Explainer: Can U.S. port infrastructure handle more crude exports?

Stephanie Kelly
·3 min read

By Stephanie Kelly

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude shippers are exporting huge amounts of oil to meet strong demand from Europe following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and subsequent sanctions against Moscow. In coming years U.S. oil may find even more buyers overseas, but that could test the capabilities of U.S. export infrastructure.

HOW MUCH CRUDE DOES THE UNITED STATES TYPICALLY EXPORT?

U.S. crude exports averaged 3.7 million barrels per day (bpd) over the four weeks through late May, their highest since March 2020, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. More recently, exports are averaging 3.1 million bpd, making the United States one of the biggest crude exporters worldwide.

WHERE DOES THE UNITED STATES EXPORT OIL FROM?

The United States mostly exports from the Gulf Coast from ports including Houston, Corpus Christi and Beaumont, all in Texas. Corpus Christi is the largest, exporting about 2 million bpd of oil, followed by Houston at around 700,000 bpd, said Matt Smith, lead oil analyst for the Americas at Kpler.

In the first half of 2022, more than 99% of U.S. crude exports came out of the Gulf Coast, Kpler data showed.

HOW MUCH COULD THE UNITED STATES POTENTIALLY EXPORT?

Analysts say the U.S. Gulf could export roughly 5 million bpd; any more than that would cause substantial congestion in shipping channels, Smith said. However, that would also require an increase in U.S. production.

The weekly record for U.S. crude exports was nearly 4.5 million bpd in December 2019. The world's top producer is pumping about 12 million bpd, and uses most of that oil domestically.

U.S. ports have been expanding in recent years, including major dredging projects to handle larger tankers that can carry more oil, and some, like Corpus Christi, could potentially handle more exports.

The Port of Corpus Christi is undergoing an improvement project that, once completed next year, would expand the ship channel to increase U.S. exports. It will, however, still require ship-to-ship transfers as the ship channel is not deep enough to fully load the Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs), which hold about 2 million barrels, favored in other major ports.

Gulf Coast exports are expected to surpass 4 million bpd in mid-2023 and reach 4.8 million bpd by late 2024, said Louise Dickson at Rystad Energy.

WHERE DOES U.S. OIL GO?

The United States sends the majority of its crude - about 1.4 million bpd - to Europe, around 1 million bpd to Asia, 250,000 bpd to Canada, and other barrels to Latin America, Kpler's Smith said.

U.S. export demand is heavily determined by the price of U.S. crude relative to Brent crude, the global benchmark. Currently U.S. crude is trading at a discount of around $6.80 to Brent, making U.S. grades attractive to buyers in other countries.

WHY IS THE U.S. EXPORTING OIL WHEN LOCAL FUEL PRICES ARE HIGH?

Not all U.S.-produced oil is optimal for domestic refineries. The United States produces a lot of "sweet" crude, which is lower in sulfur content, and its refineries are generally geared toward processing more "sour," heavier crude, Smith said.

That means more domestic barrels will be sent abroad to refiners that can process them, while U.S. refiners import barrels best suited to their use.

The United States has long been a crude importer, though net imports are steadily declining; the nation imported, on net, about 3.1 million bpd in 2021, more than halved from 6.8 million bpd in 2017, according to the EIA.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Recommended Stories

  • Australia Infant Formula Maker Surges on Record Sales After US Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Bubs Australia Ltd. surged after it announced record fourth-quarter sales, as the company ships infant formula to the US to help the country meet a severe shortage of the product.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingThe company said it delivered 540,000 tins of the infant food to the US between May

  • Aave to partner with Pocket to increase blockchain access to dApp developers

    The decentralized finance (DeFi) lending protocol will use Pocket’s distributed network to increase access for decentralized app (dApp) developers across 50 blockchain networks. See related article: DeFi lending platform Aave to ‘build Twitter on Ethereum’ Fast facts Pocket, which on Tuesday tweeted a Cointelegraph report on the partnership, offers Aave a distributed network of over […]

  • Oil prices ease ahead of U.S. inventory data

    Oil prices edged down on Wednesday, pressured by global central bank efforts to tame inflation and ahead of expected builds in U.S. crude inventories as product demand weakens. Brent crude prices for September fell 37 cents, or 0.3%, to $106.98 a barrel by 0340 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for August slipped 69 cents, or 0.7%, to $103.53 per barrel. Oil prices whipsawed in the previous session, caught in a tug-of-war between supply fears due to Western sanctions on Russia and pressures on indications from central bankers that they will raise interest rates to combat inflation.

  • China Junk Bonds on Brink of Record Low as Property Woes Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese junk dollar bonds are hovering near a record low set in March, as the country’s property crisis deepens with pain spreading from developers to suppliers and banks. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingPrices of China’s high-yield dollar notes, mostly issued by real estate firms, were steady Wednesday

  • Oil-Pipeline Outage Compounds Biden’s Post-Saudi Crude Dilemma

    (Bloomberg) -- Shipments of Canadian oil to US refiners were thrown into disarray by a pipeline disruption just days after President Joe Biden’s unsuccessful bid to coax more crude out of Saudi Arabia.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskStock Optimism Evaporates With Apple Hiring Plans: Markets WrapThe force majeure declared by TC E

  • Analysis: China's mortgage boycott spurs shakeout among strapped developers

    A revolt by Chinese homebuyers, who have threatened to stop paying mortgages on hundreds of unfinished housing projects, is spurring a shakeout among cash-starved property developers who have long relied on pre-sales of apartments. Homebuyers are responding not just with protests and threats of mortgage boycotts, but by taking their business to deep-pocketed state-owned developers, or insisting only on buying completed apartments. This shift in behaviour looks set to reshape China's property sector, analysts and developers say, while a number of private companies, who last year sold as much as 90% of new housing units before construction was complete, may not survive the transition.

  • Netflix’s New Hit Stokes K-Drama Maker’s Stock With 82% Rally

    (Bloomberg) -- A new Netflix hit is supercharging the South Korean drama producer behind the series, as traders hunting for the next “Squid Game” pile in to grab opportunities in a sagging stock market. Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Struts Stuff With Best Day in Three Weeks: Markets WrapThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to Beijing MeetingAstory Co. has rallied 82% in July, boosted by the instant hit of “Extraordinary Atto

  • BRENT Analysis: Saudi Arabia Rejects Biden Request, Eyes on Nord Stream

    Brent crude recaptured the major resistance level of $100 after falling down to levels near $95 lowest since March this year.

  • How China became ground zero for the auto chip shortage

    From his small office in Singapore, Kelvin Pang is ready to wager a $23 million payday that the worst of the chip shortage is not over for automakers – at least in China. Pang has bought 62,000 microcontrollers, chips that help control a range of functions from car engines and transmissions to electric vehicle power systems and charging, which cost the original buyer $23.80 each in Germany. He's now looking to sell them to auto suppliers in the Chinese tech hub of Shenzhen for $375 apiece.

  • 3 Affordable East Coast Cities Where People Love To Live

    The East Coast of the U.S. sometimes gets a bad reputation as being either overpriced or not having a high quality of living. But the truth is there are plenty of cities on the East Coast that are...

  • Why is the price of Ethereum soaring? Analyst cites ‘two certainties’

    Ethereum's uptick is "a strong indication of ETH-led bear market rally," said Youwei Yang, financial analytics director at StoneX.

  • Sydney Sweeney SLAMS Bikini Company In Lawsuit; Claims They’re ‘Shoddy’ & ‘Scammers’

    Sydney Sweeney is responding to a lawsuit filed against her by a bikini company, had she is not holding back! The “Euphoria” actress had to come down from her two-time Emmy nominee high when a California-based company recently slapped a lawsuit against her for breaking her contract. Sydney Sweeney Accuses Of Bailing On Bikini Company […]

  • Over 80 layoffs hit auto industry plant outside Charlotte that’s closing after 31 years

    Layoffs will start in late September, according to a report filed with the state.

  • Oil prices rise above $100 a barrel as Biden fails to secure an oil output deal with Saudi Arabia

    Supply pressures are in play again as President Joe Biden left Saudi Arabia without any kind of assurances on oil production.

  • Fewer workers want to be in office full-time than ever, but bosses are winning the back-to-work battle

    Only one-fifth of knowledge workers want to go into office full-time, per a new survey. But one-third are working from the office five days a week.

  • Gas Prices Fall for 34th Straight Day. Why It Won’t Last.

    U.S. average gasoline prices have been dropping steadily for over a month but experts don’t see the trend continuing for long given the peak of hurricane season ahead and the lingering effects of the Ukrainian war on energy prices. “It’s probably a tragedy as opposed to a comedy,” Tom Kloza, global head of energy analysis at OPIS, told Barron’s. He called the second half of the year dynamic and defensive—there are multiple factors that can make prices bounce back up. Mid-September is the peak of hurricane season.

  • Importers paid $32 billion in U.S. tariffs on China tech imports-industry report

    Importers of technology products from China paid over $32 billion worth of tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump between mid-2018 to the end of 2021, a new trade group report showed on Tuesday as the Biden administration continues to deliberate over whether to remove some duties. The Consumer Technology Association said in the report https://www.cta.tech/Resources/Newsroom/Media-Releases/2022/July/China-Tariffs-Slowed-US-Tech-Manufacturing-and-Job that the tech industry has reduced its dependence on China in the wake of the tariffs, but this has been offset by increased imports from Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia and other countries. Roughly half of the $32 billion in tariffs were paid on Chinese-produced computers and electronic products, CTA said.

  • China corruption: executive who oversaw country's main semiconductor industry fund under investigation

    The former chief executive at the company that manages China's main semiconductor industry investment fund has been put under investigation by the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the country's top anti-corruption watchdog. The investigation of Lu Jun, who stepped down as head of investment firm Sino IC Capital in late 2020, was announced by the CCDI in a post on its website last Friday. CCDI, the highest internal control institution of China's Communist Party, did not mentio

  • Russia's Gazprom says it cannot guarantee natural gas deliveries to European customers - as its exports to China hit an all-time high

    Fears are growing that Russia will permanently slash its natural gas exports to Europe, in what could be a hammer blow to the region's economy.

  • Gas prices have dropped for over 30 days. Where is gas the cheapest – and most expensive?

    Gas prices have declined for weeks across the country. Here's what you need to know about where prices are the cheapest and most expensive.