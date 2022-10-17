EXPLAINER: Killer drones vie for supremacy over Ukraine

The Associated Press
·5 min read

They are precise, small in size, able to engage a target in relatively large numbers like a swarm of wasps and above all, they’re cheap.

In Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, drones have cemented their reputation as a potent, hard-to-stop and cost-effective weapon to seek out and destroy targets while simultaneously spreading the kind of terror that can fray the resolve of soldiers and civilians alike.

They’re also quickly surpassing missiles as the remote weapon of choice because they can be put into any combat theater in greater numbers much more cheaply.

Russia’s unleashing of successive waves of the Iranian-made Shahed drones over Ukraine has multiple aims — take out key targets, crush morale and ultimately drain the enemy's war chest and weapons trying to defend against them as the conflict evolves into a longer war of attrition.

HOW DO THEY WORK?

The Shahed drones that Russia has rebranded as Geran-2 are packed with explosives and are preprogrammed to loiter overhead until they nosedive into a target — reminiscent of Japan's World War II-era kamikaze pilots who would fly their explosive-laden aircraft into U.S. warships and aircraft carriers during the war in the Pacific.

According to the Ukrainian online publication Defense Express citing Iranian data, the delta-wing Shahed is 3½ meters (11½ feet) long, 2.5½ meters (about eight feet) wide and weighs approximately 200 kilograms (440 pounds). It's powered by a 50-horsepower engine with a top speed of 185 kph (114 mph) and has a maximum range of 2,500 kilometers (1,500 miles).

The upside with the new technology is obvious — trained personnel don't need be sacrificed nor does a huge amount of money have to be spent on building sophisticated aircraft to reach a target.

In Monday's attack on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, the city's mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said 28 drones made up the successive attack waves. The ability to deploy the small aircraft in such large numbers at any one time may overwhelm defenses — particularly in civilian areas.

But according to Mykola Bielieskov, a research fellow at Ukraine's National Institute for Strategic Studies, the Shahed only carries a 40-kilogram (88-pound) explosive charge, which pales in comparison to the explosive force that a conventional missile's 480-kilogram (1,050-pound) warhead can deliver at a much longer range.

“It is difficult to hit serious targets with such drones,” Bielieskov said.

SMALL PUNCH BUT LOW COST

At a mere $20,000 apiece, the Shahed is only a tiny fraction of the cost of a more conventional, full-size missile. For example, Russia's Kalibr cruise missiles that have seen widespread use in the nearly eight months of war cost the Russian military about $1 million each.

At such a low cost, the Shahed can be deployed in massive numbers to saturate a target, whether it's a fuel depot or infrastructure and utilities like power or water stations.

Despite its small size, the Shahed's explosive charge appears powerful enough to do the job. In Monday's attacks, one drone struck an operations center, while another slammed into a five-story residential building, ripping a large hole in it and collapsing at least three apartments on top of each other, resulting in the deaths of three people.

Bielieskov from Ukraine’s National Institute for Strategic Studies said the Russian military is opting to use Shaheds on civilian targets instead of the battlefield because Ukrainian forces have "learned how to fight them effectively,” managing to intercept a little more than half of them.

With no immediate end in sight, the financial burden of the conflict will weigh heavier on Moscow, which isn't receiving billions in weapons transfers from Western nations like Ukraine is. As the conflict essentially becomes one of attrition — who can withstand that human, material and financial burden the longest — finding cheaper but still potent weapons will be key.

For Moscow, the Shahed appears to be such an alternative.

“Shahed-136 is a cheap version of a cruise missile, which Russia can’t produce fast,” said Bielieskov.

Russian officials haven't issued any data about the number of missiles fired during the conflict, but Ukraine's defense minister recently alleged that Russia has used most of its high-precision missile arsenal — from 1,844 on the eve of Russia's invasion to 609 by mid-October.

WAR OF NERVES

The incessant buzzing of the propeller-driven Shahed drones dubbed “mopeds” by Ukrainians is equally potent for the terror that it can induce in anyone under its flightpath. That sound can only exacerbate the anxiety and chip away at the morale of any person not knowing exactly when and exactly where the weapon will strike.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy seized on the drones' terror element, posting on social media: “The whole night, and the whole morning, the enemy terrorizes the civilian population,” adding, “Kamikaze drones and missiles are attacking all of Ukraine.”

Bielieskov conceded that Shahed drone strikes stir up fears among the population that Ukraine's air defences are inadequate to meet the threat. But he said their use — even at in large numbers — isn't enough to reverse Ukraine's battlefield gains.

Sky-borne terror weapons are of course nothing new — Nazi Germany employed them during World War II in the form of the V-1 flying bomb or “buzzbomb," the earliest type of cruise missile in the shape of a small aircraft that targeted British cities.

Eight decades later, the much smaller Shahed can be guided to its target at a much cheaper cost, potentially enabling Russian forces to launch many more of the drones than the 9,500 “buzzbombs" that Nazi Germany launched on Britain.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • EU approves Ukraine training mission, arms funds

    The European Union on Monday approved a military training mission in Europe for thousands of Ukrainian troops and to provide around 500 million euros ($486 million) in extra funds to help buy weapons for the war-torn country. EU headquarters said in a statement that the mission’s aim is to allow the Ukrainian armed forces to “effectively conduct military operations,” so that Ukraine can “defend its territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders, effectively exercise its sovereignty and protect civilians.” It said that the EU will provide “individual, collective and specialized training.”

  • Overnight drone strikes rock Kyiv

    ABC News' Britt Clennett reports as emergency workers search for survivors after Ukraine’s capital was attacked by Russia.

  • Explosions happening across Kyiv due to Russian drone strikes

    The kamikaze drones hit several residential areas in Kyiv, causing rescue crews to search for survivors.

  • You can support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon

    Nearly three months ago the editorial office of Ukrainska Pravda launched its Patreon. Thanks to the readers' donations we managed, among other things, to shoot exclusive material about the liberated territories and tell moving stories from the frontline that are able to touch your heart.

  • China Won’t Rush Its Clean Energy Transformation, Xi Says

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping has promised a slow and steady end to the growth of planet-warming emissions in China, with energy security taking top priority as the country contends with a flagging economy and tumult on global fuel markets.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesNATO-China Tension Over Ukraine Flares at Conference in IcelandPound and UK Bonds Rally; Stocks, Futures Advance: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for

  • Eye Opener: Russia attacks Kyiv with drones

    Another wave of explosions rock residential areas in Ukraine's capital. Also, fire erupts at a notorious Iranian prison as widespread protests against the repressive regime continue to grow. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.

  • Analysis-What is Russia's policy on tactical nuclear weapons?

    The United States has said the world faces the gravest nuclear danger since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis because of remarks by Russian leader Vladimir Putin during the Ukraine conflict, but Moscow says its position has been misinterpreted. Kyiv and its Western allies fear tactical nuclear weapons could be used in battle after Putin and others warned Russia was prepared to use all its vast arsenal in defence. WHAT ARE TACTICAL NUCLEAR WEAPONS?

  • Watch Auburn football QB Robby Ashford and RB Tank Bigsby get into sideline spat after TD

    Auburn quarterback Robby Ashford gets into a sideline scuffle with running back Tank Bigsby

  • Northern Trust Wealth Management CIO Katie Nixon talks investing amid volatility, bear markets, and inflation

    Northern Trust Wealth Management Chief Investment Officer Katie Nixon speaks with Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith at Yahoo Finance's 2022 All Markets Summit.

  • Ukrainian defenders down nine Iranian suicide drones in one hour

    The Ukrainian military managed to destroy 11 Iranian kamikaze drones in one day, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Oct. 17.

  • Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Completely Avoiding Kanye West

    Kim Kardashian and Kanye West avoided one another at North's basketball game in LA arriving separately and seemingly ignoring one another throughout the event.

  • What happened during the Cuban Missile Crisis — the 13-day standoff that almost ended the world

    In 1962, a feverish 13-day standoff took place between the United States and the Soviet Union.

  • Ukraine Latest: Russia Hits Kyiv With Explosive-Laden Drones

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia attacked Kyiv for the second time since last Monday, striking the city center with Iranian-made drones that are essentially winged missiles, capable of loitering until they lock onto a target. Four people were killed and residential buildings damaged, local authorities said.Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Ukrainian Capital Kyiv With Kamikaze DronesStocks Snap Back After Selloff With UK’s Reversal: Markets WrapThe Time to Buy the Dip Is Fast Approaching — for One Country

  • Satellite photos show damage at Iran prison amid protests

    A weekend fire at Iran's notorious Evin Prison damaged one of the largest buildings in the complex, according to satellite photos analyzed Monday. The fire erupted as nationwide anti-government protests triggered by the death of a young woman in the custody of the country's morality police entered a fifth week. The fire at one of Tehran's most heavily guarded facilities potentially raises the stakes for those continuing to rally against the government and the mandatory headscarf, or hijab, for women after the Sept. 16 death of Mahsa Amini.

  • The U.S. Is Losing Yet Another ‘War on Terror’

    The Pentagon last month quietly released a report revealing that — despite sending forces to at least 22 countries in Africa — the U.S. isn't reaching its objectives

  • Police video shows officers shooting at drones in Kyiv

    STORY: Russia attacked the centre of Kyiv during morning rush hour with drones on Monday, the second time in a week it has unleashed strikes across Ukraine while its forces face setbacks on the battlefield.Ukraine said the attacks were carried out by Iran-made "suicide drones," which fly to their target and detonate. Russia's defence ministry said it had carried out a "massive" attack on military targets and energy infrastructure across Ukraine using high-precision weapons.Iran repeated on Monday its denial that it is supplying the drones to Russia. The Kremlin has not commented.

  • The Mysterious ‘Fifth Evangelist’ Who Created the Bible as We Know It

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast; GettyIf you were traveling through the verdant Ethiopian highlands, you might make a stop at the Abba Gärima monastery about three miles east of Adwa in the northernmost part of the country. If you were a man—and you’d have to be to gain entry into the Orthodox monastery—then you might be permitted to look at the Abba Gärima Gospel books. These exquisitely illuminated manuscripts are the earliest evidence of the art of the Christian Aksumite

  • Tariq Woolen just keeps making the NFL look silly

    At this point, the Seattle Seahawks have to wonder why they waited until the fifth round again to steal another superstar cornerback

  • Trump's secret, ugly breakup with Deutsche Bank is revealed in new allegations by NY's attorney general

    When Donald Trump sold his DC hotel for $375 million this May, Deutsche Bank had the financial equivalent of a gun to his head, court filings reveal.

  • Twitter Critics Explode Over Trump's Threat To Jews To Be More Grateful To Him Or Else

    “We’ve been menaced by fascists before, you two-bit goon,” tweeted one critic. “We recognize the threat you represent from the darkest pages of our history.”