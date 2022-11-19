EXPLAINER: What are special counsels and what do they do?

FILE - Prosecutor Jack Smith listens as Hashim Thaci, not pictured, makes his first courtroom appearance before a judge at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers court in The Hague, Netherlands, Nov. 9, 2020. Attorney General Merrick Garland named Smith a special counsel on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election. (Jerry Lampen/Pool Photo via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
ERIC TUCKER and MEG KINNARD
·5 min read

WASHINGTON (AP) — The appointment of a special counsel to oversee the remainder of two significant investigations related to former President Donald Trump focuses fresh attention on the role such prosecutors have played in modern American history.

In this case, Attorney General Merrick Garland has turned to Jack Smith, a veteran war crimes prosecutor with a background in public corruption probes to lead investigations into the retention of classified documents at Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, as well as key aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

A look at the origins of the special counsel, the position's powers and what to expect as Smith pursues his work:

___

WHAT EXACTLY IS A SPECIAL COUNSEL?

A special counsel is an attorney appointed to investigate, and possibly prosecute, a case in which the Justice Department perceives itself as having a conflict or where it's deemed to be in the public interest to have someone outside the government come in and take responsibility for a matter.

According to the Code of Federal Regulations, a special counsel must have “a reputation for integrity and impartial decisionmaking," as well as “an informed understanding of the criminal law and Department of Justice policies.”

Though they’re not subject to the day-to-day supervision of the Justice Department, special counsels must still comply with department regulations, policies and procedures. They also technically report to the attorney general — the one government official who can fire them.

The attorney general is entitled to seek explanations from a special counsel about any requested investigative or prosecutorial step, but under the regulations, is also expected to give great weight to the special counsel's views. In the event the attorney general rejects a move the special counsel wants to make, the Justice Department is to notify Congress at the end of the investigation.

WHAT POWERS DO THEY HAVE?

Special counsels are provided with a budget and can request a staff of attorneys, both inside the outside the department, if they need extra help. Smith is expected to inherit the months of work that's already been done by career prosecutors rather than start from scratch.

In addition to the ability to bring indictments, special counsels are vested with bread-and-butter law enforcement tools such as the power to issue subpoenas and search warrants. Robert Mueller, the former FBI director who as special counsel in the Trump administration led the investigation into possible coordination between Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, issued more than 2,800 subpoenas and executed nearly 500 search-and-seizure warrants.

HOW DO INDEPENDENT COUNSELS DIFFER FROM SPECIAL COUNSELS?

Smith's position as special counsel differs in key ways from the work of independent counsels who used to operate outside the supervision of the Justice Department and who led significant investigations in the post-Watergate era into administrations of both political parties.

One such independent counsel was Lawrence E. Walsh, who during the “Iran Contra Affair” in President Ronald Reagan's second term was appointed to probe secret arms sales to Iran and the diversion of funds to rebel forces fighting the Nicaraguan government.

A decade later, independent counsel Ken Starr investigated fraudulent real estate deals involving a long-time associate of President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton, delved into the removal of documents from the office of deputy White House counsel Vincent Foster after his suicide and assembled evidence of Clinton’s sexual encounters with former White House intern Monica Lewinsky. As a result, Clinton was impeached by the U.S. House but survived a Senate trial.

But amid concerns over the cost and sprawling nature of such probes, Congress in 1999 permitted the provision governing independent counsels to expire.

The Justice Department then created new special counsel regulations, designing a position with intentionally less autonomy for circumstances in which the department feels it has a conflict of interest or wants to avoid becoming excessively entangled in politically sticky matters — like the current Trump-related probes.

Smith isn't even the first special counsel to deal with Trump-related matters.

Mueller was appointed in 2017 to investigate Russian election interference, a two-year probe that yielded criminal charges against 34 people, including several Trump associates, and three business entities. Mueller did not allege a criminal conspiracy between the Trump campaign and Russia. Though Mueller reached no conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, he also did not exonerate him.

Weeks before then-Attorney General William Barr left office, he gave John Durham, then the top federal prosecutor in Connecticut, the title of special counsel to ensure that he could continue investigating the origins of the Russia probe under new, Democratic Justice Department leadership.

WHO IS SPECIAL COUNSEL JACK SMITH?

He’s a veteran prosecutor who for five years oversaw the Justice Department’s public integrity section, which investigates wrongdoing by politicians and election crimes. He arrived in 2010, tasked with restoring a vaunted unit which had rocked by a scandal over the failure to produce exculpatory evidence in a prosecution of former Alaska Sen. Ted Stevens.

During his tenure in that job, the unit brought tough cases against prominent public figures of both political parties, including Republican Gov. Bob McDonnell (the Supreme Court ultimately threw out his public corruption conviction) and former Democratic vice presidential nominee John Edwards. A jury in that campaign finance case acquitted him on one count and deadlocked on all others.

He later led the U.S. attorney’s office in Nashville before becoming vice president of litigation for a non-governmental healthcare provider. More recently, he’s been a prosecutor for the special court in The Hague that investigates war crimes in Kosovo.

The Justice Department on Friday described Smith as a registered independent, an effort to blunt any attack of perceived political bias. Trump is a Republican, and Biden is a Democrat.

Outside of work, the hard-charging Smith is a competitive athlete who says he's participated in triathlons around the world.

___

Kinnard reported from Columbia, S.C.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP and Meg Kinnard at http://twitter.com/MegKinnardAP

Recommended Stories

  • CBS News and Top Affiliates Pause Twitter Activity ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution’

    "In light of the uncertainty around Twitter," the network and many big markets (including CBS New York, Chicago and Los Angeles) stop tweeting as they "monitor the platform"

  • AP Explains: What DOJ special counsel means

    Attorney General Merrick Garland has named a special counsel to oversee the Justice Department's investigation into the presence of classified documents at former President Donald Trump's Florida estate and aspects of a separate probe involving the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and efforts to undo the 2020 election.

  • Garland Just Undermined Himself by Naming a Trump Special Counsel

    Anna MoneymakerAttorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of a Special Counsel to oversee two investigations involving former President Donald Trump turns the use of a special counsel into a political football that undermines much of the work Garland has done to de-politicize the Justice Department. This was not Garland’s intention.No, Garland’s intention was no doubt to continue seeking to undo the harm his predecessor Bill Barr did and restore the faith of the country in the integrity of D

  • What to know if you've applied for student loan forgiveness

    President Joe Biden’s plan to provide up to $20,000 in federal student loan forgiveness has been blocked by two federal courts, leaving millions of borrowers wondering what happens next. The Justice Department on Friday asked the Supreme Court to reverse one of the lower court decisions, warning that many Americans will face financial hardship if the plan remains blocked. While the application for relief has been taken down from the Federal Student Aid website, applications that have already been filed are on hold while the appeal works its way through the courts.

  • Foreign workers laid off from Big Tech face a deadline: Find jobs ASAP or leave the country

    When one data scientist started working at Meta, he felt like he had finally made it.

  • President Biden Is Turning 80. Experts Say Age Is More Than a Number.

    WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden has said it is a “legitimate question to ask anybody over 70 years old whether or not they’re fit” to serve in the White House. To those who question his fitness, he has a stock answer: “Watch me.” On Sunday, Biden turns 80 — a number he tries never to utter in public. “I can’t even say the age I am going to be,” Biden said in a recent interview with MSNBC. “I can’t even get it out of my mouth.” Also left unsaid is that Biden would be 86 at the end of a second te

  • Adele apologizes to fans on opening night of Las Vegas residency

    On the opening night of her Las Vegas residency, the singer said she was "truly sorry for any inconvenience and any disappointment" that she may have caused.

  • White House files Supreme Court emergency appeal to rescue $500B student debt handout

    President Biden's administration is seeking help from the Supreme Court to preserve its widely challenged program aimed at forgiving hundreds of billions of dollars in student debt.

  • QVC just dropped epic Black Friday deals on HP, Ugg, Dyson, PS5 and beyond — save over $200

    You won't believe the outstanding scores to be found!

  • Trump Org's new court-appointed 'watchdog,' retired judge Barbara Jones, can now inspect the company books

    Ex-judge Barbara Jones now has her marching orders as Trump Org's special monitor. She'll watch for what a Manhattan judge calls persistent fraud.

  • The Rupture That Could Trigger Putin’s Deadliest Rampage Yet

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe Kremlin’s chief executioner in Crimea is not modest about having slaughtered some 70,000 of her neighbors.“We need pitiless, unceasing struggle against the snakes who are hiding in secret,” Rosalia Zemlyachka told the Sebastopol newspaper Vremya. “We must annihilate them, sweep them out with an iron broom, a sea of blood, everywhere.”Witnessing Zemlyachka’s carnage first-hand, Russian opposition leader Sergei Melgunov said the lamppo

  • Key Evangelical Figures Turn On Trump: 'He Used Us'

    One ripped the ex-president for acting "like a little elementary schoolchild." Another warned that if the GOP turns to him in 2024, "we will get destroyed.”

  • Trump Thought He'd Enter Capitol 'Like Mussolini': Jamie Raskin After Agent Testifies

    Raskin talks about Trump's suspected state of mind on Jan. 6 after testimony from Robert Engle, a Secret Service agent with Trump that day.

  • Election denier Hakeem Jeffries could replace Pelosi as House Dem leader

    Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., the leading candidate to succeed Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said former President Donald Trump was an "illegitimate" president.

  • There's More Devastating Brittney Griner News

    WNBA star Brittney Griner has been taken to a penal colony in Russia’s Mordovia region, Reuters reported Thursday.

  • George Conway Has Dire Prediction About Republican 'Looney-Bin Caucus'

    Republican House extremists will be upping the stakes as they compete for attention in a crowded field, the conservative attorney warned.

  • Secret Signs Show Putin’s Own Henchmen Are Turning on Him

    Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via GettyNearly nine months into Russia’s war against Ukraine, it seems some of Vladimir Putin’s strongmen are laying the groundwork to abandon ship.A human rights group that works closely with Russian inmates and investigates abuses by the security services has reportedly received a flood of calls from members of those same security services desperately trying to flee.Gulagu.net, founded by Vladimir Osechkin, reports that the final straw appears to have been the bruta

  • The Devious Reason Donald Trump Announced His 2024 Run Now

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyDonald Trump’s 2024 announcement may have felt like a flop, but there was an interesting upside to it for him.Jose Pagliery, political investigations reporter at The Daily Beast, tells The New Abnormal host Andy Levy that one can’t look at this announcement “as anything other than an attempt to mar any prosecution as a political persecution of him.”It “could be viewed as him trying to seek further cover so that if he does get indicted fo

  • New Information Reveals Donald Trump Posted Classified Satellite Imagery on Twitter as President

    Declassified documents confirm former President Donald Trump illegally posted a satellite image of a failed rocket launch in Iran on Twitter in 2019. The image showed a rocket that exploded on a launch pad after country officials unsuccessfully tried to launch a satellite. Trump reportedly published the image to seemingly prove the U.S. was not involved in the incident.

  • German PzH 2000 howitzers getting worn down in Ukraine

    Ukrainian troops are dealing with a lack of spare parts to maintain and repair German Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled howitzers, as the guns are in heavy use on the battlefield, German newspaper Spiegel reported on Nov. 18.