Explainer - Sticking points at the U.N. climate conference

FILE PHOTO: A man smokes at a bank of the Huangpu river near a coal-fired power plant in Shanghai
Nina Chestney
·3 min read

By Nina Chestney

LONDON (Reuters) - Representatives from nearly 200 countries will meet in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31-Nov. 12 for climate talks to strengthen action to tackle global warming under the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Amid extreme weather events around the world and following a United Nations' climate report which warned that global warming was close to spiralling out of control, the actions of governments at this conference will determine whether it is a success.

Here are some of the issues which need to be resolved:

EMISSIONS CUT PLEDGES

Six years ago in Paris, countries agreed to cut greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to 2 degrees Celsius and ideally 1.5C. To do this, emissions need to be cut in half by 2030 and reach net-zero by around mid-century.

As the U.N. conference was postponed last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year is the deadline for countries to make steeper emissions cut pledges (called nationally determined contributions or NDCs).

A U.N. analysis of new or revised NDCs submitted by the end of July found that by 2030, those 113 countries would together lower their emissions by 12% from 2010 levels.

But the available NDCs of all 191 parties of the Paris Agreement combined equate to a 16% increase in greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 compared to 2010, it said.

Around 120 countries have so far submitted revised NDCs, but there is a lack of consistency with no common timeframe for realising pledges. There are also a variety of approaches in the NDCs, making comparability difficult.

Negotiators also need to agree on common timeframes for future emissions cuts.

Major emitters China, India, Saudi Arabia and Turkey - together responsible for around a third of global greenhouse gas emissions - have not yet come forward with strengthened NDCs and need to do so at this conference, known as COP26.

FINANCE

As far back as 2009, developed countries agreed to raise $100 billion a year by 2020 to help developing countries deal with the impacts of climate change.

However, the most recent data from the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) shows that in 2019, developed nations' governments raised $79.6 billion for vulnerable countries, up 2% from $78.3 billion in 2018.

As rich nations are not meeting the $100 billion a year goal, it can break down trust at the climate talks, experts say. And a new finance goal needs to be worked out for 2025 onwards.

LOSS AND DAMAGE

Governments agreed to address the impact of climate change on developing countries but there is no detail about liability or compensation, a bone of contention for many poorer countries.

A platform to enable technical assistance for vulnerable countries was established in 2019 but developing nations want a more robust mechanism to include financing.

FOSSIL FUELS

The UK COP26 president, Alok Sharma, has said he wants this conference to be the one where coal power is consigned to history.

The U.N. has called for phasing out coal by 2030 in OECD countries but environment ministers from the Group of 20 big economies have failed to agree a timeline.

ARTICLE 6

Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which covers the role of carbon markets, has not been resolved since the pact was struck. Progress on it broke down at the last talks in 2019.

The article calls for "robust accounting" to avoid "double counting" of emissions reductions. It also aims to establish a central U.N. mechanism to trade carbon credits from emissions reductions generated from low-carbon projects.

(Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Harris to discuss drought, climate change at Lake Mead

    Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday will highlight the problems caused by Western drought as she visits Lake Mead in Nevada and makes the case for the Biden administration's infrastructure and climate change proposals that have stalled in Congress. Harris will be briefed by Bureau of Reclamation officials about elevation levels at the manmade reservoir that supplies drinking water to 25 million people in the American West and Mexico, White House officials said Sunday.

  • Thousands of frustrated visa lottery winners sued the U.S. government. They won.

    Nearly 10,000 winners of the FY 2020 Diversity Visa Program, better known as the visa lottery, who were frustrated by their failure to obtain consular interviews to process their U.S. immigrant visas on time, won a court battle this week.

  • Pope Francis calls on companies to release COVID vaccine patents

    Pope Francis called on pharmaceutical companies on Saturday to release patents to make COVID-19 vaccines more accessible to the poor, Reuters reports. Why it matters: There is a stark divide between countries that have access to COVID-19 shots and those that don't, and the gap has widened as some wealthier countries have begun distributing third doses. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Just 2.2% of people in low-income countries, mostly in Africa, have re

  • Next up for their Covid-19 shots: skunks and other animals at a Florida zoo

    ZooTampa in Florida vaccinates a skunk with a specific vaccine developed exclusively for animals. The zoo in Tampa has begun to vaccinate animals who have been identified as most susceptible to Covid-19. The use of the special vaccine, which was developed exclusively for animals by the Michigan-based veterinary pharmaceutical company Zoetis, has been used for vaccinating those species that are known to be more vulnerable to contracting the virus in other zoological organizations throughout the United States. ZooTampa says it has received a shipment of approximately 220 doses – enough to vaccinate roughly 19 species which includes 93 animals such as Florida panthers, skunks, otters and primates.

  • Kendrick Bourne relays Bill Belichick’s message to Patriots following loss to Cowboys

    The New England Patriots receiver will remain optimistic going forward.

  • Hong Kong court slaps jail time on four people over plot to defraud Convoy, in a win for city's anti-corruption investigator

    Three former executives of Convoy Financial Service Holdings and a local broker were sentenced to up to seven months in prison, as Hong Kong wrapped up its four-year investigation into the city's biggest financial malfeasance in decades. Convoy's former executive director Mak Kwong-yiu was jailed for seven months, while former Gransing Securities general manager Lee Yick-ming was sentenced to five months in prison, Hong Kong's Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) said in a statement

  • Ex-Spy Behind Salacious Trump Dossier Has Damning Theory About Alleged Pee Tape

    Christopher Steele says he thinks the infamous golden showers tape is real -- and shared why he believes Russia hasn't released it.

  • Xi Jinping still refuses to leave China, even for COP26

    The will-he-or-won’t-he guessing game around Chinese leader Xi Jinping’s attendance at a major climate summit in Scotland next week continues. UK prime minister Boris Johnson was advised that Xi likely will not be showing up at COP26 in Glasgow, the BBC reports. World leaders will be gathering at the conference from Oct. 31 to Nov. 12 to discuss ways to minimize global warming and the effects of climate change.

  • At Alaska's most popular national park, climate change threatens the only road in and out

    DENALI NATIONAL PARK, Alaska - Denali National Park has just one road in and out. And each year, hundreds of thousands of visitors fill the park's trademark buses for tours, hoping for a glimpse of a wolf or a brown bear in the shadow of North America's highest peak. The road's 92-mile route winds up, over and around a series of sheer mountain passes before dead-ending at an old mining community at its westernmost point. When it was built, designers made what seemed like a reasonable assumption

  • Lake Tahoe waters plummet as drought, climate change plague resort

    Some boat ramps and docks are hundreds of feet from the water line, said Geoffrey Schladow, director of the UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center.

  • The nightmare of India's tallest rubbish mountain

    India's oldest and tallest mountain of rubbish in the city of Mumbai is 18 storeys high.

  • A future of extreme drought and brutal storms predicted by new climate modelling

    New climate modelling studies foresee dire long-term consequences for a warming world.

  • Nearly 20,000 pounds of trash removed from Great Pacific Garbage Patch

    The Great Pacific Garbage Patch is one of several areas in the ocean that holds massive amounts of debris.

  • Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists in New York

    One Bitcoin mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution in finding cheap energy to run the power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

    An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant.

  • Japan PM says Fukushima wastewater release can't be delayed

    Japan's new prime minister on Sunday said the planned mass disposal of wastewater stored at the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant cannot be delayed, despite concerns from local residents. Speaking at his first visit to the facility since taking office, Fumio Kishida said his government would work to reassure residents nearby the plant about the technical safety of the wastewater disposal project. The Fukushima Daiichi plant suffered a triple meltdown in 2011 following a massive earthquake and tsunami.

  • Trump allies Lin Wood and Marjorie Taylor Greene exchange right-wing insults in a public feud

    Lin Wood told Insider that he and Greene were no longer "aligned" in trying to overturn the 2020 election results.

  • Louisiana gators thrive, so farmers' return quota may drop

    Once-endangered alligators are thriving in the wild, so Louisiana authorities are proposing a deep cut in the percentage that farmers must return to marshes where their eggs were laid. “Over the past 50 years, alligator nest surveys have increased from an estimate of less than 10,000 in the 1970s and 1980s to well over 60,000 nests in recent years," the Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Commission said in a notice published Wednesday. "This increase in nesting has produced a population that can now be sustained with a much lower farm return rate.”

  • Climate change, housing issue dovetail to create 'existential' crisis in California

    Trying to figure out how to house 40 million residents while protecting natural resources and dealing with climate change-fueled wildfires and drought.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene and Steven Bannon debate 'national divorce' between Democrat and Republican states

    Steve Bannon told Marjorie Taylor Greene he "vehemently" opposed the idea of a "national divorce," after the congresswoman posted a Twitter poll.