EXPLAINER: The Unification Church's ties to Japan's politics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
MARI YAMAGUCHI
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Shinzo Abe
    Shinzo Abe
    90th・96th〜98th Prime Minister of Japan
  • Sun Myung Moon
    Korean religious leader

TOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has unearthed long-suspected, little-talked-of links between him and a religious group that started in South Korea but has spread its influence around the world.

Police and Japanese media have suggested that the alleged attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, who was arrested on the spot, was furious about Abe's reported ties to the Unification Church, which has pursued relationships with politically conservative groups and leaders in the United States, Japan and Europe. The suspect reportedly was upset because his mother’s massive donations to the church bankrupted the family.

Many Japanese have been surprised as revelations emerged this week of the ties between the church and Japan's top leaders, which have their roots in shared anti-communism efforts during the Cold War. Analysts say it could lead people to examine more closely how powerfully the ruling party's conservative worldviews have steered the policies of modern Japan.

A look at the church and its deep ties to Japan’s governing party and Abe’s own family:

WHAT'S THE UNIFICATION CHURCH?

The church was founded in Seoul in 1954, a year after the end of the Korean War, by the late Rev. Sun Myung Moon, the self-proclaimed messiah who preached new interpretations of the Bible and conservative, family-oriented value systems.

The church championed anti-communism and the unification of the Korean Peninsula, which has been split between the totalitarian North and democratic South.

The church is perhaps best known for mass weddings where it paired off couples, often from different countries, and renewed the vows of those already married, at big, open places such as stadiums and gymnasiums. The group is said to have a global membership of millions, including hundreds of thousands in Japan.

The church faced accusations in the 1970s and '80s of using devious recruitment tactics and brainwashing adherents into turning over huge portions of their salaries to Moon. The church has denied such allegations, saying many new religious movements faced similar accusations in their early years.

In Japan, the group has faced lawsuits for offering “spiritual merchandise” that allegedly caused members to buy expensive art and jewelry or sell their real estate to raise donations for the church.

___

WHAT'S THE CHURCH'S LINK TO WORLD LEADERS?

Throughout his life, Moon worked to transform his church into a worldwide religious movement and expand its business and charitable activities. Moon was convicted of tax evasion in 1982 and served a prison term in New York. He died in 2012.

The church has developed relations with conservative world leaders including U.S. presidents Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush and more recently Donald Trump.

Moon also had ties with North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung, the late grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un.

Moon said in his autobiography that he asked Kim to give up his nuclear ambitions, and that Kim responded that his atomic program was for peaceful purposes and he had no intention to use it to “kill (Korean) compatriots."

___

WHAT WAS ABE'S LINK TO THE CHURCH?

Abe was known for his arch-conservative views on security and history issues and also was backed by powerful lobbies such as the Nippon Kaigi. He appeared in events organized by church affiliates, including one in September 2021.

In a video shown on a big screen at the meeting of church-related Universal Peace Federation, or UPF, Abe praised its work toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and the group's focus on family values. An emphasis on traditional, paternalistic family systems was one of Abe's key positions.

“I appreciate UPF's focus on family values,” he said in the video. “Let's be aware of so-called social revolutionary movements with narrow-minded values.”

Reports of his appearance in the 2021 event drew criticisms from the Japanese Communist Party and cult watchers, including a group of lawyers who have watched the Unification Church activities and supported its alleged victims.

In a news conference Monday after the church's connection to Abe's assassination was revealed, the church's leader in Japan, Tomohiro Tanaka, said Abe supported UPF's peace movement but that he was not a member.

Police still have not publicly identified the group cited by the suspect, presumably to avoid inciting violence.

___

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR JAPAN'S GOVERNING PARTY?

The ties between the church and Japan's governing party go back to Abe's grandfather, Nobusuke Kishi, who served as prime minister and shared worries with Washington over the spread of communism in Japan in the 1960s as labor union activists gained strength.

Kishi, who was arrested as a war criminal but never charged, was known for his right-wing political views, and the Unification Church's anti-communist stance matched his views of Japan's national interests, experts say.

Kishi's close relationship with the church was publicly known. The church headquarters at one point was housed in a building next to Kishi's Tokyo residence, and he was seen with Moon in photos taken at the church and published in group publications. Media reports say the suspect believed that Kishi brought the church to Japan.

“Japanese leaders at the time saw the church as a tool to promote anti-communist views in Japan," said Masaki Kito, a lawyer and expert on religious businesses. For the group, showcasing close ties with prominent politicians was a way to get endorsement for its activity.

Ties between church-affiliated organizations and LDP lawmakers developed over decades since the church expanded, providing solid political support and votes for the governing party, experts say, though the group denied it.

A survey of 128 lawmakers obtained from police and published in the Weekly Gendai magazine in 1999 showed most attended events organized by the Unification Church's anti-communism affiliate, the International Federation for Victory Over Communism, also funded by Moon, and more than 20 LDP lawmakers had at least one church member in their offices as a volunteer.

___

WHAT IS BEING SAID BY THE CHURCH AND ITS CRITICS?

The church denied any favorable treatment by Kishi when it opened a Japan branch. Tanaka said Abe supported current leader Hak Ja Han Moon's peace movement, but denied any movement of money between the group and the LDP.

The church said Monday it had no records showing that Yamagami was a member. The church said it had had no direct relationship with Abe, although it interacted with other lawmakers through an affiliated organization.

Members of the National Network of Lawyers Against Spiritual Sales, who watch the church, say they have repeatedly asked Abe and other LDP lawmakers to stop appearing or sending messages to the events organized by the Unification Church or affiliates while ignoring the long-standing church-related problems.

WHAT DOES IT MEAN FOR THE PARTY?

“The assassination is shedding a light on the Unification Church,” said Koichi Nakano, an international politics professor at Sophia University in Tokyo. “The church’s relationship with the LDP’s right-wing factions and its ultra-right-wing policies could come under close scrutiny," and lead to a reevaluation of Abe's legacy.

It could lead to revelations of how the party’s views have distorted postwar Japanese society, while stalling progress of gender equality and sexual diversity issues, Nakano said.

___

Associated Press writer Hyung-jin Kim in Seoul, South Korea, contributed.

Recommended Stories

  • Lebanon minister: Silos destroyed in 2020 blast may collapse

    The ruins of the Beirut Port silos, shredded in a massive explosion two years ago, are at risk of collapse because of a fire that ignited last week and is still smoldering inside the structure, a Lebanese minister warned Thursday. The latest fire at the silos’ damaged north block was due to fermenting wheat and grains still trapped inside the building, outgoing Economy Minister Amin Salam told reporters. “We don’t want to try to fix something, only to make it worse,” Salam said, adding that experts are trying to find a solution.

  • Xi Makes First Xinjiang Visit Since ‘Strike Hard’ Campaign

    (Bloomberg) -- President Xi Jinping made his first trip to China’s remote Xinjiang region since ordering the “strike hard” campaign eight years ago that targeted the local Uyghur population and soured ties with the US over alleged human rights abuses. Most Read from BloombergIvana Trump, First Wife of Former President, Dies At 73Chinese Homebuyers Across 22 Cities Refuse to Pay MortgagesUS Inflation Quickens to 9.1%, Amping Up Fed Pressure to Go BigStocks Bounce Off Lows as Traders Temper Fed Be

  • Ivana Trump, first wife of former President Trump, has died

    She was the mother of Ivanka Trump, Eric Trump and Donald Trump, Jr.

  • UN: Optimism at new Colombia leader, but concern at killings

    The U.N. special envoy for Colombia said Thursday that “there are good reasons for optimism” about the country’s incoming left-leaning administration, but he warned that violence targeted at former combatants remains a chief obstacle to consolidating peace. Carlos Ruiz Massieu told the U.N. Security Council that four former combatants were killed in just the last two weeks, bringing the total number of killings of ex-fighters to 331 since the 2016 signing of a peace agreement between the government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia. The accord ended more than 50 years of war in Colombia that caused over 220,000 deaths and displaced nearly 6 million people, but it has not been supported by elements on both the left and right in the South American country.

  • Ordinarily Visible: Am I the next target of an anti-Asian hate crime?

    There was a 361% rise in anti-Asian hate crimes from 2020 to 2021 in New York City alone. In America, 64.8% of hate incidents recorded by Stop AAPI Hate between March 19, 2020, and March 31, 2021, were reported by Asian American women. But even with these facts, many people still remain in denial.

  • Short-seller Hindenburg Research makes surprising new buy: Twitter

    Hindenburg Research made its name betting against companies. Now, the firm is betting on Twitter — and against Elon Musk.

  • Foundation: $250 million lawsuit filed over Beirut blast

    Families of some of the victims of Beirut’s deadly port blast have filed a $250 million lawsuit against an American-Norwegian firm suspected of involvement in bringing the explosive material to the port, a Swiss foundation announced Wednesday. The move comes as a domestic investigation in Lebanon has been stalled since December, following legal challenges brought by officials wanted for questioning against the investigative judge working on the case. Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on Aug. 4, 2020 killing nearly 220 people, injuring over 6,000 others and causing damage worth billions of dollars.

  • Malala Yousafzai Celebrates 'Silver Jubilee' with Birthday Tributes from Husband, Michelle Obama and More

    "You light up every room you enter and I feel privileged that I get to see that up close," Malala Yousafzai's husband Asser Malik wrote in honor of her 25th birthday

  • 988 suicide prevention hotline to launch nationwide

    Beginning Saturday, people experiencing a mental health crisis will be able to call or text a three-digit number, 988, to reach the National Suicide Prevention

  • This TikTok Hack Gave My Hair Volume in 10 Seconds Flat

    A new hair hack is gaining popularity on TikTok. The technique utilizes a hairbrush and a blow dryer and takes less than 10 seconds to complete.

  • BA.5 symptoms: Is loss of smell more common?

    Is loss of smell a more common symptom with BA.5 infection? Does BA.5 cause loss of smell and taste?

  • How the heat dome in Texas is related to climate change

    Texas is making national headlines for its climate change–related extreme weather again — this time for a so-called heat dome that’s trapping warm temperatures over the area.

  • Ivana Trump, first wife of former president, dies at 73

    Ivana Trump, a skier-turned-businesswoman who formed half of a publicity power couple in the 1980s as the first wife of former President Donald Trump and mother of his oldest children, has died in New York City, her family announced Thursday. The couple shared three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka and Eric. Two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press that police are investigating whether Ivana Trump fell down the stairs and believe her death was accidental.

  • Shot Down: Rep. Lauren Boebert's Gun-Themed Restaurant Closes In Colorado

    Boebert's views are so extreme that a fellow Republican described her as “the Christian Taliban."

  • Dunkin’ employee reveals what happens to all those uneaten donuts at the end of the day

    Have you ever wondered what happens to all the unsold and unconsumed food at Dunkin' at the end of the day?

  • We were wrong to forget about the Moonies

    Back in the Seventies, you might at some point have been approached in the street by someone collecting money for the Unification Church. Likely dressed in normal attire, their only distinctive feature a gold wedding band bearing the symbol of the movement (a sun within a square frame, inside a ship’s wheel).

  • Kehlani Addresses Confrontation With Herschel Walker's Son In Starbucks Drive-Thru

    A video has begun circulating that shows Christian Walker, a self-proclaimed “free-speech radicalist” and alt-right content creator who’s the son of Herschel Walker — a former NFL player who’s running for the Georgia Senate — beefing with Kehlani.

  • 'Listen to what God says:' Mount Zion United Methodist welcomes Dave Smithey as new pastor

    "I'm very Bible-based in the way I preach. You can't go wrong with quoting scripture."

  • Defendant: Ex-governor ordered payments to NFL's Brett Favre

    A defendant in a Mississippi welfare fraud case said in a court document she directed $1.1 million in welfare money to former NFL star Brett Favre at the direction of former Gov. Phil Bryant. Mississippi news outlets report that the accusation, which Bryant denies, is in a filing on behalf of defendant Nancy New, who, with her son, once ran a nonprofit group and an education company in Mississippi.

  • Arrests made after mysterious deaths of 21 young people in nightclub

    Survivors have described a battle to escape the jam-packed venue, with one reporting a suffocating smell.