Explainer-Stronger storms test aging U.S. offshore oil facilities

A satellite image shows an oil slick following Hurricane Ida near Port Fourchon, Louisiana
Marianna Parraga
·3 min read

By Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON (Reuters) - Stronger hurricanes threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast energy hub are elevating the risks of oil spills from damage to area refineries, oil platforms and subsea pipelines, say experts.

On Monday, the U.S. Coast Guard said it was investigating nearly 350 reports of spills in and along the Gulf after Hurricane Ida hit. Federal and state agencies were forming a task force to track leaks and address storm damages.

Underwater oil leaks caused by the storm off the coast of Louisiana highlight the dangers from aging and idled energy infrastructure.

"Extreme weather and hurricanes do not mix with offshore drilling," said Sarah Giltz, a marine scientist with advocacy group Oceana. "Hurricane-caused damage to oil and gas infrastructure is a leading cause of oil spills."

The U.S. offshore regulator lacks a sufficiently robust oversight process for ensuring security of offshore pipelines, according to a March study by the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO). The report added that the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) also does not properly address risks from idled infrastructure on the seafloor.

"If pipelines decommissioned-in-place are later found to pose risks, there is no funding source for removal," GAO said in its report to Congress.

WEAK OVERSIGHT

Many production platforms installed in the 1960s and 1970s became uneconomic and were removed during the 1990s. Decommissioned wells must be plugged and structures severed 15 feet below the mud line within a year of lease termination.

But the offshore regulator "does not have a robust oversight process" over pipelines, platform decommissioning nor undersea leaks, the study said https://www.gao.gov/products/gao-21-293. BSEE has proposed to update the regulations, but little progress has been achieved so far, it added.

"This has contributed to BSEE and its predecessors authorizing industry to leave over 97% of all decommissioned pipelines on the Gulf's seafloor since the 1960s," the report said.

FINANCIAL ASSURANCE

U.S. energy officials have sought to expand the industry's responsibility for removing idled infrastructure, especially after corporate bankruptcies. Regulators need to demand higher insurance bonds from producers, officials said.

"We want to make sure that companies are financially strong and taxpayers are not loaded with these costs," Walter Cruickshank, deputy director of the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, said last month.

This week, offshore producer Talos Energy was directing the cleanup of a leak near a former drilling site. The company said its pipelines had been removed and the leak was from lines that other companies had abandoned.

"It was important to mobilize and identify the source and to contain the release to reduce safety and environmental risks," said John Spath, a Talos senior vice president. "We will continue working with local, state and federal regulators to see this through."

AGING PIPES

Energy companies have built 40,000 miles of oil and gas pipelines in federal offshore waters since the 1940s. Since the first well was drilled in 1942, about 6,000 structures also have been installed in the U.S. side of the Gulf of Mexico, ranging from shallow-water platforms to complex deepwater facilities.

Of those, some 3,500 structures currently stand, with over 3,200 active and some 200 inactive, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

As of April 2019, there were 1,862 oil and gas platforms in the Gulf interconnected by hundreds of miles of pipelines, BSEE data showed.

"As pipelines age, they are more susceptible to damage from corrosion, mudslides and seafloor erosion," GAO said. "Additionally, hurricanes can move pipeline extensive distances".

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga in Houston and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by David Gregorio)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. probing nearly 350 reports of oil spills in wake of Hurricane Ida

    The U.S. Coast Guard said on Monday it was investigating nearly 350 reports of oil spills in and along the U.S. Gulf of Mexico in the wake of Hurricane Ida. Ida's 150 mile-per-hour (240 kph) winds wreaked havoc on offshore oil production platforms and onshore oil and gas processing plants. About 88% of the region's offshore oil production remains shut and more than 100 platforms unoccupied after the storm made landfall on Aug. 29.

  • Altisource Is Said to Tap Guggenheim for Lenders One Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A., a tech-enabled mortgage services company, is working with Guggenheim Partners on a potential sale of its origination business amid a boom in activity among lending platforms, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The investment bank began reaching out this week to potential buyers for Lenders One, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the information isn’t public. The unit is expected to draw interest from strategi

  • Investors call for private firms to disclose more environmental data

    Investors managing $2.3 trillion in assets on Wednesday called for more than 1,000 private companies to provide environmental data through non-profit disclosure platform CDP to address a gap in transparency with their listed peers. CDP said the group, including Neuberger Berman and Nuveen, had helped create a questionnaire for private firms that would be used to benchmark them - a crucial step as they increasingly snap up high-carbon assets from listed companies. Those deals, such as oil major BP's $5.6 billion sale of its Alaska Oil and Gas business to Hilcorp Energy, risked hindering investors' handling of climate change risks given private firms' reduced reporting requirements, the group said.

  • Oxbotica to develop multi-purpose self-driving vehicle with AppliedEV

    Self-driving software startup Oxbotica said on Wednesday it has teamed up AppliedEV to develop a fully autonomous multi-purpose vehicle that could be suitable for a variety of commercial uses. The first deployments of the self-driving electric vehicles (EVs) will be in industrial logistics and automated goods delivery. "We have an ambitious deployment goal over the coming years, driven by an extraordinary market appetite for a world-class product," Oxbotica founder Paul Newman said in a statement.

  • The Britney Spears Conservatorship Situation, Fully Explained

    The pop icon's legal situation has made headlines as of late.

  • Divers Find Source Of Oil Leak In Gulf Of Mexico After Hurricane Ida

    Aerial photos released last week showed a miles-wide oil slick on the surface of the Gulf about two miles off Louisiana's coastline.

  • FTX.US exchange gets naming rights to Berkeley stadium as crypto, NCAA football collide

    The University of California-Berkeley’s Golden Bears, players opened the season on a newly rebranded FTX Field.

  • 34-Year-Old Va. Woman Found Dead in Glacier National Park After Going Missing on Hike

    The National Park Service said they found Jennifer Coleman's body "in a steep and rocky area" of Glacier National Park

  • Kuwait starts to recycle massive tyre graveyard

    More than 42 million old vehicle tyres dumped in Kuwait's sands have started to be recycled, as the Gulf state tackles a waste problem that created one of the world's largest tyre graveyards. But this month Kuwait, which wants to build 25,000 new houses on the site, finished moving all the tyres to a new location at al-Salmi, near the Saudi border, where recycling efforts have begun. "The factory is helping society by cleaning up the dumped old tyres and turning them into consumer products," said EPSCO partner and CEO Alaa Hassan from EPSCO, adding they also export products to neighbouring Gulf countries and Asia.

  • Rep. Jim Jordan Gets Jabbed On Twitter After Screwing Up Basic U.S. History

    The Ohio Republican received a blunt fact check after his latest claim about vaccine mandates.

  • Ted Cruz Tells People To 'Get A Job' And Twitter Works Him Over

    The Texas senator was responding to an article about unemployment benefits expiring for millions.

  • Donald Trump Has Puzzling Response To Supreme Court Texas Abortion Ruling

    The court allowed Texas to enact a law that bans abortion after six weeks.

  • GOP Lawmakers Sent Threatening Letter To Wrong CEO To Thwart Jan. 6 Probe

    Republicans are trying to scare off telecom companies that might have something damning about them.

  • Philippines defers new COVID-19 plan, maintains capital curbs

    The Philippines capital region will remain under the second strictest coronavirus containment measures, a senior official said on Tuesday, despite a day earlier announcing a relaxation of curbs to spur business activity. Imposition of the more relaxed "general community quarantine" in Metro Manila has been deferred, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said, without giving a reason. The decision means a delay in the government's planned shift to smaller and localised lockdowns, which Roque said had been approved in principle by President Rodrigo Duterte.

  • A Climate Change-Induced Landslide Is Wreaking Havoc on Denali National Park

    The landslide, which is the result of permafrost thawing below the earth's surface, is damaging the park's only road.

  • I'm a photographer who covered 9/11 and its aftermath. Here are the most gripping photos I took, and the stories behind them

    The photographer Alan Chin looks back at six months that changed America: the Sept. 11 attacks, and the start of the war in Afghanistan.

  • Bridge Fire morning update: Sept. 6, 2021

    Here are the latest updates on the Bridge Fire burning in Placer County for Monday morning.

  • Was the ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh as Bad as We Were Led to Believe?

    CNN via Getty ImagesEarly in Detainee 001, Greg Barker’s documentary about John Walker Lindh (aka the “American Taliban”), author and journalist John Wray wonders aloud, “Why is treason worse than any other crime?” The answer seems quite simple—treason is a betrayal of trust between individuals and their birth nation, its citizens, and its core values—but Wray confesses that he can’t intellectually grasp the reasons why this misdeed is so loathed. It’s a somewhat baffling moment that receives no

  • A Climate Solution Lies Deep Under the Ocean—But Accessing It Could Have Huge Environmental Costs

    At the bottom of the ocean lies a solution to the imminent battery shortage. But mining it comes at a great potential cost

  • Republicans in crosshairs of 6 January panel begin campaign of intimidation

    House leader Kevin McCarthy threatened retaliation against tech companies that share records with the committee The House minority leader, Kevin McCarthy, claimed it would be illegal for telecom companies to comply with the investigation’s records requests. Photograph: Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA Top Republicans under scrutiny for their role in the events of 6 January have embarked on a campaign of threats and intimidation to thwart a Democratic-controlled congressional panel that is scrutinizing the Capi