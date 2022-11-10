EXPLAINER: Qatar's history, politics ahead of FIFA World Cup

1
JON GAMBRELL
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar will be on the world stage like it has never been before as the small, energy-rich nation hosts the 2022 FIFA World Cup later this month.

The country, on a thumb-shaped peninsula that juts out into the Persian Gulf, has seen its international profile rise as Doha used its massive offshore natural gas fields to make its nation one of the world's richest per-capita.

It has used that money to host the tournament, as well as build out the Arab world's most-recognized satellite news channel, Al Jazeera, construct a major military base that hosts U.S. troops and become a trusted interlocutor for the West — even with the Taliban.

Here's more to know about Qatar ahead of the World Cup.

QATAR'S PLACE IN THE WORLD

Qatar, pronounced like saying the word “cutter” with a soft “r,” sits on the Arabian Peninsula and shares a land border with Saudi Arabia. It's also near the island nation of Bahrain, as well as the United Arab Emirates, home to Abu Dhabi and Dubai. It sits across the Persian Gulf from Iran and shares its massive offshore natural gas field with it. Qatar is about twice the size of the U.S. state of Delaware. The majority of its 2.9 million people live around its capital, Doha, on its east coast. Qatar is a primarily flat, desert country, where temperatures in the summer go above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) with high humidity.

GOVERNANCE IN QATAR

Qatar is an autocratic nation overseen by its ruling emir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. Sheikh Tamim, 42, took power in June 2013 when his father stepped down. The emir wields absolute power in the country, though a 45-seat council does offer advice. As in other Gulf Arab nations, political parties are banned. The right to form unions and strike remains extremely limited. There are no independent human rights organizations operating in the country. Only some 10% of its population are citizens who enjoy vast cradle-to-grave government benefits. Naturalization is rare.

QATAR'S HISTORY

The Al Thani family has ruled Qatar since 1847, though it was first under the Ottoman and then the British empire. Qatar became an independent nation in 1971 as the British left the region. Oil exports began after World War II, though it would take until 1997 before Qatar began shipping out liquified natural gas to the world. That new money powered Qatar's regional ambitions. It founded the satellite news network Al Jazeera, which brought an Arab perspective to mass media that helped fuel the 2011 Arab Spring protests. It also launched Qatar Airways, a major airline for East-West travel.

QATAR'S INTERNATIONAL POLITICS

Qatar follows an ultraconservative form of Sunni Islam known as Wahhabism, though unlike neighboring Saudi Arabia, foreigners can drink alcohol. Its faith informs its politics. Qatar backed Islamists in the 2011 Arab Spring, including Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood and former Egyptian President Mohammed Morsi, as well as those who rose up against Syria President Bashar Assad. Al Jazeera became famous for running statements from al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Qatar has also served as an intermediary for the militant group Hamas, as well as host of the negotiations between the United States and the Taliban that led to America's 2021 withdraw from Afghanistan. Its support of Islamists, in part, led to a yearslong boycott of the country by Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the UAE . That boycott only ended as President Joe Biden prepared to enter the White House.

QATAR'S MILITARY IMPORTANCE

After allowing Western troops to be based in Qatar during the 1991 Gulf War, the country built its massive Al Udeid Air Base for over $1 billion. American troops began secretly using the base after the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and the subsequent invasion of Afghanistan. Use of the base became public knowledge during a Mideast trip by then-Vice President Dick Cheney in March 2002, though sensitivity about the American presence there continued for years. America then moved the forward headquarters of the U.S. military's Central Command to Al Udeid in 2003 an ran air operations in Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria, including during the rise of the Islamic State group and the evacuation of Kabul in 2021. It hosts some 8,000 U.S. troops today. Turkey also maintains a military base in Qatar.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Recommended Stories

  • Sauce Gardner ranked top rookie by ESPN, Garrett Wilson also in top ten

    Sauce Gardner is the top rookie in the league at the halfway point of the season, as voted by ESPN.

  • Jets rookie CB Sauce Gardner comes up big in Jets’ win vs. Bills

    New York Jets rookie cornerback Ahmad "Sauce Gardner" delivered some huge plays against the Buffalo Bills last week

  • Jets' Gardner, Seahawks' Walker lead NFL's impact rookies

    Sauce Gardner got twisted around as Stefon Diggs blew by him, a rare moment this season when the New York Jets cornerback looked like a rookie. Jordan Whitehead picked off Allen two plays later. ''He got beat on that first play on that double move, but he still stayed poised and kept himself in the game,'' Jets coach Robert Saleh said.

  • COP27: Seychelles student fears country could disappear

    A student speaks of the "terrifying" impact climate change is having on her home in the Seychelles.

  • The Only Thing Red This Morning Are the Faces of Trump and McCarthy

    Suddenly, election fraud seems like a losing issue, as are threats to abortion rights, voting rights, marriage equality, and other extreme measures.

  • Latest SoCal forecast with Danny Romero

    The rain and snow have stopped, but Southern California will see chilly temperatures in many areas Thursday.

  • Biden's COP27, G20 plans: Talk to Xi, pressure Russia, contain North Korea

    President Joe Biden starts a week-long trip to Egypt and Asia on Thursday to grapple with some of the United States' thorniest foreign policy issues, boosted by a better-than-expected showing by Democrats in the midterm elections. He'll hold his first face-to-face meeting with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the G20, where he hopes to explore Xi's "red lines", talk to allies about punishing Russia for its Ukraine invasion and discuss containing North Korea after a barrage of missile tests.

  • Volvo Finally Gets Its Flagship EV, the EX90

    A full-sized SUV now joins its little sibling, the XC40 Recharge, in Volvo's move toward electrification. Here are the details.

  • Volvo Cars expects to deliver its electric SUV by 2024

    Volvo Cars' chief executive is confident the Swedish carmaker will deliver its new electric car by 2024 despite significant supply chain problems, he said on Wednesday. Despite short-term supply chain challenges that have complicated Volvo's transition to electric vehicles (EVs), CEO Jim Rowen told Reuters he believes the problems with parts and components that have hurt the industry are slowly coming to an end, including the global semiconductor chip shortage. The company presented the EX90, its newest EV in Stockholm on Wednesday and said it plans annual launches of new EVs.

  • After Binance says saving FTX is ‘beyond our control,’ what’s next for SBF—and crypto as a whole?

    The news comes a day after Binance said it signed a letter of intent to buy its rival.

  • What can you do about a damaged boat in Florida waters? You have some options

    After Hurricane Ian, boats were left scattered across Florida waterways — and sometimes amid the rubble on land.

  • Asian markets follow Wall Street lower ahead of U.S. inflation update

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower on Thursday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that will likely influence Federal Reserve plans for more interest rate hikes after elections left control of Congress uncertain.

  • Fewer people are leasing cars—what it means for the used car market

    The trend away from leasing has short- and long-term implications for both new and used car shoppers

  • Iran protests rage on streets as officials renew threats

    Protests in Iran raged on streets into Thursday with demonstrators remembering a bloody crackdown in the country's southeast, even as the nation's intelligence minister and army chief renewed threats against local dissent and the broader world. The protests in Iran, sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman after her detention by the country's morality police, have grown into one of the largest sustained challenges to the nation's theocracy since the chaotic months after its 1979 Islamic Revolution. At least 328 people have been killed and 14,825 others arrested in the unrest, according to Human Rights Activists in Iran, a group that's been monitoring the protests over their 54 days.

  • Cambodian PM to give luxury watches as ASEAN summit souvenirs

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, an aficionado of luxury watches, will hand out intricate, locally made timepieces as souvenirs for world leaders at an international summit he is hosting this week. Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia for 37 years, has faced public scrutiny in recent years after being photographed wearing luxury watches, including by Patek Philippe and Richard Mille, that cost more than $1 million each, while much of the country struggles with poverty.

  • Inflation May Have Slowed. The Fed Will Stay the Course.

    Economists expect an uptick in October's consumer-price index , but a small drop in the annualized pace of growth.

  • Biden touts strong Dems’ showing in midterms: ‘Giant red wave ... didn’t happen’

    Speaking at a news conference Wednesday, President Biden made his first public remarks about the 2022 midterms elections, applauding the Democratic victories and noting that the expected “giant red wave” — with the Republicans winning a large number of seats in Congress — failed to materialize.

  • Woman accused in ramming stolen vehicle into Tempe patrol cars booked into jail

    Kristina Duranceau, who was shot by Tempe police after they said she rammed a stolen vehicle into patrol cars, was released from the hospital.

  • Georgia's dogged and focused Kemp overcomes Trump and Abrams

    First, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp shrugged off being targeted by former President Donald Trump. Then the Republican incumbent wore down Democratic superstar Stacey Abrams for a second time, culminating in a decisive Tuesday election victory. Now, as he celebrates his reelection, Kemp is arguing that his no-drama conservative approach is the way forward for the GOP.

  • Italy may allow earlier retirement based on 41 years of work, says minister

    Italy may change its pension system to allow people to retire after paying 41 years of pension contributions regardless of their age, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgettti said on Wednesday. "This measure is not ruled out," Giorgetti said in parliament in answer to a question from a lawmaker on the proposal that has been championed by Giorgetti's party, the rightwing League. Any change to the pension system could be included in the government's 2023 budget which is due to be detailed in parliament this month and approved by the end of the year.