Explainer: U.S.-China trade war - the levers they can pull

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The escalating trade war between the United States and China has gone beyond tariffs as the countries increase pressure on each other to cede ground.

Beijing has said it would retaliate after President Donald Trump blacklisted Chinese telecom giant Huawei and the United States extended tariffs to cover almost all Chinese imports.

Chinese state media has warned that Beijing could use rare earths for its next strike in the trade war. The United States relies on China for supplies of the rare earths to make a host of high-tech products, from satellites to electric car batteries.

POTENTIAL CHINESE RESPONSES





HIKING TARIFFS FURTHER

China could impose tariffs on around $10 billion of U.S. goods that as yet carry no retaliatory tariffs.

Beijing removed some tariffs on U.S. car imports in December, and could reimpose them.

China could raise tariffs from 25 percent on some U.S. goods such as soybeans. China was the top U.S. buyer of soybeans until the trade war, which came close to halting the flow altogether. If it raises tariffs again, Chinese soy importers will seek more supplies from Brazil and elsewhere, as they did in 2018, which would hurt U.S. farmers. These are targeted tariffs, aimed at the U.S. farming community that supported Trump's 2016 presidential election victory.

High-tech items, such as semi-conductor manufacturing equipment and chips, would be unlikely to feature on a list for higher tariffs, because China cannot easily find alternatives.

China has so far spared Boeing passenger jets, its single most valuable U.S. import, from tariffs. Chinese carriers are expanding rapidly to meet rising demand, so tariffs on Boeing could slow development of the domestic travel industry.

China could buy more aircraft from France's Airbus instead of Boeing, which would make it more reliant on Europe for a few years until it completes development of homegrown commercial aircraft, COMAC's C919.

DUMPING TREASURIES

China is the biggest holder of U.S. government debt, with about $1.12 trillion in U.S. Treasuries. Beijing buys Treasuries as a safe-haven for foreign exchange reserves.

The editor-in-chief of China's influential Global Times tweeted in May that "many Chinese scholars are discussing the possibility of dumping U.S. Treasuries and how to do it specifically."

A selloff would hurt U.S. markets, driving up interest rates and pushing up borrowing costs. The U.S. central bank could lower its benchmark interest rate or buy debt to counter the move.

China sold the most long-dated U.S. Treasuries in almost 2-1/2 years in March. But most China experts say Beijing is unlikely to undertake a big selloff because that would lower the value of China's foreign exchange reserves. The Chinese would be hard-pressed to find a safe alternative investment with a good yield.

DEVALUATION

Some analysts have floated the idea of a one-off devaluation of the Chinese currency to make the country's exports more competitive despite U.S. tariffs. But that would spook foreign and domestic investors and give the United States ammunition to sanction the country for currency manipulation.

"That is not retaliation. That is escalation of the trade war," said Gary Hufbauer, a senior fellow and trade expert at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

The Chinese currency has weakened nearly 4 percent since July 2018, when U.S. authorities began collecting the first China-specific tariffs. That has absorbed some of the impact of tariffs on Chinese exporters.





HARASSING U.S. COMPANIES OR SLOWING VISA APPROVALS

China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it will draft a list of foreign companies, organizations and individuals that it deems "unreliable" for harming Chinese companies, state-run China National Radio reported.

The move does not single out any countries or companies, but the report cited a ministry spokesman as saying the "unreliable entities list" will apply to those that flout market rules and the spirit of contracts, block supplies to Chinese companies for non-commercial reasons and "seriously harm the legitimate rights and interests" of Chinese companies.