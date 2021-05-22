EXPLAINER: Much about US pullout from Afghanistan is unclear

  • FILE - In this April 2014 file photo, U.S. forces and Afghan commando patrol Pandola village near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. When he pulled the plug on the American war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said the reasons for staying, 10 years after the death of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, had become "increasingly unclear.” Now that the final withdrawal is under way, questions about clarity have shifted to Biden's post-withdrawal plan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
  • FILE - This June 10, 2017 file photo released by the U.S. Marine Corpsshows an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter provides security from above while CH-47 Chinooks drop off supplies to U.S. Soldiers with Task Force Iron at Bost Airfield, Afghanistan. When he pulled the plug on the American war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said the reasons for staying, 10 years after the death of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, had become "increasingly unclear.” Now that the final withdrawal is under way, questions about clarity have shifted to Biden's post-withdrawal plan. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Justin T. Updegraff, Operation Resolute Support via AP)
  • FILE - In this April 15, 2021, file photo Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, right, meets with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second left, and their delegations, at the presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Blinken made an unannounced visit to Afghanistan to sell Afghan leaders and a wary public on President Joe Biden's decision to withdraw all American troops from the country and end America's longest-running war. (Afghan Presidential Palace via AP)
1 / 3

United States Afghan War Explainer

FILE - In this April 2014 file photo, U.S. forces and Afghan commando patrol Pandola village near the site of a U.S. bombing in the Achin district of Jalalabad, east of Kabul, Afghanistan. When he pulled the plug on the American war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said the reasons for staying, 10 years after the death of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, had become "increasingly unclear.” Now that the final withdrawal is under way, questions about clarity have shifted to Biden's post-withdrawal plan. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — When he pulled the plug on the American war in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden said the reasons for staying, 10 years after the death of al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden, had become "increasingly unclear.” Now that a final departure is in sight, questions about clarity have shifted to Biden's post-withdrawal plan.

What would the United States do, for example, if the Taliban took advantage of the U.S. military departure by seizing power? And, can the United States and the international community, through diplomacy and financial aid alone, prevent a worsening of the instability in Afghanistan that kept American and coalition troops there for two decades?

The Biden administration acknowledges that a full U.S. troop withdrawal is not without risks, but it argues that waiting for a better time to end U.S. involvement in the war is a recipe for never leaving, while extremist threats fester elsewhere.

“We cannot continue the cycle of extending or expanding our military presence in Afghanistan, hoping to create ideal conditions for the withdrawal, and expecting a different result,” Biden said April 14 in announcing that “it's time to end America's longest war.”

A look at some of the unanswered questions about Biden's approach to the withdrawal:

—-

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER THE TROOPS ARE GONE?

Predictions range from the disastrous to the merely difficult. Officials don't rule out an intensified civil war that creates a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan which could spill over to other Central Asian nations, including nuclear-armed Pakistan. A more hopeful scenario is that the Kabul government makes peace with the Taliban insurgents.

At a Senate hearing Thursday, a senior Pentagon policy official, David Helvey, was asked how he could remain optimistic when, in just the first few weeks of the U.S. withdrawal, hundreds of Afghans were killed.

“I wouldn't say that I'm optimistic,” Helvey replied, adding that a peace agreement is still possible.

—-

HOW WILL AFGHAN FORCES HOLD UP?

The administration says it will urge Congress to continue authorizing billions of dollars in aid to the Afghan military and police, and the Pentagon says it is working on ways to provide aircraft maintenance support and advice from afar. Much of that work had been done by U.S. contractors, who are departing along with U.S. troops. The U.S. military also might offer to fly some Afghan security forces to a third country for training.

But none of those things — the training, the advising or the financial backing — are assured.

Also unclear is whether the U.S. will provide air power in support of Afghan ground forces from bases outside the country.

The Afghan air force is central to the ongoing conflict, yet it remains dependent on U.S. contractors and technology. The Afghans, for example, have drones but not the kind that are armed, making them less effective in battle.

—-

WILL THE TALIBAN ENLIST OR ASSIST AL-QAIDA?

In a February 2020 agreement with the Trump administration, the Taliban pledged to disavow al-Qaida, but that promise is yet to be tested. This is important in light of the Taliban's willingness during their years in power in the 1990s to provide haven for bin Laden and his al-Qaida colleagues.

Joseph J. Collins, a retired Army colonel who has studied the U.S. war in Afghanistan since it began, notes that as recently as two years ago the Pentagon was alerting Congress to enduring links between al-Qaida and the Taliban. In a June 2019 report, the Pentagon said al-Qaida and its Pakistan-based affiliate, al-Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent, “routinely support, train, work, and operate with Taliban fighters and commanders.”

Collins is skeptical that the Taliban have genuinely renounced ties to al-Qaida.

“I don't think that leopard has changed its spots at all,” he said in an interview.

Earlier this month, the U.S. government watchdog for Afghanistan reported to Congress that al-Qaida relies on the Taliban for protection. The report, citing information provided by the Defense Intelligence Agency in April, said, “the two groups have reinforced ties over the past decades, likely making it difficult for an organizational split to occur.”

___

WHAT BECOMES OF U.S. COUNTERTERRORIST EFFORTS?

The Pentagon says that all U.S. special operations forces will leave no later than Sept. 11. That will make counterterrorism operations in Afghanistan, including the collecting of intelligence on al-Qaida and other extremist groups, more difficult but not impossible.

The administration's answer to this problem is to continue the fight from “over the horizon.” This is a concept familiar to the military, whose geographic reach has expanded with the advent of armed drones and other technologies.

But will it work? The administration has yet to make any basing or access agreements with countries bordering Afghanistan, such as Uzbekistan. So it might have to rely, at least at the start, on forces positioned in and around the Persian Gulf, meaning response times will be much longer.

___

WHAT ABOUT DIPLOMACY?

The administration says it will retain a U.S. Embassy presence, but that will become more difficult if the military's departure leads to a collapse of Afghan governance.

Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters this past week that securing access to the Kabul international airport will be key to enabling the United States and other nations to maintain embassies. He said the U.S. and NATO allies are considering an international effort to secure that airport.

A related problem is the fate of Afghan civilians who might be targeted by the Taliban or other groups for aiding the U.S. war effort. Interpreters and others who worked for the U.S. government or NATO can get what is known as a special immigrant visa, or SIV, but the application process can take years.

Washington’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, has told Congress the administration wants to protect those civilians, but that it is trying to avoid the panic that might erupt if it appeared the United States was encouraging “the departure of all educated Afghans” in a way that undermined the morale of Afghan security forces.

Recommended Stories

  • Antisemitic hate crimes grew in the US and Europe over the past few weeks amid tensions in Palestine and Israel

    Between May 7 and May 14, more than 17,000 tweets could be found that used variations of the phrase, "Hitler was right," the ADL found.

  • Floyd legislation reveals divide in police-reform movement

    Monifa Bandele became a community organizer in the late 1990s, after New York City police fatally shot a young, unarmed Black immigrant named Amadou Diallo in the Bronx. In the two decades since, she repeatedly witnessed police reforms that failed to stop Black people from dying at the hands of officers. For instance, the legislation calls for banning chokeholds, a step already taken by New York City prior to the 2014 death of Eric Garner, who in an encounter with the NYPD uttered the same last words as Floyd: “I can’t breathe.”

  • Hong Kong says Taiwan 'grossly interfered' in its affairs

    Hong Kong’s government on Friday said it has pulled all of its staff out of Taiwan and accused the island’s government of having “grossly interfered” in the semi-autonomous Chinese city’s internal affairs. Taiwan responded by saying Hong Kong had politicized a connection that was dedicated to serving the public, and that it supports universal values of free speech and assembly. Hong Kong said its Economic, Trade and Cultural Office will remain closed while it closely monitors development and considers the way forward “in a holistic manner.”

  • Firefighters battle flames at Poland's largest lignite mine

    Firefighters in central Poland say 13 units are fighting flames that have engulfed a conveyer belt at Poland’s largest brown coal mine in Belchatow. The fire broke out at midday Saturday and sent huge clouds of black smoke over the area, which also includes Poland’s largest lignite power plant. A spokesman for the firefighters in Lodz region, Jedrzej Pawlak, said there were no reports of casualties.

  • New vibe at White House: Hugs are in; masks are (mostly) out

    The White House is springing back to life. Thanks to growing availability of the coronavirus vaccine and a recent relaxation of federal guidance on masks and distancing, the Biden administration is embracing the look and feel of pre-pandemic days on Pennsylvania Avenue. More West Wing staffers are turning up there for work and more reporters will be doing so as well, as the White House spreads the message that a return to normal is possible with vaccinations.

  • Analysis: In Mideast turmoil, Palestinians find rare unity

    Over the past weeks, as stun grenades echoed off Jerusalem's walls, rockets streaked out of Gaza, West Bank protesters burned tires and Israeli cities erupted in violence, the frail boundaries separating Israel and the Palestinians seemed to vanish in smoke and flames. Israelis saw the chaos ripple out of Jerusalem, not only igniting another Gaza war, but days of ethnic violence in mixed cities they had long held up as models of coexistence, bringing the conflict home in ways unseen since the 2000 Palestinian uprising.

  • 87 Ex-Prosecutors Push DOJ to Stop Charging DC Gun Cases Federally, Leading to Longer Sentences

    By moving cases from local to federal court, defendants face sentences twice as long on average

  • Minnesota AG to prosecute case against Kim Potter, former officer who fatally shot Daunte Wright

    Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison's office is set to lead the prosecution of Kim Potter, the former police officer charged with fatally shooting Daunte Wright. Ellison announced Friday his office is taking on the case at the request of Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman, with the Minnesota attorney general saying he is not doing so "lightly," Axios reports. This comes after Washington County Attorney Pete Orput returned the case to Freeman's office, according to The Associated Press. "Daunte Wright's death was a tragedy," Ellison said. "He should not have died on the day that he did. He should not have died the way that he did." Potter was charged with second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop in April. The Brooklyn Center Police Department said Potter apparently intended to use her Taser but fired her gun instead, and video showed Potter saying, "Holy s---. I just shot him." Wright's shooting sparked protests amid the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer who was ultimately convicted of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd. Ellison's office led the prosecution of Chauvin, which Axios notes resulted in a "rare conviction of a police officer." "I promise the Wright family and all Minnesotans that I will handle this prosecution responsibly and consistent with the law, and that I will be guided by the values of accountability and transparency," Ellison said Friday. "No one, however, should expect this case will be easy to prosecute. History shows that this case, like all cases of officer-involved deaths by deadly force, will be difficult." More stories from theweek.com5 riotously funny cartoons about GOP resistance to the January 6 CommissionAngelina Jolie stands perfectly still, unshowered, covered in bees for World Bee DayLouisiana State Police release all footage related to Ronald Greene's violent arrest

  • Americans largely support Israel -- but sympathy for Palestinians is on the rise

    Changing demographics and rising awareness has fueled Americans' growing support of Palestine -- though most still largely back Israel.

  • Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts

    A steady crowd of people flowed into the New England Patriots' stadium for their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine this week in Massachusetts, which is nearing its goal of vaccinating more than 4 million and plans to close its biggest clinics in little more than a month. In the Deep South, meanwhile, one of the largest clinics in Alabama shut down Wednesday and others will follow in the coming weeks because demand for the shot has plunged. “They didn’t have long enough to test it,” said James Martin, 68, explaining why he has no plans to get the vaccine as he stopped for cigarettes at a convenience store in Clanton, Alabama.

  • Ford teases Ranger Raptor Special Edition in Old West showdown

    Ford has released a teaser video for an upcoming Ranger Raptor Special Edition, but it's a bit more than just your typical poorly lit teaser video. The premise for the ruggified Ranger promo is an Old West showdown, á la "High Noon" or the Sergio Leone classic "The Good, The Bad, and the Ugly." In Ford's case, they've renamed it "The Good, The Bad, and the Bad-R.S.E." Cheeky.

  • Belgian army joins hunt for far-right soldier in forest

    Belgian army troops continued searching through a forest on Friday (May 21) looking for a heavily armed soldier with far-right views who disappeared this week, according to authorities.The federal prosecutor said that 46-year-old Jurgen Conings went missing after he had made threats against Belgian institutions and celebrities, but did not give details.Weapons including anti-tank rocket launchers and ammunition taken from a military base were found in Conings' abandoned car near Dilsen in west Belgium.The Belgian government said earlier this week that Conings was on a list of potential terrorists due to far-right tendencies.Local media also linked Conings to a COVID-19 expert who advised the Belgian government during the coronavirus pandemic.The virologist said that death threats were made against him online and that his family had been moved to a safe house.Belgium’s defense minister, Ludivine Dedonder, told reporters on Friday that their priority is to find him without any bloodshed.Speaking to Belga news agency, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo questioned how a person on a security list with extremist views was able to gain access to weapons.

  • Return of Iraqis seen as easing threat from Syria camp

    The Iraqi government is expected to bring home about 100 Iraqi families from a sprawling camp in Syria next week, a first-time move that U.S. officials see as a hopeful sign in a long-frustrated effort to repatriate thousands from a site known as a breeding ground for young insurgents. During a visit Friday to Syria, where he met with troops and commanders, the top U.S. general for the Middle East expressed optimism that the transfer from the al-Hol camp will happen. Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie has repeatedly warned that the youth in the camps are being radicalized and will become the next generation of dangerous militants.

  • Prince Harry said he would have panic attacks, anxiety, and go into 'fight or flight mode' before royal engagements

    Prince Harry opened up about how Princess Diana's death affected his ability to face cameras and appear in public in the years following.

  • Trump-blaming, Foxitis and cancel culture: How Capitol rioters' attorneys are defending their clients in court and in the media

    Some blamed cancel culture. Others blamed former President Donald Trump. Some said their clients have been brainwashed by right-wing media.

  • Greek firefighters battle forest blaze near Athens

    Greek firefighters battled for a third day on Friday a wind-driven blaze that burned through pine forests about 60 km (37 miles) west of the capital Athens and forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes. Firefighters battled overnight to contain the fire that burned homes as black smoke filled the sky above costal villages where police was calling on citizens to leave. "We are optimistic that during the day, with the improved weather conditions, the fire will be contained," Deputy Citizens' Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told a briefing.

  • Toyota Clean Assist aims to make your PHEV's electric energy greener

    In many circumstances, charging your EV or PHEV still pulls energy from fossil fuel-based energy sources. Toyota recognizes this very real issue and just introduced a workaround solution for its plug-in hybrid owners to be part of a solution. It’s called Clean Assist, and while it’s only available for California car owners, the idea has some potential to appear elsewhere later.

  • U.S. regulators signal stronger risk, tax oversight for cryptocurrencies

    U.S. Federal Reserve chief Jerome Powell turned up the heat on cryptocurrencies on Thursday, saying they pose risks to financial stability, and indicating that greater regulation of the increasingly popular electronic currency may be warranted. The Treasury Department, meanwhile, flagged its concerns that wealthy individuals could use the largely unregulated sector to avoid tax and said it wanted big crypto asset transfers reported to authorities. The back-to-back announcements came in a week when Bitcoin, the most popular cryptocurrency, took a wild ride, falling as much as 30% on Wednesday after China announced new curbs on the sector, underscoring the volatility of the sector.

  • Once More For the People in the Back: You Cannot Negotiate or Compromise With the Republican Party

    The Democrats will need to go it alone on a January 6 commission. In truth, they'll have to go it alone on everything.

  • The secret to unlocking Timo Werner - 'He needs to be in a comfort zone with a coach who understands him'

    Timo Werner was once again forced to put on a brave face. After a gruelling 90 minutes of football against Leicester City that had seen him lose a goal to an offside flag and then a second to a Var handball call, the Chelsea striker could do nothing but smirk. "I think it's been the unluckiest season I've ever had," he muttered with a forced smile. Chelsea fans may be inclined to agree. Unlike some Stamford Bridge duds from the past, Werner has not struggled to keep up with the pace of the game or find space in the box for his new club. If anything, each outing for Thomas Tuchel’s side tends to descend into a montage of the German international doing all of the hard work with ease and then, somehow, failing to apply a finishing touch. Whether it be a failed chip over Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, a goal-line shot off the crossbar against Leeds United or a missed penalty against Luton Town, Werner has tried everything to score and, more often than not, failed to do so. Add to that the fourth highest rate of offside calls in the Premier League this season and it is easy to see why the striker has managed just two goals from his last 18 club appearances. On Sunday afternoon, Chelsea travel to Villa Park to secure qualification for a tournament they could win six days later against Manchester City. Anything less than two outstanding performances and, crucially, goals to conclude the season will leave questions over whether Werner is the right option for Chelsea in the longer term. This represents a first major test for Werner, whose career has - until now - been a story of serene progression. After joining Stuttgart’s academy at the age of six, he worked his way up the youth sides at an unprecedented speed. In a group that included future stars like Serge Gnabry and Joshua Kimmich, Werner was often forced to play in an older age group to challenge himself and by the age of 16 he was scoring prolifically for Stuttgart’s Under-19 team. “He was fast. Really fast,” former Stuttgart youth coach Andreas Hinkel told Telegraph Sport. “In modern football speed is like a weapon and there are fast players and then there are really fast players. He was a really fast player.” However, that exceptional physical ability proved to be a double-edged sword. At 17 Werner had already been called up to the first team, but instead of playing as a striker he was pushed out wide because of his stature and acceleration. It did not work. “In the youth teams he didn’t need the technical skills because of his speed,” remembers Hinkel. “That was maybe a problem at the beginning of his career.” Unlike his youth career, the forward could not rely on his pace alone and quickly realised his technical skills needed improving. As a result, his first two seasons in senior football provided just eight goals and six assists in 68 appearances from the wing. Fortunately for Werner, RB Leipzig had been monitoring the young talent and were happy to pounce when Stuttgart were relegated in 2016. By that point Leipzig were run by tactician Ralf Rangnick and two former-Stuttgart youth development specialists in Thomas Albeck and Frieder Schrof. And they remembered exactly where Werner was supposed to play. Under Ralph Hasenhüttl, Werner hit the ground running at his new club as a proper No.9, scoring 42 goals in two seasons under the future Southampton manager. Then, after a brief Rangnick interlude, Julian Nagelsmann arrived at the club and took Werner to a new level: he plundered 34 goals and 13 assists in 45 games across a single season.