EXPLAINER: What to look for at China's annual Congress

  • Chinese police officers stand on duty near Tiananmen Gate across from the Great Hall of the People where the annual congress meetings are expected to be held this week in Beijing Tuesday, March 2, 2021. China's legislature begins its annual meeting this week with economic growth and a further crackdown on political opponents in Hong Kong expected to be on the agenda. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, delegates and Chinese leaders attend the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. The annual gathering of the National People's Congress and its advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, brings handpicked delegates from across the country to discuss governing priorities and receive instructions from the ruling Communist Party leadership. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
  • FILE - In this May 28, 2020, file photo, delegates applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the closing session of China's National People's Congress (NPC) in Beijing. The annual gathering of the National People's Congress and its advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference, brings handpicked delegates from across the country to discuss governing priorities and receive instructions from the ruling Communist Party leadership. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, File)
  • A man wearing a mask to protect from the coronavirus passes by neon lights along a retail street in Beijing Tuesday, March 2, 2021. The state of the world's second largest economy takes precedence among the myriad issues presented by Premier Li Keqiang in his address at the National People's Congress opening session to take place on Friday, March 5. 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A couple poses for wedding photos in a popular shopping district in Beijing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The state of the world's second largest economy takes precedence among the myriad issues presented by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in his address at the National People's Congress opening session to take place on Friday, March 5. 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A worker collects bicycles from a bike-sharing service in Beijing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The state of the world's second largest economy takes precedence among the myriad issues presented by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in his address at the National People's Congress opening session to take place on Friday, March 5. 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A woman wearing a mask passes by an ad for a movie in Beijing Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. The state of the world's second largest economy takes precedence among the myriad issues presented by Premier Li Keqiang in his address at the National People's Congress opening session to take place on Friday, March 5. 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Security personnel watch over a retail street in Beijing Wednesday, March 3, 2021. The state of the world's second largest economy takes precedence among the myriad issues presented by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang in his address at the National People's Congress opening session to take place on Friday, March 5. 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021, file photo, some of the 47 democracy activists are escorted by Correctional Services officers in Hong Kong. In the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, China is moving to eliminate the possibility of opposition politicians gaining office, saying only patriots loyal to the Communist Party can have a role in government. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • FILE - In this Tuesday, March 2, 2021, file photo, Joshua Wong, right, one of the 47 pro-democracy Hong Kong activists, is escorted by Correctional Services officers to prison in Hong Kong, early Tuesday, March 2, 2021. In the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, China is moving to eliminate the possibility of opposition politicians gaining office, saying only patriots loyal to the Communist Party can have a role in government. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)
  • FILE - In this Monday, March 1, 2021, file photo, a woman holds a placard and a U.K. flag, as supporters queue up outside a court to try to get in for a hearing of the 47 pro-democracy activists taken to court on charges of conspiracy to commit subversion under the national security law in Hong Kong. In the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, China is moving to eliminate the possibility of opposition politicians gaining office, saying only patriots loyal to the Communist Party can have a role in government. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)
  • Windmills are seen from a high speed train traveling from Beijing to neighboring Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Dec. 15, 2020. Expectations are high that the 14th five-year plan will align domestic policies with international pledges on climate change. Chinese President Xi Jinping made a surprise pledge at a United Nations meeting in September that China would go carbon neutral by 2060. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Smoke comes out of a chimney near cables from a high speed train traveling from Beijing to neighboring Zhangjiakou in northwestern China's Hebei province on Dec. 15, 2020. Expectations are high that the 14th five-year plan will align domestic policies with international pledges on climate change. Chinese President Xi Jinping made a surprise pledge at a United Nations meeting in September that China would go carbon neutral by 2060. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo and released by the Republic of China (ROC) Ministry of National Defense, a Taiwanese Air Force F-16 in foreground flies on the flank of a Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) H-6 bomber as it passes near Taiwan. This year's annual congress meeting comes as China and the U.S. are attempting to soften the caustic tone in relations that prevailed during the Trump administration. While President Joe Biden is maintaining pressure over trade and technology, he has shown a willingness to restore dialogue. However, China has not shown any willingness to budge in the face of U.S. support for Taiwan and criticism of Beijing's policies in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. (Republic of China (ROC) Ministry of National Defense via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this July 8, 2016, file photo released by Xinhua News Agency, Chinese missile frigate Yuncheng launches an anti-ship missile during a military exercise in the waters near south China's Hainan Island and Paracel Islands. Ahead of the 2021 annual Congress meetings, China is continuing its military buildup and recently passed a law authorizing its coast guard to use force to remove foreign presences in what it considers Chinese waters and islands. (Zha Chunming/Xinhua via AP, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 4, 2021, file photo, Chinese soldiers rally while training in -20 degrees Celsius (-4 degrees Fahrenheit) conditions in Kashgar in northwestern China's Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region. An official from China's Communist Party signaled last December that there would likely be no letup in its crackdown in the remote Xinjiang region, but said the government's focus is shifting more to addressing the roots of extremism. This year's annual congress meeting comes as China and the U.S. are attempting to soften the caustic tone in relations that prevailed during the Trump administration. While President Joe Biden is maintaining pressure over trade and technology, he has shown a willingness to restore dialogue. However, China has not shown any willingness to budge in the face of U.S. support for Taiwan and criticism of Beijing's policies in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. (Chinatopix Via AP, File)
  • Chinese paramilitary policemen change shifts on the streets of Beijing near the Great Hall of the People Wednesday, March 3, 2021. In a sign of confidence China has reverted back to holding its annual Congress meetings to march this year after delaying them due to the outbreak of the coronavirus last year. As usual, security has been tightened in the capital with paramilitary troops patrolling near the Great Hall of the People where the meetings are held and standing guard at subway stations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Chinese paramilitary policemen change shifts on the streets of Beijing near the Great Hall of the People on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. In a sign of confidence China has reverted back to holding its annual Congress meetings to march this year after delaying them due to the outbreak of the coronavirus last year. As usual, security has been tightened in the capital with paramilitary troops patrolling near the Great Hall of the People where the meetings are held and standing guard at subway stations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A Chinese police officer guards an empty Tiananmen Square near the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. In a sign of confidence China has reverted back to holding its annual Congress meetings to march this year after delaying them due to the outbreak of the coronavirus last year. As usual, security has been tightened in the capital with paramilitary troops patrolling near the Great Hall of the People where the meetings are held and standing guard at subway stations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Chinese security personnel stand guard near the Great Hall of the People in Beijing Wednesday, March 3, 2021. In a sign of confidence China has reverted back to holding its annual Congress meetings to march this year after delaying them due to the outbreak of the coronavirus last year. As usual, security has been tightened in the capital with paramilitary troops patrolling near the Great Hall of the People where the meetings are held and standing guard at subway stations. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
Chinese police officers stand on duty near Tiananmen Gate across from the Great Hall of the People where the annual congress meetings are expected to be held this week in Beijing Tuesday, March 2, 2021. China's legislature begins its annual meeting this week with economic growth and a further crackdown on political opponents in Hong Kong expected to be on the agenda. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
BEIJING (AP) — China’s legislature begins its annual meeting this week with economic growth, climate and a crackdown on political opponents in Hong Kong expected to be on the agenda.

COMMUNIST PARTY FIRMLY IN CHARGE WHILE XI REIGNS SUPREME

The gathering of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, brings handpicked delegates from across the country to discuss governing priorities and receive instructions from the ruling Communist Party leadership. Comprising roughly 3,000 members, the NPC is under complete party control and rubberstamps decisions made in advance but also offers the leadership feedback on pressing national concerns.

The party rejects any role for opposition parties or a separation of executive, judicial and legislative powers. Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping has eliminated limits on his term, potentially putting him in control for life. This year marks the centenary of the party's founding, and leaders will likely repeat a much-ballyhooed though difficult to qualify claim that no parts of the vast country of 1.4 billion people remain mired in extreme poverty.

ECONOMY TAKES CENTER STAGE

The state of the world's second-largest economy takes precedence among the myriad issues presented by Premier Li Keqiang in his address at the NPC's opening session on Friday. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, no target for economic growth was issued last year, but China has since shrugged off the impact and is expected to begin shifting its focus back to longer-term efforts to make the country a tech power less reliant on trade. This year will see the start of the 14th five-year plan, a vestige of the planned economy that speaks to the enduring role of state-owned businesses from banks to shipyards. After last year’s multidecade-low 2.3% growth, forecasters say it would be easy to hit 7% as manufacturing and spending rebound.

CLOSING DOWN HONG KONG OPPOSITION

In the semi-autonomous city of Hong Kong, China is moving to eliminate the possibility of opposition politicians gaining office, saying only patriots loyal to the Communist Party can have a role in government. That could prompt the NPC to reassign votes in the 1,200-member committee that selects the city's leader to deprive a small number of elected local district counselors from taking part. A sweeping national security law endorsed by the NPC last year has had a chilling effect on free speech and opposition political activity in Hong Kong. China says the city needs stability after months of anti-government protests in 2019, while critics say Beijing has largely abandoned its pledge to allow the former British colony to maintain its own legal, economic and social institutions until 2047.

FOCUS ON CLIMATE CHANGE

Expectations are high that the 14th five-year plan will align domestic policies with international pledges on climate change. Xi made a surprise pledge at a United Nations meeting in September that China would go carbon neutral by 2060. He has also pledged that China, currently the world’s largest emitter of climate change-causing emissions, would hit its carbon peak by 2030. China has been a world leader in adding solar and wind power to its energy supply, while continuing to build new coal plants, including overseas under its “Belt and Road Initiative.” To meet its climate goals, China will need to drastically reduce its reliance on coal, with the heavy smog blanketing Beijing this week illustrating the continuing challenge. With the United States rejoining the Paris climate agreement, Washington and others will be seeking evidence that Beijing is making good on its commitments.

US-CHINA RELATIONS AND THE MILITARY

This year's meeting comes as China and the U.S. are attempting to soften the caustic tone in relations that prevailed during the Trump administration. While President Joe Biden is maintaining pressure over trade and technology, he has shown a willingness to restore dialogue. However, China has not shown any willingness to budge in the face of U.S. support for Beijing-claimed Taiwan and criticism of Chinese policies in Hong Kong, Tibet and Xinjiang. China is also continuing its military buildup and recently passed a law authorizing its coast guard to use force to remove any foreign presence in what it considers Chinese waters and islands. In his speech to the opening session, Li will announce the military budget, whose 6.6% increase last year was the lowest in recent memory, a reflection both of the economic headwinds then facing the country and the massive improvements made during years of double-digit percentage increases that have put China's defense spending second in the world behind only the United States.

HEIGHTENED SECURITY AND ANTI-VIRUS MEASURES

China has largely controlled local transmission of the coronavirus, but is taking no chances while vaccination levels remain relatively low. As was the case last year, the two meetings are being held on a truncated schedule with reporters covering the proceedings from a remote media center. While China last year postponed the meetings until May, it has reverted to holding them in March this year in what the official Xinhua News Agency portrayed as a sign of confidence. “The arrangement reconfirms that China’s political, economic and social life is returning to normal," Xinhua said in a commentary Wednesday. As usual, security has been tightened in the capital with paramilitary troops patrolling near the Great Hall of the People where the meetings are held and standing guard at subway stations.

