EXPLAINER: The law and science behind the CDC’s eviction ban

FILE - In this Thursday, March 18, 2021 file photo, Bonney Ginett looks out the window of her apartment in the Queens borough of New York. Ginett, whose massage therapy business dried up during the pandemic, applied for help in July and said she was denied in October because she failed to prove loss of income. The 65-year-old New York City resident now owes more than $26,000 in back rent on her one-bedroom apartment and fears eviction. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
DREW COSTLEY
·4 min read

When the U.S. government enacted a ban on evictions, it did so through an unlikely agency: the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC has said the policy, first enacted in September and recently extended through the end of June, helps stop the spread of the coronavirus by limiting the number of people who lose their housing and have to live in shared housing, homeless shelters or on the streets.

The ban has been praised by advocates for those at risk of being thrown out of their homes, but it has been met with stiff resistance from some property owners who say it is a constitutional overreach. Last month, a federal judge in Ohio concluded the agency lacked the authority to issue such a ban, the second such ruling.

Here’s a look at the moratorium, its rationale and what the research says about evictions and health.

WHAT DOES THE MORATORIUM DO?

The eviction moratorium is supposed to stop landlords and property owners from evicting renters who meets certain requirements, like making $99,000 or less in 2020 if you're an individual, or experiencing substantial loss of income. It's meant to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus through shared housing and unsheltered homelessness, the spread of the virus from one state to another, and support coronavirus response efforts.

But eviction ban isn't stopping all evictions. They are continuing in some places, because of misinformation and legal loopholes.

WHAT GIVES THE CDC THE ABILITY TO BAN EVICTIONS?

The agency has said its authority comes from the Public Health Service Act, a nearly 80-year-old federal law that gives the federal government tools to stop the spread of communicable diseases.

The act is clear about some measures the agency can take, such as isolation and quarantine of people who have or may have the virus. But it’s less clear on other measures, like the eviction moratorium, according to some legal scholars.

Larry Gostin, a public health law expert at Georgetown University, said he believes the CDC has the legal authority to stop evictions, but acknowledges: “This is definitely a stretch because the Public Health Service Act doesn’t specifically mention evictions and traditionally CDC’s power doesn’t extend to housing."

WHAT DO OPPONENTS SAY?

Those who have opposed the move in court have said the CDC doesn’t have the legal authority to impose the measure, because the act doesn’t explicitly mention evictions or housing.

“Our core argument ... was that the CDC lacks the statutory and regulatory authorization for the eviction moratorium,” said Steve Simpson, outside counsel for the National Association of Home Builders, one of the groups suing the CDC.

IS THERE A CONNECTION BETWEEN EVICTIONS AND HEALTH?

Public health experts say there is an association between evictions and health problems, but it's hasn't been proven that losing a home causes them.

Researchers have studied the relationship between housing insecurity — a term that captures evictions, threats of eviction, inability to pay rents or mortgages, and homelessness — and a range of health problems. They found that housing insecurity is associated with preterm birth and low birth weight, psychiatric hospitalizations and death.

In a September study, researchers examined eviction case filings and infant health data in the United States and found that even the threat of evictions during a pregnancy is associated with higher rates of preterm birth and low birth weight.

In a separate study, published a month later, researchers looked at eviction and pediatric health data in Chicago. They found that Black and Hispanic women had higher rates of very low birth weight, infant mortality, eviction filings and evictions than white women. They also found that neighborhoods with high rates of eviction also experience high rates of very low birth weight and infant mortality, though they couldn’t prove that evictions cause these health outcomes.

“The health impacts of housing instability are extensive and severe,” said Emily Benfer, a law professor at Wake Forest University. “Housing instability also has a nexus with barriers to accessing opportunity and to livelihood and well-being generally.”

WHAT ABOUT EVICTIONS AND DISEASE?

There isn’t much academic research on how evictions influence infectious disease.

Benfer was the lead author on a paper published in February that examined the relationship between evictions, health inequity and the coronavirus. Benfer and her colleagues argued that modeling suggested that evictions and homelessness would exacerbate coronavirus spread and that halting evictions is an effective tool at slowing it.

“What we found was eviction during a pandemic increases the rates of COVID-19 transmission, infection and mortality, and is also resulting in health inequity among Black and Hispanic renters,” Benfer said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Whatever Happened to the Men of Tomorrow?

    Evil Supermen are everywhere. Is this trend a brazen act of countercultural deconstruction — or does it just reflect a punishing lack of imagination?

  • 'Crock Of S**t': Ex-Fox Host Gretchen Carlson Rips Network Over Tucker Carlson

    "Fox has just gotten worse," she said.

  • Consumer Prices in U.S. Advance by Most in Nearly Nine Years

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years as the end of pandemic lockdowns triggered a rebound in travel and commuting that pushed up the cost of gasoline, car rentals and hotel stays.The consumer price index increased 0.6%from the prior month after a 0.4% gain in February, according to Labor Department data Tuesday. The jump in the cost of gas accounted for almost half the overall March advance.Excluding volatile food and energy components, the so-called core CPI increased 0.3% from February, the most in seven months. Costs of both goods and services rose last month.The annual inflation figure surged to 2.6%, a figure that was distorted by a pandemic-related decline in prices in March 2020. That effect will begin to fade within several months, helping explain why Federal Reserve policy makers see current price pressures as temporary rather than something more dangerous to the economy.The core measure rose 1.6% from 12 months ago. Prior to the pandemic, the annual core inflation metric was running north of 2%.Investors shrugged off the price data -- stocks were mixed and bonds little changed -- focusing instead on news that U.S. health officials called for a pause on the use of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccination because of blood clot concerns.“It was a bit stronger than the official consensus expectations, but it was lower than some people were worried about,” Matt Maley, chief market strategist for Miller Tabak + Co., said about the CPI report. When combined with the J&J news, “it means that the Fed can probably continue to provide plenty of stimulus going forward.”Still, the latest figures on consumer prices add fuel to an already heated debate about the path of inflation in the U.S., especially on the heels of last week’s Labor Department data showing a stronger-than-expected surge in producer prices.Some analysts and economists argue a wave of pent-up demand paired with trillions of dollars in government spending will spur a sustained upward movement in inflation.Read More: Bond Market’s Stalled-Out Reflation Trade Needs Actual InflationAmid supply chain bottlenecks, supply shortages and surging input costs, producers are already feeling the pinch of rising costs. While not all cost increases will be pushed through to consumers -- given a variety of different measures firms can take to offset costs -- sustained pressures in the production pipeline raise the risk of an acceleration in consumer inflation.Recent survey data highlighted developing cost pressures. The Institute for Supply Management’s latest figures showed more than half of service providers reported paying higher prices in March, the largest share since 2011. The ISM’s manufacturing survey showed about 72% of manufacturers said the same -- the second-most since 2008.Recently, some company executives have mentioned plans to raise prices for their products.Reopening InflationThe Labor Department’s data showed shelter costs, which make up about a third of the overall CPI, increased 0.3% in March. That was the biggest monthly gain since February 2020 and reflected a surge in the cost of lodging at hotels that was the biggest since 1991. Airfares also increased.The pickup in inflation translates into less take-home pay for American workers. A separate report Tuesday showed inflation-adjusted hourly earnings increased 1.5% in March from a year earlier, the smallest gain in more than a year.Digging DeeperGoods prices rose 4.1% in March from year ago, services up 1.8%Car and truck rental prices rose 11.7% from month earlier, most since June, while year-over-year increase was largest on recordFood prices climbed 0.1% from a month earlier, while energy costs jumped 5% in biggest gain since September 2017For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Letters to the Editor: The GOP fights vaccine passports because the party stands for nothing

    The Republican Party supports only Donald Trump, so it needs to stir up anger. This is why it's fighting vaccine passports, a reader writes.

  • European rollout of Johnson & Johnson vaccination delayed after series of clotting cases

    Johnson and Johnson's vaccination rollout in Europe has been delayed following reports of blood clots in the United States. Six women, between the ages of 18 and 48, developed a rare blood disorder within two weeks of receiving the single dose vaccination. One woman has died, while another is in a critical condition in hospital. The cases are currently being reviewed with European health agencies, according to a statement released by Johnson & Johnson. "We have been reviewing these cases with European health authorities," it said. "We have made the decision to proactively delay the rollout of our vaccine in Europe." To date at least 6.8 million people in the US have been inoculated with the vaccine. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced that it was investigating clots, in combination with reduced platelet counts in a joint statement on Tuesday.

  • Hank Azaria wants to apologize to every Indian for voicing Apu on ‘The Simpson’s’

    Apu is “practically a slur at this point,” the voice actor said

  • U.S. consumer prices post biggest gain in over 8-1/2 years

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2 years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation. The report from the Labor Department on Tuesday also showed a firming in underlying prices last month as strong demand bumps against supply constraints. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and many economists view higher inflation as transitory, with supply chains expected to adapt and become more efficient.

  • Tucker Carlson is repeatedly using his platform to downplay white supremacy and violence, critics say

    Experts say Carlson's bid to portray white nationalism as part of a liberal plot feeds the prejudices of his fans and gives the GOP an easy ride.

  • Sir Anthony Hopkins becomes oldest recipient of best actor Bafta

    Sir Anthony Hopkins became the oldest recipient of the best actor Bafta on Sunday night, but gave the ceremony a miss because he did not think he would win. The 83-year-old had been invited to attend the event via Zoom, along with all the other nominees, but was notable by his absence. Instead, he was painting in his hotel room in Wales, where he had just arrived for a holiday. His family informed him of his win, for his performance as a dementia patient in The Father. “I heard this cheer next door. I thought, ‘What’s happening? Are they watching a football match?’” Sir Anthony said. He then received a message of congratulations from the film’s director, Florian Zeller. He had equipped Zeller with a short note to read out in the event of his win.

  • U.S. urges pause in use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine over blood clot concerns

    U.S. officials call for a pause in the use of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine after serious blood clots in six recipients were reported.

  • Taiwan: 'Record number' of China jets enter air zone

    Beijing sends 25 military aircraft into Taiwan as the US warns against an 'increasingly aggressive' China.

  • Matthew Lewis says Alan Rickman took him aside for career advice on the last day of 'Harry Potter' filming

    Neville Longbottom actor Lewis worked with Rickman for 10 years, but it wasn't until the final day of shooting that they connected.

  • Anthony Fauci Has Worn Out His Welcome

    More than a year ago, Americans welcomed Anthony Fauci into their homes as a sober scientist who was helping them make sense of a deadly new virus. But he has worn out that welcome. It’s true that Fauci has enjoyed an illustrious career, advising every president since Ronald Reagan and winning the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2008. There’s much to admire in his overall leadership since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet, as director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, he has a serious job that’s not supposed to involve being a media spokesman so ubiquitous that it’s hard to believe he ever turns down any media requests. As he’s maintained a media schedule worthy of a serious presidential candidate or an actor in a new major studio release, Fauci has gradually stopped standing apart from the contentious debate about the pandemic, lockdowns, restrictions, precautions, and what is safe and what is risky. Instead, he has become part of the acrimony, offering murky and sometimes contradictory recommendations. This goes well beyond his initially discouraging the use of masks in January and February 2020, like most U.S. public health officials, or his mid-March 2020 reassurance: “The guidelines are a 15-day trial guideline to be reconsidering. It isn’t that these guidelines are now going to be in effect until July.” Fauci doesn’t write or establish the quarantine policies being enforced by cities and states; he can only advise other people in and out of government. But his voice carries a lot of weight, and, more or less willingly, he has become the face of America’s quarantine policies. Frustratingly, his perspective always seem to be that the right time to open up is another six weeks from now, no matter how low caseloads get or how much the national vaccination program accelerates. And it’s hard to shake the sense that Fauci makes recommendations based on how he thinks people will react. Fauci admitted in December that he had changed his assessments about herd immunity, based on what he thought the public could handle hearing. In the pandemic’s early days, Fauci tended to cite the same 60 to 70 percent estimate that most experts did, but Fauci gradually boosted it to 85 percent. In an interview with the New York Times’ Donald McNeil Jr., Fauci “acknowledged that he had slowly but deliberately been moving the goal posts. He is doing so, he said, partly based on new science, and partly on his gut feeling that the country is finally ready to hear what he really thinks.” At the beginning of March, Fauci forcefully criticized the state of Texas for ending its statewide mask mandate, declaring, “It’s risky and could set us back to a place that’s even worse than where we are now . . . and lead to additional surges.” And yet, Texas has seen its caseload continue to decline. When asked about the lack of an increase in that state, he answered, “You know, there are a lot of things that go into that. I mean, when you say that they’ve had a lot of the activity on the outside like ball games, I’m not really quite sure. It could be they’re doing things outdoors.” Earlier this month, after GOP lawmakers asked Fauci about the risk of outbreaks in migrant detention facilities, he said, “I have nothing to do with the border. . . . Having me down at the border, that’s really not what I do.” Except Fauci has weighed in on travel restrictions and border closures plenty of times in the past year. It’s self-evidently obvious that having lots of migrants of all ages cramped into detention facilities is a formula for a rapid spread of the virus. Fauci just didn’t want to criticize the Biden administration, so he dodged the question. But perhaps most frustrating is Fauci’s recent comments suggesting that getting vaccinated doesn’t alter the risk of catching COVID-19 much and can’t justify changes in behavior. Fauci said that even though he’s vaccinated, he still won’t eat indoors at a restaurant, go to a movie theater, or “go into an indoor, crowded place where people are not wearing masks.” He said he still won’t be traveling, either. Vaccinated people are protected against serious health problems from COVID-19 and we’ve known for a month that vaccinated people, if infected, shed dramatically less virus — perhaps 75 percent to 90 percent. If results like that don’t make going to a restaurant or movie theater safe, what will? If getting vaccinated doesn’t allow you to return to something like normality, what’s the point? We can overlook the Hollywood-style poolside photo shoot, or his unmasking while watching a baseball game. But Fauci has turned into the perpetually pessimistic, overcautious, position-shifting, administration-pleasing face of the pandemic recovery. At this point, he’d do himself a favor by sitting out the next opportunity to appear on a TV show or podcast and focus on his day job.

  • Shohei Ohtani, Alex Cobb catapult Angels to win over Royals

    The Angels beat the Royals 10-3 on Monday in Kansas City.

  • Software fix planned for Mars helicopter

    A new date for the helicopter's maiden flight will be set after updated software is tested.

  • Top Kremlin Mouthpiece Warns of ‘Inevitable’ War With U.S. Over Another Ukraine Land Grab

    ALEXEY NIKOLSKYAll-out cyberwarfare, nation-wide forced blackouts, and the targeted disruption of internet services—for one of the Kremlin’s top propagandists, all of those tactics are fair game in what she describes as a fated war-to-come against the U.S.“War [with the U.S.] is inevitable,” declared Margarita Simonyan, editor in chief of the state-funded Russian media outlets RT and Sputnik, who believes the conflict will break out when, not if, Vladimir Putin moves to seize more territory from Ukraine.As Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s doorstep mounts, Kremlin loyalists have been urging for even more overt aggression and bloodshed in the campaign to annex Ukraine’s Donbas region. The only thing standing in the way, they say, is U.S. support for their beleaguered neighbor.NATO issued a statement on Wednesday demanding an end to Russia’s troop movements on the border with the disputed territory of Donbas in eastern Ukraine. It is the largest buildup of Russian troops since the annexation of Crimea in 2014. The U.S. underlined the statement this week by deploying two warships to the Black Sea.On Tuesday, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov threatened retaliation. “We warn the United States that it will be better for them to stay far away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast. It will be for their own good,” he said.The escalation was foreshadowed on state television’s Sunday Evening With Vladimir Soloviev over the weekend. Simonyan explained that it was time for Russia to gear up for a showdown against the U.S., and prophesized a kind of war driven by hacking, the forced disruption of internet access, the shutting down of power supplies, and an all-out offensive on U.S. infrastructure.“I do not believe that this will be a large-scale hot war, like World War II, and I do not believe that there will be a long Cold War. It will be a war of the third type: the cyberwar,” said Simonyan.She warned that—in this theoretical battle—the U.S. would plot to cut off the electricity of entire Russian cities. In turn, she speculated, Moscow would be able to force a blackout in Florida or New York’s Harlem at the flip of a switch.“In conventional war, we could defeat Ukraine in two days,” Simonyan said, “but it will be another kind of war. We’ll do it, and then [the U.S.] will respond by turning off power to [the Russian city] Voronezh,” she said.The top RT editor asserted that “[Russia] needs to be ready for this war, which is unavoidable, and of course it will start in Ukraine,” arguing that the Kremlin is “invincible where conventional war is concerned, but forget about conventional war... it will be a war of infrastructures, and here we have many vulnerabilities.”Her solution consists of Stalin-type measures to eliminate “vulnerabilities” in the run-up to another escalation, emphasizing the need for a hack-proof, government-controlled internet. “We still don’t have a sovereign internet, but God willing, we will,” she said.She wholeheartedly endorsed a suggestion from Vladimir Zhirinovsky, the ultranationalist leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party, who argued that all of Russia’s opposition must be eliminated by May 1, 2021. With imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny on a hunger strike—and suffering from severe health ailments after being denied appropriate medical treatment—the Kremlin seems to be firmly set on that course.Simonyan argued that once Russia minimizes its vulnerabilities and renders Putin’s opposition powerless—which she argued could happen in a matter of months—the Kremlin will finally be ready to annex Ukraine’s eastern region.“I’ve been agitating and even demanding that we take Donbas. We need to patch up our vulnerabilities as fast as we can, and then we can do whatever we want,” she boldly proclaimed. The host, Vladimir Soloviev, wholeheartedly agreed: “We only lose if we do nothing.” He argued that by absorbing parts of Ukraine—or the entire country—Russia would be able to remove the zone of American influence further away from its borders.As one of the Kremlin’s most valued propagandists, Margarita Simonyan is notoriously close to the Russian president and has received multiple awards directly from Putin. After accepting one such award in 2019, Simonyan thanked Putin “for the most important reward in life… this honor to serve one’s Motherland.”Her “service” has involved RT and Sputnik-driven disinformation operations aimed at influencing the 2016 U.S. presidential election, which she often boasts about by pointing to the inclusion of her name in various U.S. intelligence reports.Russia’s recent cyberspace activities seem to serve as good practice for the “inevitable war” foreshadowed by Simonyan.Last year, six Russian intelligence officers were criminally charged by the U.S. for using the world’s most destructive malware to force blackouts in Ukraine and damage the critical infrastructure of multiple countries, which caused nearly $1 billion in losses. On Monday, hackers operating from Russia targeted France’s homeschooling platform.The Kremlin is prepared to intensify its offensive against the West, but fears of the retaliation that would follow. The idea of a bulletproof “sovereign internet”—completely under government control within Russian borders—is already on the books, with Moscow having introduced the idea as a preventative measure against retaliatory hacking attempts from other nations.Simonyan argued that Russia will surely be able to exploit the U.S.’s “catastrophic” educational standards, and referred to American military analysts and specialists as incompetent and stupid. She heartily laughed about news that more than 200,000 U.S. service members experienced hearing loss due to defective earplugs.“We can never come to any agreements with [Americans],” Simonyan said, arguing that instead, Russia can just as easily defeat the U.S. in a cyberspace war.She added, mockingly: “We don’t even need the nukes.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Venomous viper bites worker at San Diego Zoo

    The worker was taken to a hospital for evaluation and medical care, the zoo said. The employee's condition has not been released.

  • Biden gets positive GOP reviews after infrastructure meeting, a hard no on corporate tax hike

    President Biden hosted a bipartisan group of eight lawmakers in the White House on Monday evening to discuss his $2.25 trillion American Jobs Plan, and Republican attendees said afterward the president seemed genuinely interested in their input. "I'm prepared to negotiate as to the extent of my infrastructure project, as well as how we pay for it," Biden said in the two-hour Oval Office meeting. "Everyone acknowledges we need a significant increase in infrastructure." "Those are all the exact words that I wanted to hear going into the meeting," Rep. Garret Graves (R-La.), a member of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, told The Associated Press. "And so that was really encouraging." At the very least, Sen. Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) added, "Nobody stormed out yelling 'no.'" Biden said he is serious about seeking bipartisan support for the bill — "I'm not big on window-dressing, as you've observed," he said — but the Republicans in the meeting repeated objections about the ambitious scope of Biden's proposal, his expansive definition of infrastructure, the price tag, and especially Biden's plan to pay for the bill by raising the corporate tax rate to 28 percent, from 21 percent. Some Republican participants suggested raising the gas tax. Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), the top Republican on the Senate Commerce Committee, said Biden was "highly engaged" and the meeting went "well," but reversing the GOP's corporate tax cut is a nonstarter. "I view the 2017 tax bill as one of my signature achievements in my entire career," Wicker said. "It would be an almost impossible sell for the president to come to a bipartisan agreement that included the undoing of that signature." Cedric Richmond, the White House director of public engagement, said "no one in business" wanted the corporate rate lowered from 35 percent all the way to 21 percent rate in the GOP's top-heavy tax overhaul, and he's reminding business leaders "we would be bringing the rate back to the neighborhood they wanted in the first place. And at the same time, we could fix infrastructure." Biden and his fellow Democrats have made clear they are willing to try to go it alone if there's no GOP interest in good-faith negotiations, but that would leave no room for error in the ideologically disparate Democratic caucus, with its razor-thin control of Congress. At the same time, Biden's proposal is broadly popular even among Republican voters, as is paying for it by taxing corporations. More stories from theweek.comTrump finally jumps the shark7 brutally funny cartoons about Mitch McConnell's corporate hypocrisyWill McConnell 'grovel' before Trump to unite the Republican Party?

  • TikTok star Justine Paradise accuses YouTuber Jake Paul of sexual assault, says he did not ask for consent

    The TikTok personality Paradise, 24, accused Paul of forcing her to perform oral sex on him, despite her saying "no" multiple times.

  • 13 investigations, no court-martials: Here's how the US Navy and Marine Corps quietly discharged white supremacists

    The U.S. Navy and Marine Corps have quietly kicked out white supremacists, offering them administrative discharges that leave no public record.