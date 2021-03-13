EXPLAINER: Striking jurors in ex-cop's trial in Floyd death

  • In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions prior to continuing jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin listen as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of Chauvin, who is accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)
  • In this image taken from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin take their seats after a discussion as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn., in the trial of Chauvin, accused in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd. (Court TV/Pool via AP)
  • In this image taken from video, prosecutor Jerry Blackwell addresses Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill as he presides over jury selection, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, in the May 25, 2020, death of George Floyd at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
  • Cortez Rice, left, of Minneapolis, sits with others in the middle of Hennepin Avenue on Sunday, March 7, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minn., to mourn the death of George Floyd a day before jury selection is set to begin in the trial of former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who is charged in Floyd's death. (Jerry Holt/Star Tribune via AP)
  • FILE - In this Feb. 8, 2021 file photo, George Floyd Square is shown in Minneapolis. The city of Minneapolis on Friday, March 12, 2021, agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd's family over his death in police custody, as jury selection continued in a former officer's murder trial. The settlement includes $500,000 for the south Minneapolis neighborhood that includes the 38th and Chicago intersection that has been blocked by barricades since his death, with a massive metal sculpture and murals in his honor. (AP Photo/Jim Mone File)
  • Floyd family attorney Ben Crump, left, asked all to clasp hands during a press conference to announce a $27 million civil lawsuit settlement between the Floyd family and the City of Minneapolis Friday, March 12, 2021, in Minneapolis. Standing next to Crump is Brandon Williams, Floyd's nephew, left to right, Philonise Floyd, Rodney Floyd, both George Floyd's brothers, Lisa Bender, Minneapolis city council president, and Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey. (David Joles/Star Tribune via AP)
1 / 7

George Floyd Officer Trial

In this screen grab from video, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over pretrial motions prior to continuing jury selection in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV, via AP, Pool) (Court TV, via AP, Pool)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
TODD RICHMOND
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

As attorneys in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death screen potential jurors, they're on guard for anything that suggests jurors would help, or hurt, their side.

Prosecution and defense attorneys get a number of peremptory challenges to remove unwanted potential jurors and can also ask the judge to dismiss “for cause.”

Here's a look at what those terms mean and how the jury selection process is playing out in the closely watched trial of Derek Chauvin, the former officer:

WHAT'S INFLUENCING JURY SELECTION IN CHAUVIN'S CASE?

That can be summed up in one word: Publicity. Widely circulated bystander video of Floyd's death coupled with widespread protests that consumed much of the country in the weeks that followed make it challenging to find people without an opinion on the case.

Hennepin County court officials sent prospective jurors a lengthy questionnaire in December written by prosecutors and defense attorneys. Questions ranged from what recipients knew of the case from media reports, whether they had ever been placed in a chokehold by police, whether they felt the criminal justice system treats Black people unfairly, whether they believe Minneapolis police are more likely to use force against Black suspects, and whether they trust police.

HOW CAN ATTORNEYS AND THE JUDGE SHAPE THE JURY PANEL?

The judge dismissed roughly two dozen jurors outright “for cause,” with agreement from both sides, based solely on their answers to the questionnaire. An unlimited number of jurors can also be stricken “for cause” during an in-person question-and-answer session in the courtroom known as voir dire, which is French for “speak the truth.”

Attorneys may raise or suggest the dismissal of a juror “for cause,” but they must give a reason, and it’s the judge who decides.

A common reason for this type of strike: The juror has demonstrated he or she can’t be impartial.

Minnesota court rules also allow each side to strike a fixed number of prospects in what are called peremptory strikes.

HOW DO PEREMPTORY CHALLENGES WORK?

Neither side has to give a reason for striking a juror with a peremptory challenge, with one big exception. A strike cannot be solely due to a person's race. And if the other side suspects it is, they can ask the judge to intervene. That's happened twice so far, when the prosecution objected to the defense striking two Hispanic jurors.

Judge Peter Cahill ruled that he was satisfied that the defense's reason for dismissing those two jurors was not due to their race.

HOW HAS THE JUDGE TWEAKED THE RULES FOR CHAUVIN'S CASE?

Typically in cases like Chauvin’s where the potential sentence is something less than life in prison, prosecutors get three peremptory strikes and defense attorneys get five.

But judges have discretion to increase those, and Cahill has done just that, granting the defense 15 and prosecutors nine. Cahill hasn't said why, but Mike Brandt, a local defense attorney, said he believes the judge wanted to give both sides more latitude to strike marginal jurors given the intense publicity surrounding the case.

WHY DOES JURY SELECTION MATTER SO MUCH?

Both sides want to seat jurors favorable to their positions while keeping others who might support the opposition off the panel. Those strategies are playing out alongside Chauvin's constitutional right to an impartial jury. Any perception that the jury was biased going in could give Chauvin fodder for an appeal.

“If in fact there's a guilty verdict, I think one of the things that will be appealed by the defense is the pretrial publicity rendered it ultimately impossible for a jury to render a fair and impartial verdict,” said David Schultz, a law professor at the University of Minnesota.

___

Associated Press writers Amy Forliti and Steve Karnowski in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the death of George Floyd: https://apnews.com/hub/death-of-george-floyd

Recommended Stories

  • Biden to direct $2.5 billion in funds to address mental health and addiction crisis

    President Biden is directing $2.5 billion in funding to address the nation's worsening mental illness and addiction crisis, an official from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services tells Axios. Why it matters: Confronting the mounting mental health and substance abuse crisis will be an imperative for the Biden administration, even as its primary focus is on combating the broader COVID-19 pandemic. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe funding announced today is designed to increase access to services for individual Americans.The funding surge comes as the president has yet to fill several key permanent positions in agencies that would lead the charge in combating the drug epidemic, including the Food and Drug Administration and the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy. His pick to lead HHS, Xavier Becerra, is expected to be confirmed by a close vote. Between the lines: The funds will be broken down into two components by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. $1.65 billion will go toward the Substance Abuse Prevention and Treatment Block Grant, which gives the receiving states and territories money to improve already-existing treatment infrastructure and create or better prevention and treatment programs. $825 million will be allocated through a Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program, which will be used by the states to deal specifically with mental health treatment services. By the numbers: A survey conducted last year and published in August 2020 by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed that 41% of U.S. adults reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse related to the pandemic or its solutions, like social distancing. Before the pandemic, over 118,000 people died by suicide and overdose in 2019. An HHS official says the administration is expecting that number to increase because of the COVID-19 pandemic.Preliminary data out of the CDC indicates that the number of drug overdoses through July 2020 increased by 24% from the year prior. Flashback: On the campaign trail, then-candidate Biden often spoke about the need to address the mounting mental health and substance abuse crisis in America, an issue that hits close to home. His son, Hunter, has openly discussed his own struggles with addiction.The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) provides 24/7, free and confidential support for anyone in distress, in addition to prevention and crisis resources. Also available for online chat.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Afghan government to attend both U.S. and Russia backed peace conferences

    The Afghan government said on Saturday it would participate in two separate U.S.- and Russian-backed peace conferences in the coming weeks. The Russian-backed conference is scheduled for March 18, while the U.S.-sponsored one will take place in Turkey next month, officials said. Peace negotiations between the Afghan government and the insurgent Taliban in Qatar's capital Doha have largely stalled.

  • Minneapolis to pay $27 million to settle George Floyd family lawsuit

    The city of Minneapolis on Friday agreed to pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family over the Black man’s death in police custody, even as jury selection continued in a former officer’s murder trial.

  • Patterns emerge in jury screening for trial in Floyd's death

    The first week of jury selection in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death established patterns for how attorneys go about dismissing potential jurors they perceive as unfavorable to their side. The defense is striking people who tell the court they already have strong feelings about Derek Chauvin's guilt. The prosecution, meanwhile, is blocking potential jurors who seem inclined to give police the benefit of the doubt — or who express misgivings about the Black Lives Matter movement.

  • Car bomb kills at least 7, injures 53 in Afghan Herat province

    A powerful car bomb near a police station on Friday night killed at least seven people and wounded more than 50 others in Afghanistan's western Herat province, officials said. Herat Governor Sayed Abdul Wahid Qatali said several women and children were among the dead. He added that at least 53 people, including civilians and security forces, were hurt when a van packed with explosives went off in a crowded part of the city in the evening.

  • Experts say Katie Hill's lawsuit against media outlets that published 'revenge porn' probably won't stand in court

    The former Congresswoman says her ex-husband gave nude photos to The Daily Mail and RedState. She says they violate California's "revenge porn" laws.

  • Senior Trump official says former president was responsible for inciting Capitol riot

    Christopher Miller was criticised regarding delay in deployment of National Guards during 6 January insurrection

  • Brazil hospitals pushed to limit as Covid death toll soars

    Hospitals in Brazil's main cities are reaching capacity, health officials have warned, as the country recorded the world's highest Covid-19 death toll over the past week.

  • A bride wore a floral wedding dress with a daring cutout that complemented her wife's custom green suit

    Alex wore a Watters wedding gown with a see-through cutout and floral detailing, while Paige sported a custom three-piece tuxedo.

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and other billionaires reportedly made more than $360 billion during the pandemic

    The leaders of Facebook, Tesla, and Amazon were among the US titans who accumulated the most wealth amid the pandemic, according to The Washington Post

  • 'No culture, no future': Actress in naked lockdown protest at French Oscars

    A French actress stripped down naked on stage at the César Awards during a politically charged in protest at the months-long shutdown of cultural venues. Corinne Masiero wore a bloodstained donkey costume before removing her clothes to reveal the words "No culture, no future" written across her front as she presented the costume award on Friday. While most businesses have opened in France, theatres and cinemas have been closed for more than three months. Demonstrators have demanded that the government do more to end the halt of performances and support the industry battered by the pandemic. Several theatres were occupied on Friday in at least nine cities, while sit-ins at the Odeon Theatre on the Left Bank in Paris entered their eighth day.

  • For Biden, there's no place like a weekend home in Delaware

    As he stood in the Rose Garden celebrating his first big legislative win, President Joe Biden gestured to the White House and said it's a “magnificent building” to live in. Of the eight weekends since Biden took office, he has spent three at his longtime home outside Wilmington, Delaware, including this weekend. Tentative plans for another weekend visit were scrubbed due to Senate action on Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan.

  • Fear and Loathing Over AstraZeneca Vaccine as Italy Braces for Deadly Third Wave

    Alessandra Tarantino/APROME—At Rome’s Termini train station where the AstraZeneca vaccine is being administered to residents who live in the city center, several people were waiting for their appointments outside a massive red “decontamination” station Friday morning. “I'm considering canceling,” Maria Grazia Bertucci, a school teacher who is among those qualified to receive the vaccine, told The Daily Beast. “They say it is safe, but I’m sure that’s what they told the people who died, too.”‘Someone Had to Go First’: Europe Kickstarts Vaccine Nationalism WarAn elderly man standing next to her encouraged her to go ahead, telling her COVID-19 will kill her before the vaccine will. Others soon joined the conversation about which was riskier—the disease or its prevention. Soon everyone was breaking the social distancing regulations by moving off their designated dots on the floor and arguing about whether to walk through the big red decontamination box or not. Two women got on the phone worriedly. One man walked away, clearly deciding not to go through with it.The station attendant checking temperatures said it had been like that since yesterday. “How do you calm fears when the vaccine they are about to get shot into their arm could be a killer dose,” he said. “I’m glad I got mine last month and survived.”Just when Italy needs the panacea of successful vaccines—with a third wave now emerging—fear looms large at vaccine centers across the country.The AstraZeneca vaccine has already suffered a patchy rollout in Europe but the situation is now much graver with at least 7 countries bringing in partial suspensions on the vaccine’s distribution and five deaths potentially tied to the vaccine across Europe under investigation. There is no evidence that the vaccine is dangerous.Stefano Paterno, a healthy 43-year-old Navy officer was excited to finally get his AstraZeneca vaccine at his naval base in Sicily last week, according to his family. So was Davide Villa, 50, a police officer who got his shot two weeks ago. As members of the security forces, they both qualified for the AstraZeneca shot, which they were both given from the same batch: Lot ABV2856, which was administered on the island of Sicily. Both men are now dead: Paterno died a few hours after he received his inoculation this week, and Villa died 12 days after his. And now a prosecutor in Sicily has opened a manslaughter investigation to determine if it was a bizarre coincidence or a bad batch of vax. The police have since sequestered the entire remaining Lot ABV2856 throughout the country.The British-Swedish Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is easily the most cursed vaccine on the market thanks to a slew of bad publicity out of Germany and France about its effectiveness in people over 55, coupled with a myriad of problems with production that have slowed down deliveries. Italy banned the export of the vaccine to Australia last week due to shortfalls in Europe.The vaccine is not approved in the U.S. yet due to slow clinical trials required by the FDA, but there are reportedly “tens of millions” of unused doses in American deep freeze warehouses that could be brought back to Europe. “We understand other governments may have reached out to the U.S. government about donation of AstraZeneca doses, and we’ve asked the U.S. government to give thoughtful consideration to these requests,” Gonzalo Viña, a spokesman for AstraZeneca told The New York Times. A U.S. official later told Reuters that there was “no way” Washington would be shipping any doses to Europe.But now, thanks to reports about blood clotting and deaths among some recipients, those doses might not even be used if they were sent to Europe. AstraZeneca is now suspended in Iceland, Denmark, and Norway after a 60-year-old woman who received the shot in Denmark died of a blood clot. Italy, Austria, Estonia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, and Romania have suspended batches of the shot used by the two Italian men, and several other countries have queried the European Medicines Agency, which put out a statement trying to calm fears. “The position of EMA’s safety committee PRAC is that the vaccine’s benefits continue to outweigh its risks and the vaccine can continue to be administered while investigation of cases of thromboembolic events is ongoing,” the statement said. AstraZeneca reps told Reuters that the “vaccine had been extensively studied in human trials and peer-reviewed data” confirming that “the vaccine was generally well tolerated.”Vaccine problems are just the sort of nightmare scenario one does not need a year into a pandemic. One year ago, Italy kicked off this pandemic with a draconian lockdown that showed results by summer, before a second wave in the fall took hold after schools and businesses reopened. Numbers went back down after the country locked down Christmas and New Years, but thanks to the variants—and now a lack of vaccines—a third wave is clearly on the horizon after the country reported nearly 26,000 new cases and 373 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the COVID-19 death toll now well above 100,000 in the last year, threatening to force the country back into lockdown, right back where it started.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • The Truffle Hunters: Documentary on Italy's dying art

    These Italian men hold an important secretCourtesy: Sony Pictures ClassicsHow to discover thisThe white Alba truffleA new documentary unearths their storyThe Alba Truffle is one of the most expensive ingredients in the worldIt only grows on the roots of tall oak trees in the forests of Piedmont, ItalyCO-DIRECTOR, MICHAEL DWECK, SAYING:"There's a handful of these men in our film that are between 80 and 90 years old that can find this truffle, them and their dogs and the dogs have to be trained for four years before they can find these things, but it's kind of a really unique fairytale type community that has not been… that doesn't seem part of this modern world in many ways."The film has been shortlisted for Best Documentary at the Oscars"To us, it felt like they were paintings. Every one of them felt very much like a Renaissance painting. We would only shoot when the light was right. We took our time. It took a lot of patience. We didn't have a story going into this. This wasn't a story about Carlo's life, about him having to retire, it wasn't a story about Angelo complaining to the government about globalization, it wasn't. We had no story. We just knew this place enchanted us and we wanted to spend as much time as we could and then once we realized there was such a mystery and charm to this world, we decided to just film it."

  • Lakers, who will miss Anthony Davis a little longer, rally to beat Indiana Pacers

    The Lakers rally past the Indiana Pacers 105-100 in their first game after the All-Star break, but Anthony Davis (calf) is out at least two more weeks.

  • GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said he never felt threatened during the Capitol riot, but that he would have been concerned if it was Black Lives Matter protesters

    Johnson said the Capitol rioters "respect law enforcement" and "would never" break the law, but 315 have been arrested and 140 officers were injured.

  • What is Cuomo clutching in a photo of him wrapped in a blanket, taken at the end of a politically tumultuous week?

    Holding his phone in his right hand, Cuomo appears to be clutching Saratoga Spring Water with his left hand, while hunched and draped in a blanket.

  • China's boys are too 'effeminate' and need to channel the ancient spirit of 'yang' to rediscover their masculinity, government says

    Claims by top government officials that China faces a masculinity crisis that could impact national security spark outrage and disbelief.

  • Elon Musk says some Tesla drivers were removed from beta tests for its Full Self-Driving software for not paying attention to the road

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk told his social media followers the firm had revoked access to FSD software for beta testers who didn't pay close enough attention

  • Elon Musk has cast doubt on the safety of the second COVID-19 jab in a tweet to his millions of followers

    Tesla boss Elon Musk has downplayed the risk of the virus, which has killed more than 500,000 Americans, on multiple occasions.