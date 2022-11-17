Explainer: Who Pakistan picks as army chief matters far beyond its borders

Pakistan's Army Chief of Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa arrives to attend the Pakistan Day military parade in Islamabad
Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam
·4 min read

By Gibran Naiyyar Peshimam

KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) - Pakistan's nuclear armed military is set to get a new supremo later this month when General Qamar Javed Bajwa's tenure as Chief of Army Staff comes to an end.

The military is the most powerful institution in a nation seldom far from its next crisis and the appointment could have a crucial bearing on the future of Pakistan's fragile democracy, and whether relations with neighbouring India are allowed to improve.

During the 75 years since independence and formation of Pakistan out of the Partition of India, the army has seized power three times and directly ruled the Islamic republic for more than three decades, fighting three wars with India along the way.

Even when a civilian government holds power, Pakistan's generals retain a dominant influence over security matters and foreign affairs. And the new chief could set the tone for the conduct of relations with the Hindu nationalist government in India, the Taliban in Afghanistan, and determine whether Pakistan tilts more toward China or the United States.

BAJWA'S LEGACY

Appointed chief in 2016, Bajwa sought to balance ties with China and the United States. While Islamabad moved closer to Beijing, Bajwa also worked to thaw relations with Washington, with whom he worked closely during the evacuation of Kabul in 2021 when western forces pulled out of Afghanistan.

Bajwa also took an active interest in economic matters, as well he might given how much of the budget goes to the military.

He made highly-publicised visits to Beijing and the Middle East - helping to secure financial assistance for Pakistan. He also lobbied Washington to help strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

He even summoned Pakistan's top industrialists to a meeting at army headquarters to encourage them to pay more tax.

During his tenure, India and Pakistan fought air skirmishes in 2019, but he was a public proponent of better ties and avoided escalation when tensions ran high, such as when an Indian missile accidentally crashed into Pakistan's territory this year.

In early 2021, Bajwa sanctioned a restoration of a ceasefire agreement with Delhi in the disputed region of Kashmir.

Domestically, he was accused of political meddling. Politicians said he helped former cricketer Imran Khan become prime minister in 2018. In an about-turn earlier this year, Khan accused Bajwa of playing a part in his downfall.

HOW IS A CHIEF APPOINTED?

The outgoing chief will give the prime minister a list of senior-most generals to choose from. Only on rare occasions has the baton been passed to someone outside the top four most senior officers in an army that, with just under a million personnel in 2019, was the sixth largest in the world.

An army chief's tenure is for three years, but they often obtain extensions, as did Bajwa. Despite assurances by the military that Bajwa will retire this time, there has been speculation that he could be given another extension due to the latest political and economic ructions in Pakistan.

The generals regarded as front-runners to replace Bajwa are Lieutenant-Generals Asim Munir, the army's quartermaster general and a former spy chief, Sahir Shamshad, commander of the Rawalpindi Corps, Azhar Abbas, the army's chief of general staff, and Nauman Mahmood, chief of the National Defence University.

WHY IT MATTERS GLOBALLY

Pakistan's army chief will play a key role in managing risks of conflict with nuclear-armed rival India on its eastern border, while dealing with potential instability and friction with Afghanistan on its western frontier.

Many world capitals, including Washington and Beijing, have direct ties with Pakistan's military, given the country's strategic location in a volatile neighbourhood, and a coastline close to major shipping lanes serving the oil-rich Gulf.

Foreign governments have periodically questioned the safety of a nuclear arsenal, that includes long-range missiles, in a country so frequently needing IMF bail outs and where anti-Western and anti-India militant groups have proliferated.

And internal security has been a near constant problem due to insurgencies in ethnic Pashtun and Baloch regions.

Despite all the risks, Pakistan and its military have dismissed foreigners' concerns over the command and control, and security of its nuclear weapons.

WHY IS THIS APPOINTMENT IMPORTANT DOMESTICALLY?

The military has long been accused of manipulating the democratic process to maintain its dominance. Nineteen of Pakistan's 30 prime ministers were elected, but not one of them completed their five year terms.

Having recently admitted to its past meddling in politics, the army has said it would no longer interfere. Whether the new chief stands by that commitment could be key to Pakistan's democratic evolution.

Pakistan is in the midst of another bout of political uncertainty as Khan has led country-wide protests in an attempt to force Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif into early elections.

The incoming army chief could potentially play a key role in lowering the political temperature as Pakistan attempts to survive an economic crisis and recover from historic floods.

(Reporting by Gibran Peshimam; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Joyland’ Ban Reversed, Says Pakistan Government Advisor

    Pakistan has reversed its ban on Saim Sadiq’s Cannes-winning Oscar contender “Joyland,” according to a senior advisor to the government. An official statement on the reversal had not been issued yet at the time of going to press. Salman Sufi, the head of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s Strategic Reforms unit, who has been a […]

  • Trump announces 2024 run for President

    STORY: “In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States,” Trump said to applause from hundreds of supporters in a ballroom decorated with American flags.Trump's announcement at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach follows a disappointing showing in last week's midterm congressional elections that many Republicans blame on him.Trump will seek his party's nomination even as he faces trouble on several fronts, including a criminal investigation into the removal of classified documents from the White House as well as a congressional subpoena related to his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol attack by his supporters. Trump has called the various investigations he faces politically motivated and denies wrongdoing.

  • This Stock Is Crushing the Market in 2022 (and Has More Room to Run)

    The agriscience company is making great strides in establishing its new products in the marketplace.

  • WhatsApp India head Abhijit Bose, Meta India public policy director Rajiv Aggarwal quit

    WhatsApp's head of India Abhijit Bose and Meta's public policy head for the country Rajiv Aggarwal have both left the social networking firm — just days after Meta India chief Ajit Mohan quit the company to join rival Snap. Meta confirmed the departure of both executives earlier today. The company also announced the appointment of Shivnath Thukral as its director of public policy in the country — replacing Aggarwal, who joined the company only last year from Uber.

  • Royal Biographer Andrew Morton Reveals The 1 Scene He's Surprised 'The Crown' Didn't Cover

    Princess Diana's collaborator, who is portrayed in Season 5 of the series, had some thoughts on Netflix's omission.

  • It’s Time We Burn the UN Climate Conference to the Ground

    Sean Gallup/Getty ImagesIf it wasn’t literally your job to cover it, you’d be forgiven for missing this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27. The convergence of flashy news items—Elon Musk taking control of Twitter and promptly unleashing chaos throughout the company, the U.S. midterm elections, even the implosion of a major cryptocurrency exchange—leave little remaining oxygen for an annual climate conference.And, if we’re being honest, the two-week gathering of world leaders

  • Rescuers held their breath as they tried saving driver in sunken car, Florida cops say

    “Five of our crew members were treated after the incident,” officials said.

  • Guan Chong Berhad's (KLSE:GCB) top owners are private companies with 54% stake, while22% is held by insiders

    Every investor in Guan Chong Berhad ( KLSE:GCB ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 54...

  • The past year for Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) investors has not been profitable

    Investors can approximate the average market return by buying an index fund. But if you buy individual stocks, you can...

  • More than 50 earthquakes rattle Hawaii volcano in past 24 hours, geologists say

    Mauna Loa is not erupting, and is not at imminent risk of erupting, officials said.

  • 'Democracy voters' delivered for Democrats in tightest races

    President Joe Biden tried to shape the midterm elections not as a verdict on his time in office, but rather on the contrast between Democrats and Republicans on American democracy. In states such as Arizona, Michigan and Pennsylvania, voters could look at their ballots and see a clear contrast between Democrats and Republican candidates who falsely claimed the 2020 presidential race was rigged. Democrats held the Senate, while Republicans won control of the House Wednesday.

  • Thyssenkrupp proposes first dividend in four years, gives bleak outlook

    FRANKFURT/ESSEN, Germany (Reuters) -Thyssenkrupp said on Thursday it would propose its first dividend in four years on the back of buoyant steel and materials markets, but warned that profits and sales would fall significantly in 2023 as prices come down again. The submarines-to-car-parts firm still gave a muted outlook for the current fiscal year ending in September 2023, saying it expected sales and profits to fall as prices drop again. Thyssenkrupp shares were indicated to open flat in pre-market trade, with one trader saying the outlook was "too cautious for shares to open higher".

  • Forrest Commits to Ukraine Green Growth Initiative

    Andrew Forrest, Executive Chairman at Fortescue, announces his commitment to help Ukraine rebuild its economy with green infrastructure through a $500 million investment, to launch a $25 billion Ukraine Green Growth Initiative. He speaks with Rishaad Salamat, Yvonne Man and David Ingles on the sidelines of the "Bloomberg New Economy Forum" on "Bloomberg Markets Asia".

  • Slovak PM says NATO will likely discuss request to strengthen eastern air defences

    Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad, speaking alongside Heger at a news conference after a missile killed two people in eastern Poland on Tuesday, said Slovakia would ask for additional air defence systems from alliance partners. "Yes, we will request further systems that will safeguard even more the security of Slovak citizens," he said. "I am not excluding that further strategic air defence systems will go to eastern Slovakia," he said, adding no concrete agreements had been made.

  • Indonesia Wants an “OPEC-like” Organization for Nickel

    (Bloomberg) -- Indonesia, home to a quarter of the world’s nickel reserves, is proposing the creation of an organization similar to OPEC for the metal used in battery-making to coordinate supply. Most Read from BloombergXi Looks Away From Putin Toward West in World Stage ReturnGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power ShiftUkraine Latest: Biden Says Missile Likely Not Fired From RussiaTrump Makes His 2024 Run Official, Defies Calls to Move OnPoland Says Russian-Made Missile Hit Ter

  • While insiders own 33% of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. (AMS:EHCS), individual investors are its largest shareholders with 57% ownership

    A look at the shareholders of European Healthcare Acquisition & Growth Company B.V. ( AMS:EHCS ) can tell us which...

  • Scotland risks budget overspend as SNP ‘gets its spending priorities wrong’

    Scottish ministers are in danger of overspending their budget this year for the first time since devolution started, the auditor general has warned ahead of the Autumn Statement.

  • With 74% institutional ownership, AEW UK REIT plc (LON:AEWU) is a favorite amongst the big guns

    If you want to know who really controls AEW UK REIT plc ( LON:AEWU ), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its...

  • Amid tensions with China, Taiwan shows off military drones

    Taiwan displayed its self-developed drone technology Tuesday, amid rising concerns over China's threats to use force to assert its claim to the self-governing island republic. The National Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology, which develops military technology, offered a rare look at the Chien Hsiang drone designed to destroy enemy radars, and other unmanned combat aerial vehicles. Any country that is “confident in itself" will come up with strategies and develop defense technologies, said Chi Li-ping, director of the institute's Aeronautical System Research Division.

  • FTX fallout hits crypto lender Genesis; Bankman-Fried, celebs sued

    (Reuters) -Major crypto player Genesis Global Capital suspended customer redemptions in its lending business on Wednesday, citing the sudden failure of crypto exchange FTX, while court papers showed FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried faces legal action. FTX filed for bankruptcy protection in the United States on Friday in the highest-profile crypto blowup to date, after traders pulled $6 billion from the platform in three days and rival exchange Binance abandoned a rescue deal. After a flurry of tweets and interviews by Bankman-Fried, FTX said he "has no ongoing role" at the company and does not speak on its behalf.