Explainer: U.S.-China trade talks - where they are and what's at stake

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands after making joint statements at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

(Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed this week to meet at the G20 summit in Japan in late June to discuss how to end a nearly year-long trade war.

Trade talks between the United States and China broke down in early May when Trump accused Beijing of making a U-turn on commitments to change its laws to enact sweeping economic and trade reforms.

Here is a look at the state of talks, the key issues and their implications:





WHAT ARE POSSIBLE OUTCOMES OF THE G20 MEETING?

It is unclear if the two presidents outlined objectives for their meeting in Japan when they spoke by telephone on Tuesday and agreed to restart trade negotiations.

After over a month with no contact, trade negotiators are unlikely to make much headway on a deal before the G20 on June 28-29.

Trump has previously said he would trigger the next round of tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods if the meeting with Xi yields insufficient progress. The move would subject virtually all trade between the world's two largest economies to punitive tariffs.

One possible outcome would be for Xi and Trump to delay further escalation of the dispute while talks continue at the negotiator level. That would be a repeat of what was agreed when the two presidents last met at the G20 in Buenos Aires in 2018.

U.S. officials have repeatedly said they want to avoid drawn out negotiations with China, however.





THE STATE OF TALKS

Neither side has signaled it would shift from positions that led to the impasse last month, when Beijing revised a draft of the trade deal, removing references to changes in Chinese law.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the changes substantially weakened the deal. Lighthizer, the top U.S. trade negotiator and a lawyer, has repeatedly called for a strong, enforceable deal.

U.S. officials have said that the resumption of talks would depend on China returning to the original text.

Lighthizer told a congressional hearing on Wednesday that China also backtracked on commitments on digital trade issues, including U.S. access to cloud computing services in China.

China has downplayed its changes, and also said U.S. demands violate its sovereignty. It said any deal should not be one-sided, with Beijing making all the concessions.





WHAT CONCESSIONS HAD BEEN AGREED AND WHAT WERE THE STICKING POINTS?Before the talks broke down, U.S. officials had said the two sides made progress on intellectual property protection and that China made proposals on a range of issues that went further than Beijing had gone before.

For example, China for the first time discussed forced technology transfer as a widespread problem. China had previously refused to acknowledge that such coercion had existed to the extent alleged by the United States. U.S. companies complain they are pressured to hand over their competitive secrets as a condition to doing business in China.

U.S. officials also said they had made progress on cyber theft, services, currency, agriculture and non-tariff barriers to trade.

China had offered to bring subsidies in line with World Trade Organization guidelines but had not detailed how it would do that.

For its part, the United States had watered down demands China end industrial subsidies, which would require a change in China's state-driven economic model.

China also offered to make purchases of over $1 trillion worth of goods over the next six years, including agricultural and energy products as well as industrial goods. China has said that there is still disagreement between the two sides on the actual purchases.

One of the key sticking points until talks broke down was the timeline for removal of the 25% tariffs on $250 billion worth of imported goods from China that the Trump administration has already imposed. The United States wanted to keep some tariffs in place to ensure that China met the terms of the deal, but China demanded all tariffs be lifted immediately.

Another contentious issue was the plan for a regular review of China's compliance, a mechanism that would maintain the perpetual threat of U.S. tariffs.





THE STAKES

One of the biggest U.S. concerns is who will dominate future high-technology industries, according to the USTR. China is determined to upgrade its industrial base in 10 strategic sectors by 2025, including aerospace, robotics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence and new-energy vehicles.