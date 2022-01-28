Explainer-The regulatory and legal headwinds facing Robinhood

The logo of Robinhood Markets, Inc. is seen at a pop-up event on Wall Street after the company's IPO in New York City
Chris Prentice and Michelle Price
·4 min read

By Chris Prentice and Michelle Price

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets is still facing a number of legal and regulatory threats a year after the retail "meme stock" trading frenzy led the brokerage to restrict trading in some stocks, infuriating customers.

That episode sparked multiple government probes, a flurry of private lawsuits by aggrieved customers and investors, and intensified regulatory scrutiny of Robinhood's business model, all of which weighed on the company's share price.

"Robinhood operates in an industry that is highly regulated and subject to robust oversight," Dan Gallagher, Robinhood's chief legal and corporate affairs officer, said in a statement.

"We have built industry-leading legal and compliance teams to help ensure that Robinhood remains the platform of choice for millions of investors," he added.

The company has also claimed some recent victories in court. Here are the latest developments:

'MEME STOCK' PROBES, LAWSUITS

Regulators have issued subpoenas or sought testimony and information from the company and CEO Vladimir Tenev as part of investigations into trading restrictions the brokerage imposed during the meme-stock volatility a year ago, Robinhood disclosed in July and again in an updated October filing.

The regulators included the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of California, the U.S. Justice Department, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the New York Attorney General's Office, other state attorneys general, Congress and some state securities regulators, Robinhood said at the time.

Robinhood is also facing private lawsuits related to the meme stock volatility and its core business practices, such as payment-for-order flow (PFOF), whereby retail brokers route orders to wholesale market makers in return for payment.

The company has seen some success on that front. A federal judge on Thursday dismissed investors' claims of negligence and breach of fiduciary duty. [L1N2U724N]

The same Miami judge previously dismissed another lawsuit accusing Robinhood and other brokerages of colluding with market maker Citadel Securities to prevent "meme stocks" from rising, allegations the companies deny. The plaintiffs have refiled the lawsuit.

Another suit alleging Robinhood violated securities law amid the meme stock fracas is pending.

OTHER INVESTIGATIONS, LEGAL RISKS

This month a FINRA arbiter said Robinhood owed just under $30,000 in damages to a user who sought compensation for alleged negligence, breach of contract and other issues related to the brokerage's trading restrictions of January 2021. It was the first such successful claim, after others were denied. Jorge Altamirano, the attorney for the Robinhood customer, said his firm has received "an overwhelming outreach" from others and is currently vetting legal claims.

Robinhood is also being probed by New York state's Department of Financial Services over anti-money laundering and cybersecurity issues.

In April 2021, the California Attorney General's Office issued a subpoena seeking documents about Robinhood's trading platform, business and operations, and the application of California's commodities regulations to the platform, the October filing says.

The Massachusetts Securities Division (MSD) also sued Robinhood in December 2020 alleging unethical and dishonest conduct and failure to act in accordance with its fiduciary duty among other lapses. Robinhood has rejected the allegations and is fighting the suit.

Both the SEC and FINRA have requested information from the firm about its now-defunct "For You" feature and "other features displaying lists of securities to customers."

Spokespeople for California's attorney general and FINRA declined to comment. The other agencies did not respond to requests for comment. Robinhood, which has said it is cooperating with the probes, declined to offer fresh details on them.

NEW REGULATIONS

Due to the meme stock saga, the SEC is scrutinizing commission-free brokers' business practices, most notably PFOF. Transaction-based revenue accounts for more than 70% of Robinhood's revenue, the company said on Thursday.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has questioned whether brokers are incentivized to encourage customers to trade more frequently to boost their profits and has floated banning PFOF.

The agency is also examining the use of game-like features to encourage trading and other digital engagement practices.

New regulation in these areas could require "significant changes to our business model," Robinhood has warned.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice, Michelle Price, Hannah Lang, Jody Godoy, and Nate Raymond; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • AP EXPLAINS: Burkina Faso at risk for more unrest after coup

    Mutinous soldiers in Burkina Faso forced democratically elected President Roch Marc Christian Kabore to resign this week, announcing they are now in charge of the West African country that's under siege by Islamic extremists. The junta says Kabore failed to stem the jihadist violence that has killed thousands during his time in power. Mutinous soldiers told The Associated Press that the gendarmes tried to protect Kabore.

  • Robinhood stock falls on earnings miss, weak forecast

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss Robinhood's disappointing earnings.

  • Jim Cramer’s Top 10 Stock Picks for 2022

    In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Tech Sell-Off: This Beaten-Down Growth Stock Could Soar 173%, Says Wall Street

    Tech-driven used car dealer Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) might fit that bill. The company has suffered a stock price decline of 58% since hitting its all-time high in August 2021, but leading Wall Street investment bank Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) has just come out with a very bullish call. Its digital approach is so powerful that Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas describes the company as the "apex predator in auto retail" -- and since Carvana has rocketed up the rankings to become the second-largest car dealer in the U.S., he might be right.

  • Why AT&T Stock Sank More Than 8% Today

    Shares of telecommunications giant AT&T (NYSE: T) tumbled in Wednesday afternoon trading, despite the company reporting an earnings beat in the morning. Ahead of the fourth-quarter release, analysts had forecast AT&T would report $0.76 per share in adjusted earnings on $40.4 billion in revenue. Revenue came in just under $41 billion, and AT&T earned $0.78 per share on a pro forma basis.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding 7%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff

  • Why Lucid Group, Nio, and Rivian Are All Down Again Today

    Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.

  • 1 Monster Metaverse Stock Down 63% to Buy Now

    This stock is taking a slightly different approach to your digital existence, and it could pay off big time.

  • Economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed missed a 'golden opportunity' to signal to markets what it's going to do to tackle inflation

    Economist Mohamed El-Erian said the Federal Reserve should have been clearer on inflation after its January meeting.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Where to Invest $5,000 for the Next 5 Years

    Technology stocks have lost their bearings in the first month of 2022, as evident from the 18% decline in the NASDAQ-100 Technology Sector index. Higher interest rates are bad news for technology stocks because investors are tempted to put their money into safer assets such as bonds or value stocks instead of richly valued companies. Let's see why putting $5,000 into these potential growth stocks could be a good idea amid the market correction.

  • Apple smashes Wall Street expectations with historic Q1 revenue

    Apple beat analysts' expectations on strong performance from its iPhone and services segments.

  • 4 REITS on the Verge of Becoming Dividend Achievers

    When a company hikes dividends for 10 years in a row, they reach Dividend Achiever status. This quartet is just about there.

  • U.S. Natural Gas Abruptly Surges in Record Short Squeeze

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. natural gas futures suddenly spiked the most on record Thursday afternoon, a dramatic move that signaled bearish wagers being squeezed out of the market.Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsCrypto Secrecy Makes DeFi a Financial Felon’s WonderlandStocks Drop in Roller-Coaster Ride for Wall Street: Markets WrapHow a Fox News Interview Threw the Antiwork Subreddit Into ChaosAmericans’ Gas Stoves Are as Bad for Climate as 500,000

  • Tesla stock falls as EV maker throws ‘curveballs’ at bulls

    Tesla Inc. shares trade at their lowest since October, as investors look past solid quarterly results to worry anew about the electric-vehicle maker's timelines, promises, and constraints on production.

  • My 3 Top Growth Stocks To Buy in 2022

    The Nasdaq Composite Index is down 11.4% in January as of this writing. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) looks to be one of the most promising electric vehicles (EV) makers right now. Superior battery technology developed over years allowed Lucid to deliver a market-leading range range in its first car, Lucid Air.

  • Warren Buffett’s advice for a volatile market: patience pays

    Certainly you’ve been watching the stock market over the past few days. The recent stock market volatility, following years of up markets, is nevertheless the most widely forecast financial reversal in recent history. For them I offer a fundamental insight, one which can escape even seasoned investors.

  • 4 Reasons Americans Are Passing Up the Simplest Way to Claim Social Security

    Claiming Social Security is an important life milestone. Unfortunately, recent data from the Center for Retirement Research shows many Americans are passing up the simplest approach to claiming Social Security benefits and are needlessly complicating their efforts. According to the Center for Retirement Research, the No. 1 reason people don't apply for benefits online is because they aren't aware they have the option to do so.

  • Chevron kicks off oil industry's Q4 results with a miss

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp on Friday reported a fourth quarter profit that missed Wall Street estimates and offered a weak outlook for this year's oil and gas production, sending its shares lower. The first major oil company to report fourth quarter results posted earnings of $5.1 billion, or $2.65 a share. The below-par profit came despite higher oil and gas prices that were expected to lift results for the top energy companies.