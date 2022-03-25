EXPLAINER: What made North Korea test giant new ICBM?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KIM TONG-HYUNG
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Biden
    46th and current president of the United States

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — In firing an almost cartoonishly massive intercontinental ballistic missile into space, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has turned back the clock to the “fire and fury” days of 2017 as he revives nuclear brinkmanship aimed at pressuring the United States to accept his country as a nuclear power and remove crippling sanctions.

Thursday’s launch of the Hwasong-17 was North Korea’s most provocative weapons test since U.S. President Joe Biden took office and underscores Kim's determination to continue building his military while diplomacy remains frozen.

This experimental launch is worrying because the weapon is being developed to be armed with nuclear bombs and to threaten Washington, D.C., New York and much of the rest of the world. The North, however, may need more tests — including of nuclear bombs — in coming months as Kim tries to both perfect his technology and get a response from the Biden administration, which is distracted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and an intensifying rivalry with China.

Here's a closer look at Kim’s new missile and what he may be up to next:

___

DOES SIZE MATTER?

At around 25 meters (82 feet) long, the Hwasong-17 is by some estimates the world’s largest road-mobile ballistic missile system. North Korea revealed the missile during a military parade in October 2020, and Thursday’s launch from an airport near the capital Pyongyang was its first full-range test.

Kim could be seen in images released by his state media relishing the test's success as he walks past the missile wearing sunglasses and a black leather motorcycle jacket. He leads military officials along the airport’s runway in a scene reminiscent of a Hollywood action movie, at one point whipping his shades off to stare at the camera.

North Korea last flew an ICBM in November 2017 when it tested the Hwasong-15. That was during a run of nuclear and missile tests that led to an exchange of insults and threats between Kim and then-U.S. President Donald Trump, who said the North’s threats against the United States would be “met with fire and fury like the world has never seen.”

While Hwasong-15 demonstrated the potential to reach targets in the American homeland, the latest test displayed a missile that could possibly travel even farther.

The Hwasong-17, which was fired at a high angle to avoid the territorial waters of neighbors, reached a maximum altitude of 6,248 kilometers (3,880 miles) and traveled 1,090 kilometers (680 miles) during a 67-minute flight before landing in waters between North Korea and Japan, according to North Korea’s state media.

The flight details were similar to assessments by the South Korean and Japanese militaries and suggested that the missile could reach 15,000 kilometers (9,320 miles) when fired on a normal trajectory. That would effectively place the entire U.S. mainland within striking distance.

Extending its ICBM range is crucial for North Korea as it tries to build a more credible nuclear threat to target the United States, said Lee Choon Geun, an honorary research fellow at South Korea’s Science and Technology Policy Institute.

To strike the U.S. mainland, North Korea’s previous ICBMs would have had to pass Alaska, where the United States deploys a larger number of missile interception systems. Hwasong-17’s extra range could theoretically allow the North to avoid Alaska by traveling westward so that it reaches the U.S. mainland by way of the Atlantic Ocean, Lee said.

___

WILL THE WARHEAD SURVIVE?

Analyst Shin Jong-woo at South Korea’s Defense and Security Forum says the North’s development of a larger ICBM likely has much less to do with range than an ambition to eventually arm the missile with multiple warheads. That would improve the weapon’s chances of defeating missile defenses, regardless of whether it goes through Alaska.

While North Korea could be years and major technology advancements away from building a multiwarhead ICBM, it’s becoming more difficult for Washington to ignore Pyongyang’s pursuit of an arsenal that poses a viable threat to the U.S. mainland, Shin said.

It remains unclear after Thursday’s launch whether the North has solved the problem of ensuring that its ICBM warheads can withstand the harsh conditions of atmospheric reentry. While extensively reporting other details of the launch, the North’s state media made no mention of whether any warhead survived.

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said that Japan may try to retrieve missile debris to analyze the North’s technology.

Both Shin and Lee expect North Korea to conduct more Hwasong-17 tests, including launches over Japan to put further pressure on Washington and allow North Korean scientists to see how the missile operates at a more normal trajectory.

The North in 2017 conducted two launches over Japan of an intermediate range missile potentially capable of reaching Guam, a major U.S. military hub in the Pacific.

___

IS A NUKE TEST COMING?

North Korea is showing signs that it may be restoring tunnels at its nuclear testing ground that it detonated in 2018, as Kim tried to leverage his nukes for badly needed economic benefits from the United States.

Kim held his first summit with Trump weeks later. The diplomacy derailed after their second meeting in February 2019, when the Americans rejected the North’s demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a limited surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

The site in Punggye-ri in the country’s northeast was used for its sixth and most recent nuclear test in 2017. After declaring the site’s closure, Kim invited foreign journalists to observe the destruction of tunnels in May 2018. But North Korea didn’t invite outside experts to certify what had been destroyed.

Some South Korean analysts say the North may feel the need to resume nuclear tests in coming months to get the attention of the Biden administration, which has offered open-ended talks but showed no willingness to concede on sanctions.

The missiles the North tested this year included a purported hypersonic weapon and short-range solid-fuel missiles targeting South Korea. Analysts say the North may use another nuclear test to claim it has acquired the ability to produce a nuclear warhead small enough to fit on those missiles.

Recommended Stories

  • Ethiopia's Tigray war: TPLF agrees to humanitarian truce

    The civil war has left millions needing food aid, yet none has been delivered to Tigray for months.

  • German business confidence drops sharply on war worries

    German business confidence has dropped sharply as company managers' outlook for the coming months darkens following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, a survey showed Friday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence index, a closely watched indicator in Europe's biggest economy, fell to 90.8 points in March from 95.8 in February. Company managers' assessment of their current situation was slightly worse than in February, but their outlook for the next six months was far worse.

  • UK retail sales hampered by slow online shopping and winter storms

    Sales volumes came in at 0.3%, below the 0.6% rise forecast by economists.

  • North Korea says it tested new 'huge' ICBM

    STORY: North Korean state media says that Pyongyang’s latest weapons test was a new, powerful type of intercontinental ballistic missile.The North’s KCNA said on Friday that leader Kim Jong-Un had directly guided the test of a Hwasong-17, a missile that is North Korea’s biggest to date and was first showcased in a 2020 military parade. It was also the first ICBM test by the nuclear-armed nation since 2017.Kim was quoted saying the test was key to demonstrate the might of its nuclear force and deter any U.S. military moves and a ‘miraculous’ and ‘priceless’ victory by the Korean people.Flight data indicated the missile flew for 681 miles, higher and longer than any of North Korea’s previous tests, before it crashed into the sea – west of Japan.North Korea's return to major tests of weapons that could potentially strike the U.S. poses a direct challenge to President Joe Biden as he responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The launch drew condemnation from U.S. officials as well as Japan and South Korea.South Korea’s recent election raises the prospect of a fresh crisis after the launch.A new, more conservative government led by Yoon Suk-youl has pledged a more muscular military strategy to counter Pyongyang. The U.N. Security Council will meet publicly on Friday to discuss the ICBM. However, world powers on the council are currently at odds over the Ukraine war, making the kind of sanctions that were imposed on North Korea by the UNSC after the 2017 test a far more complicated process.

  • Biden says he’d be ‘fortunate’ to run against Trump in 2024

    During a press conference at NATO headquarters in Brussels, President Biden responded to a question about whether steps are being taken in the alliance that can't be undone in the event former President Donald Trump, or someone like him, is elected president in 2024. Biden said no, but added, “I’d be very fortunate if I had that same man running against me.”

  • Japan OKs bigger budget to host US forces, step up alliance

    Japan’s parliament on Friday approved a new agreement with the United States, endorsing Japanese government spending exceeding 1 trillion yen ($8 billion) for hosting U.S. troops as the two sides strengthen their military alliance in the face of growing threat from China and North Korea in the region. The 1.05 trillion yen ($8.6 billion) host nation support budget covers the purchase of advanced arsenals used in their joint military exercises, as well as utilities and facilities used by the U.S. troops and their Japanese employees working on American bases in the country through March 2027. The roughly 200 billion yen ($1.6 billion) for the first year is included in the fiscal 2022 national defense budget — a record 5.4 trillion yen ($44 billion) — beginning in April.

  • Daniil Medvedev calls for peace but Russian's Wimbledon participation is still in doubt

    Would world No 2 Daniil Medvedev be prepared to criticise Vladimir Putin in order to play at Wimbledon this summer? The question remains unanswered after Medvedev skilfully blocked inquiries on this subject in Miami.

  • Lamborghini Gallardo Wrecks Out Big At 220 MPH During TX2K22

    Everything is bigger in Texas…

  • Ukraine says Russian landing ship destroyed

    Ukraine said on Thursday they destroyed Russian navy landing ship Orsk in an attack on a Russian-occupied port facility in the city of Berdyansk.Ukrainian officials didn't say how the attack was carried out, but video shows other Russian vessels fleeing the area as smoke rises over the port, The Wall Street Journal reported.Berdyansk is one of the few cities Russia has been able to seize since the start of the war, though Ukrainian citizens...

  • Ukrainians mocked Russian troops while jamming their unsecured radio networks, NYT investigation reveals

    Intercepted radio transmissions reveal Russian difficulties near a Kyiv town — including interruptions from radio jammers, The New York Times reports.

  • Clarence Thomas was the lone dissent in the Supreme Court's January order rejecting Donald Trump's bid to withhold documents from the January 6 panel

    Thomas' vote came under scrutiny on Thursday following reports that his wife, Ginni Thomas, texted Mark Meadows about overturning the 2020 election.

  • Retired Major General Names The Vladimir Putin Trait That’s Breaking Russia’s Military

    "Putin is in the intel business and he totally blew it," retired U.S. Army commander James Marks told CNN.

  • Moscow 'plotting to seal off Crimea' to stop 'panicking Russians' from fleeing

    Kyiv intelligence officials claim the Kremlin is set to block refugees from fleeing the region annexed by Putin eight years ago.

  • Biden has sharp response to reporter: 'You're playing a game with me'

    President Biden on Thursday had a sharp response to a reporter who asked why he though the latest sanctions would change Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior after previous steps did not stop Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Let's get something straight ... I did not say that in fact the sanctions would deter him," Biden said at a press conference from Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO leaders."Sanctions never deter - you keep talking...

  • Her Dad Is Putin's Press Chief and She Says Sanctions Against Her Are 'Totally Unfair and Unfounded'

    Elizaveta "Lisa" Peskova told Insider that she’s for peace “around the world” but believes economic punishment against Russia’s elite won’t have a financial impact

  • Britain Calls Out Russia’s Top Diplomat for Secret Family

    GettyBritain’s latest round of sanctions against Russia has gone above and beyond simple financial punishment, airing a bit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s dirty laundry in the process.In its list of the 65 new individuals and organizations targeted for “aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the British Foreign Office appears to have made a point to call out Lavrov’s “secret family” in London, with its inclusion of Polina Kovalev, whom it describes as his stepdaughter.Kovalev’s inclu

  • Ukraine is pushing Russian forces into 'more defensive positions' around cities, US defense official says

    Around some cities, Ukrainians have forced Russian into defensive position or to retreat, a US official said Wednesday.

  • A top prosecutor who abruptly left the Manhattan DA's office said in his resignation letter there's 'no doubt' that Trump committed 'numerous' felonies

    Mark Pomerantz, one of two Manhattan DA prosecutors who resigned last month, said in his resignation letter that not holding Trump accountable is a "grave failure of justice."

  • Russian defense chief resurfaces

    Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu resurfaced on Russian state media on Thursday after nearly two weeks out of the public eye, Reuters reported.Shoigu was seen in a snippet of footage showing him attending a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and others on the country's Security Council. Russian news agency RIA broadcast the footage after some Russian news outlets noted his prolonged absence from public view. "The defense...

  • Russia's defence minister resurfaces after dropping out of view

    Sergei Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was spotted on a split screen of top officials as Putin met his Security Council remotely in footage aired by Russia's RIA news agency. The 66-year-old minister had not been seen for 12 days, some Russian media outlets said on Wednesday, prompting speculation about his whereabouts.