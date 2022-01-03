Explainer-Sudan's political transition in the balance

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Reuters) - Sudan's Abdalla Hamdok has resigned as prime minister, six weeks after returning to his post following a military coup in October.

The move deepens uncertainty around Sudan's political future and a transition towards elections since the 2019 downfall of long-serving ruler Omar al-Bashir.

WHY DID HAMDOK RESIGN?

Hamdok https://www.reuters.com/markets/currencies/sudans-abdalla-hamdok-2022-01-02 had served as prime minister for more than two years under a power-sharing arrangement between civilians and the army, until the military toppled him in October, accusing politicians of hostility to the army.

Under an agreement to partly reverse that coup, he returned to lead a government of technocrats, intended to serve until elections in 2023. But his deal with the military was opposed by key political parties and by the protest movement that had brought down Bashir.

Hamdok had said he would only stay in his post only if he could mobilise political support. But on Jan 2 in a televised address he said he had been unable to unite polarised factions sufficiently to be able to move forward with the transition.

"To our armed forces and all the military apparatus: the people are the ultimate authority," he said.

CAN HE BE REPLACED?

Though democracy activists questioned whether Hamdok's consensus-building style could work amid the political turmoil of Sudan's transition, he was widely respected at home and a key partner for the international community.

Military leaders worked hard to persuade him to come back after the coup, and it is unclear what other figures they might call on next.

DOES THIS MEAN FULL MILITARY CONTROL?

Since Hamdok's return on Nov. 21, he rolled back some appointments to senior state posts made by the military after the coup, including Bashir-era veterans.

Whether these reversals stick will be one test of the military's intentions.

High-profile pro-democracy figures including several former ministers had been released, though arrests of protesters have continued, as have dispersals of demonstrations by security forces using tear gas and live rounds. Medics say dozens of people have been killed since October.

"Resistance committees" organising the protests and most prominent political parties say they reject negotiation or partnership with the military.

WHY DOES IT MATTER?

The fate of the transition will determine the balance of power in Sudan, a country of 46 million people in which a popular uprising had carved a way out from decades of autocracy, internal conflict and economic isolation under Bashir.

Hamdok's government had secured agreement for relief on more than $56 billion in foreign debt - a step thrown into doubt by the coup. It had carried out painful economic reforms that it said were starting to bear fruit against a backdrop of shortages and widespread poverty.

It had also agreed to take steps to follow other Arab states in normalising ties with Israel. Transitional authorities had struck a partial peace deal with rebels in Sudan's south and in Darfur, where unrest and displacement has increased.

Sudan's course will have a bearing on a volatile region bordering the Sahel, the Red Sea and the Horn of Africa where international powers are vying for influence. The conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray region sent tens of thousands of refugees into Sudan one year ago, and renewed tensions over farmlands on the neighbours' disputed border.

(Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by Peter Graff)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Sudan's prime minister announces he's stepping down

    Hamdok, who had failed to name a government as protests continued against a military takeover in October, said a roundtable discussion was needed to produce a new agreement for Sudan's political transition to democracy.The announcement throws Sudan's political future even deeper into uncertainty, three years after an uprising that led to the overthrow of long-time leader Omar al-Bashir.An economist and former United Nations official, Hamdok became prime minister under a power-sharing agreement between the military and civilians following Bashir's overthrow.Ousted and placed under house arrest by the military during a coup on October 25, he was reinstated in November.

  • Letter from Africa: Africa plays on in 2022 without its great referee

    Joseph Warungu looks at what is in store for the African continent this coming year.

  • Five destinations in Africa to visit this winter

    Raise your hand if it is a dream to visit the motherland. It’s ours too! Since the beginning of time, […] The post Five destinations in Africa to visit this winter appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Richard Leakey - fossil expert, conservationist and politician

    The achievements of Richard Leakey, who has died aged 77, were as remarkable as they were diverse.

  • Ashli Babbitt a martyr? Her past tells a more complex story

    The first time Celeste Norris laid eyes on Ashli Babbitt, the future insurrectionist had just rammed her vehicle three times with an SUV and was pounding on the window, challenging her to a fight. When she learned of the relationship, Norris called Babbitt’s husband and told him she was cheating. “She pulls up yelling and screaming,” Norris said in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, recounting the July 29, 2016, road-rage incident in Prince Frederick, Maryland.

  • Trump's plan to hold a news conference on the Capitol riot anniversary shows he is getting 'terrible' advice, ex-aide says

    Former President Donald Trump should "stay silent" and not hold a Mar-A-Lago news conference on the January 6 Capitol riot anniversary, said Alyssa Farah.

  • 'Happy New Year A**hole': Michael Cohen Taunts After Bill Barr Served Lawsuit Papers

    Cohen is suing Barr and Trump for revoking his home confinement in alleged "retaliation" for writing a book about the former president.

  • Queen of Corruption Imelda Marcos Expected to Return to the Presidential Palace

    Photo Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily Beast/GettyEverything old is new again in the Philippines where family names, wealth, and a virulent internet dominate a tumultuous race for the next president.The image of Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled as a profligate dictator for two decades, shines brighter than ever nearly 36 years after he and his free-spending wife, Imelda, were tossed out in the bloodless “People Power Revolution” and flown with family and cronies—and $77 million worth of c

  • Man who crossed DMZ was previous defector from N.Korea, South says

    SEOUL (Reuters) -A man observed crossing the heavily fortified border from South Korea into North Korea last week is believed to be a North Korean who previously defected to the South in 2020 in the same area, Seoul's defence ministry said on Monday. South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) had said it carried out a search operation after detecting the person on Saturday https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/south-korean-crosses-armed-border-rare-defection-north-2022-01-02 on the eastern side of the Demilitarised Zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas. "The authorities presume the person is a North Korean defector and are in the process of verifying related facts," the Ministry of National Defence said in a statement on Monday.

  • How the U.S., U.K. and Pakistan Teamed Up To Stop Another 9/11

    When historians look back on the checkered legacy of the global war on terror, they will highlight Operation OVERT as a model.

  • Intelligence Head Gets Saudi Lawsuit Tossed to Protect State Secrets

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyA judge in Massachusetts has dismissed a case against a former Saudi intelligence official after the U.S. Director of National Intelligence stepped in and suggested the case would reveal sensitive U.S. intelligence information and would damage national security.The case—brought by a company owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which belongs to Saudi Arabia and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS)—centers around a dispute be

  • They resigned in protest over Jan. 6 — then never went after Trump again

    The administration officials who defected from the administration over the riots have almost all receded from public view even as Trump’s stayed put.

  • Chilling Trump Letter Calling For 'Seizure' Of Election Material Revealed In Log To Jan. 6 Probers

    The letter was created a day before Trump discussed naming conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell "special counsel" to probe baseless election fraud claims.

  • Letters to the editor for Monday, January 3, 2022

    Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics

  • Republican Gov. Larry Hogan says it's insane anyone would view the Jan. 6 Capitol riot as 'just tourists looking at statues' in apparent jab at GOP lawmaker

    "To think that the violent protesters who attacked the Capitol...on January 6 was just tourists looking at statues, it's insane," Gov. Hogan said.

  • Six killed in suspected Al-Shabaab attack in Kenya

    Six people have been been killed and homes torched in a grisly attack Monday by suspected Al-Shabaab militants in a Kenyan coastal region bordering Somalia, police and government officials said.

  • Florida history: German prisoners of war – the enemy in our midst

    German prisoners of war at camps in the Sunshine State had it pretty good compared to their U.S. counterparts in Europe

  • Russian jets bomb rebel-held Idlib in Syria, witnesses say

    Russian jets bombed areas near the northwestern Syrian city of Idlib on Sunday, witnesses and rebel sources said, marking a new year flare-up for the last opposition-held bastion. War planes flying at high altitude, which tracking centres said were Russian Sukhoi jets, dropped bombs on several towns and a main water pumping station serving the overcrowded city of Idlib, whose wider population is more than a million. No immediate comment was available from Russia or the Syrian army, which says it targets the hideouts of militant groups who control the region but deny any attacks on civilians.

  • Ukraine nationalists march to honor wartime partisan leader

    Hundreds of Ukrainian nationalists held a torchlight march in the capital of Kyiv to mark the birthday of Stepan Bandera, the leader of a rebel militia that fought alongside Nazi soldiers in World War II. A large sector of eastern Ukraine has been under the control of Russia-backed separatist rebels since 2014. “Today, when there is a war with the occupier at the front, and the struggle against the ‘fifth column’ continues in the rear, we remember and honor the memory of Stepan Bandera,” said Andriy Tarasenko, leader of the nationalist party Right Sector.

  • Wisconsin Democrats, Republicans both want Ron Johnson to run

    At a time when Democrats and Republicans can agree on little, they find themselves in rare consensus in Wisconsin: Seemingly everyone there wants Sen. Ron Johnson (R) to run for a third term.Democrats view him as vulnerable, pointing to provocative comments on the coronavirus, 2020 election, racial justice protests and more, and are eager for him to take another crack at the Senate. Republicans see in Johnson a battle-tested incumbent who has...