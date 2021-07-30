Explainer: Major Ethereum upgrade set to alter supply, fix transaction fees

Representations of cryptocurrencies Ethereum are placed on PC motherboard in this illustration taken
Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss
·3 min read

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Ethereum, the second-largest blockchain network, is about to undergo a technical adjustment that will significantly alter the way transactions are processed, as well as reduce the supply of the ether token and sharply boost its price.

The scheduled coding revamp will go live on Aug. 4.

The upgrade known as Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP) 1559 is similar, analysts said, to a bitcoin "halving" event in which periodic adjustments reduced the supply of bitcoin. Each halving helped propel bitcoin's price to higher records.

While bitcoin is the preferred store of value in the digital ecosystem, Ethereum has emerged as the leading financial infrastructure, settling over $12 billion of daily transactions, according to a Grayscale report released in February this year.

Andrew Keys, managing partner at DARMA Capital, said ether's current price has yet to factor in the looming software upgrade.

He estimates that the expected software adjustment next week, coupled with another upgrade in the first quarter of 2022, should "easily quintuple the price of ether" by next year. On Thursday, ether was up 0.6% at $2,312.

Graphic: Ethereum Upgrade - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/akpezgnalvr/Ethereum%20upgrade.PNG

WHAT IS EIP 1559?

EIP-1559 is a software upgrade that fundamentally changes the way transactions are processed on Ethereum by providing clear pricing on transaction fees in ether paid to miners to validate transactions and "burning" a small amount of those tokens. The burned tokens will be permanently taken out of circulation.

In token burning, miners would typically send the tokens to specialized addresses that have unobtainable private keys. Without access to a private key, no one can use the tokens, putting them outside the circulating supply. By reducing the number of tokens, the currencies that remain in circulation become rarer and more valuable.

WHAT IS THE CURRENT PRACTICE ON THE ETHEREUM BLOCKCHAIN?

Currently, a person or entity trying to send a transaction on the Ethereum network must pay a so-called "gas fee" in ether to miners to process their transactions.

But the exact transaction fee is not clear and market participants say there is no way of knowing the price beforehand.

This creates two issues, said Matt Hougan, chief investment officer at Bitwise Asset Management.

"First, it introduces a major uncertainty around whether you'll get your transaction processed in a timely fashion," he said. "Second, people overpay because they don't know the clearing price and they bid too much to make sure the transaction is processed."

WILL MINING, BUYING AND SELLING ETHER BECOME EASIER?

EIP-1559 changes this mechanism by setting a "base fee" paid to miners for each transaction, part of which will be burned. Participants can also include an optional "tip" with their base fee to speed up the process, if desired.

Another adjustment, market players said, is doubling the amount of space available in each block. Blockchains like Ethereum settle transactions in batches or blocks. Each block can contain only a certain number of transactions.

Blocks are propagated on Ethereum every 17 seconds and EIP 1599 is going to be deployed on Block 12,965,000, which is estimated to happen on Aug. 4, said DARMA'S Keys.

There was a bug bounty, which paid people if they found bugs. That has process has been completed.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR ETHER SUPPLY?

Bitwise's Hougan cited estimates that EIP-1599 will reduce ether's overall inflation rate from roughly 4% a year to 3%. That is about half as large a reduction proportionately seen in bitcoin "halving" events, he said.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR INVESTORS?

The change should make it easier for investors to understand the value of holding ether. Hougan said EIP 1559 should increase transactions on the Ethereum network and raise the use of ether, which will likely help bring a wave of institutional investors into the market.

(Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Alden Bentley and Dan Grebler)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rep. Plaskett: We’ll soon find out if Mo Brooks warned others about Jan. 6

    Rep. Mo Brooks reportedly admitted he received warning about violence on Jan. 6, and wore body armor to the Trump rally that day, where he spoke near the Capitol in a manner many believe spurred the mob. Rep. Plaskett joins The ReidOut with her analysis.

  • Kremlin says Biden is wrong to say that Russia only has nuclear weapons and oil

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -The Kremlin said on Wednesday that U.S. President Joe Biden's assessment of Russia as only having nuclear weapons and oil was wide of the mark and betrayed a lack of knowledge about the country. Biden made the remark on Tuesday during a speech in which he warned that if the United States ended up in a "real shooting war" with a "major power" it could be the result of a significant cyber attack on the country, highlighting what Washington sees as growing threats posed by Russia and China. Biden boasted that the U.S. intelligence services were superior to their Russian counterparts and said Putin had "a real problem."

  • Philippines' Duterte fully restores key troop pact with United States

    MANILA (Reuters) -President Rodrigo Duterte has restored a crucial pact governing the presence of U.S. troops in the Philippines, the two countries' defence ministers said on Friday, reversing a decision that had caused increasing concern in Washington and Manila. The Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) provides rules for the rotation of thousands of U.S. troops in and out of the Philippines for war drills and exercises. It has assumed additional importance as the United States and its allies contend with an increasingly assertive China.

  • Only Amazon Prime members can score these 10 secret sales — starting as low as $5

    They don't call it 'Prime' for nothing — get up to 50 percent off with these special underground deals.

  • TikToker reveals ‘secret’ hack for blocking spam calls on an iPhone

    The TikTok user is drawing plenty of praise online. The post TikToker reveals ‘secret’ hack for blocking spam calls on an iPhone appeared first on In The Know.

  • Apple’s warns iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to update their software now – here’s why

    Apple released iOS 14.7.1, iPadOS 14.7.1, and macOS Big Sur 11.5.1 earlier this week. As the numbering suggests, these were not the most substantial updates for the iPhone, iPad, or Mac. Nevertheless, if you haven’t already, you should update all of your Apple devices. Not only do these updates fix a few bugs — they … The post Apple’s warns iPhone, iPad, and Mac users to update their software now – here’s why appeared first on BGR.

  • 9 lesser-known iPhone tips that can change the way you use your phone

    Not too long ago, every smartphone release — whether it was a new iPhone or a flagship release from Samsung — was a momentous event. With each passing year, new smartphone models introduced incredible new features and wild leaps in camera performance. These days, however, smartphone improvements are largely incremental. And while this isn’t to … The post 9 lesser-known iPhone tips that can change the way you use your phone appeared first on BGR.

  • What’s causing the global chip shortage?

    From cars to smart fridges, almost everything needs a chip these days. Supply can't keep up with demand, sending industries reeling.

  • PS5’s Storage Expansion Update Is More Complicated Than It Needs To Be

    Today, in a new post on the PlayStation website, Sony detailed how to expand SSD storage space for the PlayStation 5. The process is, at least to those who don’t have existing experience with this kind of stuff, potentially a head-spinner.

  • Google's color-coded map shows where COVID-19 cases are spiking

    Google Maps has a mapping layer that allows users to see regions color-coded by the per-capita number of COVID-19 cases.

  • PlayStation 5 SSD upgrades are finally enabled for beta testers

    Sony is rolling out a PlayStation 5 beta software update that lets users increase local storage with an M.2 SSD.

  • Apple Watch Series 6 is $100 off in this surprise Amazon sale

    The Apple Watch Series 6 is wildly popular and everyone knows it. But Google gave us a big reminder late last year when it named the Apple Watch a top trending holiday gift. I have personally been an Apple Watch user since the very first model came out all those years ago. I was certainly … The post Apple Watch Series 6 is $100 off in this surprise Amazon sale appeared first on BGR.

  • Nvidia and ARM Could Turn the Internet of Things Into the Internet of Everything

    A world with tens of billions of connected devices is already here. Next stop, one with hundreds of billions, if not trillions.

  • Watch Cassie the bipedal robot run a 5K

    Cassie, a bipedal robot that's all legs, has successfully ran five kilometers without having a tether and on a single charge.

  • Here’s Where You Can Buy a Surprisingly Hard to Get PS5 Console

    Tired of waiting for the Sony PS5 restock? We found a few retailers that are selling the popular gaming device.

  • 'Flash' sale! Select PNY data-storage accessories are more than 60 percent off at Amazon, today only

    Never run out of space again. These nearly indestructible little memory cards and flash drives are all on sale.

  • Best Wireless Speakers If You Want Great Sound

    While today's wireless speakers are loaded with cool features, the thing that matters most—in the long run—is how they sound. Whether you listen to Harry Styles or The Style Council, you want a ...

  • Amazon deal drops this top-rated foldable 1080p camera drone to just $49.99

    Remember how insanely popular quadcopter drones were when the first few models were released all those years ago? Then, as is the case with so many trendy products, demand really died down. After a while, it seemed like people were pretty much droned out. Well, everyone apparently remembered how awesome drones are at the same … The post Amazon deal drops this top-rated foldable 1080p camera drone to just $49.99 appeared first on BGR.

  • This tiny, but powerful, portable Apple charger can charge everything from your iPhone to Apple Watch to AirPods — and it’s now sale

    What we like about the deal: The Apple MagSafe Duo Charger charges a range of items including all iPhones starting with the iPhone 8 to current models; all Apple Watches; AirPods Pro and Airpods with Wireless Charging Case; as well as other Qi-certified devices — in other words, plenty of the devices that Apple users already own. Other things to consider: The charger does not come with a power adapter, but for many Apple users, those may be easy to come by.

  • Sony's PS5 outstrips predecessor with 10 million units sold since Nov launch

    Sony Group Corp said on Wednesday its PlayStation 5 (PS5) gaming console has sold more than 10 million units since launching last November, outstripping sales of its predecessor even as the Japanese firm grapples with a global chip shortage. The PS5, which offers cutting edge graphics and faster loading times than the PS4, is in short supply as the COVID-19 pandemic strains global semiconductor supply chains while demand has risen amid a gaming boom with more people staying indoors. "Our partners are performing really well for us, but the chip shortage is definitely a challenge that we are all navigating," Ryan said.