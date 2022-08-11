Explainer - How will SoftBank cut its stake in Alibaba without selling shares?

Carolina Mandl and Angelique Chen
·2 min read

By Carolina Mandl and Angelique Chen

NEW YORK (Reuters) - SoftBank Group Corp is set to post a gain of $34.1 billion by reducing its stake in Alibaba Group Holding from 23.7% to 14.6%.

But the Japanese conglomerate will not sell its shares directly in the market. It is using a complex security called "prepaid forward contracts," which is a derivative largely used by investors.

Here's how these contracts work:

WHAT ARE PREPAID FORWARD CONTRACTS?

A prepaid forward contract is a type of derivative contract that allows an investor to hedge risks associated with an equity investment in a company.

HOW DOES IT WORKS?

The contract involves a floor and a cap price, limiting investors' exposure to that price range.

To settle the contracts, investors can either pay financial institutions in cash or hand the physical shares.

"If the stock goes down in value below the floor, the investor is protected from that depreciation. On the other hand, if the stock appreciates above the cap, the investor doesn't participate in that upside," said David Martinez, an associate at law firm Clifford Chance.

ARE THERE OTHER ADVANTAGES TO PREPAID FORWARD CONTRACTS?

Prepaid forward contracts are widely used by investors who want to monetize positions without actually selling the stocks, said Gareth Old, a partner at Clifford Chance. To advance the money, financial institutions use the floor price of the range and apply a discount rate.

Prepaid forward contracts also offer some fiscal advantages, as investors only have to pay taxes on capital gains when the contract is settled.

WHY HAS SOFTBANK DECIDED TO PREPAY THE CONTRACTS BY DELIVERING ALIBABA'S SHARES?

SoftBank decided to hand 242 million shares in Alibaba to financial institutions because equity market conditions are challenging for a direct sale of the shares.

SoftBank also said the physical settlement would eliminate concerns about future cash outflows, reduce costs related to those contracts, and shore up its defenses against the market downturn.

The Japanese conglomerate stands to gain $34 billion from unrealized gains and also from the physical settlement.

"Obviously, they want cash," said Bo Pei, senior equity research analyst at U.S. Tiger Securities. "The whole technology sector is down like 30%-40%. SoftBank has historically been heavily invested in these areas, and now they need cash."

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl and Angelique Chen in New York; Editing by Anirban Sen and Lincoln Feast.)

Recommended Stories

  • SoftBank to Reduce Alibaba Stake, Expects $34 Billion in Gains

    The Japanese tech investor has been reducing its ties to the Chinese e-commerce company and using holdings to raise cash.

  • Coupang Raises Profit Forecast, Narrows Loss After Fee Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Coupang Inc., the South Korean e-commerce giant backed by SoftBank Group Corp., raised its earnings forecast for 2022 and narrowed its losses as higher monthly membership fees and improved operational efficiency helped boost profitability. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe f

  • Alphabet: You Can Lead a Stock to 'Water' But You Can't Make It Break Out

    In the daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that the shares have been testing the $120 area a number of times. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways in recent months and mirrors the price action. In the weekly Japanese candlestick chart of GOOGL, we can see an upper shadow above $120.

  • Dax Hill, Jackson Carman are notables seeing work in Bengals’ preseason opener

    Two key Bengals will get some work during the preseason opener.

  • ByteDance Pays $1.5 Billion for China Hospital Chain in Health Foray

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd. has acquired one of China’s largest private hospital chains for about $1.5 billion, deepening a foray into health care via one of the largest domestic tech deals since Beijing’s internet crackdown.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against Uk

  • Ford Boosts Price for F-150 Lightning Electric Pickup Truck

    Ford attributes the price increase for its F-150 Lightning to higher material costs. The increase won't apply to current order holders who are awaiting delivery.

  • Ford hikes F-150 Lightning prices due to cost increases

    Ford opened the order banks for the next wave of F-150 Lightning reservation holders today, though those fans of the electric pickup may be in for a bit of sticker shock.

  • Wall Street Goes Risk-On After Inflation Surprise: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks surged as softer-than-expected inflation data fueled bets the Federal Reserve could pivot to a smaller pace of hikes -- a view taken with a grain of salt by market watchers saying officials may still be a long ways from achieving their goal.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the

  • Disney stock pops amid earnings beat and streaming subscriber growth

    Entertainment reporter Allie Canal breaks down Disney's latest earnings report and how subscriber growth positions it against other streaming platforms.

  • Apple Inches Closer to Erasing 2022 Losses as Inflation Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is close to erasing its losses for the year as softer-than-expected inflation data fueled a risk-on rally in the stock market Wednesday. Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blackouts in January in Emergency Energy PlanT

  • Stocks Jump as Slower US Inflation Curbs Rate Bets: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks extended a rally Thursday following softer-than-expected US inflation data, which stoked speculation that the Federal Reserve could pivot to a shallower pace of interest-rate hikes.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • NIO: Mounting Headwinds Batter Investor Confidence

    Persistent supply issues have deflated expectations for the Chinese automaker

  • Disney has 'out-Netflixed Netflix' and other streaming platforms: Analyst

    Tigress Financial Partners Chief Investment Officer Ivan Feinseth discusses Disney's latest earnings report and how it's starting to stand out among other major streaming competitors.

  • Trump’s Deposition Day: Invoking the Fifth in Showdown With AG

    (Bloomberg) -- Former president Donald Trump and New York Attorney General Letitia James have sparred vigorously for years through court filings and public statements. But when they finally sat across from each other during Trump’s long-awaited deposition in a probe of his asset valuations, the mood was surprisingly friendly and cordial.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in Ch

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    The last few years saw the markets go crazy. Between the COVID lockdowns and market crash, the rebound recovery, last year’s sustained bull run, and this year’s devastating first half that saw the bull turn into a bear. But in all of that, there have been stocks that have outperformed the market. These winning stocks have attracted attention from Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program. Among other things, Cramer has been following stocks which won big during the COVID cris

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Four REITS That Pay Monthly Dividends

    One of the big advantages of owning certain real estate investment trusts (REITs) over common stock is this: Some pay dividends monthly. Stocks pay dividends quarterly, which is nice, but monthly sounds better to more than a few investors. With that in mind, here are five REITs paying the monthly dividends. 1. Agree Realty Corp. (NYSE: ADC) pays a 3.61% annualized dividend and trades on the New York Stock Exchange with an average daily volume of 815,000 shares. The monthly dividend payment is $0

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 10 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying as commodity prices decline. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer recommends buying, go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Buying These 5 Stocks as Commodity Prices Decline. The prices of commodities like oil, grains, metals, and paper […]

  • Musk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk offloaded $6.9 billion worth of stock in Tesla Inc. to accumulate cash ahead of a trial that could force the billionaire to follow through on an agreement to acquire Twitter Inc.Most Read from BloombergMusk Sells Another $6.9 Billion of Tesla Ahead of Twitter TrialUS Inflation Runs Cooler Than Forecast, Easing Pressure on FedDozens in China Infected With New ‘Langya’ Virus Carried by ShrewsRussia Is Scouring the Globe for Weapons to Use Against UkraineUK Plans for Blacko

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.