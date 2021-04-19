EXPLAINER: State, defense differ on impact of Floyd drug use

  • In this image from police body camera video George Floyd responds to police after they approached his car outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. The image was shown as prosecutor Steve Schleicher gave closing arguments while Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presided Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25 death of Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell, gives a rebuttal during closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • In this image from video, prosecutor Steve Schleicher gives closing arguments as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Monday, April 19, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
1 / 3

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this image from police body camera video George Floyd responds to police after they approached his car outside Cup Foods in Minneapolis, on May 25, 2020. The image was shown as prosecutor Steve Schleicher gave closing arguments while Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presided Monday, April 19, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the May 25 death of Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KATHLEEN FOODY
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CHICAGO (AP) — The effect George Floyd's drug use had on his health and his death remained a key thread as attorneys delivered closing arguments Monday in the murder trial of former Officer Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin's defense attorney has repeatedly argued that Floyd's death was caused by his use of illegal drugs and underlying health conditions, while prosecutors worked to convince jurors that Chauvin killed the Black man by pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for about 9 1/2 minutes.

Chauvin, 45, is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Here's a look at what each side want jurors to remember regarding Floyd's use of methamphetamine and fentanyl:

WHAT DID PROSECUTORS HIGHLIGHT?

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher reminded jurors that prosecution witnesses with expertise on the lungs, heart and emergency medicine all agreed that Floyd did not die of an overdose or because of his drug use.

“The experts all agree and the videos show that George Floyd did not die the way someone who dies from a fentanyl overdose dies,” Schleicher said. “His breathing, it didn’t slow down. He didn’t fall asleep. He didn’t go into a coma. No, this looked nothing like a fatal fentanyl overdose.”

Floyd had an addiction to painkillers, and prosecutors addressed it by calling his girlfriend Courteney Ross to the stand. Ross described addiction as a “lifelong struggle" for her, one that Floyd shared throughout their relationship.

She also testified that Floyd required medical treatment after an overdose in March 2020 and she believed he began using again about two weeks before his death last May. Experts called by the state said regular use could have increased Floyd's tolerance.

An autopsy found methamphetamine and fentanyl in Floyd’s system at the time of his death. Investigators also found pills contained methamphetamine and fentanyl inside Floyd’s SUV and the backseat of a squad car officers tried to push him into.

Schleicher pointed jurors toward the testimony of a forensic toxicologist who found fentanyl levels were “well below the ratio” of people who die from an overdose and a “very low” level of methamphetamine in blood taken from Floyd at the hospital.

Schleicher also played body camera footage of Chauvin telling a bystander that Floyd looked like “he's probably on something.”

Drug use may be a risk to police interacting with someone, but it's not a threat and doesn't make Chauvin's actions reasonable, Schleicher said.

During the prosecution’s rebuttal argument, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell also questioned why the defense focused on pills found in Floyd’s car and the police car when lab tests show what was actually in the man’s system.

“What is the point?” Blackwell said, adding that jurors can decide that for themselves. “And you keep hearing drugs in the car, drugs in the car. And the drugs were one pill. One. One pill that was not in George Floyd.”

WHAT DID THE DEFENSE HIGHLIGHT?

Defense attorney Eric Nelson incorporated drug use into his central argument — that Chauvin responded as a reasonable officer would to a large man struggling with other officers.

The initial call to police reporting Floyd was suspected of passing a counterfeit $20 bill at Cup Foods also reported he was “possibly under the influence of alcohol — or something else," Nelson said.

Chauvin arrived as two other officers struggled to get Floyd into the back seat of a squad car, and Nelson argued a reasonable officer would have noticed “white foam” around the man's mouth.

Chauvin then tried to help the two rookie officers to get Floyd into the car and they were still unsuccessful. A Minneapolis use-of-force trainer testified that officers are instructed that people under the influence of certain drugs can “become stronger than they normally would,” Nelson said.

After displaying photos of the pills found in the back of the squad car and in Floyd’s SUV, Nelson told jurors that even a small amount of fentanyl can be deadly. The two people in the car with Floyd reported that the man seemed to fall asleep just before police arrived, he added.

But Nelson later acknowledged that millions of Americans have dealt with opioid addiction, telling jurors he only intended to examine how the man's body typically reacted to drugs — not to question Floyd's character.

Nelson said he was not suggesting that Floyd died of an overdose alone but that it contributed along with his existing heart disease following a physical struggle with police.

He urged jurors to focus on Dr. Andrew Baker's testimony — the chief medical examiner for Hennepin County was the only expert to examine Floyd's body and disagreed with the other state-called witnesses who found Floyd died of asphyxia, or lack of oxygen.

The state experts' dismissal of the possibility that drug use played a role in Floyd's death is “preposterous,” Nelson said.

“No single factor, one over the other, played any more ... of a role resulting in Mr. Floyd’s death,” Nelson said. “(Dr. Baker) said his heart simply couldn’t handle it, within the context of the subdual and restraint. Apparently the state, as they just argued, wants you to believe what you see. And they did not like Dr. Baker’s conclusions.”

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd at: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: Chauvin jurors must disregard defendant's silence

    Jurors at the murder trial of the former Minneapolis police officer accused in George Floyd’s death were told Monday that his choice to remain silent cannot affect their decision. Derek Chauvin on Thursday said he would not to testify in his own defense, invoking his right to remain silent and leave the burden of proof on the state. Taking the stand could have helped humanize Chauvin to jurors who didn't heard from him directly at trial, but it could also have opened him up to a devastating cross-examination.

  • Closing arguments in the trial of Derek Chauvin, who is charged in the death of George Floyd

    Closing arguments are delivered in the trial of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin, who has been charged with murder in the death of George Floyd.

  • Murder case against ex-cop in Floyd's death goes to the jury

    The murder case against former Officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd went to the jury Monday in a city on edge against another round of unrest like the one that erupted last year over the harrowing video of Chauvin with his knee on the Black man's neck. The jury of six white people and six people who are Black or multiracial began deliberating after nearly a full day of closing arguments in which prosecutors argued that Chauvin squeezed the life out of Floyd last May in a way that even a child knew was wrong. The defense contended that the now-fired white officer acted reasonably and that the 46-year-old Floyd died of a heart condition and illegal drug use.

  • Disabled Raccoon Walking on His Own Thanks to His Dog Best Friend and Student-Made Wheelchair

    Boone the raccoon was born with cerebral hypoplasia, which made it hard for him to walk until a group of engineering students at Kentucky's Central Hardin High made a wheelchair for the animal

  • EXPLAINER: Why 'excited delirium' came up at Chauvin trial?

    The attorney for the former Minneapolis police officer accused of murder and manslaughter in George Floyd ’s death cited the disputed concept of excited delirium during closing arguments Monday in an effort to show that the force Derek Chauvin used was objectively reasonable given Floyd's resistance. Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was arrested outside a neighborhood market on May 25, accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill. A panicky-sounding Floyd struggled and said he was claustrophobic as police tried to shove him into a squad car.

  • Macron says France will begin lifting restrictions in May for vaccinated travelers

    The French president said Sunday that officials are looking for ways for vaccinated people to travel more freely. He is in talks with the White House.

  • Don't Miss Out on Funding Your Child's Roth IRA for 2020

    It's called the Roth IRA (individual retirement account) and it could be key to helping your child become a millionaire before retirement. Here's a breakdown of how the Roth IRA works and how you can put your child on the fast track to retirement success by making a contribution on their behalf for 2020. The Roth IRA is one of the most attractive accounts on the planet, giving savers built-in benefits they can use throughout their lifetime.

  • Opinion: A billion dollars to help homeless people should get them into housing

    The $1 billion the mayor is spending should be directed toward permanently housing people.

  • Mickey Guyton Says She Felt "Broken" Before She Met Her Husband Grant Savoy

    These two have such a strong relationship. ❤️

  • Trump calls Biden's Afghanistan withdrawal "wonderful" and "positive"

    Former President Trump said President Biden's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan is "a wonderful and positive thing to do," but criticized the timeline and said the U.S. "should get out earlier."Why it matters: The statement puts Trump once again at odds with top Republicans who have widely condemned the move, with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) calling it a "grave mistake" and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) saying the withdrawal is a "disaster in the making."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Biden announced that U.S. troops would begin withdrawing from Afghanistan on May 1, with a complete withdrawal complete by September 11, 2021.Republicans were likewise furious when Trump had planned to swiftly withdraw troops from Afghanistan. What he's saying: "September 11th represents a very sad event and period for our Country and should remain a day of reflection and remembrance honoring those great souls we lost.""Getting out of Afghanistan is a wonderful and positive thing to do. I planned to withdraw on May 1st, and we should keep as close to that schedule as possible," Trump concluded.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The 12 jurors deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin

    The jury deliberating in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd 's death, is a racially diverse group that pledged before testimony began that they could set aside any preconceptions and decide the case based on the evidence. The panel includes six white jurors and six Black or multiracial people. Here is a closer look at the panel, based on their answers to questionnaires they submitted to the court and questions during jury selection.

  • Miss Grand International wins the crown in Black Lives Matter-inspired dress: 'I'm proud to be Black'

    The Ghanian American became the first Black woman to take home the crown.

  • NFL offseason programs begin with mixed player involvement

    With groups of players from 20 NFL teams saying they will skip in-person attendance, voluntary offseason programs began Monday across the league. Through the NFL Players Association, players from the Super Bowl champion Buccaneers, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots, Chargers, Raiders, Broncos, Falcons, Saints, Steelers, Browns, Ravens, Giants, Eagles, Vikings, Bears and Lions posted statements that they would not be on hand at team facilities for voluntary work. “We’d like to hope that we create a great environment for them,” said Cowboys executive vice president of personnel Stephen Jones.

  • 7-Year-Old Girl Shot and Killed in Chicago McDonald's Drive-Thru

    The girl, identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office as Jaslyn Adams, was shot multiple times at 4:18 p.m. Sunday and was rushed to a hospital.

  • Beyoncé steps out in a mesh minidress in Miami

    Beyoncé is back to jet-setting. The superstar took to Instagram late last night to share a series of photos from her recent trip to Miami along with her husband, rapper and mogul Jay-Z

  • Miranda Lambert and Elle King Are Fringe-Ship Goals at 2021 ACM Awards

    Before opening the show with a duet performance of "Drunk," Miranda Lambert and pregnant Elle King have some fun on the red carpet. See their colorful looks.

  • Scottie Pippen's eldest son, Antron, has died at age 33

    "I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again," Pippen wrote on social media.

  • Drew Sidora Doesn't Regret Lunging at LaToya Ali on RHOA Finale: 'She's Lucky I Was Held Back'

    "I could've pressed charges, but where I come from, that was my reaction," Drew Sidora said about getting into a near-physical brawl with LaToya Ali on the season 13 finale

  • Male influencers take a sudden interest in an unconventional career path: 'Being audacious pays off'

    YouTube's most controversial star is leading the way.

  • Asian families wary about school return amid virus

    Asian American families are wrestling with whether to send their children back to classrooms as high schools, middle schools and elementary schools across the country widely reopen amid rising anti-Asian sentiment. (April 19)