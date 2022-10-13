Explainer-What are 'tactical' nuclear weapons?

Josh Smith
·3 min read

By Josh Smith

(Reuters) - From the war in Ukraine to North Korea's recent missile testing spree, tactical nuclear weapons are being debated and developed in a way not seen since the Cold War.

There is no universal definition of such weapons, and analysts note that the use of any type of nuclear device would break the "nuclear taboo" in place since the United States dropped atomic bombs on Japan in 1945, the only time they have been deployed in war.

Here are the characteristics of tactical nuclear weapons and why they have drawn so much attention.

WHAT MAKES A NUCLEAR WEAPON 'TACTICAL'?

Tactical nuclear weapons are often characterized by their size, their range, or their use for limited military targets.

They are often referred to as "non-strategic weapons", in contrast with strategic weapons, which the U.S. military defines as designed to target "the enemy’s warmaking capacity and will to make war," including manufacturing, infrastructure, transportation and communication systems, and other targets.

Tactical weapons, by contrast, are designed to accomplish more limited and immediate military goals that win a battle.

The term is often used to describe weapons with a lower "yield", or the amount of power released during an explosion.

They are typically many times larger than conventional bombs, cause radioactive fallout and other deadly effects beyond the explosion itself, and there is no agreed upon size that defines tactical weapons.

Tactical weapons are often mounted on as missiles, air-dropped bombs, or even artillery shells that have a relatively short range, far less than the huge intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) designed to travel thousands of kilometres and strike targets across oceans.

However, many of these delivery systems can also deliver strategic nuclear weapons.

WHO HAS THEM?

Many of the world's nuclear powers have weapons that are considered low-yield or meant to be used on the battlefield.

According to a March report by the U.S, Congressional Research Service (CRS), the United States has approximately 230 non-strategic nuclear weapons, including about 100 B61 bombs deployed with aircraft in Europe.

In 2018 the Trump administration announced plans for a new low-yield warhead for submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), and a new non-strategic nuclear-tipped cruise missile.

Russia has 1,000 to 2,000 warheads for non-strategic nuclear weapons in its arsenal, the CRS report says.

North Korea said this week that its recent flurry of missile tests were designed to simulate showering the South with tactical nuclear weapons.

Experts believe that if North Korea resumes nuclear testing, it could include development of smaller warheads meant for battlefield use.

WILL THEY BE USED?

President Vladimir Putin, who rules the world's biggest nuclear power, has repeatedly cautioned the West that any attack on Russia could provoke a nuclear response.

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday he doubted that Putin would use a nuclear weapon, and analysts have said tactical weapons could have limited military use in the vast and dispersed battlefields in Ukraine.

Earlier Biden noted that the use of even small nuclear weapons could spiral out of control.

"I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon," he said last week.

North Korea's pursuit of the weapons, meanwhile, could represent a dangerous change in the way North Korea deploys and plans to use nuclear weapons, analysts say.

It has also prompted renewed debate in South Korea over redeploying American tactical nuclear weapons, which were withdrawn from the peninsula in the 1990s, or pursuing its own nuclear programme.

North Korea says its nuclear weapons are for self-defence.

(Reporting by Josh Smith. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

Recommended Stories

  • UN Condemns Russia's 'Attempted Illegal Annexation' of Ukrainian Territory

    The United Nations General Assembly voted with a large majority to condemn Russia’s announcement of the annexation of four regions of Ukraine on Wednesday, October 12.The resolution, which called on countries not to recognize the four regions of Ukraine as part of Russia, was backed by 143 countries, while 35 states, including China and India, abstained.Russia, Belarus, North Korea, Syria, and Nicaragua voted against the resolution.On September 30, in a ceremony in the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the annexation of the Ukrainian regions of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson. Credit: United Nations via Storyful

  • Social Security payments set for big increase. What to know.

    Tens of millions of older Americans are about to get what may be the biggest raise of their lifetimes.

  • Even a Small Nuclear Test by North Korea Would Be a Big US Worry

    (Bloomberg) -- As North Korea moves closer to its first nuclear test in five years, one of the biggest worries for the US and its allies might be a relatively small blast.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as Rents RiseKim Jong Un

  • Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin warned over nuclear weapons as Zelensky calls for Belarus mission

    Former Nato commander urges West to prepare for ‘worst case’ scenario of war

  • Trevor Noah Dismantles Critics For Targeting John Fetterman's Post-Stroke Health

    “The Daily Show” host called out Republicans who claimed that Fetterman was unfit for office because he “forgot a word and can’t understand speech.”

  • N Korea: Test fired missiles that can carry nukes

    STORY: North Korea says it’s successfully test-fired cruise missiles that can carry nuclear weapons. State media reported on Thursday (October 13), leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the launch of two long-range strategic cruise missiles. And called it a test to, quote “confirm the reliability and operation of nuclear-capable weapons deployed to military units.” The Korea Central News Agency, or KCNA, said the test launch was held on Wednesday (October 12), adding that the two missiles "clearly hit the target 1,240 miles away." KCNA said the exercise was aimed at: "enhancing the combat efficiency and might of cruise missiles deployed to the Korean People's Army for the operation of tactical nukes." It also reported that Kim wants the country to "continue to expand the operational sphere of the nuclear strategic armed forces.” Pyongyang first tested a "strategic" cruise missile in September 2021, which analysts at the time saw as possibly the country's first such weapon with a nuclear capability. Wednesday's test confirms that nuclear role and that it is operational. Adding to concern in the region, Japan’s defence minister told the Japanese parliament on Thursday, North Korea has likely achieved the capability of mounting miniaturised nuclear warheads on missiles that could reach as far as Japan.

  • Column: It's more than just a Senate race. Trump's Big Lie and the Jan. 6 riot are on Nevada's ballot

    Republican Adam Laxalt, a Trump foot soldier, should be punished — not rewarded with a U.S. Senate seat in a race that could determine control of the chamber.

  • When will North Korea test a nuclear weapon?

    STORY: When will North Korea test a nuclear weapon? A flurry of missile launches this year has raised expectations Pyongyang could hold its seventh nuclear weapons test. Technical preparations have reportedly been completed in the underground tunnels at the Punggye-ri Nuclear Test site, which has been shuttered since 2018. The question of timing - South Korean officials say – now lies in the hands of leader Kim Jong Un. [When would they test?] South Korean lawmakers – briefed by spies last month – say a possible test window could be between the Chinese Communist Party congress, which begins on October 16, and the US midterm elections on November 7. Other considerations that may guide Kim’s thinking are the COVID-19 situation in the country, local holidays… …changing events in the war in Ukraine… …or signalling from partners in China and Russia. [What would they test?] Analysts say Pyongyang could pivot to developing smaller tactical nukes on short-range missiles – for battlefields, not for cities. “I think the reason they are trying to carry out the seventh nuclear test is that they want to show the confidence that they can miniaturize nuclear weapons and load them onto missiles.” Making warheads smaller is also an advantage for North Korea’s intercontinental ballistic missiles or ICBMs. Fitting multiple warheads inside a single missile, lets them strike several targets at once and confuse air defences. [More detectable missiles] North Korea is expanding its arsenal of missiles. And they’re harder to intercept or detect. Analysts say the state has successfully tested missiles launched from submerged barges in reservoirs. “It’s very threatening since we don’t know which reservoir it will fly from.” It also has a new train-based launch system, that looks like innocuously like a passenger car when it’s not set up. “It seems like they are making a lot of effort to develop a new platform to avoid detection. I think it means they are afraid of Korea-U.S. detection capacity.” The isolated country claimed this week, recent short-range missile tests were part of practice runs to wipe out South Korean military targets with nuclear warheads… …raising tensions on the Peninsula to levels not seen since Pyongyang’s last nuclear test in 2017. All this – point to Kim wanting to legitimize his weapons program, and put pressure on Washington when its hands are full with the war in Ukraine and with other crises.

  • Leak detected in pipeline that brings Russian oil to Germany

    A leak was detected in an underground oil pipeline in Poland which is the main route through which Russian crude reaches Germany, the Polish operator said Wednesday. The operator, PERN, said it detected a leak in the Druzhba pipeline, which originates in Russia, on Tuesday evening about 70 kilometers (45 miles) from the central Polish city of Plock. The incident follows leaks late last month in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines running along the Baltic seabed.

  • China Covid: Frustration as Beijing hit by restrictions ahead of congress

    Strict measures have sparked anger online as well as what appeared to be a rare protest.

  • Putin moots gas hub in Turkey with Nord Stream supplies

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday that Russia could redirect supplies intended for the damaged Nord Stream pipelines to the Black Sea to create a European gas hub in Turkey, or even use the one intact part of Nord Stream 2 to supply the EU. An investigation is under way into explosions last month that ruptured the Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea.

  • Russia claims that Ukraines admission to NATO may lead to WWIII

    EUROPEAN PRAVDA - THURSDAY, 13 OCTOBER 2022, 10:35 Aleksandr Venediktov, the Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has announced that Ukraine's admission to NATO may result in the Third World War.

  • Woman's death at Sanford inn raises questions, concerns and suspicions

    Sanford Police Detective Matthew Gagne said the death of Elizabeth LaFortune, 35, is not being investigated as a homicide "at this time."

  • Jan. 6 committee is back: Hearing to explore Capitol attack findings after eventful summer

    The House Jan. 6 committee investigating the Capitol attack Jan. 6, 2021, will update its findings since eight blockbuster hearings in June and July.

  • At least four Russian aircraft intercepted over Ukraine

    According to local officials, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted at least four Russian cruise missiles and UAVs over Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Mykolayiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Odesa oblasts on Oct. 11.

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.

  • Russian media confronts new problem: Reality

    Nearly eight months into a faltering war effort, difficult truths are becoming ever more difficult to ignore, from Ukraine’s blistering September counteroffensive to last weekend’s bombing of a bridge between Russia and Crimea.

  • Elon Musk blocked Ukraine from using Starlink in Crimea over concern that Putin could use nuclear weapons, political analyst says

    The political analyst Ian Bremmer said Musk told him he denied Ukraine's request to extend Starlink's range, fearing the potential for escalation.

  • Ukraine's Armed Forces advancing in Luhansk Oblast, occupiers strengthening their defences

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - WEDNESDAY, 12 OCTOBER 2022, 10:57 The Armed Forces of Ukraine are continuing to liberate the territories of Luhansk Oblast. The Russian occupying forces are trying to build a multilayered line of defence.

  • Greta Thunberg reverses course on nuclear power, argues Germany is making a mistake by taking plants offline

    Germany's decision to lean into coal caught the attention of activist Greta Thunberg, who said the country would be making a mistake with nuclear plants still online.