EXPLAINER: Qatar's vast wealth helps it host FIFA World Cup

AYA BATRAWY
·4 min read

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Qatar is home to roughly 2.6 million people, but only a small fraction — around 12% — are Qatari citizens. They enjoy massive wealth and benefits fueled by Qatar's shared control of one of the world's largest reserves of natural gas.

The tiny country on the eastern tip of the Arabian Peninsula juts out into the Persian Gulf. There lies the North Field, the world's largest underwater gas field, which Qatar shares with Iran. The gas field holds approximately 10% of the world’s known natural gas reserves.​

Oil and gas have made the 50-year-old country fantastically wealthy and influential. In a matter of decades, Qatar's roughly 300,000 citizens have been pulled from the hard livelihood of fishing and pearl diving.

The country is now an international transit hub with a profitable national airline, a force behind the influential Al Jazeera news network and is paying for the expansion of the largest U.S. military base in the Mideast.

Here's a look at Qatar's economy and how this tiny country was able to spend so much to host the FIFA World Cup:

QATAR'S ECONOMIC STRENGTH

For most of its existence, the tribes of Qatar relied on pearl diving and fishing for survival. Like other parts of the Gulf, it was a harsh and bare existence. The discovery of oil and gas in the mid-20th century changed life in the Arabian Peninsula forever.

While much of the world grapples with recession and inflation, Qatar and other Gulf Arab energy producers are reaping the benefits of high energy prices. The International Monetary Fund expects Qatar's economy to grow by about 3.4% this year.

Despite a massive spending spree to prepare for the World Cup, the country still earned more than it spent last year, giving it a cushy surplus that is continuing into 2022. Qatar's riches are likely to grow as it expands capacity to be able to export more natural gas by 2025.

Its sovereign wealth fund, the Qatar Investment Authority, manages and invests the country's financial reserves.

QATAR'S WORLD CUP SPENDING

Qatar has spent some $200 billion on infrastructure and other development projects since winning the bid to host the five-week long World Cup, according to official statements and a report from Deloitte.

Around $6.5 billion of that was spent on building eight stadiums for the tournament, including the Al Janoub stadium designed by the late acclaimed architect Zaha Hadid.

Billions were also spent to build a metro line, new airport, roads and other infrastructure ahead of the matches.

The London-based research firm Capital Economics said ticket sales suggest that around 1.5 million tourists will visit Qatar for the World Cup. If each visitor stayed for 10 days and spent $500 a day, spending per visitor would amount to $5,000, the research firm said. That could amount to a $7.5 billion boost to Qatar's economy this year. However, some fans may fly in just for the matches while staying in nearby Dubai and elsewhere.

QATAR'S LAVISH BENEFITS

Like other rich petro-states in the Gulf, Qatar is not a democracy. Decisions are made by the ruling Al Thani family and its chose advisors. Citizens have little say in their country's major policy decisions.

The government, however, provides citizens with vast perks that have helped to ensure continued loyalty and support. Qatari citizens enjoy tax-free incomes, high-paying government jobs, free health care, free higher education, financial support for newlyweds, housing support, generous subsidies that cover utility bills and plush retirement benefits.

The country's citizens rely on laborers from other countries to fill jobs in the service sector, such as drivers and nannies, and to do the tough construction work that built modern-day Qatar.

QATAR'S MIGRANT LABOR FORCE

The country has faced intense scrutiny for its labor laws and treatment of hundreds of thousands of migrant workers, mostly from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries. These men live in shared rooms on labor camps and work throughout the long summer months, with just a few hours of midday respite. They often go years without seeing their families back home.

The work is often dangerous, with Amnesty International saying dozens may have died from apparent heat stroke.

Rights groups have credited Qatar with improving its labor laws, such as by adopting a minimum monthly wage of around $275 in 2020, and for dismantling the “kafala" system that had prevented workers from changing jobs or leaving the country without the consent of their employers.

Human Rights Watch, however has urged Qatar to improve compensation for migrant workers who suffered injury, death and wage theft while working on World Cup-related projects.

___

Follow Aya Batrawy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ayaelb.

Recommended Stories

  • Singapore Says Man Sought in Korea Sanctions Case Is in City

    (Bloomberg) -- A businessman accused by the US of breaking international sanctions by transporting fuel to North Korea is currently in Singapore and has been under investigation there, the city-state’s police said.Most Read from BloombergLawyer Suing Twitter Over Layoffs Says Musk Trying to ComplyChina to ‘Unswervingly’ Keep to Covid Zero Policy, Dashing HopesPutin’s Ukraine War Is Entering a Terrifying New PhaseWells Fargo Faces US Demand for Record Fine Exceeding $1 BillionCarvana’s 96% Collap

  • Monitors say 6 killed in Syria's shelling of tent settlement

    Syrian government forces shelled tent settlements housing families displaced by the country’s conflict in the rebel-held northwest early Sunday, killing at least six people and wounding dozens, opposition war monitors and first responders said. The shelling is the latest violation of a truce reached between Russia and Turkey in March 2020 that ended a Russian-backed government offensive on Idlib province that is the last major rebel-held stronghold in Syria. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition war monitor, reported that government forces fired about 30 rockets toward rebel-held areas, including the Maram camp Sunday morning killing six and wounding 25.

  • London protest: Jeremy Corbyn calls Rishi Sunak’s budget ‘tax giveaway for the super rich’

    London protest: Jeremy Corbyn has called Rishi Sunak’s budget ‘tax giveaway for the super rich’.Source: The People’s Assembly Against Austerity

  • Will midterm-election results kill the EV and home-energy tax breaks just approved?

    Republicans need a landslide victory --- a two-thirds majority in the House and the Senate --- to reverse and replace the climate-heavy Inflation Reduction Act.

  • Anti-government protesters face down tear gas in Peru

    STORY: Carrying the national flag and signs bearing anti-government slogans, protesters marched towards the opposition-dominated Congress in the Peruvian capital.Police with helmets and plastic shields launched several tear gas canisters in an attempt to disperse the crowds. There were no immediate reports of injuries.Protester Iris Chavez said Peruvians were marching because they were "fed up with having a criminal in the government palace," adding that "I am going to march even if I have to give my life."Similar protests were held in other cities across the country, including Arequipa, Chiclayo, Cusco and Trujillo, according to local media reports.

  • S Korea miners lived on coffee, water while trapped in shaft

    Two South Korean miners who were rescued after being trapped deep underground for nine days said they had lived on instant coffee powder and water falling from the ceiling of a blocked shaft. Bang Jong-hyo, a doctor who treated the miners at a local hospital, told reporters Saturday that both men were in fairly good condition though they initially said they were suffering hypothermia and muscle pains. Bang said the two miners told him they shared 30 sticks of instant coffee while trapped underground.

  • Right-Wingers Turn On Trump for Mocking DeSantis

    Doug Mills/The New York TimesFormer President Donald Trump mocked Ron DeSantis at his Saturday night rally—calling the Florida governor “Ron DeSanctimonious.”And hours later, Trump found himself in hot water with fellow conservatives who weren’t pleased that he’d taken aim at the increasingly popular DeSantis.During his rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, while touting his poll numbers (from a month ago), Trump found an opening to take a swing at DeSantis, who’s quickly turned into an unofficial 202

  • Durant: Nets 'could have kept quiet' about Irving, tumult

    Kevin Durant said Friday the Brooklyn Nets could have handled this tumultuous week a bit differently — a week in which his coach was fired and teammate Kyrie Irving was suspended for posting a link to an antisemitic work. Then Durant clarified on Twitter that he doesn't condone hate speech and “is about spreading love always.” Durant spoke Friday at the Nets' shootaround in Washington ahead of the evening's game against the Wizards.

  • After months of a slumping economy, layoffs are finally starting to hit finance firms

    Finance firms, from major banks to fintechs, are starting to make cuts to their work force. Here's who is getting hit the hardest.

  • Biden, Obama attend campaign rally for Dems in Philadelphia

    President Biden and former President Barack Obama spoke at a campaign rally in Philadelphia for Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro and senatorial candidate John Fetterman.

  • Daniel Radcliffe And Evan Rachel Wood Tested How Well They Know Each Other, And Honestly, I'm Pretty Impressed With The Results

    I'd give anything to listen to Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood do karaoke together.View Entire Post ›

  • Does Trump still lead the GOP or has the party moved on?

    Is former president Donald Trump still the undisputed leader of the GOP, or is the party moving on? Framed around his involvement in 2022 midterms and his impact on races, we look at the views of the GOP and voters.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Makes Alarming Promise About Ukraine If GOP Wins Congress

    Fellow Republican Liz Cheney slammed the far-right lawmaker's pledge as being "exactly what Putin wants."

  • Trump Comes Up With Mocking Nickname For Gov. Ron DeSantis

    The nickname was not entirely original.

  • Eric Trump’s ‘Tinfoil Hat-Wearing’ Claims Get The Treatment On Twitter

    Donald Trump's son had his rant flipped back on him.

  • The Secret Mission to Snatch Crimea Back From Putin’s Clutches

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyUkrainian forces are working to force Russia to retreat from Kherson, a key region Russia seized in the early days of the war this year. But behind the scenes, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s administration is plotting next steps for a takeover of Crimea, which Russia has been occupying since 2014 when Vladimir Putin illegally annexed the peninsula.The official responsible for the plan to take back Crimea and kick Russia out, Tam

  • American Who Snuck Out of Dad’s House to Fight Putin Is Dead

    Stefan WeichertSkyler James Greggs, a 23-year-old from Washington state who was interviewed by The Daily Beast after being injured in the Ukraine war, has died, his father and one of his former commanders have revealed.Skyler’s father, Steve, and the commander have both confirmed his death to The Daily Beast. The commander, who didn’t want to include his name, told The Daily Beast that Skyler died “a hero” and that he was “a very brave, big-hearted man.”The commander wouldn’t say where Skyler di

  • Prince William and King Charles reacted with 'torrents of profanity' to Donald Trump's comments on Kate Middleton's nude sunbathing, new book claims

    After a French magazine published Kate Middleton's topless sunbathing photos, Donald Trump tweeted that she only had "herself to blame."

  • Donald Trump calls for the release of hundreds of his supporters arrested in connection with the January 6 Capitol riot

    Former President Donald Trump had previously expressed sympathy for the January 6 rioters when a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol building.

  • A Ukrainian crane operator turned war hero on Putin's "big mistake"

    "He made a big mistake," Private Andriy Rogalski told CBS News of Vladimir Putin. "We will not kneel before him."