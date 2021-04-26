EXPLAINER: New players add volatility in Jerusalem tensions

  • In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, Israeli border police block members of "Lahava", a Jewish extremist group, from approaching the Damascus Gate to protest amid heightened tensions in the city, just outside Jerusalem's Old City. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
  • In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, mounted Israeli police officers ride past a fire during clashes with Palestinians, just outside Jerusalem's Old City. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, file)
  • In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, Israeli riot police detain a Palestinian man during clashes near Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
  • Israeli police and Palestinian men gather in a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Israeli police late Sunday removed barricades outside Jerusalem's Old City that had prevented Muslims from meeting in a traditional gathering spot during the holy month of Ramadan. The barricades have sparked nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, and their removal appeared to be aimed at easing the tensions. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Palestinians celebrates after Israel's police removed barricades in a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 25, 2021.Israeli police late Sunday removed barricades outside Jerusalem's Old City that had prevented Muslims from meeting in a traditional gathering spot during the holy month of Ramadan. The barricades have sparked nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, and their removal appeared to be aimed at easing the tensions. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • Palestinians celebrates after Israel's police removed barricades in a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Israeli police late Sunday removed barricades outside Jerusalem's Old City that had prevented Muslims from meeting in a traditional gathering spot during the holy month of Ramadan. The barricades have sparked nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, and their removal appeared to be aimed at easing the tensions. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
  • In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, Palestinians run as a stun grenades are fired by Israeli police during clashes at Damascus Gate just outside Jerusalem's Old City, Thursday, April 22, 2021. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean, File)
  • Palestinians shout slogans in a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City, Sunday, April 25, 2021. Israeli police late Sunday removed barricades outside Jerusalem's Old City that had prevented Muslims from meeting in a traditional gathering spot during the holy month of Ramadan. The barricades have sparked nightly clashes between Palestinian protesters and Israeli police, and their removal appeared to be aimed at easing the tensions. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
1 / 8

Mideast Jerusalem Explainer

In this Thursday, April 22, 2021 file photo, Israeli border police block members of "Lahava", a Jewish extremist group, from approaching the Damascus Gate to protest amid heightened tensions in the city, just outside Jerusalem's Old City. A year of relative calm between Israel and the Palestinians has come to an abrupt halt in recent days with the eruption of nightly clashes between Arab youths and Israeli police in east Jerusalem and a heavy barrage of rocket fire launched from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit, File)
JOSEF FEDERMAN
·5 min read

JERUSALEM (AP) — The holy city of Jerusalem, a tinderbox of competing religious and political claims, has repeatedly triggered bouts of Israeli-Palestinian violence.

This time around, there have been some additional sparks, including Jewish extremists who, emboldened by their political patrons’ recent election to parliament, staged a provocative march to Jerusalem’s walled Old City chanting “death to the Arabs.”

Over the course of a few days, nightly Jerusalem street brawls between Israeli police and disaffected Palestinian residents of the city escalated to cross-border fighting between Israel and Gaza’s Islamic militant Hamas. Gaza militants fired an intense barrage of rockets into southern Israel and Israel launched several airstrikes at Gaza.

Political posturing by Israeli and Palestinian leaders has added to the tense atmosphere.

Here is a closer look at what’s been driving the violence:

HEART OF THE CONFLICT:

Israel captured east Jerusalem, along with the West Bank and Gaza Strip, in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians claim all three areas for a future independent state, with east Jerusalem as their capital.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem, home to the city's most sensitive Jewish, Muslim and Christian holy sites, after the war and views the entire city as its unified capital.

The fate of Jerusalem and its holy sites is one of the most explosive issues in the conflict, and the city has seen many waves of violence over the years.

WHY NOW?

The immediate spark for the current round of unrest was Israel's decision to barricade a plaza outside of Jerusalem's Old City during the holy month of Ramadan.

That decision appeared to have been reversed late on Sunday, when the barricades were suddenly removed, setting off joyous celebrations outside Damascus Gate.

Palestinians traditionally gather at the spot each evening after prayers and a daylong fast.

Angry that their popular gathering spot was taken away, hundreds of young Palestinian men have taken to the streets each evening. Crowds have hurled stones, firebombs and other objects at police, while officers have used stun grenades and water cannons to disperse them. Dozens of people have been hurt.

Israel's apparent reversal late Sunday could help calm tensions. Crowds clapped and chanted “God is great” as people sat on the steps once again.

The crackdown in recent weeks had touched on Palestinian fears that Israel is trying to deepen its control over east Jerusalem.

“All we wanted to do is to be able to sit on the stairs of Damascus Gate at night to drink coffee or tea,” said Rami, a 24-year-old resident who asked that his last name be withheld because he feared arrest.

“It’s a tradition for Old City residents to go outside for refreshments. My father used to sit on the stairs of Damascus Gate before me,” he said before the spot was opened. “What police are trying to do is simply erase our identity.”

On Thursday night, a far-right Israeli group called Lehava staged a massive demonstration just a few hundred meters (yards) from the Palestinian crowds.

It said the march was a response to TikTok videos showing Palestinians slapping religious Jews at random. But the group's leader is a disciple of the late Rabbi Meir Kahane, who promoted the forced expulsion of Palestinians from the Holy Land. Although police kept the sides apart, Lehava protesters chanted “Death to Arabs” and “Arabs Get Out.”

Early Saturday, Gaza militants responded by firing 36 rockets into Israel, the most intense barrage in over a year. Israel retaliated with a series of airstrikes on Hamas targets.

POLITICS AT PLAY?

With the Palestinians scheduled to hold elections next month, both President Mahmoud Abbas and his Hamas rivals have tried to portray themselves as defenders of Jerusalem.

Abbas is threatening to postpone the election unless Israel allows Palestinians in east Jerusalem to vote. Israel has not announced its position but appears unlikely to cave in. That could give Abbas, whose Fatah party is expected to do poorly, a pretext to cancel the vote. But it could also heighten tensions in Jerusalem.

While Hamas is not believed to be directly involved in the latest rocket fire, it has done little to stop it — and may be tacitly encouraging it — as a message of solidarity with Jerusalem Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, meanwhile, is desperately trying to hold on to power after Israeli elections last month ended in deadlock for a fourth consecutive time.

Netanyahu has courted the support of “Religious Zionism,” a far-right party with loose ties to Lehava. This outreach appears to have emboldened Lehava. With just over a week to form a new coalition, Netanyahu seems unlikely to rein in the group or its supporters.

“The question lurking in the background is to what extent has Netanyahu’s failure to form a coalition shaped the clashes and the government’s reaction,” commentator Nadav Eyal wrote in the Yediot Ahronot daily. “There are simply too many matches that might get lit.”

COOLER HEADS?

Israel's decision to allow the Palestinians to remove the barriers late Sunday appeared to be aimed at easing tensions.

Earlier, both Israel and Hamas have signaled they want to cool things down.

Late Saturday, rocket fire out of Gaza resumed, but at a much lower rate, with only four projectiles launched. Israel decided not to retaliate, and the rocket fire subsided.

At the same time, Netanyahu appealed for quiet in Jerusalem. “Right now we demand that the law be followed; I call on all sides to display calm,” he said.

Jordan, which acts as the custodian over Jerusalem's Muslim holy sites, and Egypt issued a joint call on Sunday for Israel to “stop all attacks and provocative measures” in Jerusalem.

The Jordanian and Egyptian foreign ministers discussed the tensions in a phone call and jointly condemned “violence and incitement carried out by extremist groups against the Palestinians,” the Jordanian foreign ministry said.

While it was impossible to predict whether the clashes will end, the initial reaction to the removal of the barriers outside the Old City appeared to be a positive sign.

But late Sunday, minor scuffles broke out in Jerusalem, while the Israeli military reported two rocket launches out of Gaza, signaling the latest round of troubles was not over.

___

Associated Press writer Omar Akour in Amman, Jordan, contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Scuffles in Jerusalem after Israeli-Palestinian Ramadan night clashes

    Israeli police and Palestinians scuffled outside Jerusalem's Old City walls overnight into Sunday as tensions flared during the Muslim holiday of Ramadan, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appealed for calm. Hundreds of police officers in riot gear deployed around the Old City after nightly clashes spilled into the Gaza Strip and occupied West Bank. The Israeli military said it dispersed hundreds of Palestinians, some throwing rocks and burning tyres.

  • Chicken wing shortage leaves restaurants scrambling for more. ‘It’s a predicament’

    It’s the latest in a long line of COVID pandemic shortages.

  • Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on key promises

    As he rounds out his first 100 days in office, President Joe Biden’s focus on reigning in the coronavirus during the early months of his administration seems to have paid off: He can check off nearly all his campaign promises centered on the pandemic. Biden has delivered on a number of his biggest campaign pledges focused on climate change and the economy as well. On some of his promises, Biden is waiting for Congress to act.

  • Police clash with Palestinians in Jerusalem

    East Jerusalem was on edge in the early hours of Saturday (April 24) as Palestinians faced off with Israeli police. Palestinian youths gathered outside the walled Old City and clashed with hundreds of police in riot gear. They pelted stones towards police, who in turn, fired water cannons. Others hurled rocks at an Israeli court building and smashed security cameras. The Palestine Red Crescent said at least eight Palestinians were wounded.Jerusalem - which is a holy city to Muslims, Christians and Jews - has experienced clashes almost every night since the start of Ramadan on April 13. Protests turned violent on Thursday (April 22) with scores of arrests and injuries.Palestinians say police are preventing them from gathering during the Muslim holy month, And that they’ve erected metal barriers to stop them. Israelis have been angered by social media videos showing Palestinian youths assaulting religious Jews in the city. Meanwhile, the Israeli military said, Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip fired dozens of rockets into Israel on Saturday drawing retaliatory airstrikes.This came soon after Gaza's Islamist rulers Hamas and other armed groups issued a joint call for Palestinian resistance in Jerusalem.There were no immediate reports of casualties in Gaza or on the Israeli side of the border where most the rockets fell in open areas and six were intercepted.

  • Albania's president lambastes US ambassador on TV talk show

    Albania's president has accused the U.S. ambassador of intervening in the small European country’s internal affairs by supporting its prime minister in an upcoming parliamentary election. President Ilir Meta spoke harshly about Ambassador Yuri Kim during a television talk show on Friday night and called on the American diplomat “to stop supporting (Prime Minister Edi) Rama, who is violating the election.” While the show was airing on Syri Televizion, Kim sent a text message to Meta and also tweeted about Sunday's election, responding to a warning Meta gave this week that Albanians would take up pitchforks and other tools if the prime minister attempts to manipulate voting or the results.

  • Pain, loss linger a decade after tornadoes hammer 6 states

    For Tom Sanders, it’s the void left by the death of a cousin and the man’s wife, killed when a tornado mowed through a placid Alabama valley. To Markedia Wells, it’s the stolen innocence of her sons, who still get nervous anytime it starts raining. Darryl Colburn laments a lost way of life in his hometown, which was all but leveled in seconds.

  • ‘Vaccine apartheid’: US under fire for sitting on stockpile while developing nations face deadly shortage

    One billion vaccine shots now given worldwide but 75 per cent have gone to ten countries

  • OAS rights group: 'Critical' levels of impunity in Mexico

    Mexico is suffering “critical” failures in law enforcement and some of the worst levels of journalist killings outside a war zone, the InterAmerican Commission on Human Rights said in a report. The Mexican government said Sunday that it is “strengthening its work” in the areas criticized by the commission, which is a body of the Organization of American States. The report praised Mexico for searching for disappeared people, but activists say the government still largely relies on volunteer efforts led by relatives of the missing.

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Virus 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed

    With life-saving oxygen in short supply, families are left on their own to ferry people sick with COVID-19 from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as India is engulfed in a devastating surge of infections. On social media and in television footage, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside hospitals or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged here.

  • Oscars 2021: 13 major red carpet looks from the Academy Awards

    All the suits, sparkles and sequins from Sunday night's Academy Awards.

  • Why Anthony Hopkins wasn't at the Oscars to accept best actor

    When Anthony Hopkins was not there to accept his historic Oscar on Sunday night, many wondered where the 83-year-old was.

  • Quarter of diabetes cases missed over lockdown as obesity soars

    One in four new cases of diabetes went undiagnosed last year - even though soaring obesity rates have put more people at risk of developing the condition, research suggests. At least 60,000 cases of type 2 diabetes in the UK were missed after lockdown began in March 2020, as patients were less likely to see GPs and get referred for checks, researchers said. Experts from Manchester University warned the “major reduction” in the diagnosis rate means the NHS now faces a “huge backlog” of undiagnosed patients – and many will need more complex treatment because their condition has deteriorated. Obesity levels have doubled in the UK since the early 1990s, with two in three adults overweight or obese. Almost 5 million people in Britain have diabetes, and nine in cases are type two, which is driven by excess weight, and can lead to serious health problems including heart disease and stroke. In the new study, researchers compared diagnosis data from the last ten years with figures for last year and found “significant” reductions in both newly recorded diagnoses of type 2 diabetes and new prescriptions for metformin, the medication usually given to newly diagnosed patients. The diagnosis rate initially fell by 70 per cent in April 2020 and, on average, was around a quarter below the expected level last year.

  • A Virginia woman was fired from her job after she was caught on video telling a Black neighbor she's 'not the right color'

    The woman worked at Chesterfield Food Bank in Virginia and was terminated from her job, according to local news.

  • Two Kansas women, arrested in deadly Capitol riot, expected peaceful pro-Trump protest

    One of the women said she sang the U.S. national anthem inside the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot.

  • Biggest deployment of UK naval firepower since the Falklands war will set sail next month

    Britain’s biggest deployment of UK naval and aerial military firepower since the Falklands war will set sail next month in a 28-week voyage which will be closely watched by China. This move, which includes the first operational deployment of the aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth, will see Britain use its power to bring other nation’s forces together such as the US and Netherlands. The £3 billion warship, with eight RAF F35B stealth fighter jets on board, will depart for Asia accompanied by six Royal Navy ships, a submarine, 14 naval helicopters and a company of Royal Marines. The Carrier Strike Group (CSG), which will carry out visits to India, Japan, South Korea and Singapore, will include the US destroyer USS The Sullivans and the Dutch frigate HNLMS Evertsen. It comes after Iceland became the 10th nation to join the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), a defence group of northern European countries intent on maintaining the security of the region. A squadron of 10 US Marine Corps F35B Lightning II jets will also be embarked on the carrier in what the Ministry of Defence (MoD) is describing as the "largest concentration of maritime and air power to leave the UK in a generation". Defence Secretary Ben Wallace, who will reveal details of the deployment to Parliament, said: "When our Carrier Strike Group sets sail next month, it will be flying the flag for Global Britain - projecting our influence, signalling our power, engaging with our friends and reaffirming our commitment to addressing the security challenges of today and tomorrow. "The entire nation can be proud of the dedicated men and women who for more than six months will demonstrate to the world that the UK is not stepping back but sailing forth to play an active role in shaping the international system of the 21st century." During the 28-week deployment, ships from the Carrier Strike Group are expected to visit more than 40 countries and undertake more than 70 engagements, including sailing alongside the French carrier Charles De Gaulle in the Mediterranean. The work is expected to be watched closely by China, the US and its allies. The deployment has been organised as part of the "UK's tilt to the Indo-Pacific region" in a bid to "bolster deep defence partnerships" as well as to take part in an exercise to mark the 50th anniversary of the Five Power Defence Arrangements with Malaysia, Singapore, Australia and New Zealand. Accompanying HMS Queen Elizabeth will be a surface fleet made up of Type 45 destroyers HMS Defender and HMS Diamond, Type 23 anti-submarine frigates HMS Kent and HMS Richmond, and the Royal Fleet Auxiliary's RFA Fort Victoria and RFA Tidespring. The Royal Navy Astute-class submarine will also be deployed, armed with Tomahawk cruise missiles. As well as the stealth fighters, four Wildcat maritime attack helicopters, seven Merlin Mk2 anti-submarine helicopters and three Merlin Mk4 commando helicopters will be embarked - the greatest quantity of helicopters assigned to a single UK Task Group in a decade. Prior to leaving the UK, the CSG will take part in a major exercise, Strike Warrior, off the coast of Scotland before departing for the Mediterranean.

  • Exclusive: Prince Charles announces plans to open a new craft training base at Highgrove

    For 40 years, Highgrove has been the Prince of Wales’s private sanctuary, gradually evolving and expanding to incorporate his love of organic farming. Now, his beloved Gloucestershire estate is to become home to another of his passion projects, as he announces plans to open a new craft training base for the Prince’s Foundation in his own backyard. The education centre, to be based in converted outbuildings just a quarter of a mile from the Prince’s home, will soon be buzzing with students studying everything from fine woodworking to textiles. Taking its lead from the Foundation’s hugely successful work at Dumfries House in East Ayrshire and two further sites in London, it will extend the charity’s reach into the South West for the first time. The timing of the expansion, as so many organisations have buckled under pressures caused by the coronavirus pandemic, is considered testament to the success of the scheme. Its training opportunities aim to help preserve heritage craft skills, which the Prince has frequently warned are at risk of being lost to future generations.

  • Police seek attacker who kicked Chinese American man in head

    A 61-year-old Chinese American man was attacked by a man who kicked him repeatedly in the head in East Harlem, police said. Surveillance video released by the police appears to show the attacker stomping on the victim's head. The department's hate crimes task force is investigating the attack, the latest in a troubling rise in anti-Asian hate crimes in New York and around the country.

  • Zendaya wore a fluorescent-yellow dress with a cutout across her waist at the Oscars

    Zendaya arrived at the Oscars in a Valentino dress and matching Jimmy Choo heels. She also wore $6 million of Bulgari diamond jewels, People reported.

  • Large fight breaks out at Miami International Airport. One arrest made

    One person was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct after a large fight broke out at Miami International Airport Sunday, according to Miami-Dade police.