Explainer-How Kakao won a takeover battle against HYBE for K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment

Hyunsu Yim
·3 min read

By Hyunsu Yim

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korean K-pop pioneer SM Entertainment Co Ltd is poised to fall under the grip of social media giant Kakao Corp after HYBE Co Ltd, the agency representing boy band BTS, on Sunday dropped a bid to take control.

WHY IS SM ATTRACTIVE?

SM, founded in 1995 by South Korean folk song singer Lee Soo-man with just 50 million won ($37,600) of capital, was the K-pop industry's trailblazer, preceding two rival agencies - JYP Entertainment and YG Entertainment - that sprang up in later years.

For more than two decades, the K-pop industry was dominated by the trio until BTS rose to global fame in recent years, making its agency HYBE the largest music label in the country.

SM, branded with Lee's initials, is credited with setting the groundwork for K-pop's global success, including the first breakthrough in 2002 when SM artist BoA topped Japan's music charts.

After BoA's achievement in Japan, other South Korean pop groups began overseas activities in earnest, starting in Asia and later expanding to the U.S. and Western Europe.

SM is home to popular K-pop groups such as Girls' Generation, H.O.T., EXO, Red Velvet, Super Junior, SHINee, NCT Dream and Aespa.

It is the second-largest entertainment group in South Korea by market value at $2.8 billion, trailing HYBE, which is worth $5.5 billion.

FAMILY FEUD WITH 'EMPEROR LEE'

Larger-than-life Lee, 70, considered the "godfather" of K-pop, has not assumed any official title at SM for years.

He instead exerted his influence through a private company that he set up to help the industry's global expansion and offer management and training services.

Activist fund Align Partners, which owns about 1% of SM, last year began demanding its management team, led by Lee's nephew and protege Lee Sung-soo, cut business ties with the founder, citing governance issues and high fees paid to Lee's private company.

Frictions between SM and Lee came to the fore last month when his nephew called the founder "Emperor of SM Empire" in a YouTube video and criticised him for demanding unfavourable revenue sharing deals and undermining SM's governance.

The nephew, 43, a 17-year-veteran of SM, said he had informed Lee on Jan. 17 that from now on he would make decisions as CEO rather than serving as a "rubber stamp".

In response, Lee said he was "hurt" by his nephew's words.

TAKEOVER BATTLE

In a bid to weaken the founder's influence, SM's management announced a $173 million share sale deal with Kakao last month that would make the tech group second-biggest shareholder after Lee, who remained the largest with an 18% stake.

Lee filed an injunction request to block the deal that was approved by a court, and sold a 15% stake in SM to rival agency HYBE, setting up a takeover battle.

HYBE launched a public tender offer to buy an additional 25% stake, but got little shareholder support.

Kakao, which owns around 5% of SM, upped the ante this month, launching a tender offer at a higher price to acquire up to 35% for 1.25 trillion won ($946.80 million).

HYBE said on Sunday its decision to halt the takeover bid came after the stock market had been showing "signs of overheating due to competition."

HOW DOES THE ACQUISITION HELP KAKAO?

SM is perceived as a rare quality asset up for grabs because of the management dispute and Lee's decision to relinquish his stake.

Kakao, the most popular social media platform in South Korea, is expanding aggressively into the entertainment industry where it already owns a smaller K-pop agency, Starship Entertainment.

In January, Kakao Entertainment announced a 1.2 trillion won ($966.27 million) investment from Singapore's GIC and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, giving it more firepower for the SM bid.

Control of SM would bolster Kakao Entertainment's plans for an initial public offering, analysts said.

($1 = 1,327.9200 won)

(Reporting by Hyunsu Yim; Editing by Miyoung Kim and Jamie Freed)

Recommended Stories

  • Hybe Drops Its Bid to Acquire SM, Will Cooperate With Kakao

    (Bloomberg) -- Hybe Co. will step back from its battle with Kakao Corp to take over SM Entertainment, after competition pushed up the cost of acquiring the company.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitHybe will discontinue the acquisition

  • Keep these 3 Stocks on Your Buy List After the Market Selloff

    The broader selloff in markets this week is creating opportunities and here are three stocks that investors should keep an eye on.

  • JC Sports Houston Launches New Sports Programs For Toddlers and Children

    JC Sports Houston has launched new youth sports programs for children aged 2 - 13 years in Houston and the surrounding areas. Backed by scientific research, the programs emphasize establishing skills and adopting healthy living practices which will benefit children in later life. Atascocita, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - March 11, 2023) - JC Sports Houston's new 2023 programs will include a wide variety of sports, including soccer, baseball, basketball, and multi-sports which are aimed at creating ..

  • China Retains Yi as Central Bank Governor in Surprise Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China retained several of its top economic officials in a surprise move that points to policy stability, as Beijing looks to boost investor confidence and steer the nation’s post-Covid recovery.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Weal

  • China chooses continuity, retaining central bank chief, finance minister

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China unexpectedly kept its central bank governor and finance minister in their posts at the annual session of the rubber-stamp parliament on Sunday, prioritising continuity as economic challenges loom at home and abroad. President Xi Jinping, who has been installing allies in key roles in a government reshuffle as he begins a third five-year term, broke with convention to retain Yi Gang, 65, as governor of the People's Bank of China (PBOC) and Liu Kun, 66, as finance minister.

  • OK, what is going on with SVB?

    On Friday, I wrote about how Silicon Valley Bank has been closed by regulators, which are now in charge of the bank’s deposits. As Y Combinator CEO Garry Tan put it, this could set startups and innovation back by 10 years. After spending hours speaking to founders and venture capitalists about SVB, it's clear that explaining the bank’s state of business or strengths will not necessarily stop the panic we’re seeing. It’s panic that is seeping into volatility at other banks; even the ones positioned to benefit from SVB’s bust just hours earlier.

  • What Analysts Say About China’s Move to Stick With Economic Team

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s economic leadership team will retain several familiar faces, a surprise decision that suggests an emphasis on policy consistency as the economy continues to recover from the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth

  • Meta to end news access for Canadians if Online News Act becomes law

    The "Online News Act," or House of Commons bill C-18, introduced in April last year laid out rules to force platforms like Meta and Alphabet Inc.'s Google to negotiate commercial deals and pay news publishers for their content. "A legislative framework that compels us to pay for links or content that we do not post, and which are not the reason the vast majority of people use our platforms, is neither sustainable nor workable," a Meta spokesperson said as reason to suspend news access in the country.

  • U.S. FDA approves Acadia's genetic Rett syndrome drug

    The U.S. health regulator's decision allows use of the trofinetide, to be sold under the brand name Daybue, in adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older and comes with a warning of diarrhea and weight loss. The approval comes months after the FDA declined to approve expanded use of Acadia's drug Nuplazid to treat psychosis related to Alzheimer's disease. "We have put a lot of planning into potential commercialization of trofinetide, including resources for patients to access the drug," said Acadia senior executive Kathie Bishop ahead of the approval.

  • Hedge funds offering to buy startup deposits stuck at Silicon Valley Bank -Semafor

    Bids range from 60 to 80 cents on the dollar, the report said adding that the range reflects expectations for how much of the uninsured deposits will be eventually recovered once the bank's assets are sold or wound down. Firms like Oaktree which are known for investing in distressed debt are reaching out to startups after SVB's seizure by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp (FDIC), the report said. Traders from investment firm Jefferies are also contacting startup founders with money stuck at the bank, offering to buy their deposit claims at a discount, The Information reported separately.

  • Workers worried about a 'looming recession' pick up more side hustles

    One driver of this trend — beyond the ongoing inflationary pressures — is fear.

  • As Banks Topple, Regulators Face Reckoning on Week of Mayhem

    (Bloomberg) -- On Monday, the head of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. warned a gathering of bankers in Washington about a $620 billion risk lurking in the US financial system.Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitBy Friday, two banks ha

  • Silicon Valley Bank collapse could spark the next financial crash – but we cannot bail out failed bankers again

    Depositors can't get their money out. Payrolls might not be met next weekend. And small companies, especially in the fast growing technology industries, might soon face closure as their assets are frozen. There will be a lot of nervousness when the financial markets open on Monday morning following the collapse of the Silicon Valley Bank in the United States and the decision by the Bank of England to take control of its London arm.

  • Here's how to ensure your charitable giving isn't going to waste, expert says

    Charity Navigator CEO Michael Thatcher offers guidance for people who want to help.

  • Silicon Valley Bank Panic Crashes 10 Bank Stocks — Is Yours OK?

    The halt of trading shares of Silicon Valley Bank is setting off a cascade of selling throughout the financial sector.

  • Roku Among Most-Exposed Firms With Assets Caught in SVB Failure

    (Bloomberg) -- Of the companies listing assets caught up in the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank on Friday, Roku Inc. is among those reporting the heaviest exposure. Most Read from BloombergSVB Fallout Spreads Around World From London to SingaporeStartup Bank Had a Startup Bank RunUS Discusses Fund to Backstop Deposits If More Banks FailSVB’s 44-Hour Collapse Was Rooted in Treasury Bets During PandemicSVB’s Auction Block Includes VC-Focused Lender, Wealth UnitDozens of companies have reported exp

  • Elon Musk May Buy Failed Silicon Valley Bank

    Tesla's CEO says he's open to the idea of Twitter acquiring the Californian bank that was shut down on March 10 by regulators.

  • Rainstorm, high winds to envelope Coachella Valley this weekend

    Riverside County mountains, Indio, Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Palm Desert and Borrego Springs are under a high wind warning.

  • Black Fashion Moments Of '90s And '00s Films That Influenced The Culture, But Most Importantly, Me

    The best Black fashion moments have come from Black cinema of the '90s and early '00s.

  • Rickie Fowler makes cut early Saturday, will play on into Sunday at Players Championship

    2015 Players Championship winner Ricky Fowler shot a 2-under second round to make the cut at this year's TPC Sawgrass event.