for consumers at the pump. People should expect gasoline prices to start to rise moderately by 20 to 30 cents a gallon if they are currently paying $2.50 a gallon or less, said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, a Boston-based provider of retail fuel pricing information and data. The recent increase in crude oil prices has resulted in gasoline prices inching higher.

  • 10 Biggest Oil Companies

    Oil is a dominant source of energy worldwide and oil companies supply billions of barrels of petroleum products daily to power transportation and industry. Rising public concern about climate change and measures to reduce the use of carbon-based fuels have yet to fully impact the industry.

  • Russia Bans Sales of Oil to Countries Imposing Price Cap

    The action follows moves by the Group of Seven nations barring Western companies from insuring, financing or shipping Russian crude at prices above $60 a barrel.

  • Oil ends lower as traders monitor surge in China COVID cases

    Oil futures finish lower, weighed by concerns over a surge in COVID-19 cases in China as the country relaxes travel restrictions and other curbs.