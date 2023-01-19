Explainer-A looming U.S. debt ceiling fight is starting to worry investors

1
·4 min read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A debt ceiling fight is looming in the United States yet again, giving investors another worry for markets this year.

The United States will likely hit its mandated $31.4 trillion borrowing limit on Thursday, forcing the Treasury to launch extraordinary cash management measures that can likely prevent a debt default until early June.

Recurring legislative standoffs over the debt limits this last decade have largely been resolved before they could ripple out into markets. That has not always been the case, however: A protracted standoff in 2011 prompted Standard & Poor's to downgrade the U.S. credit rating for the first time, sending financial markets reeling.

Some investors now worry the Republican party's narrow majority in Congress could make it harder to reach a compromise this time.

Here is a Q&A about the implications for markets:

WHAT IS THE DEBT CEILING?

The debt ceiling is the maximum amount the U.S. government can borrow to meet its financial obligations. When the ceiling is reached, the Treasury cannot issue any more bills, bonds or notes. It can only pay bills through tax revenues. The ceiling is currently equal to roughly 120% of the country's annual economic output.

Graphic: U.S. government approaches its debt ceiling again

WHEN WILL THE UNITED STATES HIT THE DEBT CEILING?

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week the government could pay its bills only through early June without increasing the limit. That is sooner than some analysts' forecasts that the government would exhaust its cash and borrowing capacity - the so-called "X Date" - sometime in the third or fourth quarter.

Jonathan Cohn, Head of Rates Trading Strategy at Credit Suisse in New York, estimated the "drop-dead date" between September and early November. Goldman Sachs estimated the debt ceiling would be reached between August and October.

WHAT CAN THE TREASURY DO TO MEET ITS OBLIGATIONS?

It can use cash on hand and extraordinary measures to generate cash once the debt limit is reached. It had a closing balance of $321.5 billion at the Treasury General Account (TGA) as of Jan. 13. Yellen said the Treasury this month anticipates suspending new investments in two government retiree funds and suspending reinvestments in part of a savings plan for federal employees.

Graphic: U.S. Treasury operating cash balance https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akveqajgyvr/Cash%20balance.png

DO BOND PRICES REFLECT U.S. DEFAULT RISKS?

Some Treasury bills maturing in the second half of the year are already featuring a premium in their yields that may be tied to an elevated default risk during that window, according to some analysts.

Graphic: U.S. Treasury bill 2023 curve https://www.reuters.com/graphics/USA-CONGRESS/DEBT/lbvggogmavq/chart_eikon.jpg

Meanwhile, the cost of insuring U.S. debt against default for five years stood at about 32 basis points on Tuesday, the widest spread since 2013.

Graphic: U.S. credit default swap https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/myvmogqmovr/US%20five-year%20single%20name%20credit%20default%20swap.png

"The Treasury curve is pricing in some kind of distortion in the Q3-Q4 time period, and that's consistent with the exhaustion of stop-gap measures that the government can use right now to run down cash balances at the Treasury in order to fund the government," said Eric Theoret, global macro strategist at Manulife Investment Management.

For Andrew Hunter, senior U.S. economist at Capital Economics, yields of Treasury bills and bonds due this summer may rise in the coming months as the risk of a crisis rises.

WHAT HAPPENS IF THE UNITED STATES DEFAULTS?

The rising risk of a default could push some investors to move money into international equities and foreign governments' bonds.

In 2011, political gridlock in Washington over the debt ceiling sparked a stocks sell-off and took the United States to the brink of default, with the country losing its top-tier AAA credit rating from Standard & Poor's.

Goldman Sachs in a research note said the S&P 500 fell 15% during the 2011 crisis with stocks with the greatest sales exposure to U.S. federal spending plunging by 25%.

In 2021, some equity weakness and anomalies in the pricing of short term Treasury bills showed rising concerns as Congress faced approaching deadlines to fund the government and address the debt ceiling.

An actual U.S. debt default would likely send shockwaves through global financial markets, as investors would lose confidence in the U.S. ability to pay its bonds, which are seen as among the safest investments and serve as building blocks for the world's financial system.

That "could leave some lasting scars, including a permanent increase in the cost of funding U.S. federal debt," said David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

(Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; Editing by Megan Davies and Josie Kao)

Recommended Stories

  • Texas AG to halt most of Citi's municipal offerings on gun law row

    Texas enacted a law in 2021 that prohibited government contracts with entities that discriminated against the firearms industry. "Citi's designation as an SB-19 discriminator has the effect of halting its ability to underwrite most municipal bond offerings in Texas," Paxton's office told Reuters, referring to the law.

  • Thai Lunar New Year spending seen at 3-yr high as tourism rebounds - survey

    Thailand's consumer spending over the Lunar New Year period could rise 13.6% to 45 billion baht ($1.36 billion), a three-year high, as the economy recovers and China's border reopening bolsters tourism, a university survey showed on Thursday. The estimated spending compares with 39.6 billion baht last year, Thanavath Phonvichai, president of the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce, told a briefing. "This Lunar New Year will be the most active in three years," he said, adding the projected 13.6% spending growth this year would be the highest in 15 years.

  • U.S. likely to hit the debt ceiling by Thursday

    The Biden administration and House Republicans are heading towards Thursday’s debt ceiling deadline at a standstill. With both sides refusing to budge, it looks more and more likely we will hit the debt limit.

  • Here in Florida, ‘Dr. DeSantis’ knows best — even if it’s a COVID conspiracy theory | Opinion

    Under the governor’s proposal, anti-vaxxers will be just the start. How long before miracle cures and mysterious “tonics” follow, Editorial Board asks.

  • International Stocks Outperform U.S. Peers

    U.S. stocks are climbing in 2023. The MSCI All Country World ex USA index, which tracks developed and emerging-market stocks, has rallied 7.4% in 2023 as of Tuesday on a U.S.-dollar basis, beating the S&P 500’s 3.9% gain. In the three months ended Tuesday, the international stock index is up 21%, while the broad U.S. index is 8.5% higher.

  • Is the housing market recession nearing a demand trough? Experts detect a little rise in activity

    The seasonally adjusted Mortgage Purchase Application Index just rose 24.7%.

  • Bruised Stock Bears Bust Out the Charts in Arguing the Top Is In

    (Bloomberg) -- A chart breakdown in the S&P 500. Signs of complacency in a closely watched options gauge. Weak readings on the economy piling up. All of it is evidence to bears that the rally in stocks is sputtering out.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses, Plans Cheaper Mixed-Reality HeadsetStock Mood Turns Ugly

  • U.S. industrial output falls sharply in December, sparking talk of factory ‘recession’

    U.S. industrial production fell 0.7% in December, the Federal Reserve reported Wednesday. It is the second straight steep monthly decline.

  • ITA-Lufthansa deal sparks further airline merger talk

    German airline Lufthansa's bid for a minority stake in Italy's ITA Airways has ignited talk of further potential sector consolidation as the industry seeks to plot a more profitable post-pandemic recovery. Lufthansa has offered to buy an initial minority stake in ITA, Italy's state-owned successor to Alitalia, it said on Wednesday. "This may be the next step in European airline consolidation," said Bernstein analyst Alex Irving, citing Portugal's national airline, TAP, as a prime target.

  • Get Ready, Tech Investors: Intel and Qualcomm Could Give Gloomy Outlooks

    Citi Research predicts Intel and Qualcomm could provide disappointing guidance when they report their December quarter financial results. On Wednesday, analyst Christopher Danely reiterated his Neutral ratings for Intel stock (ticker: INTC ) and Qualcomm ( QCOM ) and put the two chip makers on the firm’s “negative catalyst” watch list. In early trading Wednesday, Intel fell 0.9% to $29.33, while Qualcomm traded up by 2.4% to $123.15.

  • South Dakota Republicans introduce legislation prohibiting gender-affirming care for trans children

    HB 1080 would prohibit any patient under 18 from accessing gender-affirming care such as puberty blockers or hormone therapy.

  • Nvidia and 2 Other Stocks That Could Be Helped or Hurt by ChatGPT

    The artificial-intelligence-based bot has taken the AI industry by storm. Wall Street is considering how it could affect Nvidia, Alphabet, and Chegg.

  • Why you may receive a much lower income tax refund this year

    It's officially tax season. But before you get excited, the Internal Revenue Service says your refund check could be much smaller this season.

  • Lula Questions Advantages for Brazil of Independent Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva downplayed the importance of an independent central bank, addressed the country’s inflation target and vowed to see that the Jan. 8 rioters are brought to justice in a wide-ranging interview with Globo TV on Wednesday.Most Read from BloombergNew Zealand Prime Minister Ardern Announces Shock ResignationCrypto Firm Genesis Is Preparing to File for BankruptcyAmazon Kicks Off Round of Job Cuts Affecting 18,000 PeopleApple Delays AR Glasses,

  • Italy could accept more Tunisians if irregular migration cut: minister

    Italy is prepared to allow more Tunisians to reach its shores legally in exchange for greater efforts to cut irregular migration from its North African neighbour, Rome's foreign minister said Wednesday.Italian authorities say more than 32,000 irregular migrants including 18,000 Tunisians reached Italy from Tunisia last year.

  • 5 ways your finances could be impacted if the debt ceiling isn't raised by the deadline

    The U.S. debt limit is nearing and Congress has until Thursday to raise it. If it fails to, your investments could take a big hit.

  • Microsoft to cut staff again: reports

    Microsoft is readying to cut more positions from its global workforce as tech giants continue paring headcount to ride out rough economic conditions, according to media reports on Tuesday.A new layoff announcement would come a week before Microsoft is to report its earnings for the final three months of last year.

  • Fed's Harker says he is ready to downshift to 25-basis-point rate hikes

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Patrick Harker reiterated on Wednesday that he is ready for the U.S. central bank to move to a slower pace of interest rate rises amid some signs that hot inflation is cooling. "High inflation is a scourge, leading to economic inefficiencies and hurting Americans of limited means disproportionately," Harker said in a speech that closely followed remarks from earlier in the month. To get inflation under control, the Fed's "goal is to slow the economy modestly and to bring demand more in line with supply," he told a group in Newark, Delaware.

  • Elites in Davos strategize on how to fight ‘right-wing' groups: ‘Hit back’

    A panel at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Tuesday discussed how to fight the right wing to make NGOs more trustworthy in the eyes of voters.

  • Chinese Shoppers Saved $827 Billion During Lockdowns. Now They’re Ready to Spend It.

    Chinese consumers are free to spend again as pandemic restrictions ease, and the luxury industry is waiting for them.