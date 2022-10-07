EXPLAINER: Jurors weigh cost of Alex Jones' Sandy Hook lies

1
DAVE COLLINS
·3 min read

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — For a decade, the parents and siblings of people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting have been tormented and harassed by people who believe the mass shooting was a hoax.

How do you put a price tag on their suffering?

That's part of the task faced by a Connecticut jury that has been asked to decide how much Infowars host Alex Jones and his company should pay for spreading a conspiracy theory that the massacre never happened.

The six jurors deliberated for less than an hour Thursday before breaking for the evening. Their work was set to resume Friday.

Jones now acknowledges his conspiracy theories about the shooting were wrong, but says he isn't to blame for the actions of people who harassed the families. His lawyers also say the 15 plaintiffs have exaggerated stories about being subjected to threats and abuse.

Here are some questions and answers about the deliberations.

COULD THE JURY DECIDE THAT WHAT JONES DID IS PROTECTED BY THE FIRST AMENDMENT?

No. A judge has already ruled that Jones is liable for defamation, infliction of emotional distress, invasion of privacy and violating Connecticut's unfair trade practices law. The jury’s job is to decide how much he owes for harming the people who sued him over his lies.

HOW MUCH COULD JONES PAY?

Jones, who lives in Austin, Texas, could be ordered to pay as little as $1 to each plaintiff or potentially hundreds of millions of dollars to them. The decision will be based on whether the jury determines the harm to the families was minimal or extensive.

Christopher Mattei, a lawyer for the plaintiffs, said the jury should award the plaintiffs at least $550 million. Jones' lawyer, Norm Pattis, says any damages awarded should be minimal.

HOW DOES THE JURY COME UP WITH THE DOLLAR FIGURES?

In her instructions to the jury, Judge Barbara Bellis said there are no mathematical formulas for determining dollar amounts. Jurors, she said, should use their life experiences and common sense to award damages that are “fair, just and reasonable.”

The jury, however, heard evidence and testimony that Jones and his company, Free Speech Systems, made millions of dollars from selling nutritional supplements, survival gear and other items. A company representative testified it has made at least $100 million in the past decade.

WHAT KIND OF DAMAGES ARE THE JURY CONSIDERING?

Jurors could award both compensatory and punitive damages.

Compensatory damages are often meant to reimburse people for actual costs such as medical bills and income loss, but they also include compensation for emotional distress than can reach into the millions of dollars.

Punitive damages are meant to punish a person for their conduct. If the jury decides Jones should pay punitive damages, the judge would determine the amount.

DOES CONNECTICUT CAP DAMAGES?

No, and yes. The state does not limit compensatory damages, while punitive damages are limited in many cases to attorney's fees and costs. So if the jury says Jones should pay punitive damages, he would potentially have to shell out hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Sandy Hook families' lawyers' costs.

IS THIS THE FIRST TIME JONES HAS FACED A VERDICT LIKE THIS?

No. At a similar trial in Texas in August, a jury ordered Jones to pay nearly $50 million to the parents of one of the children killed in the school shooting for pushing the hoax lie on his Infowars show.

But legal experts say Jones probably won't pay the full amount. In most civil cases, Texas law limits how much defendants have to pay in “exemplary,” or punitive, damages to twice the “economic damages” plus up to $750,000. But jurors are not told about this cap. Eye-popping verdicts are often hacked down by judges.

A third trial in Texas involving the parents of another child slain at Sandy Hook is expected to begin near the end of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • Four-day week workers face huge pay cuts

    Workers moving to a four-day week are facing big wage cuts as only 1pc of companies plan to offer full pay for reduced hours.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Daniel Marks Launches His Own Business, Townhouse Consultancy Ltd.

    London-based PR veteran Daniel Marks will be working with a small group of high-profile clients on "communications strategy and global profile building."

  • Ohio elections chief announces new public integrity unit

    Ohio's Republican elections chief on Wednesday announced a new public integrity unit in response to what he called Americans' “crisis of confidence” in the electoral process even while acknowledging the state's reputation for secure voting. The unit, taking effect next week, will consolidate and highlight the Ohio secretary of state's investigative work and eventually have one or more dedicated investigator, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said in a statement.

  • Sandy Hook and 9/11 were 'best two days of Alex Jones's life', victims' lawyer claims

    Sandy Hook and 9/11 were 'best two days of Alex Jones's life', victims' lawyer has claimed in the closing statements.Source: Reuters

  • Chesapeake Shores: Straighten Up And Fly Right

    Various issues are troubling the O'Briens. Mick is in denial about his addiction. Margaret passes the bar. Jess pursues a new idea, and Bree tries mending the rift between her and Luke. Stars Robert Buckley and Meghan Ory.

  • Lebron James To Commissioner Adam Silver: Let’s Finally Bring An NBA Franchise To Las Vegas

    Even though he just signed an extension to stay with the Los Angeles Lakers until the 2024-25 season, that doesn’t mean all-star guard Lebron James can’t look forward to what’s next. While the NBA has been hinting at possible expansion of teams in the near future, James has a specific request to commissioner Adam Silver. During the post-game press conference after the Los Angeles Lakers 119-115 preseason loss to the Phoenix Suns, James made a play directly to Silver to bring a team to Las Vegas,

  • Skip Bayless says he’s optimistic about Lakers this season

    Commentator Skip Bayless is usually critical of LeBron James and the Lakers, but he gave them some genuine praise on Thursday.

  • New York City Cops Crash into Crowd While Trying to Stop Car Theft, Injure 10 Including 2-Year-Old

    Police in the Bronx were trying to stop a car from being stolen when they crashed with a civilian's car, injuring 10 people

  • Top Gun: Maverick: Darkstar (Featurette)

    After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and R

  • Emmanuel Macron: How an investment banker became France’s youngest president

    The man who would become France’s youngest president did not set out for a life in politics. Instead, the son of two doctors started out in his early career working in investment banking. But what else is there to know about the center-leaning politician? Yahoo’s international news team explains everything there is to know about Macron, from his unpublished novel to his complicated history with his wife.

  • GM Hit With $102.6-Million Verdict in Class Action Piston Ring Lawsuit

    A federal jury concluded GM sold 5.3-liter V-8 engines with excessive oil consumption, leading to premature failure.

  • Prince Harry Teams Up with Elton John and Others for 'Legal Offensive' Against U.K. Media Group

    The Duke of Sussex and five others allege that they have become "victims of abhorrent criminal activity and gross breaches of privacy by Associated Newspapers"

  • Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

    Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones decided not present any defense Wednesday at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax. The jury of three men and three women is being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn't happen and that they are “crisis actors.” Jones, who outside the courthouse insisted that he has never been linked to the direct harassment or threats against the families, was found liable by default last year for defaming them and intentionally inflicting emotional distress.

  • India court declines relief to Xiaomi over $676 million asset freeze

    An Indian court on Thursday declined to lift a freeze on Xiaomi Corp's $676 million worth of assets, even as the Chinese smartphone group said this enforcement action had "effectively halted" its operations in its key Indian market. India's federal financial crime agency, the Enforcement Directorate, froze 55.51 billion rupees of Xiaomi assets in April, alleging the company made illegal remittances to foreign entities by passing them off as royalty payments. Xiaomi, which denies any wrongdoing, challenged the asset freeze in the High Court of southern Karnataka state, saying in its legal filing it "is severely disproportionate and has effectively halted the operations" of the company.

  • Meadville man charged in Capitol riots claimed 2nd Amendment rights were violated. He lost

    Mikhail E. Slye, 32, charged Sept. 30, argued he should be allowed to possess a gun while out on bond on federal charges. Judge says otherwise.

  • Judge denies state’s request to delay trial over Georgia’s heartbeat abortion law

    As of right now, the case is scheduled to go to trial later this month.

  • Powerful Goldman Sachs Figures Named in Lawsuit

    Sexual assaults, lurid propositions and a sex tape pack the latest filings in a class-action lawsuit against&nbsp;Goldman Sachs.&nbsp;But it's a boss's comment about his assistant's engagement ring two decades ago and a woman who complained an executive checked her out that have set off an especially bitter dispute in the case. The reason: The men involved are two of the firm's most prominent figures. Sridhar Natarajan has more on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • NYPD is Illegally Sending People To Rikers Without Taking Them Before a Judge, According to Lawsuit

    A bombshell new civil class action lawsuit alleges that the NYPD has an illegal policy of sending people with warrants attached to their names to city jails without ever bringing them before a judge.

  • Kevin Spacey arrives at Manhattan court to defend himself against $40 million sexual assault lawsuit

    "Rent" actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making unwanted sexual advances at him at a party in 1986 when Rapp was 14 years old.

  • Judge orders Texas AG to testify in abortion lawsuit after he fled his home to avoid subpoena

    A federal judge on Tuesday ordered Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to testify in an abortion lawsuit, reversing course after Paxton was accused of fleeing to avoid a subpoena. U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman — who initially granted Paxton’s request to quash the subpoena over its last-minute nature — ordered the Texas attorney general to testify after…