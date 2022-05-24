EXPLAINER: What is monkeypox and where is it spreading?

FILE - This 2003 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows mature, oval-shaped monkeypox virions, left, and spherical immature virions, right, obtained from a sample of human skin associated with the 2003 prairie dog outbreak. A leading doctor who chairs a World Health Organization expert group described the unprecedented outbreak of the rare disease monkeypox in developed countries as "a random event" that might be explained by risky sexual behavior at two recent mass events in Europe. (Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARIA CHENG
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Coronavirus
    Coronavirus

LONDON (AP) — Health authorities in Europe, North America, Israel and Australia have identified more than 100 cases of monkeypox in recent days.

Officials around the world are keeping watch for more cases because, for the first time, the rare disease appears to be spreading among people who didn’t travel to Africa, where monkeypox is endemic. They stress, however, that the risk to the general population is low.

WHAT IS MONKEYPOX?

Monkeypox is a virus that originates in wild animals like rodents and primates, and occasionally jumps to people. It belongs to the same virus family as smallpox.

Most human cases have been in central and west Africa and outbreaks have been relatively limited.

The illness was first identified by scientists in 1958 when there were two outbreaks of a “pox-like” disease in research monkeys — thus the name monkeypox. The first known human infection was in 1970, in a young boy in a remote part of Congo.

WHAT CAUSED THIS LATEST OUTBREAK?

Health officials are still investigating, but a top adviser to the World Health Organization said this week that the leading theory is that monkeypox was likely spread after sexual activity at two recent raves in Europe.

Dr. David Heymann, who chairs WHO's expert advisory group on infectious hazards, said monkeypox can spread when there is close contact with someone already infected with the disease, and that "it looks like sexual contact has now amplified that transmission.”

Authorities in countries including Britain, Spain, Germany and Portugal say most of the known cases in Europe have been among men who have sex with men, but experts emphasize that anyone can be infected through close contact with a sick person, their clothing or bedsheets.

Scientists say it will be difficult to determine whether the spread is being driven by sex or merely close contact.

WHY ARE MOST OF THE INFECTIONS IN MEN WHO HAVE SEX WITH MEN?

It's unclear, but the disease is no more likely to infect gay and bisexual men than anyone else.

“This may just be unlucky that (monkeypox) happened to get into this one particular community first,” said Dr. Jake Dunning, an infectious diseases researcher at the University of Oxford, who is also involved in treating cases in London. “It's just that they are a community and by having sex with each other, that is how it's spreading,” he said.

Other experts warn the disease could spread more widely if measures aren't taken to stop the outbreak.

“Infectious diseases don’t care about borders or social networks. Some groups may have a greater chance of exposure right now, but by no means is the current risk of exposure to monkeypox” exclusive to men who have sex with men, said the CDC’s Dr. John Brooks.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS AND HOW IS IT TREATED?

Most monkeypox patients experience only fever, body aches, chills and fatigue. People with more serious illness may develop a rash and lesions on the face and hands that can spread to other parts of the body.

Most people recover within about two to four weeks without needing to be hospitalized, monkeypox can be fatal for up to 6% of cases and is thought to be more severe in children.

Smallpox vaccines are effective against monkeypox and anti-viral drugs are also being developed.

The European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control recommended all suspected cases be isolated and that high-risk contacts be offered a smallpox vaccine. The U.K. is offering high-risk contacts the smallpox vaccine and recommending anyone who might be infected to isolate until they recover.

The U.S. has 1,000 doses of a vaccine approved for the prevention of monkeypox and smallpox, plus more than 100 million doses of an older-generation smallpox vaccine in a government stockpile, officials said.

HOW WORRYING IS THIS OUTBREAK?

Any outbreak of an emerging virus is concerning, but most of the cases have been mild and there have been no deaths so far.

Monkeypox also requires very close contact to spread, so it is not likely to prompt big waves of disease like COVID-19, which can be transmitted in the air by people with no symptoms.

Still, Britain’s Health Security Agency has said it expects to see new infections “on a daily basis” and WHO’s Europe director warned that the summer season of festivals and parties could spread the disease. Many of the cases being identified have no links to previous infections, suggesting the virus is already spreading widely.

On Tuesday, Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said the outbreak “is not the beginning of a new pandemic” but needed to be contained quickly.

HOW MANY MONKEYPOX CASES ARE THERE TYPICALLY?

The World Health Organization estimates there are thousands of monkeypox infections in about a dozen African countries every year. Most are in Congo, which reports about 6,000 cases annually, and Nigeria, with about 3,000 cases a year.

In the past, isolated cases of monkeypox have been spotted outside Africa, including in the U.S. and Britain. The cases were mostly linked to travel in Africa or contact with animals from areas where the disease is more common.

In 2003, 47 people in six U.S. states had confirmed or probable cases. They caught the virus from pet prairie dogs that been housed near imported small mammals from Ghana.

____

AP writers Mike Stobbe in New York and Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin contributed to this report.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist's death

    Federal agents believe murder suspect Kaitlin Armstrong may have changed her appearance

  • French health authority recommends targeted monkeypox vaccinations

    PARIS (Reuters) -France's health authority said on Tuesday it recommended starting a targeted vaccination campaign against monkeypox. The health authority said it recommended that at-risk adults who have been in contact with a patient with confirmed monkeypox should be vaccinated. Health staff who have been exposed to a monkeypox patient should also receive the vaccine, the health authority added.

  • Report: Dramatic rise in pesticides in EU fruits, vegetables

    The contamination of fruits and vegetables produced in the European Union by the most toxic pesticides has substantially increased over the past decade, according to new research published Tuesday. The study by the Pesticide Action Network Europe group said European citizens have been exposed to a “dramatic rise" in both the frequency and intensity of residues of pesticides. The EU has strict rules concerning pesticides and previously said it wants to halve their use of by 2030 as part of its goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions to zero by mid-century.

  • Video shows tree-faring salamander adopting skydiving pose as it falls, a talent that only just became known to science

    The salamander was seen jumping off these tall trees when threatened. Scientists have found that the "skydiving" posture slowed its fall by 10%.

  • Vote to legalize recreational marijuana in RI expected today

    If enacted, Rhode Island would become the 19th state to legalize adult use of marijuana.

  • Why can't some infants breastfeed during the formula shortage? What health experts want you to know.

    Behind the baby formula shortage are several issues, including supply disruptions caused by COVID and the recent shutdown of Abbott Nutrition.

  • Risk of monkeypox spreading widely 'very low'

    Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization's emerging diseases lead, says that monkeypox outbreaks in non-endemic countries can be contained and human-to-human transmission of the virus stopped. SOUNDBITE

  • If This Sounds Like You, You May be at Risk of Monkeypox

    This weekend President Biden said that "everybody should be concerned" about monkeypox, a rare disease that has popped up in several countries, including the U.S. and Canada It is good to be aware of this yet another virus to worry about however, there is no need for panic as the person-to-person spread is very different than a predominantly respiratory infection such as influenza or coronavirus. Still, it is important to know the signs and symptoms as it appears these cases are in people who di

  • Ukraines intelligence chief: Putin has a number of illnesses, but he still has a few more years left

    OLENA ROSHCHINA - TUESDAY, 24 MAY 2022, 10:36 AM Kyrylo Budanov, the head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine, believes that Russian President Vladimir Putin could have several more years to live despite suffering from serious illnesses, including cancer.

  • How to Retire With $2 Million On a $60,000 Salary

    If it were, everyone would be living the good life in retirement. Stick to your wealth plan and you'll be living your best life in retirement. According to a study by Fidelity Investments, the average total contribution rate in workplace retirement accounts was 13.9% in 2021.

  • Nurse creates mindfulness program geared toward Black women

    A nurse in Illinois seeks to help Black women focus on the moment and, along the way, help them improve […] The post Nurse creates mindfulness program geared toward Black women appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Eating this bizarre sea creature might make you look younger

    Eating a strange sea creature may be able to reverse the signs of aging, scientists say. Researchers from Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, Stanford University, Shanghai Jiao tong University, and the University of Chinese Academy of Sciences have published a new study on the possibility. In the study, the researchers used mouse models. However, the results have … The post Eating this bizarre sea creature might make you look younger appeared first on BGR.

  • Arizona gets the U.S. Supreme Court's OK to execute a possibly innocent man

    We don't know if death row inmate Barry Jones is innocent or guilty. But a U.S. Supreme Court ruling prohibits introducing evidence to find out.

  • Could Your Cat Have Coccidia? Signs Your Kitty Is Infected With This Pervasive Parasite

    Often, the only signs of coccidial infection are in your cat's poop.

  • Iran building collapse kills 11 as mayor and others detained

    Rescuers dug through debris Tuesday of a building collapse in southwestern Iran that killed at least 11 people, fearful that many more could still be trapped beneath the rubble as authorities arrested the city's mayor in a widening probe of the disaster. The collapse Monday of an under-construction 10-story tower at the Metropol Building exposed its cement blocks and steel beams while also underscoring an ongoing crisis in Iranian construction projects that has seen other disasters in this earthquake-prone nation. Video from the initial collapse Monday showed thick dust rise over Abadan, a crucial oil-producing city in Khuzestan province, near Iran's border with Iraq.

  • YouTube removed more than 70,000 videos and 9,000 channels related to the Ukraine war: Report

    Some of the deleted videos broke content guidelines by referring to the invasion of Ukraine as a "liberation mission," The Guardian reported.

  • Kate Moss will testify in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

    Amber Heard mentioned Kate Moss during her testimony. Now, Johnny Depp's lawyers will call her as a rebuttal witness.

  • Baby Formula Shortage Reveals Gaps in Regulation and Reporting

    Riley San Miguel said her son, Kru, was barely a month old when he started crying all the time, not wanting to eat. When he developed a fever, he was quickly admitted to an intensive care unit. His spinal fluid was infected with bacteria, and it was spreading to his brain. The doctors believed it had probably come from his infant formula. “Initially, doctors were worried Kru wasn’t going to make it,” said San Miguel, 23, who lives in Sonora, Texas. The baby underwent the first of several operati

  • Here are the signs and symptoms of monkeypox

    Worries about monkeypox, a disease related to the much more deadly smallpox, are growing as cases rise in a number of countries. Only three cases of confirmed or suspected monkeypox have been identified in the United States, but the disease is getting more and more attention in the media and from political figures — including…

  • What to know about Powassan virus, a tick-borne disease that can cause fatal brain infection

    About one in every 10 cases of severe disease caused by Powassan virus is deadly, and half of those who survive develop long-term health problems.