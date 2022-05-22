EXPLAINER: What are the key climate themes at Davos?

PETER PRENGAMAN
·5 min read

DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — While the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine will be focuses of the World Economic Forum’s gathering of business and government leaders, so too will climate change. It's captured the world’s attention in unignorable and devastating ways.

The acceleration of rising temperatures, the ferocity and costliness of major weather events, and the impact, particularly on people in developing countries, have pushed the issue from one of science to something that touches every aspect of life, including (or, perhaps especially) business and economics.

Of the roughly 270 panels Monday through Thursday, one-third are about climate change or its direct effects. U.S. climate envoy John Kerry, Ugandan climate activist Vanessa Nakate and Alok Sharma, president of last year's international climate conference COP26, are among the climate leaders expected in the Swiss resort town of Davos.

At the forum’s first in-person gathering in two years, the climate panels are as varied as the issue. They range from combating “eco-anxiety" to helping debt-ridden countries finance a renewable transition. Here's a look at some broader themes that are likely to emerge:

ENVIRONMENTAL, SOCIAL, GOVERNANCE

Several panels will wrestle with an approach to investing that considers the environment and other key factors. Known by the acronym ESG, it's become a force, with trillions of dollars invested in companies that meet certain criteria.

When it comes to climate change, ESG can be important. For individual investors all the way up to firms and government agencies that analyze how companies operate, disclosures and public declarations are paramount. They can be the basis of evaluating a company’s emissions, environmental impact and financial risks tied to climate change.

They are also controversial and raise questions: Should certain declarations be mandatory? Should they be standardized and regulated, and by whom? Or has the ESG movement already gone too far, ultimately hindering investment and doing little to rein in greenhouse gas emissions?

Viewpoints sometimes fall along political lines. In the U.S., many Republicans call them “woke,” while many on the left, particularly environmentalists and campaigners, argue that ramping up reporting and transparency could lead to real change.

Many managers of some of the world’s largest mutual funds have argued ESG is essential to evaluate risk. Just last week, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the approach had “been weaponized by phony social justice warriors.”

ENERGY TRANSITION AND ‘NET ZERO'

The world’s top climate scientists have warned that significantly reducing greenhouse gas emissions this decade is necessary to minimize warming and avoid the most devastating effects to the planet. That will require major changes in how business is done, from the way products are produced to how they are transported.

Several panels will look at areas where businesses have successfully transitioned much of their energy portfolio to renewables, the role of finance and government to incentivize or mandate changes, and strategies to keep businesses accountable. Despite heightened consciousness and pledges by businesses, emissions are going up worldwide.

“Moving climate debate from ambition to delivery” is a title of one panel that sums up the enormous challenge.

Sessions will look at sectors, like decarbonizing shipping and aviation, renewable transition plans and the challenges of achieving them in countries like China and India. There will be discussion of strategies to ensure major shifts are inclusive and consider people in historically marginalized countries, which are feeling some of the most intense effects of climate change.

An important current through all the discussions will be identifying what “net zero” is — and isn’t — when looking at pledges from companies and countries. Moving away from fossil fuels like coal and oil to renewables like solar and wind can reduce emissions and get a company closer to goals of taking an equal amount of emissions out of the atmosphere as it puts in.

But a transition to renewables often makes up only a small part of company plans. Many rely on balancing their carbon footprint by investing in forest restoration or other projects. While better than nothing, experts note that depending on carbon offsets doesn’t represent a shift in business practices.

WAR IN UKRAINE AND THE FUTURE OF ENERGY

Russia's war in Ukraine will loom large at the conference. When it comes to climate change, the conflict raises two central questions: How should countries respond to energy shocks from reducing or being cut off from Russian oil and gas? And will the war hasten the transition to renewable energies or help fossil fuel companies maintain the status quo?

Since the war began, there has been no shortage of businesses, environmentalists and political leaders trying to influence the answers to those questions, which will carry over to Davos.

“Energy Security and the European Green Deal” is one panel where participants are expected to argue that the way forward is away from fossil fuels. But European countries, some of which are heavily reliant on Russia for energy, also are scrambling to find other sources of natural gas and oil to meet short-term needs.

While no sessions explicitly make the case for a doubling down on reliance on fossil fuels or expanding extraction or exploration, if the last few months are any guide, those points of view will certainly be present.

___

Peter Prengaman is the Associated Press' global climate and environmental news director. Follow him here: http://twitter.com/peterprengaman

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Inflation, Wildflowers, and Deglobalization: What to Expect as the Elite Meet in Davos

    WEF has beaten the drum of globalization and consensus around progress for decades. Those frameworks are now being reimagined.

  • Climate to conflict, Davos' post-COVID return has full plate

    Davos — the hub of an elite annual gathering in the Swiss Alps — is back, more than two years after the coronavirus pandemic kept its business gurus, political leaders and high-minded activists away. There’s no shortage of urgent issues for the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting to tackle. With their lofty ambition to help improve the state of the world, forum organizers have their work cut out for them: there are soaring food and fuel prices, Russia's war in Ukraine, climate change, drought and food shortages in Africa, yawning inequality between rich and poor, and autocratic regimes gaining ground in some places — on top of signs that the pandemic is far from over.

  • Protesters clash with police ahead of Davos meeting

    The unauthorised "Smash WEF" demonstration is a regular occurrence in Switzerland's financial hub before the world's business and political elite gather around 120 km (70 miles) away. "The WEF and Switzerland try to offer the powerful of this world a quiet hinterland where they can exchange views and showcase themselves undisturbed," one group had posted on its website, calling for people to attend the march.

  • Police investigating possible shooting incident in San Bernardino

    There was a large police presence in San Bernardino Saturday morning as officers blocked off an intersection during an investigation.

  • Mets vs. Rockies Highlights

    Serven, seven-run 6th propel Rockies' 11-3 win

  • Zelensky told Poland’s Duda about imminent Russian invasion

    During his visit to Kyiv on the eve of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, Polish President Andrzej Duda was told the war was imminent by his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, Duda told Polish news outlet Polska Times on May 19.

  • Western partners participated in operation to evacuate Mariupol defenders - Zelenskyy

    Denys Karlovskyy - Friday, 20 May 2022, 21:07 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the operation to secure the safe evacuation of Mariupol defenders has been carried out with the participation of Western partners.

  • Russia's war dead abandoned by the Kremlin are piling up in Ukraine's refrigerated train trucks, video shows

    Ukrainian Railways CEO shared a video showing how it preserves soldiers' corpses. Russia is reportedly refusing to repatriate thousands of bodies.

  • Will Putin use chemical weapons in Ukraine?

    With Russia’s war in Ukraine foundering, there are increasing fears that Vladimir Putin might unleash chemical or biological weapons on Ukrainian soldiers and civilians.

  • Ukraine says it's holding off Russia's intensified thrust in the east

    The situation in Ukraine's heavily contested eastern Donbas region "is extremely difficult," President Volodymyr Zelensky said Sunday.

  • Biden touts cooperation with Samsung on Asia trip

    STORY: Biden landed at the U.S. military's Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, south of Seoul, and immediately drove to Samsung's nearby factory, the largest semiconductor plant in the world. There he met South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol for the first time in person.Advanced chips for functions such as mobile, 5G, high-performance computing and artificial intelligence, have become a focal point of competition with China, and concerns over global supply chain disruptions have been intensified by the pandemic.Economic shockwaves from Russia's war in Ukraine have further spotlighted the need to secure critical supply chains so that the U.S. economy and national security are not dependent on countries "that don't share our values," Biden said in remarks at the plant."The critical component of how we'll do that in my view is by working with close partners that do share our values, like the Republic of Korea."The two leaders toured the plant, which the White House called a model for a new $17 billion factory that Samsung plans to build in Taylor, Texas.South Korea is expected to be among the inaugural members of Biden's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), which will be announced during the trip to set standards on labor, the environment and supply chains.

  • Pope voices hope church in China can operate in freedom

    Cardinal Joseph Zen was arrested in May 11 along with at least three others on suspicion of colluding with foreign forces to endanger China’s national security. Zen has been scathing in his criticism of China and has blasted the Vatican’s agreement in 2018 with China over the nomination of bishops in that country.

  • Texas race tests abortion's resonance with Democratic voters

    By the time Dr. Hector Gonzalez arrived in Laredo, Texas, in 2001, the last abortion clinic had already closed. “Definitely it was, ‘No abortion,'" said Gonzalez, the city's former public health director. With the U.S. Supreme Court poised to potentially overturn abortion rights in a ruling this summer, the runoff is being closely watched for clues about whether the issue will animate Democratic voters.

  • Lexington junior high student with Ukrainian roots raises money for war-torn country

    Katya Prykhodko just finished her eighth-grade year at Lexington Junior High School. Her family is from Ukraine, and she organized a fundraiser.

  • Czechs considering 'all options' regarding China's 16+1 group

    The Czech Republic is considering "all options" concerning its engagement with the China-led 16+1 platform for cooperation with central and east European states, the Foreign Ministry said on Friday. Several past Czech governments as well as President Milos Zeman have been keen to deepen ties with China, but the interest has cooled since a series of failed Chinese investment projects, Czech warnings against Chinese 5G telecoms technology and a change of government in Prague last year. The new Czech centre-right cabinet has pledged to build up relations with democracies including self-ruled Taiwan - which China sees as a breakaway province - and put its China policies under review.

  • General Staff: Russia deploys Iskander ballistic missile systems in its Belgorod region

    Anastasiia Kalatur - Sunday, 22 May 2022, 06:43 Russian troops have deployed several Iskander-M mobile short range ballistic missile systems in the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation, which shares a border with Ukraine.

  • Ukrainian army holding back enemy's advance on Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, says Zelensky

    The situation in the Donbas is extremely difficult, but despite attempts by the Russian invaders to attack the towns of Sloviansk and Sievierodonetsk, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the enemy's advance, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video address late on May 21.

  • Bucha massacre: Police exhume bodies of two more killed by Russian occupiers

    Valentyna Romanenko - Sunday, 22 May 2022, 08:03 Two more civilians killed by the Russian occupiers were found in the Bucha district of Kyiv Oblast. Source: Kyiv Oblast Police Details: On 21 May, investigators and forensic experts of Kyiv Oblast Police exhumed the bodies of two residents of the village of Buzova.

  • No charges filed at this time after 2 detained in hot car death of 1-year-old, Memphis police say

    A 1-year-old boy died on Thursday after being left in a car at a Memphis daycare.

  • Consumers defy inflation to support economy. For how long?

    With prices across the economy — from food, gas and rent to cars, airfares and hotel rooms — soaring at their fastest pace in decades, you might think Americans would tap the brakes on spending. It was a reassuring sign that consumers — the primary drivers of America’s economy — are still providing vital support and helping allay concerns that a recession might be near.