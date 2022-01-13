Explainer-Oil price spike leaves limited options for Biden

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jessica Resnick-Ault
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

By Jessica Resnick-Ault

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Two months after U.S. President Joe Biden announced an unprecedented effort among major oil consuming economies to work together to bring down rising fuel prices, prices are again approaching multi-year highs. And Biden has few options to stop the rally.

Global benchmark Brent crude passed $84 a barrel on Wednesday and leading analysts are forecasting that oil could pass $100 a barrel in the first quarter. [O/R]

Biden spearheaded a coordinated release of oil from strategic reserves with Japan, India, South Korea, Britain and China in November that helped quell prices - even though, in the end, China did not take part.

Brent briefly dropped below $70 a barrel, but the effects were short-lived.

Rising oil prices present a political headache for Biden and any U.S. president, because the United States is the biggest consumer of gasoline globally, burning roughly 9 million barrels per day (bpd) of the motor fuel. Crude prices make up about two thirds of the price of gasoline, making the commodity's price an important part of consumers' budgets.

Republicans are pointing fingers at climate-focused policies supported by Biden, a Democrat, for rising prices, but the reality is that oil market is linked to global factors beyond any U.S. political party's control.

Investors have been buying oil on expectations that the Omicron coronavirus variant will have a limited effect on global economic activity. Currently U.S. pump prices are about 80 cents a gallon below their all-time record hit in 2008, but they are expected to rise.

WHY ARE OIL PRICES RISING AGAIN?

Worldwide oil demand recovered to pre-pandemic levels at roughly 99 million bpd, but supply is at least a million bpd short of that, according to the International Energy Association.

Economists say the combination of strong demand, weak investment and a lack of spare capacity has caused prices to rise. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, including Russia, a group known as OPEC+, have been routinely falling short of targeted supply increases.

"OPEC+ remain steadfast in adding 400,000 bpd back to the market each month, but our data suggests that monthly additions tally closer to 250,000 bpd," Mike Tran, commodity strategist at RBC Capital Markets, said in a note to clients.

U.S. production averaged roughly 11.3 million bpd in the second half of 2021, compared with a peak of about 13 million bpd at the end of 2019.

CAN'T BIDEN PRESSURE OPEC AGAIN?

Biden last year joined his predecessors who at one time or another pressed OPEC to raise output, with variable success.

The president announced several steps to try to bring fuel prices down in November. The White House, in conjunction with Japan, South Korea and India, announced a release of barrels from its strategic reserves.

Biden had also said China would be involved, but the country, the world's largest crude importer, said it would sell from its reserves on its own schedule.

The group cut supply by a record 9.7 million bpd in early 2020 as the pandemic broke out. It has been slowly restoring output, but currently OPEC+ is still withholding more than 3 million bpd in supply.

WHAT ARE BIDEN'S OTHER OPTIONS?

Biden could increase sales from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR). However, that supply is limited, and pales in comparison to the size of the global market.

SPR crude inventories have fallen to 593 million barrels, their lowest since November 2002.

Biden's announcement in November was for a release of 50 million barrels in sales and loans - roughly half of one day's global consumption.

The president could also consider a federal gas tax holiday; the federal excise on gasoline is 18.4 cents a gallon.

In 2008, lawmakers floated this idea in response to a surge in prices that brought gasoline costs to more than $4 a gallon - but because refiners cannot quickly produce more gasoline, such a move would likely only boost demand, which would ultimately send prices higher, economists have argued.

(Reporting by Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Heather Timmons, David Gaffen and Marguerita Choy)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fallsburg man charged with murdering woman at home on Loch Sheldrake Road

    A Fallsburg man was arraigned in town court Wednesday on a charge of second-degree murder in the strangulation death of a woman earlier this week

  • The Federal Bureau of Prisons is getting a new leader — and another shot at reforms

    Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal stepped down last week. Prisoner advocates see this as an opportunity for President Biden to act on campaign promises to change prisons.

  • Chips Face Supply Problems, But Growth Makes Them Tech Winners

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply-chain constraints may be damaging large parts of Corporate America right now, but investors are eyeing longer-term growth prospects when deciding what to buy. That explains why chip stocks are beating retailers. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflati

  • Henry County is in the path of proposed carbon emissions pipeline

    Known as the “Heartland Greenway,” the pipeline would enter Illinois near western Hancock County and travel north and east

  • Inflation isn't going away. That should make Biden very nervous.

    The Great Inflation flashback in Wednesday's consumer prices report

  • Crude Oil Markets Continue to Rip Higher

    The crude oil markets have rallied significantly during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to see plenty of demand out there.

  • Man sues Myrtle Beach Police Department, claims officer lied to convict him

    The man claims he was wrongly accused of a crime, which cost him his job of nine years, according to a lawsuit filed in Horry County court against the City of Myrtle Beach, the Myrtle Beach Police Department, and a police officer.

  • 'He just left': Greyhound bus passengers stranded overnight in Abilene without a driver

    A bus with 22 passengers was left without a driver for at least 16 hours after arriving in Abilene late Sunday afternoon.

  • Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

    Oil prices jumped more than 3% on Tuesday afternoon in the runup to the much-watched API crude oil inventory data report

  • Brainard to Say Inflation Too High in Senate Testimony

    "Inflation is too high, and working people around the country are concerned about how far their paychecks will go," Federal Reserve Governor&nbsp;Lael Brainard says in remarks prepared for a confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. Bloomberg's Olivia Rockeman has more on "What'd You Miss?"

  • Photos show many grocery store shelves are bare, and it's not just winter weather wiping them out

    From South Carolina to Washington, shoppers are finding bare grocery shelves due to supply-chain issues worsened by Omicron and winter storms.

  • Can’t Find Pasta or Cat Food? Empty Store Shelves Are Here to Stay

    (Bloomberg) -- Social-media sites are full of photographs of empty grocery-store shelves, and the head of one of the biggest U.S. supermarket chains says the situation will take weeks to improve. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage

  • Oil Prices Jump 4% in One Day — How Will the Increased Costs Affect Your Home Heating and Gas Prices?

    A spike in oil prices on Jan. 11 left Americans once again wondering how deep they will have to dig into their wallets to pay for gasoline and home heating, even though the price hike came less than...

  • China Hurt Most by Indonesia’s Move to Keep Nickel at Home

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia’s pledge to be more than a raw-materials supplier is set to pile pressure on China’s steel to electric vehicles industries that are already grappling with rising cost volatility.Most Read from BloombergCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudyFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseSay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluJ&J Vaccine Gets Additional Warning on Blee

  • Timepiece: Battle of Devil's Backbone

    The turning point of the Civil War took place in 1863 in the River Valley.

  • As COVID-19 surges, there's no hospital bed for others in need of care

    The omicron variant is pushing U.S. hospitals to the brink. The crush of COVID patients and short staffing mean beds for all care are in short supply.

  • Exxon Mobil launches sale of U.S. shale gas properties -marketing document

    Exxon Mobil on Tuesday launched the sale of shale gas properties stretching across 27,000 acres in the Appalachian basin of Ohio, the company confirmed, part of an ongoing divestiture of U.S. assets. The top U.S. oil producer is marketing 61 wells that last year produced around 81 million cubic feet per day equivalent (mmcfd) of natural gas, according to a marketing document viewed by Reuters. The sale includes another 274 wells operated by other companies.

  • Expect a Big Rally in Bitcoin Soon

    Every correction is always made up of at least three waves: a, b, and c.

  • Oil rally to continue in 2022 as demand outstrips supply, analysts say

    Oil prices that rallied 50% in 2021 will power further ahead this year, some analysts predict, saying a lack of production capacity and limited investment in the sector could lift crude to $90 or even above $100 a barrel. Though the Omicron coronavirus variant has pushed COVID-19 cases far above peaks hit last year, analysts say oil prices will be supported by the reluctance of many governments to restore the strict restrictions that hammered the global economy when the pandemic took hold in 2020. "Assuming China doesn't suffer a sharp slowdown, that Omicron actually becomes Omi-gone, and with OPEC+’s ability to raise production clearly limited, I see no reason why Brent crude cannot move towards $100 in Q1, possibly sooner," said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA.

  • Natural Gas Markets Go Parabolic

    Natural gas markets have gone parabolic during the trading session on Wednesday due to a cold snap in the United States coming, but quite frankly this is going to offer a nice selling opportunity.