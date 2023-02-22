Explainer-What are the risks of materials released in the Ohio derailment?

Brad Brooks
·4 min read

By Brad Brooks

(Reuters) - Ahead of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg's visit on Thursday to the site of a toxic train derailment in Ohio, here is what we know about the scope of the incident:

HOW MUCH TOXIC MATERIAL WAS RELEASED?

Neither the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) nor Norfolk Southern, the company that operated the train that derailed in the Feb. 3 spill in East Palestine, Ohio, has said how much toxic material was in the train cars.

The EPA has identified the type of rail cars involved and the chemicals they carried. Norfolk Southern did not reply to specific inquiries about how much each car was carrying.

Federal rules specify how much of any toxic chemical can be carried in a particular rail car, and based on experts saying the cars were likely to be full to be cost effective, Reuters calculated that up to 1.1 million pounds of vinyl chloride was likely aboard.

The same figure was cited in a federal class action lawsuit filed in federal court last week by Morgan & Morgan law firm against Norfolk Southern Railway and parent company Norfolk Southern Corp.

Such an amount would be more than twice the amount emitted across the entire United States by companies in 2021, the latest year of available data in the EPA's "toxic release inventory" database.

The EPA said in an email that most of the vinyl chloride was purposefully set afire to avoid a catastrophic explosion while cars burned for days.

Vinyl chloride is a highly flammable, carcinogenic gas used in making plastic products that can cause dizziness, headaches and drowsiness when inhaled in the short term and a rare form of liver cancer after chronic exposure, the EPA has said.

The agency said it did not know how much of other hazardous materials was leaked and did not confirm how much was aboard, but said "response efforts assumed all the contents of the rail cars leaked to ensure the most protective action."

Norfolk Southern declined to comment in response to requests for details on the amounts of chemicals involved. The company CFO said on Wednesday the company will take responsibility for cleaning up after the derailment.

The National Transportation Safety Board plans to release a preliminary report on Thursday on its initial findings into the crash. Former President Donald Trump visited the site on Wednesday.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS TO THE PUBLIC?

The EPA has said repeatedly that its tests of drinking water and air inside homes near the wreck site have not shown any contamination.

But that, experts say, does not answer the question of what exposure residents suffered in the hours immediately after the wreck, before monitoring was in place.

Ila Cote, a toxicologist who worked at the EPA for nearly three decades carrying out disaster risk assessments on public health and is now a private consultant, said the long-term health damage, such as increased likelihood of cancer, from the short-term initial exposure to the toxic chemicals is extremely complicated to determine.

"The data on cancer risk from a single high exposure is not good," Cote said. "But it would certainly be safe to say that if people had been highly exposed to vinyl chloride, they would incur increased risk of cancer."

WHAT ARE OTHER CONCERNS?

Three days after the crash, state and local officials said concerns about a massive explosion as pressure built in rail cars carrying the toxic chemicals forced them to drain five cars of vinyl chloride into a makeshift ditch and purposefully set it ablaze.

That controlled burn created new carcinogenic byproducts known as dioxins, said Murray McBride, a Cornell University emeritus professor with expertise in environmental toxicology.

He said those pollutants were carried away in a giant plume of smoke and likely came back to earth on soot, potentially contaminating several miles of land downwind where it could enter the food supply and upend the agricultural industry in the area.

It is crucial, McBride said, to learn how much of the chemicals may have combusted during the "controlled burn" versus how much seeped into groundwater, where it can persist for decades and remain a deadly risk.

Cote, the former EPA toxicologist, said that such controlled burns are often times the best decision emergency responders can make in such situations.

"I'm generally in favor of these types of controlled burns, If you get these chemicals leaking out, it's hard to deal with them quickly, you can't just scoop them up," Cote said.

(Reporting by Brad Brooks in Lubbock, Texas; Additional reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Donna Bryson and Howard Goller)

Recommended Stories

  • EPA takes charge of Ohio train derailment cleanup

    Federal environmental regulators on Tuesday took charge of the cleanup from the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment and chemical burn and ordered Norfolk Southern to foot the bill. (Feb. 21)

  • Fact check: Video of dark, low-hanging clouds filmed prior to Ohio train derailment

    A video of dark clouds has circulated on the internet since at least November 2022 and is unrelated to Ohio train derailment

  • Train derailment in Nebraska involves 31 cars

    The news comes after a Norfolk Southern train derailment​ in East Palestine, Ohio, earlier this month and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced reforms​ to improve the safety of the rail system.

  • UPDATE: 1 in custody after shots fired in front of parole officer, lengthy chase ends in Trotwood

    One person is in custody after they led authorities on a lengthy chase through Montgomery County Wednesday.

  • Texas bill would ban nearly all gender-affirming care, including for trans adults

    Senate Bill 1029 would make it illegal for nearly all trans people in the state to receive both surgical and nonsurgical treatments.

  • 4 survive separate plane crashes in St. Johns County

    Two single-engine planes crashed in separate incidents Sunday morning in St. Johns County, with authorities saying it was miraculous no one was killed. There was no early indication that either was…

  • North Texas man sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officer at Jan. 6 Capitol riot

    He brought rope, a grappling hook and other items he referred to as “riot gear” and said he looked forward to fighting what he called the “soft” people in Washington, D.C.

  • Matthew Flores indicted by grand jury in Hardee County

    Matthew Flores indicted by grand jury in Hardee County

  • North Carolina lawmakers try again to make sheriffs help ICE

    The North Carolina General Assembly began a repeat effort Wednesday to require all sheriffs to cooperate with federal immigration agents who are interested in picking up certain jail inmates.

  • U.S. abortion rights groups and law firms launch legal defense network

    Major abortion rights organizations and private law firms have teamed up to provide legal counsel to patients and providers navigating the complicated patchwork of U.S. abortion laws, the groups said on Wednesday. The newly created Abortion Defense Network, which includes such groups as the Center for Reproductive Rights and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), said it will match people providing or supporting abortion services to attorneys who can defend them in a rapidly shifting legal landscape.

  • Arkansas officer involved in violent arrest back on the job

    An Arkansas law enforcement officer who held down a man while two others beat him during an arrest recorded on video is back on the job after he did not face any criminal charges. Mulberry Police Officer Thell Riddle was reinstated and returned to work Friday, Chief Shannon Gregory confirmed Tuesday. The decision came after a state prosecutor last week said she wouldn't be charging him and a federal grand jury earlier declined to indict him.

  • Democratic U.S. Rep. Cicilline to resign, head Rhode Island foundation

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democratic U.S. Representative David Cicilline, a leading voice for gay rights and a critic of Big Tech's market power who has represented Rhode Island in Congress for over a decade, said Tuesday that he will resign from office effective June 1. In a surprise announcement, Cicilline, a former Providence mayor, said he will become president and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation, a major funder of nonprofit organizations in the state. "The chance to lead the Rhode Island Foundation was unexpected, but it is an extraordinary opportunity to have an even more direct and meaningful impact on the lives of residents of our state," Cicilline said in a statement.

  • EPA orders Norfolk Southern to clean up toxic derailment

    The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency ordered Norfolk Southern on Tuesday to pay for the cleanup of the East Palestine, Ohio, train wreck and chemical release as federal regulators took charge of long-term recovery efforts and promised worried residents they won't be forgotten. Speaking to reporters near the derailment site, Norfolk Southern's CEO promised to undertake necessary steps to ensure the long-term health of the community and become a “safer railroad.” EPA used its authority under the federal Superfund law to order Norfolk Southern to take all available measures to clean up contaminated air and water.

  • Nipsey Hussle Killer Eric Holder Jr. Sentenced To 60 Years To Life In Prison

    Eric Holder Jr., who was convicted of murdering rapper Nipsey Hussle outside the musician’s South Los Angeles clothing store in 2019, has been sentenced to 60 years to life in state prison. The sentence was handed down today by Los Angeles Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke II. The 33-year-old Holder was found guilty of […]

  • Suki Waterhouse Is the Latest Celebrity to Pair Pants and a Dress

    Y2K style is alive and well in 2023.

  • In another train derailment, 31 Union Pacific cars carrying coal derail in Nebraska, company says

    Another industrial train has derailed, this time in Nebraska. Union Pacific said 31 of its train cars hauling coal went off the tracks.

  • Porsche's Plan to Produce (Nearly) Carbon-Neutral Gasoline in Texas

    Is Porsche on to something? Last June, the German automaker announced that it was investing $75 million and acquiring a 12.5-percent stake in HIF Global LLC, a Chilean company that is producing what’s called “e-fuel,” sustainably-produced gasoline and other conventional fuels produced unconventionally—using hydrogen produced via wind power and captured carbon dioxide (CO2). Fossil fuels for transportation appear doomed globally because of their major contribution to climate change, but HIF think

  • Philippines eyes South China Sea patrols with US, Australia

    The Philippines is in talks with the United States as well as Australia on future joint patrols in the South China Sea, where China's increasingly aggressive actions in the disputed waters are causing concern, top defense officials in the three nations said Wednesday. U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin called his Philippine counterpart, Carlito Galvez Jr., to reiterate Washington’s support and commitment to help defend its oldest treaty ally in Asia after a Chinese coast guard aimed a military-grade laser at a Philippine patrol vessel near a disputed shoal.

  • Fact check: False claim that 100% of Canada's COVID-19 deaths caused by vaccine

    Only four deaths in Canada are believed to be linked to COVID-19 vaccines, health officials say. More than 50,000 have died from COVID-19 itself.

  • Alec Baldwin's manslaughter charge downgraded in "Rust" shooting

    Prosecutors have downgraded the involuntary manslaughter charge against actor Alec Baldwin and the woman who was in charge of prop guns on the set of "Rust." They'll now face a maximum of 18 months in prison if found guilty in the accidental shooting on the movie set instead of five years.