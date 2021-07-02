Explainer: The regulatory and legal headwinds facing Robinhood

Robinhood logo illustration
Chris Prentice and Michelle Price
·3 min read

By Chris Prentice and Michelle Price

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage at the center of this year's retail trading frenzy, disclosed on Thursday previously unreported regulatory risks in its long-awaited initial public offering filing.

Amid an increasingly hostile climate in Democrat-led Washington, Robinhood's growing regulatory attention could be a turn off for some potential investors.

Aside from fines, Robinhood noted that government probes could result in business restrictions, increased compliance controls, changes to products and services and brand damage.

The company, which boasts 18 million customers, had drawn regulatory penalties for system outages and misleading disclosures even before it sparked outcry by curbing trading in some shares at the height of January's "meme stock" saga.

That episode sparked multiple probes and intensified scrutiny of Robinhood's business model.

To date, the startup has paid more than $136 million to settle regulators' allegations of wrongdoing, including a $70 million penalty announced by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Wednesday.

While those penalties are small by Wall Street standards, Robinhood's legal expenses are growing fast, jumping from $1.4 million in 2019 to $105 million last year, the filings show.

Here are some of the regulatory threats that Robinhood noted in connection to its IPO.

'MEME STOCK' PROBES

Robinhood said that regulators had issued subpoenas or sought testimony and information from the company and CEO Vladimir Tenev as part of investigations into trading restrictions the brokerage imposed during January's meme-stock volatility.

The regulators included the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), FINRA, the New York Attorney General's Office, other state attorneys general, Congress and some state securities regulators.

Perhaps the biggest revelation, though, was that authorities also took the unusual step of seizing Tenev's cell phone, Robinhood said, without elaborating.

OTHER INVESTIGATIONS, LEGAL RISKS

Robinhood also revealed what appeared to be a previously unreported probe by New York's Department of Financial Services (DYFS) focused on anti-money laundering and cybersecurity issues that the company expects to settle for around $15 million.

Additionally, in April, the California Attorney General's Office issued a subpoena seeking documents and information about Robinhood's trading platform, business and operations, and the application of California's commodities regulations to the platform. The company said it is co-operating with the probe.

Unrelated to the meme stock episode, the Massachusetts Securities Division (MSD) sued Robinhood in December alleging unethical and dishonest conduct and failure to act in accordance with its fiduciary duty among other lapses. Robinhood is fighting the suit.

The NYDFS, attorneys general for New York and California, and FINRA declined to comment. The SEC and MSD did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company is also the target of more than 50 private lawsuits related to January's trading restrictions and other issues.

NEW REGULATIONS

Due to the meme stock saga, policymakers are scrutinizing practices core to Robinhood's business model, most notably payment-for-order-flow (PFOF), whereby brokers route retail orders to wholesale brokers in return for payment.

PFOF and other transaction rebates accounted for 75% of Robinhood's $959 million in 2020 revenues, Robinhood said.

SEC chair Gary Gensler has said PFOF raises conflict of interest and competition concerns, and he has asked staff to recommend new rules.

The agency is also examining "gamification," the use of game-like features to encourage trading, as well as other rules relating to liquidity and risk management.

New regulation in these areas could require "significant changes to our business model," Robinhood warned. Because its competitors are not as reliant on PFOF, heightened regulation of the practice "could have an outsize impact on our results," Robinhood said.

(Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Louisiana's ex-Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris dies at 99

    Jimmy Fitzmorris, the affable two-time lieutenant governor who narrowly lost his long-sought-after bids for New Orleans mayor and Louisiana governor, has died. Fitzmorris died Wednesday night, his son-in-law Bruce Clement announced on his Facebook page Thursday. “The contributions made by former Lt. Gov. Jimmy Fitzmorris to Louisiana are too many to be mentioned & too great to be measured,” Gov. John Bel Edwards, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement.

  • J.D. Vance Launches Contradiction-Filled Campaign in Ohio

    Astrid Riecken/The Washington Post/GettyVenture capital executive and Hillbilly Elegy author J.D. Vance on Thursday officially announced his long-anticipated 2022 Senate campaign. He joins a cramped field of pro-Trump conservatives vying for the Ohio seat currently held by Republican Rob Portman, who is retiring after two terms.“We need people in Washington, D.C., who knows how the system works, who knows how to reform that system and even make this country better,” Vance said. “And that’s why I

  • 400 jobs lost as SC company announces consolidation of 4 manufacturing plants

    The company delivered the news to its South Carolina employees Thursday.

  • NVIDIA's Stock Split Is Almost Here: Here's What You Should Know

    In late May, graphics chip-maker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) surprised shareholders with an announcement that it would execute a four-for-one stock split. The stock split is finally almost here. Shares of NVIDIA have notably soared recently.

  • These 2 Stocks Are in Rally Mode: Here’s How High They Can Go

    By appearances, we’re in a period of sustained and steady growth. The main indexes are showing rising trends; the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ both reached new record levels in recent sessions, while the Dow Jones average is hovering just below its all-time high. A combination of low interest rates and a general feeling that inflationary pressures are temporary are helping to buoy stocks. The broad equity gains give investors a wide choice in growth stocks. Plenty of companies have seen their shares m

  • Why AMMO Shot 11% Higher Today

    What happened Shares of AMMO (NASDAQ: POWW) soared 11.4% on Wednesday after reporting fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that showed sales rocketed 409% from the year-ago period, while adjusted profits surged 296% higher.

  • AT&T (NYSE:T) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.52

    AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) will pay a dividend of US$0.52 on the 2nd of August. This means the annual payment is 7.2% of the...

  • This Dividend King Is About to Get a Big Boost From Reopening

    With a unique approach to a vital food-distribution category, this Dividend King is only just starting its recovery.

  • Don't Miss These 10 Dividend Stocks That Pay Monthly Dividends

    When it comes to investing, most look at how much in dividends they can receive. If you want more for your investment, here are ten dividend stocks that pay monthly.

  • 4 Farm Equipment Stocks to Buy as Soybean, Corn Prices Gain

    The US Agriculture Department reported lower-than-expected plantings and reduced stocks for soybean and corn, which triggered a price jump. This is going to benefit stocks like DE, KUBTY, AGCO and LNN.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Pop Over 50%, Say Analysts

    The rising inflation rates is a key worry in the economic situation right now. With prices going up, dollars don’t go as far – it’s an interaction that threatens to derail consumer spending, the engine of the US economy. Investors got some clarity in June, however, after the latest FOMC meeting. The Fed had long kept an ‘inflation target’ of 2%; with inflation running more than double that, there was much speculation that the Fed would take an aggressive stance against it. Such a stance would ne

  • A Crash Is Coming for Meme Stocks, ‘Big Short’ Investor Michael Burry Says

    "We probably do not have to wait too long," for a crash in meme stocks like GameStop, the investor told Barron's.

  • Bank of America Pulling Back from Multi-Decade Resistance

    The current decline in interest rates looks like a countertrend impulse, suggesting yields and bank profits will go higher in coming months.

  • Goldin Auctions Sells to Billionaire Steve Cohen Group in Collectibles Boom

    Not only is sports memorabilia hot—sports memorabilia companies are on fire, too. Sports collectibles auction pioneer Ken Goldin has sold Goldin Auctions to Collectors Holdings, a group owned by New York Mets owner Steve Cohen, hedge fund billionaire Dan Sundheim and venture capital investor Nat Turner. Goldin, who founded his self-named auction house in 2012, […]

  • These 3 Winners Look Ready for a Stock Split

    Stock splits play a strange role in investing. On their face, they have no effect whatsoever on a company's value -- they simply change the number of outstanding shares a company has. Witness the recent hype over NVIDIA's (NASDAQ: NVDA) decision to split its stock, and you'll get a sense of how much attention companies get when they make these moves.

  • Elon Musk may be losing his sway with dogecoin investors—but Baby Doge Coin is soaring

    Elon Musk could be perceived as starting the second half of 2021 where he started the first six months of the year: making passing references to crypto like dogecoin.

  • Bang Si-hyuk Steps Down as CEO of BTS Powerhouse HYBE; Scooter Braun Takes on U.S. Co-CEO Role

    Bang Si-hyuk is stepping down from his role as CEO of HYBE (formerly known as Big Hit Entertainment) as a part of a major restructuring of leadership at the company that launched BTS, one of the biggest groups in the world. The move is part of a company-wide move to “accelerate global operations,” according to […]

  • Krispy Kreme prices IPO at $17 a share, well below range

    Krispy Kreme Inc. priced its initial public offering at $17 a share late Wednesday, raising about $500 million.

  • Why Shares of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Are Up This Week

    After falling more than 30% at one point last week, shares of the government-sponsored entities rebounded.

  • Forget Meme Stocks: These 2 Top Growth Stocks Can Make You Rich

    These two companies have been on a tear, and unlike most meme stocks, they have the financial results to show for it.