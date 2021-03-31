EXPLAINER: Questions remain about conditions of migrant kids

  • Young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)
  • Minors are housed at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)
  • Minor children rest inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • Minor children who tested positive for COVID-19 sit in the ground at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • Young minors play soccer at a small field at the Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)
  • Minor children are housed inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • Young minors talk to an agent outside at a pod in the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • A migrant and her daughter have their biometric data entered at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • Young unaccompanied migrants wait for their turn at the secondary processing station inside the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • Young unaccompanied migrants, from ages 3 to 9, watch television inside a playpen at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • Migrants speak to their relatives inside a phone booth after being processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • A young migrant gets treated for possible lice before entering the intake area at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • A young migrant waits for his turn to take a shower at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • A migrant is processed at the intake area of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)
  • Migrants are processed at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)
  • Newly migrants wait to enter the intake area at the Donna Processing Center, run by the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP), the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • Young migrants wait to be tested for COVID-19 at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • A migrant child gets a medical check-up before entering the intake area at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • Migrant families wait to be questioned at the preliminary intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills, Pool)
  • A migrant and her daughter have their biometric data entered at the intake area of the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley, in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)
1 / 20

APTOPIX Immigration Holding Facility Tour

Young minors lie inside a pod at the Donna Department of Homeland Security holding facility, the main detention center for unaccompanied children in the Rio Grande Valley run by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP), in Donna, Texas, Tuesday, March 30, 2021. The minors are housed by the hundreds in eight pods that are about 3,200 square feet in size. Many of the pods had more than 500 children in them. The Biden administration on Tuesday for the first time allowed journalists inside its main detention facility at the border for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 kids and families were crammed into pods and the youngest kept in a large play pen with mats on the floor for sleeping.(AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills,Pool)
ELLIOT SPAGAT and NOMAAN MERCHANT
·5 min read

DONNA, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration's decision this week to allow journalists to see Customs and Border Protection's main holding center for unaccompanied migrant children answered some questions about the conditions they are being held in but raised others. Here are some of the takeaways from Tuesday's visit to the facility in Donna, Texas, by The Associated Press and CBS.

HOW ARE CONDITIONS?

It would be impossible to compare the conditions of children migrants being held now with previous years without unfettered access to facilities, which hasn't happened under any administration.

What's clear is that the Donna facility, which opened Feb. 9, is tremendously overcrowded. It was holding more than 4,100 migrants on Tuesday in space designed for only 250 under federal guidelines to contain the spread of COVID-19. More than 3,400 were unaccompanied children and the rest were parents and their children.

Rooms walled with plastic partitions and designed for 32 children held more than 500 on Tuesday. Children sat on mats with foil blankets, chatting quietly. Doors to the rooms were open but children had no space to roam around or play games. A room for children ages 3 to 9 allowed for more movement in a walled playpen. An 11-year-old boy cared for his 3-year-old sister, while a 17-year-old mother watched after her newborn.

In 2018, the Associated Press toured the main holding center in McAllen, Texas, with other news organizations and found dozens of men crammed into cells with windows to a processing area. Children were held behind chain-link fences.

In 2019, the Department of Homeland Security's internal watchdog published reports with shocking descriptions and photos of conditions. A cell for 35 men held 155, with space was so tight that it was standing-room only and some stood on toilets to breathe. Follow-up visits also describe extreme overcrowding. In 2014, photos of a holding center in Nogales, Arizona, showed children behind chain-link fences did not show the same level of overcrowding.

CAN U.S. AUTHORITIES KEEP UP?

CBP is supposed to transfer unaccompanied children to the Health and Human Services Department for placement with a sponsor in the United States, often parents or a close relative. Families are generally not to be held more than 20 days under a court order but Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which takes custody from CBP, has little space to hold them.

HHS has added more than 16,000 beds for unaccompanied children in the last month. The agency is rushing to staff them with contractors and volunteers, waiving FBI fingerprint background checks normally required of caregivers in the system. While considered more suitable for children than the Donna tent, the emergency intake sites are being opened rapidly, without being licensed by the states where they’re located.

As of last week, the Border Patrol was encountering an average of 5,000 people a day over the previous 30 days, an unusually high number. There is often an increase in spring that tapers off in the summer. Even if that pattern holds, the question remains: will there be enough space?

ICE is preparing to hold families in hotels — two in the El Paso, Texas, area and one in Arizona — under a contract announced last week with Endeavors Inc., according to a U.S. official who spoke on condition of anonymity because details have not been made public. On Tuesday, a private Christian camp in New Mexico said it was in discussions with the government about housing migrants.

IS COVID-19 A RISK?

At Donna, about 14% of children have tested positive before being transferred to HHS, which eventually places them with family or other sponsors, according to Border Patrol officials. Those children were asymptomatic and would have been tested earlier if they exhibited warning signs, officials said.

HHS isolates children who have tested positive and does not release them before they clear of the virus. Parents and children detained at Donna are tested for the virus by nonprofit groups or officials in border cities once they're released. Families who test positive or have close contact with someone who has the virus are directed not to board buses or planes until they clear.

Still, it's impossible to say how much the virus is spreading inside Donna. CBP does not test everyone in the tent facility regularly. While migrants are issued masks to wear, there is next to no room for social distancing.

IS BIDEN ADMINISTRATION TRANSPARENT?

The Biden administration let journalists tour the Donna facility for the first time Tuesday, with permission for photos and video to be shot. That access came after months of pressure by news organizations to be allowed access. CBP said the pandemic had forced limits on how many journalists could participate.

The administration has not allowed journalists to view a holding area under an international bridge in Mission, Texas, and has avoided ride-alongs with Border Patrol agents. HHS has not allowed reporters into any of the emergency sites across the Southwest to take children from CBP.

By comparison, in 2018 the Trump administration allowed reporters to tour its main holding facility in McAllen, Texas, but did not allow journalists to take photos or video. It provided its own images instead. In the Obama administration, an AP photographer toured an Arizona facility for children in 2014 and distributed those images under a pool arrangement.

___

Merchant reported from Houston.

Recommended Stories

  • Officials tour Texas site for migrant teen boys

    A San Antonio arena has been converted into a temporary shelter for unaccompanied migrant children. Congressman Joaquin Castro a said the facilities are “Spartan.” (March 30)

  • Over 4,000 migrants crowded into Texas facility

    The Biden administration for the first time Tuesday allowed journalists inside its main border detention facility for migrant children, revealing a severely overcrowded tent structure where more than 4,000 migrants were crammed together. (March 30)

  • 4 reasons why migrant children arriving alone to the US create a 'border crisis'

    Unaccompanied minors wait to see a Border Patrol agent after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into Texas on March 25, 2021. John Moore/Getty ImagesChildren arriving at the southern border without their parents have presented a political and humanitarian challenge for the past three presidents. Their numbers began rising considerably after 2009, when 19,418 children were taken into custody at the border, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Unaccompanied minors peaked in 2014, with 68,000 apprehensions. Analysts say 2021 is on pace to break that record, with more than 600 children arriving daily to the U.S.-Mexico border. Most are teenagers seeking asylum. Reports of children in warehouses or jaillike facilities have set President Joe Biden on the defensive about what critics refer to as a “crisis at the border.” In his first press conference, on March 25, 2021, Biden repeatedly stressed that his practice is different from that of former President Donald Trump, who introduced a policy of separating migrant children from their parents and detaining them in cages. “We are not talking about people ripping babies from mothers’ arms,” Biden said. He said his administration is “moving rapidly … to get these kids of out of the border patrol facilities.” Child migration has long been such a vexing, bipartisan quandary for four primary reasons, based on my research as an immigration scholar and analysis in dozens of law review articles. Children protest President Obama’s immigration policies in Washington, D.C., in 2014. Linda Davidson / The Washington Post via Getty Images 1. Children need care Migrant children cannot simply get jobs and fend for themselves upon arrival to the U.S. They need to be housed, educated and fed. While some may have family with them or in the U.S., many do not. By law the Department of Health and Human Services, or DHHS, must transport unaccompanied children to a facility run by the Office of Refugee Resettlement, a DHHS department, within 72 hours of the children’s being apprehended by Customs and Border Protection. While their legal status as immigrants or asylum-seekers is being resolved – which can take over two years – authorities attempt to connect the children with a parent, family member or family friend in the U.S. A child who has no known U.S. connections is placed in a licensed shelter or foster home while the asylum application or immigration process proceeds. Nonprofit and for-profit groups operate more than 170 housing facilities in 22 states under grants from the Office of Refugee Resettlement. The Trump administration slashed federal funding for refugee services, forcing many shelters and resettlement offices to close. Biden says his administration is “moving rapidly to try to put in place what [Trump] dismantled.” To address rising child migration and the Trump-era facilities shortage, Biden has ordered another 16,000 beds to house these children. A teenage migrant crosses from Ciudad Juarez, in Mexico, to California, March 21, 2021. John Moore/Getty Images 2. Care is costly Unlike the roughly 11 million undocumented adults in the United States – a vital labor force that, studies show, drives key sectors of the U.S. economy like agriculture and construction – undocumented children require economic resources. In 2014, a House of Representatives subcommittee held a hearing on that year’s record-high child arrivals. As Rep. Raul Labrador of Idaho observed, “The impact has been felt across the country, imposing a variety of costs, such as for education, health care, policing and criminal justice.” Children also need translators and legal counsel during their immigration proceedings, and they cannot pay these costs. It falls to federal, state and local governments, as well as nonprofit organizations, to provide legal pro bono services. Despite these efforts, an estimated 75% to 90% of children undergo U.S. deportation proceedings without a lawyer to represent them, though in practice they are rarely deported. Communities where the children are ultimately placed bear the brunt of youth immigration, receiving hundreds of newcomers or more each year. “Texas alone received nearly 5,300 children in just a seven-month period at the beginning of this year. Miami-Dade District in Florida reported that it had 300 more students in a single quarter of last year, which costs about $2,000 more per additional student,” Labrador said in 2014. The federal government provides resources to help cover these costs. But budget planning is difficult, as city officials are not always informed when children are to arrive. DHHS has also faced criticism for not tracking children once they are placed with sponsors. Migrant children learn English in a class created for new Spanish-speaking arrivals in Worthington, Minnesota, on Sept. 5, 2019. Courtney Perry/For the Washington Post 3. Care is complicated These last two issues combine to create an incentive for policymakers to simply demand these children be returned to their home countries. But many of these children face violence in their home countries and are thus seeking political asylum. As President Biden suggested during his first press conference, sending them home would violate U.S. law, which requires the protection for those who face a well-founded fear of persecution. The U.S. has human rights obligations under international law, too, including a proscription against returning refugees to a country where they would face “cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment, torture or other irreparable harm.” Following domestic and international law, the U.S. should contact the families of unaccompanied minors to ensure parents are aware that their children are in the U.S. and consent to their residing in the country, perhaps permanently. But finding these parents, especially in remote areas of Central America, can be difficult. Younger children may know only their parents’ names – not their address or phone number. Sometimes the contact information they have is outdated or incorrect. 4. Migrants are nobody’s constituents These are all big problems, but the U.S. government has solved big problems before. So why is the country still struggling to effectively deal with the decade-old issue of child migrants? The primary reason, in my analysis: politics. Undocumented immigrants – and particularly children – are not the constituents of any Washington politician. They have no voice within the U.S. democratic system. While journalists can and do report on immigration problems, and public interest law firms can and do represent these children in immigration proceedings, unaccompanied minors are simply not part of any politician’s voting bloc or reelection strategy. Consequently, the issue is often overlooked or mishandled without real political repercussions. There are public relations costs to a presidential administration’s being perceived as allowing children to suffer. But survey research shows American voters don’t rate immigration high on their priority list. And undocumented immigrants and refugee children themselves cannot really hold politicians accountable for their failures at the border.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Ediberto Román, Florida International University. Read more:The model minority myth hides the racist and sexist violence experienced by Asian womenLong COVID in children: what parents and teachers need to know Ediberto Román does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • A Border Patrol canine sniffed out $60,000 worth of drugs stuffed inside breakfast burritos

    Border Patrol canines in Yuma, Arizona, alerted agents to a vehicle containing just over five pounds of fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos.

  • Northeast buffeted by wind and snow on Monday

    As a storm system that brought rain from the Southeast into the mid-Atlantic continued north on March 29, parts of the Northeast were hit with late-March snow and wind.

  • Pfizer to accelerate COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Canada, J&J doses due in April

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Pfizer Inc has agreed to accelerate the delivery of its COVID-19 vaccine to Canada, and some doses of the Johnson & Johnson inoculation are due to arrive at the end of April, Canadian officials said on Tuesday. Canada has lagged the United States and Britain in getting its nearly 38 million citizens vaccinated, but the federal government says the vaccine ramp-up inoculations are underway. Pfizer/BioNTech SE will deliver 5 million more doses in June than previously expected, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

  • Vermont Macy's store transformed into high school

    Students who once shopped at a downtown mall in Burlington, Vermont, are now attending high school in the former Macy's department store. The mall high school is complete with escalators whisking students to and from classes. (March 31).

  • Michael Strahan allegedly closed his tooth gap

    Michael Strahan is many things: a Hall of Fame football player, talk show host, and father, but a member of the gap-tooth community he is no more. Strahan seemingly closed the gap between his front teeth, BET reports. He posted a video on Twitter documenting the process, writing "I did it. #GoodbyeGap." I did it. #GoodbyeGap pic.twitter.com/0Z5ZcK925c — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) March 30, 2021 He explained if he had told others he was closing the gap they'd try to talk him out of it, but "I got to do what I want to do for myself," he said. "This is a moment 50 years in the making." He beamed at the end of the video, showing off his fuller grin, sans the iconic gap. However, skeptics find the timing suspicious, so come April 2, that gap may reappear. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaHouse investigators suggest former Trump advisor Peter Navarro steered coronavirus supply contracts to companies he favored

  • Personal trainer Don Brooks is on a mission to transform the lives of everyone from his celebrity clientele to thousands exercising from home across the country

    Brooks' signature "Matrix Method" workout can be completed by individuals of all fitness levels.

  • Electric vehicles and biofuel: Pentagon poised to go greener under Biden

    "Where the military goes, the civilian world often follows," says one influential player helping to shape the policy.

  • Netflix lands 'Knives Out' sequels in high-priced deal

    Detective Benoit Blanc's next cases will be for Netflix. The streaming company said Wednesday it has reached a deal for two sequels to Rian Johnson's acclaimed 2019 whodunit, “Knives Out.” Netflix declined to say how much it was paying for the films, which Johnson will direct with Daniel Craig returning as inspector Benoit Blanc.

  • Gov. Cuomo aides appear to threaten nursing home operators

    A leaked phone call obtained by The New York Post appears to show nursing home reps being threatened by the governor's officials for failing to pick up coronavirus vaccine shipments. Bryan Llenas reports from Brooklyn.

  • 30M face severe weather risk, including possible tornadoes, in Southeast; snow likely in Northeast

    March is going out like a lion in the eastern U.S.: Severe storms are possible in the Southeast and snow is likely in the Northeast.

  • The Rosebud Motel from 'Schitt's Creek' is selling for $1.6 million, and it's ready for a real-life Johnny Rose to renovate it

    The real-life Rosebud Motel from "Schitt's Creek" is a 10-room, renovation-ready motel in the woods about an hour outside of Toronto.

  • Mozambique: Dozens dead after militant assault on Palma

    Witnesses say civilians with boats are evacuating survivors of a violent raid on the town of Palma.

  • Egypt has opened a formal investigation into how the Ever Given got stuck in the Suez Canal

    A Suez Canal Authority advisor told Reuters that authorities plan to focus on the state of the ship and the captain's actions before the grounding.

  • A new 'Game of Thrones' Broadway play might finally show fans how Jon Snow's parents fell in love

    The Tourney of Harrenhal is a legendary event where Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark supposedly met for the first time.

  • Some Marylanders experience delays in receiving SSA benefits

    A former educator said he applied for disability benefits to survive and pay bills, but the Social Security Administration has taken more than a year to make a decision.

  • VW won't rebrand its US arm as 'Voltswagen' after all, reports say

    The brand previously said its electric vehicles would come with exterior "Voltswagen" badging. Now it's reportedly walking back the announcement.

  • Johnson & Johnson Halts Shipment of COVID Vaccine after Factory Mistake Ruins 15 Million Doses

    Johnson & Johnson has paused shipment of its COVID-19 vaccine in the United States while the Food and Drug Administration investigates a factory mixup that ruined roughly 15 million doses of the vaccine. Workers at a Baltimore plant run by Emergent BioSolutions, a manufacturing partner to Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca, reportedly mixed up the vaccines’ ingredients several weeks ago, according to the New York Times. The mistake will not affect the doses that are being delivered and used nationwide, as those doses were produced in the Netherlands. However, all future shipments of the vaccine — some tens of millions of doses in the next month — were set to come from the Baltimore plant. Nonetheless, federal officials expect to have enough doses to meet President Biden’s goal of securing enough vaccine to immunize every American adult by the end of May as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna are delivering vaccines on or ahead of schedule.