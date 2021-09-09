EXPLAINER: Texas law gives limited window for abortions

FILE - In this March 16, 2020, file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in San Antonio. Gov. Abbott, in defending Texas' near-ban on abortions, says women and girls who are raped won't be forced to give birth because the new law "provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion." But that's not how pregnancy works. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL BLEED and JAMIE STENGLE
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

DALLAS (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott, in defending Texas' near-ban on abortions, says women and girls who are raped won't be forced to give birth because the new law "provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion.”

But that's not how pregnancy works.

The Texas law — which the U.S. Supreme Court allowed to take effect Sept. 1 — bans abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity, which is usually around six weeks into a pregnancy. However, six weeks into a pregnancy does not mean a woman has six weeks to make a decision.

Here's a look at the new Texas law viewed as the biggest affront to the constitutional right to an abortion in decades:

WHEN WOULD SOMEONE KNOW SHE'S PREGNANT?

A positive pregnancy test does not mark Day 1 of a pregnancy. Instead, gestational age is measured by the first day of a woman or girl's last period. A typical menstrual cycle is 28 days, although many people have irregular cycles that are longer or shorter than that. Ovulation — when an egg is released from an ovary and conception is most likely — occurs around the midpoint of the cycle.

Typically, women don’t test for pregnancy until after they’ve missed a period. Those with irregular cycles or unplanned pregnancies may not learn of the pregnancy until after the six-week mark.

Extra-sensitive pregnancy tests can sometimes detect a pregnancy about five or six days before a missed period. That means someone who has regular periods and is carefully tracking her cycle could know of a positive result no earlier than about four weeks into a pregnancy. That would give her two weeks or less to get an abortion in Texas.

“This law does not give you six weeks after you have discovered you are pregnant,” said Amy Jones, the chief executive officer of the Dallas Area Rape Crisis Center.

Jones said she was “confused by (Abbott's) statements and disheartened.”

“Confusing information about this law really sets a survivor up … to have a misunderstanding of what to expect should they need to seek out services to terminate a pregnancy, and I think that can be shocking and perhaps retraumatizing,” she said.

HOW MANY WOMEN AND GIRLS COULD BE AFFECTED BY THIS LAW?

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission says about 15% of the about 55,000 abortion procedures performed in Texas in 2020 were at less than six weeks gestational age. That's about 8,000 abortions.

The state's numbers are in line with the assertion from abortion providers that the law would bar at least 85% of abortions in Texas. In 2020, that would have been about 47,000 abortions.

Abbott, a Republican, made his comments Tuesday at a press conference when asked whether the new law would force someone who was raped to carry the pregnancy to term since it does not require exceptions for rape or incest. He replied: “It doesn’t require that at all, because obviously it provides at least six weeks for a person to be able to get an abortion.”

Abigail Aiken, an associate professor at the University of Texas at Austin who studies reproductive health, explains that someone may not realize their period is late for a few days or even a week "and that brings you up to about five weeks already.”

“And then after that … you might need some time to make a decision about what you want to do about that pregnancy, and then you have to navigate the obstacle course that Texas law has already put in place when it comes to accessing in-clinic abortion in this state,” Aiken said.

State law requires people seeking an abortion to make at least two visits to an abortion clinic, waiting at least 24 hours to return after the initial visit. Other requirements include ultrasounds and counseling materials.

During the press conference, Abbott also pledged to “eliminate all rapists from the streets.” Abbott's office did not respond to subsequent requests for comment.

WHAT ARE THE DETAILS OF THE TEXAS LAW?

The law allows any private citizen to sue Texas abortion providers who violate the law, as well as anyone who “aids or abets” a woman or girl getting the procedure. Abortion patients themselves, however, cannot be sued.

The person who sues does not have to have a connection to the person getting an abortion. And the person who brings the lawsuit is entitled to at least $10,000 in damages if they prevail in court. Texas Right to Life, the state’s largest anti-abortion group, launched a website to receive tips about suspected violations and says it has attorneys ready to bring lawsuits. However, the website remained down Thursday, days after host GoDaddy kicked it off, saying it violated the company’s terms of service.

A spokeswoman for Texas Right to Life noted the website is mostly symbolic since anyone can report a violation and because abortion clinics appear to be complying with the law.

WHAT HAPPENS NEXT?

A case is still proceeding in the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, though the timing of future action is unclear.

The Supreme Court declined to block the law from taking effect while that case makes its way through the legal system. In its 5-4 ruling, the court emphasized that it was not addressing the constitutionality of the law — only that those seeking an emergency stay had not met the high burden to block it.

On Thursday, the Justice Department sued Texas over the law, arguing that it was enacted “in open defiance of the Constitution.” The lawsuit asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid.

___

Bleed reported from Little Rock, Arkansas.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Texas abortion law is already saving lives. But there’s more to do to help children | Opinion

    On Sept. 1, Lila Rose, the founder of anti-abortion group Live Action, euphorically tweeted, “It’s a beautiful day in Texas, which is on its way to being abortion-free.”

  • Sneha Philip: The mystery of the woman who disappeared on 9/11

    One of the listed victims of the terrorist attacks may not have been at Ground Zero at all

  • Justice Department sues Texas to block abortion law

    The Justice Department sues Texas to try to block the state's controversial abortion law that bans the procedure after about six weeks.

  • Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez condemns Gov. Abbott’s 'disgusting' rape and abortion comments

    On Anderson Cooper 360 Tuesday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) ripped into Texas Governor Greg Abbott for comments he made at the signing of one of the strictest abortion bills in the country. The bill, which makes abortion illegal after roughly 6 weeks, contains no exceptions for victims of rape or incest. Abbott claimed that six weeks is enough time for a woman to terminate the pregnancy if she so chooses, and vowed to rid Texas of all rapists. “Well, I find Governor Abbott’s comments disgusting, and I think there’s two-fold. One, I don’t know if he’s familiar with a menstruating person’s body. In fact, I do know that he’s not familiar with a woman — with a female or menstruating person’s body,” Ocasio-Cortez said, later adding, “I’m sorry we have to break it down — you know, break down biology 101 on national television, but in case no one has informed him before in his life, six weeks pregnant means two weeks late for your period.” Ocasio-Cortez went on to point out the folly in Abbott’s assertion that he can eliminate rapists from the streets of Texas. “The majority of people who are raped, and who are sexually assaulted, are assaulted by someone that they know. These aren’t just predators that are walking around the streets at night. They are people’s uncles, they are teachers, they are family friends,” Ocasio-Cortez said. “And when something like that happens, it takes a very long time, first of all, for any victim to come forward. And second of all, when a victim comes forward, they don't necessarily want to bring their case into the carceral system. They don't want to re-traumatize themselves when they go to court.”

  • U.N. warns Afghanistan needs money to prevent total breakdown

    UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) -The United Nations warned on Thursday that the freezing of billions of dollars in Afghan assets to keep them out of Taliban hands would inevitably spark "a severe economic downturn" and could push millions more Afghans into poverty and hunger. U.N. special envoy on Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, said a way needed to be found to get money quickly flowing to the country "to prevent a total breakdown of the economy and social order" and with safeguards to ensure it is not misused by the Taliban. Lyons told the U.N. Security Council that Afghanistan could be set "back for generations."

  • Justice Department sues Texas over abortion ban

    Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday that the Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Texas in response to a state law banning abortions after six weeks' gestation.

  • Family escapes hurricane Ida, comes to Omaha

    Family escapes hurricane Ida, comes to Omaha

  • Justice Department sues Texas over new abortion ban

    The Justice Department has sued Texas over its new law banning abortions after six weeks, Attorney General Merrick Garland said in an announcement Thursday, calling the law "clearly unconstitutional." Driving the news: The lawsuit comes after Garland vowed to "protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services," adding that "[w]e will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios

  • AOC hits back at criticism for referring to ‘people who menstruate’: ‘People can stay mad or they can grow up’

    ‘Trans, two-spirit, and non-binary people have always existed and will always exist,’ congresswoman tweeted

  • U.S. extends deportation relief for immigrants from 6 countries

    The United States will extend deportation relief and work permits for more than 300,000 Salvadorans, Hondurans and other immigrants in the United States and enrolled in a program known as Temporary Protected Status (TPS), according to an announcement on Thursday. The renewals for El Salvador, Haiti, Honduras, Nepal, Nicaragua, and Sudan will last until Dec. 31, 2022, according to U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and were required as part of ongoing litigation over former President Donald Trump's attempts to end most enrollment in the program. Current beneficiaries under the TPS designations do not need to pay a fee or file any application to maintain their TPS and have their TPS-related documentation automatically extended through the designated period.

  • Lithuania expels Afghanistan migrants despite European Court stand

    Lithuania on Thursday sent five Afghan migrants back to Belarus shortly after they had crossed the border despite the European Court of Human Rights earlier saying they should be allowed to stay. The migrants had tried to enter Lithuania unsuccessfully at least 10 times since Aug. 29, their lawyer said. The Lithuanian border guard said the five had been detained and sent back into Belarus on Thursday before noon having just crossed over the border.

  • Warning signs flashed for years before mother allegedly killed 2 kids. Baltimore officials search for where the system failed.

    Authorities were alerted time and again to the young mother’s unstable mental health. First, when she turned her parents’ gas oven to high, ignited the stove burners, assembled a shrine of family photos and left their house to burn. Then, when she confessed starting the fire to police detectives while social workers interviewed her children at the Baltimore Child Abuse Center. Later, when she ...

  • Justice Department sues Texas over restrictive abortion law

    The law bans abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, before many women know they are pregnant.

  • 'Clearly unconstitutional': Justice Department sues Texas to block abortion law

    The Justice Department is suing the state of Texas in an attempt to block the enforcement of a strict abortion law.

  • Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job

    Janine Hoskovec, of Arizona, is now out of a job after she was filmed coughing on a mother and daughter […] The post Nebraska ‘Karen’ deliberately coughing at shoppers gets fired from job appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The Gross Reason Why You Shouldn't Sleep Naked, According to a Viral TikTok Doc

    Before you tuck in for the night, you may want to rethink your sleepwear style.

  • Woman Whose Conception Sparked Roe v. Wade Case Breaks Silence: 'I'm Keeping a Secret but I Hate It'

    Shelley Lynn Thornton, now 51, is the daughter of Norma McCorvey, who was Jane Roe in the landmark Supreme Court case that secured the legal right to abortion

  • Joe Rogan's COVID-19 recovery shows how much the right has bought into the widely discredited horse dewormer cure

    Anti-vaccine pundits seized on Rogan's comments, which included a ridiculous claim that he would not have contracted COVID if he'd avoided alcohol.

  • College football season has met the delta variant. Here’s what we know.

    College football is back, but experts worry that could fuel the ongoing Covid pandemic.

  • Unvaccinated TikToker Who Died of COVID Spent Last Days Urging Followers to Get the Vaccine

    Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller said in her final TikTok video: "Because hopefully, if you get it, then you won't end up in the hospital like me, okay?"