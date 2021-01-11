Explainer-How will Trump get his message out without social media?

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump campaigns with Republican Senator Loeffler ahead of Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs in Dalton
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump campaigns with Republican Senator Loeffler ahead of Georgia U.S. Senate runoffs in Dalton
Nandita Bose and David Shepardson

By Nandita Bose and David Shepardson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The decision by tech companies to clamp down on President Donald Trump's ability to speak to followers through mainstream social media may force him to tap more traditional methods of communication or more isolated conservative online channels during his final days in office, experts say.

Twitter Inc, Facebook Inc, Alphabet Inc-owned Google, Apple Inc and Amazon.com Inc took their strongest actions yet against Trump to limit his reach, fearing continued violence stemming from his posts after his supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol building last week. They were joined by smaller tech companies including Twitch, Snapchat, Reddit, Shopify and TikTok.

Trump, who has without evidence challenged the validity of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden's Nov. 3 election victory, praised and egged on supporters before they laid siege on Wednesday to the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying the Electoral College vote for Biden. Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died in the assault.

Apple, Google and Amazon have suspended Parler - a pro-Trump app where users have threatened more violence - from their respective app stores and Web-hosting services, a set of moves that stand to severely handicap the service.

The platform has 12 million users and Trump's sons Donald Jr. and Eric are active on it, but it will now have to find a new Web host to replace Amazon to even stay in business.

HOW CAN TRUMP REACH HIS FOLLOWERS?

Immediately after the Twitter ban - a platform the president has been obsessed with since he first ran for office and where he regularly spoke to his 88 million followers - Trump vowed he would "not be SILENCED!" and promised a "big announcement soon."

Trump also tweeted from the @POTUS Twitter account shortly after the ban and railed against the tech company, Democrats and a law protecting internet companies called Section 230, and said he was considering building his own social media platform. His tweets were almost immediately deleted by the company.

But striking out on his own will take time. For the moment, Trump, who leaves office on Jan. 20, is left with alternatives such as online conservative platform Gab, a free-speech network with almost no censorship rules, that has far less of a reach.

Aides and supporters are already turning to Gab and the platform MeWe to amplify his messages in the coming days, experts said. Other likely outlets are video platform Rumble and video streaming service DLive, along with alternate news sites such as American Media Periscope, said Monica Stephens, assistant professor at the University of Buffalo, whose research focuses on topics including social media.

"I don't think Trump will join these smaller platforms himself. It is more likely he will create something on his own as opposed to joining something subjected to somebody else's controls," she said.

In the meantime, he can tap Trump-friendly networks such as Fox News, OAN and Newsmax to get his message out. The other underutilized option is the White House press office, experts said. He can continue to hold briefings or distribute statements and videos until the end of his term.

WHAT ARE HIS FOLLOWERS AND SUPPORTERS SAYING?

Immediately after the Twitter ban, backers such as Angela Stanton-King, a Republican supporter of the QAnon conspiracy group who ran in November to represent Georgia's 5th Congressional District, and Republican Representative Thomas Massie began sharing their Parler accounts on Twitter, encouraging followers to move there.

Others such as conservative media host Rush Limbaugh deactivated their Twitter accounts.

Numerous Republican lawmakers denounced the social media company decisions as an attempt to stifle conservative voices and argued the moves would further polarize the country.

"We're now living in a country where four or five companies - unelected, unaccountable - have the power, a monopoly power to decide, we're going to wipe people out, we're going to just erase them from any sort of digital platform," Senator Marco Rubio said on Fox News.

Some liberal free-speech activists were uncomfortable with the moves too. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a digital rights group, defended the right of Twitter and others to "curate their platforms," but called for more transparency and consistency in decision making.

The American Civil Liberties Union said it "should concern everyone when companies like Facebook and Twitter wield the unchecked power to remove people from platforms that have become indispensable for the speech of billions."

CAN ONLINE PLATFORMS SILENCE TRUMP AND HIS FOLLOWERS?

Silicon Valley companies have frequently tried, often without much success, to go after those peddling harmful content - from election disinformation to hate speech and violent threats - but their actions in recent days have been the toughest so far.

The First Amendment guaranteeing free speech does not generally apply to private-sector companies, allowing them to moderate speech that incites violence on their platforms.

"I think there was a legitimate public policy interest over the last four-plus years in maintaining the president and his voice on Twitter and other platforms. But clearly, what he has done has exceeded any reasonable public policy interest," said Chris Krebs, former director of the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

(Reporting by Nandita Bose and David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Sanders and Peter Cooney)

Latest Stories

  • After failed attack on Capitol, QAnon asks if it can still ‘trust the plan’

    While some interpreted Trump’s pre-recorded comments as a concession, others divined a more hopeful message in his ambiguous promise to supporters.

  • Most of the pro-Trump Capitol mob figures infamously captured on film have already been arrested

    Many of the people who broke into and ransacked the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday acted like they did not think there would be any consequences. For many of them, there have been consequences. Some of them have lost work. And many of the people whose photos went viral online and on TV have been arrested. The FBI says it is searching for the rest.CNN's Evan Perez notes that the big arrests so far have been the low-hanging fruit, the people who "were on social media boasting about this."Public records for more than 120 people arrested so far document that "the insurrectionist mob that showed up at the president's behest and stormed the U.S. Capitol was overwhelmingly made up of longtime Trump supporters, including Republican Party officials, GOP political donors, far-right militants, white supremacists, members of the military, and adherents of the QAnon myth that the government is secretly controlled by a cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophile cannibals," The Associated Press reports. "Records show that some were heavily armed and included convicted criminals."Jake Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," surrendered to the FBI in Phoenix on Saturday.Embed from Getty ImagesFederal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., Sunday evening charged two men believed to have worn tactical gear and carried plastic restraints in the Senate chamber. Eric Gavelek Munchel was arrested in Tennessee.Embed from Getty ImagesAnd Larry Rendell Brock, a retired Air Force lieutenant colonel, was picked up in Texas.> UPDATE: Spokesman for Hillwood Airways confirmed to me tonight Larry Rendall Brock Jr. "no longer works for the company." The @USAirForce Lt. Col. was IDed w/ zip-ties & combat gear on the Senate floor during the armed riot at the U.S. Capitol Wed. that killed 5 @CourthouseNews pic.twitter.com/pubhmiboeb> > — David Lee (@davejourno) January 10, 2021The FBI arrested Doug Jensen, photographed in a QAnon shirt, in Des Moines, Iowa, on Friday.> CAPITOL RIOT ARREST UPDATE: > Iowa man who was videeotaped chasing a cop up the steps has been booked on 5 federal charges.https://t.co/yy4aZIKdW4 pic.twitter.com/Srwk45b6yT> > — Jim Roberts (@nycjim) January 10, 2021Adam Johnson, arrested in Florida on Friday, was allegedly the man photographed carrying the House speaker's lectern.Embed from Getty ImagesThe FBI is seeking help identifying numerous other Capitol raiders, including the guy photographed carrying the Confederate battle flag. Others been identified but not arrested, like Josiah Colt of Idaho.> To the best of my knowledge, Josiah Colt (also pictured here) has not been arrested. pic.twitter.com/P9KgBdw8qG> > — Austin Kellerman (@AustinKellerman) January 11, 2021CNN identified the man in a "Camp Auschwitz" sweatshirt as Robert Keith Packer of Virginia.> We're very close to IDing this guy thanks to tipsters. pic.twitter.com/XKgDLhlZLR> > — Adam Goldman (@adamgoldmanNYT) January 10, 2021One of the evident planners of the assault on the Capitol, Ali Alexander, says he's in hiding and needs money for armed guards, The Daily Beast reports.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Trump rioter in full body armour and carrying zip-ties ‘is bartender who broke into Capitol with his mother’

    Mr Munchel said his intention was not to fight with the police but ‘to show them that we can, and we will’

  • FAA chief vows tough line after some Trump supporters disrupt flights

    The head of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Saturday vowed to take "strong enforcement action" against unruly passengers following reports of supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump disrupting flights returning from Washington. The FAA said it shared the concerns raised by airlines and Association of Flight Attendants. "I expect all passengers to follow crew member instructions, which are in place for their safety and the safety of flight," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

  • American Airlines pilot says he will drop Trump supporters in Kansas

    An American Airlines pilot on flight 1242 from Washington D.C. to Phoenix threatened to divert his plane to Kansas if passengers didn’t behave. “We will do that if that’s what it takes, so behave, please.”

  • Yemen, China, Cuba top Pompeo to-do list as time runs down

    Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Sunday announced that he will designate Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels as a “foreign terrorist organization” as time runs down on the Trump administration. The designation will take effect on Jan. 19, one day before president-elect Joe Biden takes office. The announcement comes as Pompeo and his top aides rush to complete actions they believe will cement their legacy and the president’s. In addition to the Houthi designation, Pompeo in coming days is also expected to likely re-designate Cuba as a “state sponsor of terrorism," according to several admininstration officials.

  • Arnold Schwarzenegger has a pointed, personal warning about the 'broken men' who believed Nazi lies

    Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) posted a video Sunday about Wednesday's assault on the U.S. Capitol, and he made some not-so-subtle comparisons to the Nazis. He said the "Nazi equivalent of the Proud Boys" had terrorized and rampaged against the Jews in the 1938 "Night of the Broken Glass," or Kristallnacht, and "Wednesday was the Day of Broken Glass right here in the United States. The broken glass was in the windows of the United States Capitol. But the mob did not just shatter the windows of the Capitol, they shattered the ideas we took for granted."Then Schwarzenegger got personal, noting that he was born in 1947 Austria, "in the ruins of a country that suffered the loss of its democracy." He shared a "painful story" about his father — and the other war-torn fathers who lived next door — getting drunk and beating their families."Growing up, I was surrounded by broken men drinking away their guilt over their participation in the most evil regime in history," Schwarzenegger said. "Not all of them were rabid anti-Semites or Nazis. Many just went along, step by step, down the road. They were the people next door," and they got violently drunk because "they were in physical pain because of the shrapnel in their bodies and in emotional pain from what they saw or did. It all started with lies, and lies, and lies, and intolerance.""President Trump sought to overturn the results of an election, and of a fair election!" Schwarzenegger said. "He sought a coup by misleading people with lies. My father and our neighbors were misled also with lies, and I know where such lies lead." He called "a number of members of my own party" spineless cowards and said while Trump is "a failed leader" who "will go down in history as the worst president ever," the elected leaders who "enabled his lies and his treachery" should remember that patriotism means to stand by the country, not the president.The video could have gone off the rails when Schwarzenegger pulled out out his sword from Conan the Barbarian, but he used it to illustrate a hopeful message about the strength and resilience of American democracy.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Airport security stepped up for members of congress

    Members of Congress are to get additional protection as they travel to and from Washington after a series of confrontations. Capitol Police will be stationed at three regional airports through Inauguration Day, January 20, as a precaution amid fears that politicians could be vulnerable without extra security. Members of Congress have been asked to submit their travel plans to security officials to make it easier to provide protection. With security being stepped up after last week’s assault on the Capitol, protecting members of Congress in Washington DC should be straightforward. But they are far more vulnerable when they are travelling on their own. A safety memorandum, which was obtained by the political website, Politico, was sent to members of Congress and their staff on Saturday night. The deployment of officers was intended to “assist with security coordination.”

  • Melania Trump has ‘blood on her hands’ over Capitol riots, says former aide

    The Trumps 'lack character, and have no moral compass,' former White House aide Stephanie Winston Wolkoff says

  • Indonesia locates black boxes of crashed jet as body parts recovered

    Indonesian authorities on Sunday located the black boxes of the Sriwijaya Air jet that crashed into the sea soon after taking off from the capital Jakarta, as human body parts and pieces of the plane were retrieved. The Boeing 737-500 with 62 passengers and crew was headed on a domestic flight to Pontianak in West Kalimantan on Saturday before it disappeared from radar screens four minutes after take-off. Indonesia National Transport Safety Committee (KNKT) chief Soerjanto Tjahjono said the locations of Flight SJ 182's two black boxes had been identified.

  • Australia, US, UK, Canada criticize Hong Kong mass arrests

    The foreign ministers of Australia, the United States, Great Britain and Canada issued a joint statement Sunday expressing “serious concern” about the arrest of 55 democracy activists and supporters in Hong Kong last week. The arrests were by far the largest such action taken under a national security law that China imposed on the semi-autonomous territory a little more than six months ago. “It is clear that the National Security Law is being used to eliminate dissent and opposing political views,” the four foreign ministers said.

  • In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

    In his first sermon since winning his Senate race on Tuesday, Rev. Raphael Warnock told worshipers at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta that he wanted to talk to them about "God's victory over violence."On Wednesday, one day after Warnock was elected Georgia's first Black senator and fellow Democrat Jon Ossoff was elected the state's first Jewish senator, a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol. "Just as we were trying to put on our celebration shoes, the ugly side of our story — our great and grand American story — began to emerge as we saw the crude and the angry and the disrespectful and the violent break their way into the people's house, some carrying Confederate flags, signs and symbols of an Old World Order passing away," said Warnock, the senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church."They were not protesters, they were rioters, tearing up the people's house, and they were handled with the kind of kid gloves with humanity," Warnock continued. "One could not help but juxtapose that to the response to those who were responding this summer to the deaths of George Floyd and the death of Breonna Taylor, those who rose up in peaceful, nonviolent struggle, and were met with brute force."The U.S. must face what happened on Wednesday, he said, acknowledging that "we cannot and we will not change until we confront or are confronted by the sickness of our situation. That applies to individuals, that applies to institutions, that applies to nations. You can never get better until you have an actual diagnosis."More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt

  • Senate impeachment trial could begin one hour after Trump leaves office, says top Republican Congressman

    Donald Trump could face a trial in the Senate starting an hour after he leaves office. Mitch McConnell, the Republican leader in the Senate, sent a memo to colleagues setting out the timings for a trial if Mr Trump is impeached. The Democrat-led House of Representatives may move to impeach the president for "incitement to insurrection" as soon as early next week, after Mr Trump encouraged crowds to march on the Capitol, which was later stormed and desecrated, leaving five people dead. Mr McConnell, the most powerful Republican in Congress, said the Senate is scheduled to begin attending to business after its January recess on Jan 19. According to its rules the Senate “must proceed to their consideration" at 1pm the day after that. That would mean an hour after Joe Biden is inaugurated.

  • New coronavirus cases in China double, mainly in Hebei province

    The daily number of new coronavirus cases has doubled in China, prompting tougher movement restrictions and, in the capital, passengers must scan a health code before boarding a cab or ride-hailing car, officials said on Sunday. Mainland China reported 69 cases on Jan. 9, compared with 33 reported a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Sunday. The new rule on cab journeys follows the discovery on Saturday that a ride-hailing driver in Beijing was an asymptomatic carrier of the new coronavirus, city health official Pang Xinghuo told media.

  • Rep. Jordan on potential Trump impeachment: ‘I do not see how that unifies the country’

    Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, calls the Capitol riot ‘a tragedy,’ says he hopes House Democrats will not move forward with impeachment.

  • Winter storm coats Southern states with blanket of snow

    A winter storm has brought snow to parts of the U.S. South, moving into Alabama and Tennessee on Monday after blowing across Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi the day before. The blanket of white falling across the region forced some school and government office closures, and fostered some play time for adults and children cooped up in the pandemic. As many as 6 inches (15 centimeters) of snow fell across parts of southern Texas, the National Weather Service in Houston reported Sunday night.

  • Sriwijaya Air crash: Indonesia divers search wreckage as black box hunt resumes

    Divers resume their search for the black boxes after a passenger plane crashed into the Java Sea.

  • Trump reportedly told Kelly Loeffler he'd 'do a number on her' if she didn't back Electoral College challenge

    President Trump was prepared to "do a number" on outgoing Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) last week on stage during the president's final pre-runoff rally in Georgia, a source familiar with the events told The Washington Free Beacon's Eliana Johnson, per Politico.The implication is that Trump told Loeffler what he said about her on stage was contingent upon whether she backed the Electoral College challenge championed by Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), among others.> Scoop in @playbookplus, guest-written today by @elianayjohnson:> > Trump “told Kelly Loeffler before he landed in Georgia for a final rally on Monday that if she didn’t back the Electoral College challenges, he would ‘do a number on her,’ from the stage.”https://t.co/qdxrdmRB1N> > — Ryan Lizza (@RyanLizza) January 10, 2021Loeffler did plan to object, though it's unclear if the decision was directly related to Trump's alleged threat. Ultimately, the point was moot, since Loeffler lost to her Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock, and wound up voting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's victory afterwards. But the report still carries some significance for analysts, who think it's a microcosm of the larger issues that led to Loeffler's defeat.> In the end, it’s a symptom of the broader dynamic of Loeffler’s loss, one that was evident from the beginning of the year. She tried to transform herself into something she was not, alienating moderates while never being genuine enough to win over a skeptical Trump base.> > — Jacob Rubashkin (@JacobRubashkin) January 10, 2021Johnson's scoop also further suggests that Trump was willing to let the Republican Party lose control of the Senate for personal gain.More stories from theweek.com 7 scathing cartoons about Trump's Capitol riot Sympathy for Ashli Babbitt In 1st sermon since Senate win, Warnock says U.S. can't change until it faces the 'sickness of our situation'

  • South Korea's Moon says will make 'last-ditch' effort for North Korea breakthrough

    South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday he remains committed to engaging with North Korea, and that cooperation on issues such as anti-epidemic work could help lead to a breakthrough in stalled talks in the last years of his term. Seoul will make efforts to jumpstart talks between the United States and North Korea as U.S. President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office, Moon said during his annual New Year's speech. "Dialogue and co-prosperity are key drivers of the peace process on the Korean Peninsula," he said.

  • China: WHO experts arriving Thursday for virus origins probe

    Experts from the World Health Organization are due to arrive in China this week for a long-anticipated investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the government said Monday. The experts will arrive on Thursday and meet with Chinese counterparts, the National Health Commission said in a one-sentence statement that gave no other details. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the experts would be traveling to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected in late 2019.