EXPLAINER: What can the Patriot missile do for Ukraine?

11
TARA COPP and LOLITA BALDOR
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — Patriot missile systems have long been a hot ticket item for the U.S. and allies in contested areas of the world as a coveted shield against incoming missiles. In Europe, the Middle East and the Pacific, they guard against potential strikes from Iran, Somalia and North Korea.

So it was a critical turning point when news broke this week that the U.S. has agreed to send a Patriot missile battery to Ukraine — something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has sought for months to augment his country’s air defenses. U.S. officials have confirmed the agreement, and an official announcement is expected soon. But experts caution that the system's effectiveness is limited, and it may not be a game changer in the war.

A look at what the system is and what it does:

WHAT IS THE PATRIOT?

The Patriot is a surface-to-air guided missile system that was first deployed in the 1980s and can target aircraft, cruise missiles and shorter-range ballistic missiles.

Each Patriot battery consists of a truck-mounted launching system with eight launchers that can hold up to four missile interceptors each, a ground radar, a control station and a generator. The Army said it currently has 16 Patriot battalions. A 2018 International Institute for Strategic Studies report found those battalions operate 50 batteries, which have more than 1,200 missile interceptors.

The U.S. batteries are regularly deployed around the world. In addition, Patriots also are operated or being purchased by the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Taiwan, Greece, Spain, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Romania, Sweden, Poland and Bahrain.

The Patriot system “is one of the most widely operated and reliable and proven air missile defense systems out there,” and the theater ballistic missile defense capability could help defend Ukraine against Iranian-supplied ballistic missiles, said Tom Karako, director of the Missile Defense Project at the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

PATRIOT COST

Over the years the Patriot system and missiles have been continually modified. The current interceptor missile for the Patriot system costs approximately $4 million per round and the launchers cost about $10 million each, CSIS reported in its July missile defense report. At that price, it's not cost effective or optimal to use the Patriot to shoot down the far smaller and dramatically cheaper Iranian drones that Russia has been buying and using in Ukraine.

“Firing a million-dollar missile at a $50,000 drone is a losing proposition,” said Mark Cancian, a retired Marine Corps reserves colonel and senior adviser at CSIS.

DEPLOYMENT CONCERNS

A Patriot battery can need as many as 90 troops to operate and maintain it, and for months the U.S. was reluctant to provide the complex system because sending forces into Ukraine to operate it is a non-starter for the Biden administration.

But there were also concerns that deployment of the system would provoke Russia, or risk that a missile fired could end up hitting inside Russia, which could further escalate the conflict. According to officials, the urgent pleadings of Ukrainian leaders and the devastating destruction of the country's civilian infrastructure, including loss of electricity and heat as winter drags on, ultimately overcame U.S. reservations about supplying the Patriots.

A key hurdle will be training. U.S. troops will have to train Ukrainian forces on how to use and maintain the system. Army solders assigned to Patriot battalions get extensive training to be able to effectively locate a target, lock on with radar and fire.

The U.S. has trained Ukrainian troops on other complex weapons systems, including the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS. In many cases they've been able to shorten the training, getting Ukrainian troops out to the battlefront in weeks. Officials have declined to provide details on how long the Patriots training would take and where exactly it will be done.

PATRIOT CAPABILITIES

Ukraine faces a range of Russian threats, and the Patriot is good against some and not that useful against others.

One former senior military official with knowledge of the Patriot system said it will be effective against short-range ballistic missiles and it represents a strong message of U.S. support, but one battery isn’t going to change the course of the war.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the Ukraine deal has not yet been made public, noted that one Patriot battery has a long firing range, but can cover only a limited broad area. As an example, Patriots can effectively protect a small military base, but can’t fully protect a large city such as Kyiv. They could only provide coverage for a segment of a city.

Patriots are often deployed as a battalion, which includes four batteries. This won't be the case with Ukraine, which officials said would be receiving one battery.

The Patriot has a more powerful radar that is better at discriminating targets than the Soviet-era S-300 system the Ukrainians have been using, but it has limitations, both Karako and Cancian said.

Still the Patriot’s ability to target some ballistic missiles and aircraft could potentially protect Kyiv if Russian President Vladimir Putin carried through on his persistent threat to deploy a tactical nuclear device. But that would depend on how the weapon was delivered, Karako said. If it was a gravity bomb delivered by a warplane, the system could target the aircraft; if it was a cruise or short-to-medium-range ballistic missile, it could also possibly intercept the missile, Karako said.

Raytheon, which manufactures the Patriot, says it has been involved in 150 intercepts of ballistic missiles since 2015. The success rate of the Patriot, however, has been repeatedly questioned. A 1992 Government Accountability Office report said it could not find evidence to support reports that the system had achieved a 70% success rate against Scud missiles in the Gulf War. In 2018, Saudi Arabia's success in using Patriots against missiles fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen was questioned when videos surfaced of systems failing.

But beyond the Patriot's capabilities, its deployment is a big statement of support for Ukraine.

“There's a lot of symbolism here,” Cancian said.

___

Associated Press writers Zeina Karam in London and Vanessa Gera in Warsaw, Poland, contributed to this story.

Recommended Stories

  • Kremlin: U.S. Patriot systems in Ukraine would be legitimate target

    Washington is finalising plans to send the Patriot missile defence system to Ukraine, a decision that could be announced as soon as this week, three U.S. officials told Reuters on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Patriots would "definitely" be a target for Russia, but that he would not comment on unconfirmed media reports.

  • Ukraine War: US planning to send Patriot air defence missiles

    The expensive air defence system would be a huge boost to Ukraine, but supplies will be limited.

  • Ukraine Latest: Zelenskiy Cites Progress on Getting Air Defenses

    (Bloomberg) -- Ukraine’s president,Volodymyr Zelenskiy,said “this week we made important progress” on getting “more modern and more powerful” air defense systems. He commented after US officials said a decision to supply Patriot air-defense missile batteries awaits a final decision by President Joe Biden.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spur

  • Will US Patriot missiles really be a game changer in Ukraine?

    If the United States approves the transfer of Patriot air defense missiles to Ukraine will they really be the game changer that Ukrainian officials expect them to be? The air defense system can target ballistic and cruise missiles as well as manned and unmanned aircraft with a maximum range of 100 miles, depending on the system possibly given to Ukraine. A typical Patriot battery includes a radar system, a power generation supply, and a command and control station connected to several launch stations.

  • Russian AWACS plane arrives in Belarus to assist in targeting

    A long-range radar detection and control aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces has reached Belarus; it is designed to track air and surface targets. Source: Belaruski Hajun [an independent Belarusian military monitoring media outlet] Quote: "The Il-76 A-50U Sergey Atayants with registration number RF-93966, a long-range radar detection and control aircraft, has arrived in Belarus:".

  • Germany's half-a-trillion dollar energy bazooka may not be enough

    Germany is bleeding cash to keep the lights on. Almost half a trillion dollars, and counting, since the Ukraine war jolted it into an energy crisis nine months ago. "How severe this crisis will be and how long it will last greatly depends on how the energy crisis will develop," said Michael Groemling at the German Economic Institute (IW).

  • Russia claims missiles were shot down over Klintsy, but one village is left with no electricity

    Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of Russia's southern Bryansk Oblast, has claimed that Russia's air defence system shot down missiles over the town of Klintsy. Source: Alexander Bogomaz on Telegram Details: Bogomaz, citing the operative services, claimed that the air defence system was activated in the town of Klintsy.

  • Zelenskyy expresses upset over IOC intentions concerning Russian athletes

    Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the President of Ukraine, has had a phone call with Thomas Bach, the President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). Source: the website of the President of Ukraine Details: Zelenskyy expressed his frustration caused by the presence of the President of the Olympic Committee of Russia at the IOC summit on 9 November and the intention to return Russian and Belarusian athletes to international competitions under a neutral flag.

  • Ford Doubles Down On a Popular Car

    The Blue Oval wants to rely on one of its popular models to increase its market share in electric vehicles.

  • Elon Musk takes drastic steps to cut costs at Twitter: report

    Elon Musk is reportedly taking drastic steps to cut costs of running the business at Twitter. According to the New York Times, Twitter hasn't paid rent at several of its offices, and is allegedly not paying vendors either.

  • Shield AI raises another $60M at a $2.3B valuation for its military autonomous flying tech

    Defense technology continues to get a lot of attention from investors, and today, one of the bigger startups in the space is announcing more funding. Shield AI -- which develops platforms and planes for autonomous flying systems, targeting the U.S. military and its allies as customers -- has raised $60 million in funding, money that it will be using to continue developing its technology. The money is coming in as an additional part of Shield AI's Series E, and it brings the total round to $225 million.

  • Stephen Colbert Scorches Donald Trump With ‘White Lotus’-Inspired Nickname

    The "Late Show" host also delivered a damning description of GOP lawmakers who tried to overturn the 2020 election result.

  • Petrobras Sinks as Brazil Moves to Ease Law Shielding Firm

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil producer Petroleo Brasileiro SA plunged on Wednesday after Brazilian lawmakers approved changes to a law that offers some protection against political interference at state-controlled companies.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest T

  • Paris fears France vs Morocco will cause 'civil war' on Champs-Elysees

    A Paris official on Tuesday asked for the Champs-Elysees to be closed for Wednesday’s World Cup semi-final clash between France and Morocco, fearing “the world’s beautiful avenue” could turn into a “battlefield” with scenes of “civil war” after the high-stakes encounter.

  • Veteran Pac-12 CB and potential Oregon target enters transfer portal

    The Ducks need an instant-impact player in the secondary to help replace Christian Gonzalez. A prime candidate just became available.

  • These five African countries were not invited to Biden’s summit

    The Biden administration is hosting a summit this week that brings together leaders of 49 African countries, as well as heads of the African Union, to collaborate on key policy across climate change, security and trade. Vice President Harris opened the three-day summit on Tuesday at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and…

  • Nightly Notable: Nikola Jokic | Dec. 14

    Nikola Jokic scores a season-high 43 points along with 14 rebounds and eight assists in a win over the Wizards.

  • Polish Ballot Manipulation Tussle Points to Acrimonious Election

    (Bloomberg) -- Ten months before an election that may dislodge Poland’s nationalist ruling party, accusations of vote manipulation are setting the tone for what may be an acrimonious contest. Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With

  • U.S. lawmakers introduce bill to restrict Huawei's access to banks

    The bill, introduced by Republican senator Tom Cotton and backed by lawmakers such as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a Democrat, seeks to "severely sanction" Huawei, and other "untrustworthy" Chinese 5G producers who they say engage in economic espionage against the U.S. The bill will add these entities to the Treasury Department's Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) List, effectively freezing out of the U.S. financial system. China's Foreign Ministry said "China firmly opposes the U.S.'s generalisation of the concept of national security, (and its) abuse of state power to suppress Chinese enterprises".

  • More aid coming to Ukraine as U.S. prisoner released

    More aid is coming to Ukraine to support its fight against Russia. New armored vehicles are heading to the battlefield soon. This as two U.S. officials confirm that the U.S. has prepared plans that if approved would send patriot missile defense systems to Ukraine.