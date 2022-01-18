Explainer-Tonga’s volcanic eruption may harm environment for years, scientists say

Gloria Dickie
·4 min read

By Gloria Dickie

(Reuters) - Tonga’s massive underwater volcanic eruption could deliver long-lasting damage to coral reefs, erode coastlines and disrupt fisheries, say scientists studying satellite images and looking to the past to project the future of the remote region:

ACID RAIN

Since the initial eruption, the volcano has been releasing sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide — two gases that create acid rain when they interact with water and oxygen in the atmosphere.

With Tonga’s tropical climate, “there is likely to be acid rain around Tonga for a while to come,” said volcanologist Shane Cronin at the University of Auckland.

Acid rain causes widespread crop damage, and could ruin Tongan staples like taro, corn, bananas and garden vegetables. “Depending on how long the eruptions last, food security could be compromised,” Cronin said.

Satellite imagery shows the plume spreading westward, which means Tonga could be spared some of this acid rain though Fiji could then be in its path.

In a bulletin on Monday, the U.N. humanitarian affairs office said Fiji was monitoring its air quality, and has advised people to cover their household water tanks and stay indoors in the event of rain.

FISH DIE-OFFS

Tonga’s exclusive economic zone of nearly 700,000 marine square kilometres (270,271 square miles) is 1,000 times larger than its land area. And most Tongans get their food — and livelihood — from the ocean.

While scientists have yet to investigate on the ground, “the few pictures that are available seem to show a blanket ... of ash” on land, said Marco Brenna, a geologist at the University of Otago in New Zealand.

In the ocean, that ash can be harmful to marine life. Weeks before Saturday’s eruption, Tonga Geological Services had warned that nearby seawater was contaminated with toxic volcanic discharge, and that fishermen should “assume fish in these waters are poisoned or poisonous.”

Inevitably, the eruption has made the situation worse. Murky, ash-filled water near the volcano will deprive fish of food and wipe out spawning beds. Some fish will perish, and survivors will be forced to migrate, scientists said. Further changes in the structure of the sea floor could create new obstacles for fishing vessels.

“It will be a while before the same or new fishing grounds will be restored,” Brenna said.

SMOTHERED CORALS

Falling ash can also smother coral reefs, which in Tonga are the mainstay of a tourism industry that brought in up to $5 million per year before the coronavirus pandemic.

Even before the eruption, Tonga’s reefs were threatened by disease outbreaks and the effects of climate change including coral bleaching and increasingly strong cyclones.

Now, “vast areas of the reefs in the immediate impact area at Hunga Tonga are probably buried and smothered by large deposits of volcanic ash,” said Tom Schils, a marine biologist at the University of Guam who has studied volcanic eruptions and corals in the Northern Mariana Islands.

Such eruptions also release more iron into the water, which can boost the growth of blue-green algae and sponges that further degrade reefs.

Reefs may have to start over - a process that could take years, said Brian Zgliczynski, a coral reef ecologist at the Scripps Institution of Oceanography. “Species more tolerant of poor water quality will arrive first,” while hard corals and fish would take longer to return, he said.

ERODED COASTLINES

A loss of coral reefs would also affect Tonga's ability to cope with rising waters and storm surges. This is a concern for Tonga, where climate change is driving the sea level to rise by about 6 millimeters (0.2 inches) per year — double the global average.

In a 2015 report https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Leanne-Fernandes/publication/317341776_National_marine_ecosystem_service_valuation_summary_Tonga/links/5bbe5828299bf1010178adac/National-marine-ecosystem-service-valuation-summary-Tonga.pdf, Tonga valued its natural storm buffers including coral reefs as well as coastal seagrasses and mangroves at some $11 million annually.

With the latest eruption, a Tongan sea level gauge recorded a tsunami wave of 1.19 metres (nearly four feet) before it stopped reporting. Tsunamis are known to cause rapid coastal erosion. And before communication systems went down, videos revealed damage to manmade seawalls.

“Coastal defences and reclaimed land could all be strongly impacted by the tsunami waves, leaving the islands more vulnerable,” Cronin said.

(Reporting by Gloria Dickie; Editing by Katy Daigle and Howard Goller)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Tonga's Underwater Volcanic Eruption

    Satellite imagery from Japan’s Himawari satellite shows the undersea volcanic explosion that triggered tsunami warnings for Australia, New Zealand, US, Japan, and several South Pacific islands on January 15.The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai eruption led to continued communication issues on Monday, according to reports, making it difficult to know the impact the eruption had on Tonga.The Australian Defence Force and New Zealand’s Air Force sent aircraft to Tonga to assist with damage assessments on January 17. Credit: Japan Meteorological Agency/CIMSS via Storyful

  • Tonga volcano eruption triggers evacuation warnings

    A tsunami advisory was also in effect for the U.S. and Canadian Pacific coast, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu said. The National Weather Service said tsunami waves along the Oregon and southern Washington coast were expected imminently. High waves were reported in Alaska and Hawaii earlier. In the San Francisco Bay Area of northern California, small parts of the cities of Berkeley and Albany near the bay were ordered to evacuate.

  • Mother of Burger King employee killed makes sorrowful plea

    The mother of the 19-year-old Burger King cashier killed during a hold-up wants to hold others accountable for her daughter's death.

  • Tongan Geologists Observe Earlier Eruption of Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai Volcano

    A team of Tongan geologists observed a massive plume of ash rising skyward during a continuous eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai volcano on January 14.Images released by the Tonga Geological Services show what they said was a 5km (3.1 miles) wide column of ash, gas, and steam rising 18-20km (11-12.5 miles) above sea level on Friday.On Saturday, January 15, a further volcanic eruption triggered tsunami alerts for several Pacific nations, Australia, New Zealand and areas on the Pacific coastlines of Japan and the US. Credit: Tonga Geological Services via Storyful

  • Undersea volcano erupts off island nation of Tonga

    Videos captured by Tongan geologists show a huge ash cloud rising over the island nation during a powerful volcanic eruption that caused a tsunami in the Pacific.

  • TONGA ERUPTION: Raw video of this weekend's eruption of undersea volcano near Tonga

    Massive Ash Cloud Turns Tonga Into Moonscape; Anxiety Mounts Among Bay Area Tongans

  • Paris Hilton’s Cooking Show Canceled on Netflix After 1 Season

    "Cooking With Paris" debuted in August

  • Santa Cruz harbor floods from tsunami started by Tonga eruption

    The waters rose high in Santa Cruz, flooding the harbor's parking lot after an underwater eruption near Tonga triggered a tsunami on January 15, 2022. (Credit: Karen Madura via Storyful)

  • Fan celebrated Chiefs’ extra points by throwing a roll of toilet paper at the ball

    No, you weren’t seeing things during the Chiefs win Sunday. Someone really did throw toilet paper during an extra-point try.

  • Images capture Tonga before and after eruption

    A satellite captured images before and after a volcanic eruption off the South Pacific island of Tonga, which caused the volcanic island of Ha'apai to disappear almost entirely.The Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha'apai volcano erupted on Saturday (January 15), triggering a tsunami on the shores of Tonga and cutting off phone and internet lines for the entire island.The images taken on Saturday (January 15) by Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite, around 12 hours after the eruption, showed the uninhabited volcanic island had disappeared following the blast.

  • Explainer-Scientists struggle to monitor Tonga volcano after massive eruption

    Scientists are struggling to monitor an active volcano that erupted off the South Pacific island of Tonga at the weekend, after the explosion destroyed its sea-level crater and drowned its mass, obscuring it from satellites. The eruption of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano, which sits on the seismically active Pacific Ring of Fire, sent tsunami waves across the Pacific Ocean and was heard some 2,300 kms (1,430 miles) away in New Zealand. "The concern at the moment is how little information we have and that's scary," said Janine Krippner, a New Zealand-based volcanologist with the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program.

  • Damage on tsunami-hit Tonga's main island hampering relief efforts

    Significant damage was reported along the western coast of Tonga's main island on Tuesday following the weekend's massive volcanic eruption and tsunami, but a closed airport and downed communications are hampering international relief efforts. The New Zealand High Commission reported the damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where there are many vacation resorts, and the waterfront of the capital, Nuku'alofa. The South Pacific archipelago has remained largely cut off from the world since the eruption on the uninhabited volcanic island of Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai cut its main undersea communications cable.

  • 2 Risky Growth Stocks That Could Make You Filthy Rich

    Growth stocks, on balance, have fallen out of favor in recent months. Political gridlock in Washington, D.C., historically high inflation rates, and concerns about an interest rate increase have dampened investors' appetite for risk. Which unloved biotech stocks should risk-tolerant investors have on their radar right now?

  • This 'spill resistant' Chromebook laptop is on sale on Amazon Canada for $229

    Accident-prone shoppers will want to bookmark this laptop.

  • Bella Hadid Is So ‘70s in Brown High-Low Dress and White Go-Go Boots

    Hadid hit the town in a brown high-low dress, paired with a vintage Prada bag and white Justine Clenquet boots.

  • Inside a ‘Smart’ $25 Million Malibu Mansion With a Drawbridge and Car Elevator

    The striking modern home is the last one ever built by renowned architect Pierre Koenig.

  • Antonio Brown tries to walk back his Tom Brady comments

    During his extended appearance on The Full Send Podcast, former Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown had some candid things to say about his friendship with Tom Brady. Speaking to one of the TMZ.com roving reporters, Brown tried to walk back what he had said about Brady. “I love Tom,” Brown said. “That’s my guy. Don’t get [more]

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • Eric Swalwell Rips Steve Bannon's New Call To 'Decertify' Biden As Democracy's 'Endgame'

    "You cannot interpret this as anything but a declaration of war on democracy," noted the California lawmaker.

  • Here we go again? 2 more winter storms could be brewing

    Get ready for the possibility of more impactful winter weather. That's the message for Americans living in parts of the eastern United States who just dealt with a major winter storm that dropped more than a foot of snow in some places. AccuWeather forecasters on Monday were watching for more chances of snow and other wintry weather to break out across portions of the eastern United States, just after a winter storm spent the weekend making a mess of places from the Tennessee Valley through the