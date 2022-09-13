Explainer-How the U.S. drug pricing law affects Medicare and its members

FILE PHOTO: Pharmaceutical tablets and capsules are arranged on a table in this picture illustration taken in Ljubljana
Ahmed Aboulenein
·3 min read

By Ahmed Aboulenein

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden last month signed the $430 billion Inflation Reduction Act, authorizing the federal government to negotiate prices on some prescription drugs and cap costs for the government's Medicare health program.

Here is how the law may affect some of the 63 million Americans aged 65 or over or with disabilities who receive Medicare health benefits:

FOR WHICH DRUGS WILL THE U.S. NEGOTIATE PRICES?

In 2024, the government will start negotiating what it will pay for 10 drugs, with the new prices taking effect in 2026. They will be chosen from among some of the 50 medicines responsible for the highest Medicare spending that have no cheaper generic or biosimilar alternatives.

The first group of medicines would include those sold mostly in pharmacies to treat diseases such as diabetes, cancer and arthritis. They will be announced in 2023.

The law does not include the newer medicines, only those that have been on the market for at least nine years.

It also excludes generic drugs, such as most statins and blood pressure medicines, or less expensive versions of pricey biologic drugs known as biosimilars. Many rare disease drugs - typically some of the priciest on the market - also are excluded.

The government has said it will negotiate prices on 15 drugs for 2028 and 20 for the year 2029, expanding the pool to include those administered in hospitals and by doctors, such as infusions and injectables.

According to a Kaiser Family Foundation analysis based on 2019 prices, if the 2029 parameters took effect this year, Medicare could negotiate the prices of 20 drugs that cost it $25.7 billion in 2019 and were used by about 7 million people, or 1-in-7 of those enrolled in the program that year.

WHAT ELSE DOES THE LAW DO?

Beginning in 2025, everyone enrolled in Medicare will have out-of-pocket pharmacy drug costs capped at $2,000 per year.

Other changes come into play next year, when Medicare enrollees will no longer have co-pays on vaccines and price increases on drugs will be limited to below the rate of inflation. Price increases for half of all drugs covered by Medicare outpaced inflation from 2019 to 2020, which averaged 1% that year. A third of those had price jumps of over 7.5%.

In 2024, people enrolled in Medicare plans managed by insurers, called Medicare Advantage, may benefit from a cap on premium increases of 6% until 2030.

In addition, the law eliminates the so-called prescription drug donut hole - a 5% coinsurance payment on drugs that can amount to thousands of dollars a year for more than 1 million people.

CAN DRUG COMPANIES OPT OUT?

Companies that refuse to negotiate drug prices will be subject to an excise tax on sales of up to 95%. Companies can opt to not have their drugs covered by Medicare and Medicaid, the low-income U.S. health program, but Medicare is an enormous source of revenue for drugmakers.

Companies that end up charging more than the negotiated price will face penalties up to 10 times the difference between what was negotiated and the price they actually charge. Those that raise prices beyond the inflation rate also will pay a penalty fee.

(Reporting by Ahmed Aboulenein; Editing by Caroline Humer and Bill Berkrot)

Recommended Stories

  • Swedish election puts anti-immigration Sweden Democrats centre stage

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden's right bloc appeared in pole position on Monday to form a government for the first time in nearly a decade, helped by a wave of voter anger over gang violence which could give an anti-immigration populist party a share in power for the first time. Sunday's national election remained too close to call on Monday with about 5% of electoral districts yet to be counted, but early results gave right-wing parties 175 of the 349 seats in the Riksdag, one more than the left bloc. If the results are confirmed, Sweden, which has long prided itself on being a bastion of tolerance, will become less open to immigrants even as the Russian invasion of Ukraine forces people to flee and climate change is pushing many to leave Africa.

  • Victorville woman found fatally shot, homicide detectives investigate

    Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the suspected homicide of a 20-year-old Victorville woman who was found with a fatal gunshot wound.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Warren Buffett and George Soros Both Own

    Billionaires buy dividend stocks for the same reasons other people do. Of course, they also prefer that their stocks grow as well as pay dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that billionaires Buffett and Soros both own.

  • 400-Pound Alligator Takes Morning Stroll Through Texas Neighborhood

    Residents of a neighborhood in the greater Houston area spotted an unexpected visitor in the early hours of Monday, September 12, as a large alligator was seen lumbering through Grand Lakes, Texas.This footage was captured by Constable Chad Norvell, who said the 400-pound reptile was spotted walking along Peek Road near Buffalo Bayou. The constable also posted an image of the alligator in the back of a pickup truck.In a Facebook update on Monday, Norvell said the alligator was “safely caught and is being relocated.”According to local reports, the alligator weighed 400 pounds and was 11 feet long. Credit: Chad Norvell via Storyful

  • Georgia's shifting politics force GOP to look beyond Atlanta

    When Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp made one of his first general election campaign swings in August, he went straight to the modern heartland of the state's Republican Party. Instead, Kemp kept going north, deep into the Georgia mountains that have become one of the most Republican areas in the country over the last three decades.

  • U.S. Senate Republican Lindsey Graham unveils abortion bill ahead of midterms

    Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham proposed new national restrictions on abortion on Tuesday, two months before the Nov. 8 midterm elections in which the abortion issue has emerged as potential albatross for Republican candidates. With control of the Senate up for grabs, and some jittery Republican candidates softening their positions on abortion, Graham announced legislation that would ban the procedure after 15 weeks of pregnancy nationwide. Polls have shown the issue of abortion has increased in importance for Democratic voters in the midterms after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that had recognized women's constitutional right to abortion for nearly half a century.

  • A woman who felt so low she could barely shower was given antidepressants. She had a seizure, and a scan revealed an orange-sized tumor had caused her personality to change.

    Michelle Francis snapped at loved ones and was abrupt to co-workers, which she said was out of character.

  • The Most Common Side Effects Of The New Bivalent COVID Booster

    Here's what you can expect when you get the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine and how you can ease any symptoms.

  • 'I watched life leave his eyes': Parents warn against metal straws after 4-year-old is stabbed in the throat

    It took a team of Stony Brook University doctors to save Charlie DeFraia's life after he was injured in a fall off his Long Island porch.

  • Alexandra Daddario Flaunts Epic Abs In Bikini IG Before Tonight’s Emmy Awards

    Alexandra Daddario jumped into a pool in a tiny green bikini that revealed her sculpted abs and legs in a new Instagram photo. She enjoys acupuncture and yoga.

  • Woman Loses 112 Pounds with 80/20 Rule Diet, Walking to Lose Weight

    After pregnancy weight gain, emotional eating, weight-loss surgery and knee replacements, woman loses 100 pounds with the 80/20 diet and walking to lose weight.

  • Queen Elizabeth: Her Age Defying Longevity Habits For A Long Life

    Queen Elizabeth was the picture of healthy longevity. These lifestyle habits, including regular exercise, helped her enjoy an extremely long and active life.

  • 25 5-Ingredient Mediterranean Diet Dinners That Are Simple & Delicious

    It's possible to enjoy a simple dinner while following the Mediterranean diet. With only five ingredients or less (excluding essentials like salt, pepper, oil and water), these balanced meals fit seamlessly into one of the healthiest eating patterns around. Following the Mediterranean diet can help reduce risk of heart disease, lower stress levels and improve brain health, and these meals can make reaping the benefits a delicious endeavor.

  • What you should know about the new omicron-specific COVID booster vaccine

    The new boosters are designed to provide protection against both original COVID-19 and the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron.

  • How Many Steps Are in a Mile—and Why That Even Matters

    Knowing how many steps in a mile on average when walking and running can be helpful as you plan out your training plan to improve your health and fitness.

  • 28 "Tis But A Scratch" Stories From Patients Who Should, Without A Doubt, Be Dead Right Now

    "His entire left arm was missing and the right arm was missing below the elbow. His legs were mostly intact, but they were covered in gashes. He had been eviscerated and most of his large intestines were hanging out on the snow next to him.... The man came out of it with most of his organs and they were even able to sew his left arm back on."View Entire Post ›

  • Should I get the Omicron booster now or wait a few weeks?

    Whenever you roll up your sleeve, it's important to note that it takes two weeks for the full effect of the booster to hit.

  • This Could Be the Only Way to Beat COVID for Good

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/GettyThe novel coronavirus, like all viruses, mutates and evolves. Fast. Variant after variant. Subvariants between the variants.The virus is active. But our efforts to contain it are reactive. Thirty-four months into the COVID-19 pandemic, we still haven’t figured out a way to get ahead of the virus—and offer people immunity that endures even as the virus evolves.That has to change, experts told The Daily Beast. And there are a lot of ways i

  • Oppenheimer Says Biotech Stocks Look a Bit Brighter Right Now; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    The biotech sector, like most sections of the market, took a sound beating in the year’s first half. Recently, however, the segment’s performance has improved, and that has helped the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (NBI) pull ahead of the NASDAQ (Up 13% over the past 3 months vs. the NASDAQ’s 3%). The Oppenheimer biotech team thinks there’s a simple explanation for this: “We believe that much of the recent outperformance has been driven by SMID caps, of which many have risen admirably in the past fe

  • 'The Talk' Co-Host Sheryl Underwood Lost 90 Lbs., Admits She Considered Gastric Bypass

    "I really wanted to get ahead of it," the co-host tells PEOPLE of her weight loss journey