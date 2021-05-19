EXPLAINER: Spain's migrant crisis in North Africa

  • Spanish Army soldiers expel a migrant from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Spanish Army and Guardia Civil officers take positions next to the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • A man lies on the ground after arriving in the Spanish territory at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • Migrants wait to cross into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, near the border of Morocco and Spain, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A man from Morocco is assisted by a Guardia Civil officer as he arrives swimming at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • People mainly from Morocco stand on the shore as Spanish Army cordon off the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • Spanish Army soldiers clash with migrants near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • A man is assisted by a soldier of the Spanish Army near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa.(AP Photo/Javier Fergo)
  • A migrant is comforted by a member of the Spanish Red Cross near the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • People walk past barbed wire in a forest in the Moroccan northern town of Fnideq on their way to the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • A boy is helped by a man while climbing a fence in the area at the border of Morocco and Spain, outside the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
  • Minors sleep inside a warehouse turned into a makeshift center for migrant minors at the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, at the border of Morocco and Spain, early Wednesday, May 19, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
  • Spanish security forces expel migrants from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, at the border of Morocco and Spain, late Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa.(AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
1 / 13

EXPLAINER Spain Migrants

Spanish Army soldiers expel a migrant from the Spanish enclave of Ceuta, on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx of migrants, most of them swimming across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
KARL RITTER
·4 min read

About 8,000 people have streamed into the Spanish city of Ceuta from Morocco in the past two days in an unprecedented influx, most of them swimming around breakwaters and across the border to reach the Spanish enclave in North Africa.

The surge has strained relations between Morocco and Spain, with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceling a trip to Paris to make an unscheduled visit to Ceuta, where Spain has deployed military reinforcements and police along the border. Here's a look at what's going on:

WHERE IS CEUTA?

Ceuta is a coastal city in North Africa that has belonged to Spain since the 16th century. Like Melilla, another Spanish possession on the Moroccan coast, Ceuta in recent decades has become a flashpoint for migrants from Morocco and sub-Saharan Africa seeking to enter Europe.

Last year about 2,200 people crossed into Ceuta and Melilla by scaling border fences or swimming from the Moroccan side. Ceuta has a population of 85,000 and is connected to mainland Spain by ferry services across the narrow Strait of Gibraltar.

WHAT IS HAPPENING IN CEUTA?

Migrants regularly make it across the border in small numbers, but the scale of the crossings this week is exceptional. Thousands of people were able to reach the border area without being stopped by Moroccan authorities.

About 8,000, including 2,000 believed to be minors, reached Ceuta in the past two days by swimming or paddling in small boats around breakwaters separating the two countries. Most were Moroccans, though there were also migrants from sub-Saharan Africa.

Spain deployed troops and armored vehicles to the border on Tuesday, rounding up migrants on a beach and sending many of them back to Morocco through a gate in the border fence. The Red Cross says one young man died and dozens were treated for hypothermia.

WHAT IS BEHIND THE SURGE?

Morocco has said little about why it relaxed the border controls, though it was widely seen as retaliation against Spain for having allowed the leader of a militant group, Brahim Ghali, to receive medical treatment in a Spanish hospital.

Two Moroccan officials made that link in public comments on Wednesday. Ghali heads the Polisario Front, which is fighting for an independent Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony that Morocco annexed in the 1970s. He was hospitalized in the Spanish city of Logrono last month in a move that angered Morocco’s government, which warned there would be “consequences.”

Some experts say the issue goes beyond Ghali and that Morocco wants Spain to support Morocco's sovereignty over Western Sahara, like the U.S. did under the Trump administration last year.

WHAT HAPPENS TO THE MIGRANTS NOW?

Spain's Interior Ministry said about half of those who made it across have already been sent back to Morocco.

Under a three-decade-old agreement between the two countries, Spanish authorities can return adults who cross the border irregularly. On Tuesday, Spanish soldiers could be seen directing migrants toward a border gate, in some cases hitting them with batons to make them hurry up.

An AP reporter saw several children among those being pushed back, even though the Spanish government claimed that no unaccompanied minors were being returned. Many of the unaccompanied minors were being held in quarantine in warehouse shelters run by the Red Cross.

WHAT ARE THE WIDER IMPLICATIONS FOR SPAIN?

The developments in Ceuta have become one of the biggest crisis in relations between Spain and Morocco since 2002, when a territorial dispute erupted over an uninhabited island off the Moroccan coast. It represents a humanitarian, diplomatic and political challenge for Sánchez's government.

In recent years Spain has seen spikes in migrant arrivals on its southern coast as well as in the Canary Islands, sparking concerns over migration that have helped fuel the rise of Vox, a far-right party that entered Parliament in 2019.

Vox was quick to blame the situation in Ceuta on the government’s “inaction" and its leader visited the city on Tuesday.

HOW DOES THIS AFFECT MIGRATION ACROSS EUROPE?

Other European Union nations are watching the developments in Ceuta carefully. Since Europe's migrant crisis in 2015, the bloc has tried to reduce the flow of irregular migrants to Europe in part by seeking agreements with transit countries — including Morocco, Turkey and Libya — to hold back migrants.

The situation in Ceuta and a similar crisis on Turkey's land border with Greece last year show how such deals can give transit countries plenty of leverage over the 27-nation EU.

The bloc's Home Affairs Commissioner Ylva Johansson called the Ceuta influx “worrying" and noted that Spain's border with Morocco is also the EU's external border. She urged Morocco to prevent more people from crossing it irregularly.

___

Associated Press writer Aritz Parra contributed to this report.

___

Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Recommended Stories

  • Spain vows to restore order after thousands swim into Ceuta from Morocco

    CEUTA, Spain (Reuters) -A sudden influx of migrants swimming into the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in northern Africa is a serious crisis for Europe, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Tuesday, vowing to re-establish order promptly amid heightened diplomatic tensions with Morocco. Spain deployed troops to Ceuta to patrol the border with Morocco after around 8,000 migrants, many from Sub-Saharan Africa and including 1,500 minors, entered the enclave on Monday and Tuesday by swimming in or climbing over the fence. Armoured vehicles were guarding Ceuta's beach on Tuesday, and soldiers and police used batons to clear migrants from the beach and threw smoke bombs to discourage others from crossing.

  • Migrants push for Spain's Ceuta again after border tightened

    FNIDEQ, Morocco (Reuters) -Hundreds of migrants braved tightened security to try to force their way into Ceuta on Wednesday, as Spain pressed on with the expulsions of thousands who had swum or climbed into its North African enclave over the past two days. Around two-thirds of the roughly 8,000 migrants who made it to the enclave - and who Spanish authorities said included unaccompanied children as young as seven - have been expelled, the interior ministry in Madrid said. Many who were sent back said they were determined to head for Ceuta again and, as dense afternoon fog descended, hundreds of young men made a fresh attempt to approach the roughly six-metre-high metal border fence before being repelled by Moroccan police.

  • Spain accused of summary deportations as thousands sent back to Morocco

    Campaigners say Spain may be violating migrants’ rights after mass crossing into enclave of Ceuta Young people are returned to the Moroccan side of the order with Spain. Photograph: Anadolu Agency/Getty Images The rapid pace at which Spain is returning migrants to Morocco could mean that migrants’ rights are being violated, campaigners have warned, as Spain said it had already sent back 4,800 of the 8,000 people who had arrived in the north African enclave of Ceuta since Monday. “How can 4,000 people be summarily returned without violating the rights of children, asylum seekers, everyone?” Judith Sunderland, of Human Rights Watch, asked on Twitter. “The challenge of so many arrivals in a short time does not justify the violation of rights or abandoning our humanity.” On Wednesday arrivals in Ceuta had all but halted as Morocco tightened control of the border. Even so, Spain’s prime minister stepped up his criticism of the Moroccan government, drawing a direct link between its actions and the unprecedented influx of thousands of people, including an estimated 2,000 minors. “This is an act of defiance,” Pedro Sánchez told Spain’s parliament on Wednesday. “The lack of border control by Morocco is not a show of disrespect of Spain, but rather for the European Union.” The 36-hour mass crossing played out against a backdrop of deepening tensions with Morocco over Madrid’s decision to allow the leader of the Western Sahara independence movement to be treated for Covid-19 in Spain. As Spain scrambled to cope with the humanitarian crisis – deploying its army, military vehicles and 200 extra police to patrol the border – Sánchez promised swift action. “We will proceed to immediately return – I repeat, immediately return – all those who have entered Ceuta and Melilla irregularly,” he said, citing provisions set out in a longstanding bilateral agreement with Morocco. The agreement, however, stipulates exceptions for vulnerable groups such as minors, people with disabilities, pregnant women and asylum seekers. It also sets out a process that specifies that migrants must be identified before being returned. Rafael Escudero, of the Spanish Network for Immigration and Refugee Aid, said the frenzied pace of returns suggested Spanish officials were ignoring these provisions. “The maths don’t work out,” he said. “Even if there were 4,000 police officers on the ground, it would take at least 4,000 minutes to collect data and take a declaration. That’s dozens of hours … They’re carrying out summary deportations.” The concerns echo reports from journalists at the scene. The Associated Press said its reporters saw Spanish military personnel and police officers ushering adults and children through a gate in the border fence. Those who resisted were pushed and chased by soldiers who used batons to hasten them, it said. Spain’s interior minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has denied that unaccompanied minors are being deported in violation of Spanish laws, but the ministry has not provided details on how migrants’ rights are being protected. Spain’s hardline approach has been vaunted by the Italian far-right politician Matteo Salvini on Twitter, and EU officials have backed Spain. “EU stands in solidarity with Ceuta & Spain,” Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the EU commission said on Twitter on Tuesday. The commission vice-president Margaritis Schinas took a tougher stance, telling the Spanish broadcaster RTVE: “Nobody can intimidate or blackmail the European Union. Ceuta is Europe, this border is a European border and what happens there is not a problem for Madrid, but a problem for all.”

  • Japanese doctors call for the Olympics to be canceled due to COVID-19 surge

    A group of Japanese doctors is backing demands to cancel the Olympics. The Tokyo Medical Practitioners Association in a letter to Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga called for the upcoming Tokyo Olympics to be called off due to the country's COVID-19 surge, The Washington Post and Reuters report. "We strongly request that the authorities convince the [International Olympic Committee] that holding the Olympics is difficult and obtain its decision to cancel the Games," the group said. These doctors are hardly alone in this request. A recent poll showed that a majority of people in Japan are opposed to holding the Tokyo Olympics in July, with only 14 percent wanting them to go forward this summer, and protesters in Tokyo have been demonstrating against plans for the games. COVID-19 cases have been up in Japan, and just about 3.5 percent of its population has been vaccinated, according to Reuters. The Tokyo doctors warn in their letter that "the medical institutions dealing with COVID-19 have their hands full and have almost no spare capacity" and that if holding the Olympics contributes to more deaths, "Japan will bear the maximum responsibility," per Reuters. This was at least the second doctor's group to call for the Olympics to be canceled, the Post notes. Suga, though, has said the Olympics, which won't have any foreign spectators, will be able to be carried out in a "safe and secure" fashion, and the International Olympic Committee says it's "moving fully ahead." After being delayed a year due to COVID-19, the games are scheduled to begin on July 23. More stories from theweek.comThe threat of civil war didn't end with the Trump presidency7 cartoons about the CDC's surprising mask mandate reversalStephen Breyer is delusional about the Supreme Court

  • Spain's African enclave struggles to handle migrant influx

    Spain’s north African enclave of Ceuta awoke to a humanitarian crisis on Wednesday after thousands of migrants who crossed over from Morocco spent the night sleeping where they could find shelter. Exhausted by either scaling a double-wide border fence or swimming in the Mediterranean, some migrants spent the night in an overcrowded warehouse under the gaze of Spanish police. Spain’s Interior Ministry said that it had returned roughly half of the migrants, but there were many unaccompanied minors which Spanish law says must be taken into care by authorities.

  • U.S. lawmakers seeking records on 737 MAX, 787 production issues

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Two key U.S. lawmakers said on Tuesday they are seeking records from Boeing Co and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on production issues involving the 737 MAX and 787 Dreamliner. House of Representatives Transportation Committee Chairman Peter DeFazio and Rick Larsen, who chairs a subcommittee, said they were seeking records after multiple issues recently emerged "regarding the 737 MAX as well as the 787, including electrical problems, the presence of foreign object debris in newly manufactured aircraft, and other issues."

  • Thrift Chains Still Legally Undercut Minimum Wage

    A recent lawsuit against The Salvation Army shows thrifters remain oblivious to the labor violations behind their favorite thrift chains.

  • EXPLAINER: Are Israel, Hamas committing war crimes in Gaza?

    More than a week into their fourth war, Israel and the Hamas militant group already face allegations of possible war crimes in Gaza. Israel says Hamas is using Palestinian civilians as human shields, while critics say Israel is using disproportionate force. The firing of hundreds of imprecise rockets into Israel by Hamas and other Palestinian groups is fairly clear-cut.

  • Democrats urge Biden to forcefully call for cease-fire between Israel and Hamas

    President Biden is facing criticism from his own party over his response to the violence between Israel and Hamas. Ed O'Keefe reports.

  • We wondered what the Class of 2021 wants from work. So we asked them

    The Class of 2021 is forever defined and changed by the pandemic, and yet impressively clear on what they want out of work, life and the balance between.

  • EU lawmakers give final approval to bloc's green transition fund

    The European Parliament on Tuesday formally approved the European Union's multi-billion euro fund to support countries as they wind down fossil fuel industries, as the bloc overhauls its economy to fight climate change. The JTF needs final approval from the EU's 27 countries, expected in June, but that is a formal procedure and will not change any details. "JTF is a key tool to ensure the transition towards climate neutral economy happens in a fair way, leaving no one behind," Greek lawmaker Manolis Kefalogiannis, parliament's lead legislator on the fund, told the assembly on Monday.

  • Analysis: Conflicts with Palestinians rarely leave a scratch on Israel's markets

    Israeli-Palestinian conflicts rarely cause lasting damage to Israel's markets, history shows, because investors both direct and indirect appear more interested in a resilient economy - and one currently bulging with tech money. Nights of rocket attacks by Israeli forces on Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip and by the militants on Israeli towns, combined with a dip in global markets last week, did give Israel's shekel and stock market their worst week since March, but the falls have already been largely recouped. Israel's economy is a stark contrast to Gaza, where the U.N. development agency UNCTAD estimated in November https://unctad.org/news/israeli-occupation-cost-gaza-167-billion-past-decade-unctad-estimates that 56% of the population of 2 million people lived below the poverty line in 2017 after a decade of conflicts, and of restrictions on trade and movement that Israel says have been necessary to protect it from the Hamas militants who rule the Strip.

  • ‘I don’t care if you’re vaccinated you little dink’: Teacher’s rant at student who refused to wear mask goes viral

    ‘You’re a jerk and you need to have respect for other people in your life,’ she is seen saying

  • Biden promises to keep Rashida Tlaib’s West Bank family safe after she accused him of ‘taking orders’ from Israel

    President says he is praying for congresswoman’s family as administration facing pressure to demand Israel ceasefire

  • Rashida Tlaib says Democrats tell her they support Palestine in secret because they’re scared of ‘intimidation’

    Progressive wing of party increasingly challenges traditional US stance towards Israel

  • Coronavirus: Is the Indian variant in the US?

    What need you need to know about the ‘more transmissible’ variant of Covid in the US

  • Biden will not impose sanctions on the head of Nord Stream 2, a prized Russian gas pipeline the US has been trying to kill for years

    Despite being opposed to the pipeline, the Biden State Department is waiving sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG and CEO Matthias Warnig, Axios said.

  • Gaetz associate’s lawyer says case is ‘must see television’ as congressman continues to tweet about Trump’s ‘Big Lie’

    The attorney would not comment on whether he felt the congressman should be indicted

  • Panthers fall to Lightning in Game 2, squander home-ice advantage in series

    The gamble didn’t work.

  • ‘Silence is inexcusable’: Nancy Pelosi backs calls for diplomatic boycott of 2022 Beijing Olympics

    Nancy Pelosi says that world leaders will lose ‘moral authority’ if they attend the 2022 Beijing Olympics