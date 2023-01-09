EXPLAINER: Roots of the Brazilian capital's chaotic uprising

7
CARLA BRIDI
·4 min read

SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians who support former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress on Jan. 8 in an episode that closely resembled the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021. The groups were able to break through police barricades along the capital Brasilia’s main boulevard and storm the buildings, damage furniture, smash windows and destroy artworks. As they unleashed chaos in the capital, Bolsonaro was holed up in Florida, home to his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident sparked accusations that Bolsonaro's actions stoked the flames of dissent and ultimately produced the uprising.

WHO ARE THESE PROTESTERS, AND WHAT DO THEY WANT?

The protesters are hardcore Bolsonaro supporters, some of whom have been camped outside a military headquarters in Brasilia since Bolsonaro lost the Oct. 30 presidential election and reject the race’s results. Others traveled to Brasilia for the weekend on buses. They have been demanding military intervention to oust newly inaugurated President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, alleging he is a thief who will lead the country into communism, and restore Bolsonaro to power.

HOW DID BRAZIL GET TO THIS POINT?

Throughout his administration, Bolsonaro trained fire at Supreme Court justices for opening investigations targeting him and his allies. He repeatedly singled out Justice Alexandre de Moraes, who presided over the electoral authority during the election, and at one point pushed Brazil to the brink of an institutional crisis by threatening to disobey any of de Moraes' future rulings.

Bolsonaro also sowed doubt about the reliability of Brazil's electronic voting machines, then declined to concede defeat. After his loss, he largely vanished from view, though he addressed his supporters once to tell them they had the power in their hands and that he controls the armed forces. His supporters maintained hope Bolsonaro or the armed forces would lead an intervention to overturn the results.

WHAT HAS BOLSONARO CLAIMED ABOUT THE VOTING SYSTEM AND ELECTIONS?

Bolsonaro insisted the electronic voting system should feature a printed receipt in order to enable audits, but Congress' Lower House in 2021 voted down his proposal for that change and electoral authorities say the results can already be verified. Security experts consider electronic voting less secure than hand-marked paper ballots because they leave no auditable paper trail. Brazil’s system is, however, closely scrutinized and domestic authorities and international observers have never found evidence of it being exploited to commit fraud since its adoption in 1996.

After the 2022 elections, Bolsonaro and his party petitioned the electoral authority to nullify millions of votes cast on the majority of voting machines that featured a software bug — the machines lacked individual identification numbers in their internal logs. The request didn’t say how the bug might affect results, and independent experts said that it would not undermine reliability in any way. The electoral authority's president swiftly dismissed the request and imposed a multi-million dollar fine on the party for what he called a bad-faith effort.

WHAT ARE BOLSONARO’S TIES TO TRUMP AND HIS ALLIES?

Former U.S. President Donald Trump was one of Bolsonaro’s few foreign allies and Bolsonaro often exalted his American counterpart’s leadership, even posting photos of himself watching Trump’s addresses.

Bolsonaro and his lawmaker son Eduardo visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, and both attended dinners at the house of Steve Bannon. The longtime Trump ally amplified Bolsonaro's claims about the electronic voting system before the October vote and, after the Jan. 8 uprising in Brasilia, called the protesters “Brazilian freedom fighters” in a video on social media.

Eduardo Bolsonaro has repeatedly attended the Conservative Political Action Conference in the U.S., positioning himself as the international face of the right-wing movement led by his father and making inroads with his American counterparts. Jason Miller, the former Trump campaign strategist, also met with Eduardo in Brazil. On the eve of the Jan. 6 insurrection in the U.S. Capitol, Eduardo was in Washington, and met with Ivanka Trump and My Pillow chief executive Mike Lindell.

After Trump lost his reelection bid, then-President Bolsonaro waited five weeks before recognizing Joe Biden’s victory and was one of the final world leaders to do so.

WHY IS BOLSONARO IN THE U.S.?

Bolsonaro flew to Florida two days before Lula’s Jan. 1 inauguration, when the outgoing president traditionally bestows the presidential sash to his successor. Instead, Bolsonaro took up temporary residence in the home of a Brazilian former mixed martial arts fighter outside Orlando. He hasn’t specified the reasons for his departure, and analysts have speculated it marks an attempt to avoid potential prosecution in connection with several ongoing investigations targeting him, blame from backers for not mobilizing the armed forces or responsibility for his supporters’ actions.

Recommended Stories

  • Biden makes first visit to U.S.-Mexico border since becoming president

    Ahead of a North American leaders summit in Mexico City, President Biden made his first visit as president to the U.S.-Mexico border in El Paso, Texas. There, he met with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who handed Mr. Biden a letter asking him to more strictly enforce immigration laws. Weijia Jiang reports from Mexico City.

  • Why Fiverr International Stock Lost 17% Last Month

    Bearish investors still see Fiverr as a beneficiary of the temporary conditions that prevailed early in the pandemic. That sounds like a big mistake.

  • Bolsonaro condemns Brazil rioters, denies organizing Capitol riot

    Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro offered a meager criticism of his supporters who attacked the seat of Brazil's government on Sunday, comparing them to left-wing rioters.

  • Posts falsely claim South Korean ex-president Moon built statue to show 'subservience' to North Korea

    A photo of a tall statue bowing towards North Korea has been widely shared in social media posts that falsely claim it was built by former president Moon Jae-in to show "subservience" to Pyongyang. While the photo does show a statue in South Korea bowing in the direction of its northern neighbour, it was commissioned by a local government tourism office in South Korea's Gyeonggi Province and built in 2016 nearly a year before Moon was elected president. At that time Moon was serving as a local p

  • Brazil’s Bolsonaro meets supporters in Florida

    Former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 7 greeted supporters outside the home where he’s staying near Disney World in Kissimmee, Fla.

  • Amazon Shoppers Love These ‘Funky’ Whiskey Glasses — and They’re 56% Off Right Now

    For just $17 you can stock your bar cart.

  • WATCH: Former Texas pass rusher Joseph Ossai scores first NFL touchdown

    Joseph Ossai achieves another NFL career milestone.

  • West Faces Hurdles Delivering Drone-Fighting Technology to Ukraine

    More than three months after Russia started using large numbers of Iranian-made drones against Ukraine, the U.S. is struggling to supply effective systems that can meet the threat, according to Western officials and analysts.

  • Stolen property belonging to slain Sacramento musician DJ Gio recovered in El Dorado County

    Property of Sacramento’s DJ Gio was stolen last week, detectives recovered some of the missing items

  • Bolsonaro supporters storm Brazil's capital

    STORY: Dramatic scenes from Brazil's capital where thousands stormed the country's seats of government on Sunday...Supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro smashed their way into Supreme Court, Congress and the presidential palace.Crowds of people wrapped in Brazilian flags were seen breaking windows......and flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system.One official showed the extent of the damage done to his office in the presidential palace.The scenes were a grim echo of the attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump.Many of Bolsanaro's supporters dispute the result of October's election where he was defeated by Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.It's been over a week since the leftwing leader was inaugurated......on Sunday he vowed to punish those responsible for the riot.He also blamed Bolsanaro for peddling the false claim that Brazil's electronic voting system was prone to fraud, spawning a violent movement of election deniers."Like true vandals, destroying what they found in front of them. We think there was a lack of security and I wanted to tell you that all those people who did this will be found and punished. They will realize that democracy guarantees the right to freedom and free speech, but it also demands that people respect the institutions created to strengthen democracy."Some three hours after initial reports of the invasion, security forces had managed to retake the capital's most iconic three buildings.Lula announced a federal security intervention in the capital lasting until the end of the month.Bolsonaro was silent for nearly six hours about the chaos ...before posting on Twitter that he "repudiates" Lula's accusations against him.He flew to Florida 48 hours before the end of his mandate and was absent from Lula's inauguration.The invasions were condemned by leaders around the world,including U.S. President Joe Biden who called the events an "assault on democracy and on the peaceful transfer of power."

  • Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump. There were no immediate reports of deaths or injuries from their rampage, but the invaders left a trail of destruction, throwing furniture through the smashed windows of the presidential palace, flooding parts of Congress with a sprinkler system and ransacking ceremonial rooms in the Supreme Court. The uprising, which lasted a little over three hours, underlined the severe polarization that still grips the country days after the inauguration of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who defeated Bolsonaro in the October election.

  • Authorities probe who was behind uprising in Brazil capital

    Brazilian authorities said Monday that they were looking into who may have been behind the shocking uprising that sent protesters storming into the nation’s halls of power in a riot that had striking similarities to the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. In an unprecedented display for Latin America's largest nation, thousands of supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro swarmed into Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday. Many of them said they wanted the Brazilian army to restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power and oust the newly inaugurated leftist president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

  • Donors offer over $9B for Pakistan after devastating floods

    Dozens of countries and international institutions on Monday pledged more than $9 billion to help Pakistan recover and rebuild from devastating summer floods that the United Nations chief called “a climate disaster of monumental scale.” The flooding killed more than 1,700 people, destroyed more than 2 million homes, and covered as much as one-third of the country at one point, causing damage totaling more than $30 billion, U.N. and Pakistani officials say. Large swaths of the country remain under water, with millions living near contaminated or stagnant waters, the U.N. says.

  • How to keep dogs cool in extreme heat: Tips to keep your pup cool without air conditioning

    There are many ways to keep dogs cool in the heat, including drinking water, avoiding midday heat, wetting your dog and having fans.

  • How often should you walk your dog? Best practices for keeping your pup healthy.

    All dogs need to go for walks. How often you should take your dog on a walk depends on several factors, including breed and age.

  • These 15 Dividend Aristocrat stocks have been the best income builders

    DEEP DIVE The S&P Dividend Aristocrats deserve more coverage. Those are companies that have raised their dividend payouts consistently over the years — they’re dividend royalty, as it were. As a group, they have performed well in the long term.

  • Gaetz Earns Most-Hated Status in GOP Even as He Gains House Sway

    (Bloomberg) -- Representative Matt Gaetz is emerging from last week’s bitter speaker fight as the member of Congress everyone in Washington loves to hate.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Fedspeak: Markets WrapCommodity Ship Heads for Inspection After Suez Canal MishapRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingWhile he pegged Kevin

  • Arizona Columnist Rips Kari Lake's 'Cuckoo Land' Delusion Of Being Governor

    The election denier might be the governor of Neverland or Narnia, Middle Earth, Oz or Wonderland. But she is definitely not the governor of Arizona, jabs writer.

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said 'like a lot of people' she had 'easily gotten sucked into some things I had seen on the internet' regarding QAnon conspiracy theories

    Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was stripped of committee assignments over past statements that she said were part of getting sucked into QAnon online.

  • Here’s why defunding the IRS is the House GOP’s first priority

    On Monday evening, barring a stalemate over approving the rules for the 118th Congress, the House GOP is set to vote on their first policy bill since taking control.