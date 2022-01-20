EXPLAINER: What are US military options to help Ukraine?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ROBERT BURNS
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is not planning to answer a further Russian invasion of Ukraine by sending combat troops. But he could pursue a range of less dramatic yet still risky military options, including supporting a post-invasion Ukrainian resistance.

The rationale for not directly joining a Russia-Ukraine war is simple. The United States has no treaty obligation to Ukraine, and war with Russia would be an enormous gamble, given its potential for expanding in Europe, destabilizing the region, and escalating to the frightening point of risking a nuclear exchange.

Doing too little has its risks, too. It might suggest an acquiescence to future Russian moves against other countries in eastern Europe, such as the Baltic states of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, although as NATO members those three have security assurances from the United States and the rest of the alliance.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is in Europe this week to speak with officials in Ukraine, consult NATO allies and then meet Friday with his Russian counterpart, has asserted “an unshakable U.S. commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity." But he has not publicly defined the limits of that commitment.

How far, then, might the United States and its allies go to help Ukraine defend itself if the buildup of Russian forces along Ukraine's borders leads to an invasion?

WHY NOT CONTEST A RUSSIAN INVASION?

Going to war against Russia in Ukraine could tie up U.S. forces and resources for years and take a heavy toll in lives with an uncertain outcome at a time when the Biden administration is trying to focus on China as the chief security threat.

On Wednesday, Biden said it was his “guess” that Russian President Vladimir Putin will end up sending forces into Ukraine, although he also said he doesn't think Putin wants all-out war. Biden did not address the possibility of putting U.S. ground troops in Ukraine to stop an invasion, but he previously had ruled that out.

Biden said he is uncertain how Putin will use the forces he has assembled near Ukraine's border, but the United States and NATO have rejected what Moscow calls its main demand — a guarantee that the Western alliance will not expand further eastward. Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 after the ouster of Ukraine’s Moscow-friendly leader and also intervened in eastern Ukraine that year to support a separatist insurgency. More than 14,000 people have been killed in nearly eight years of fighting there.

The stakes in Ukraine are high — militarily and politically. Lawmakers have intensified their criticism of Biden's approach to Putin. Sen. James Inhofe of Oklahoma, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, accused Biden of “handwringing and appeasement,” but he has not urged sending combat troops. Rep. Jim Himes, a Connecticut Democrat who sits on the House Intelligence Committee, called for an urgent “nonstop airlift” of military equipment and trainers into Ukraine.

Philip Breedlove, a retired Air Force general who served as the top NATO commander in Europe from 2013 to 2016, said in an interview he does not expect or recommend that the United States send combat troops into Ukraine. Instead, Washington and its allies should be looking for ways to help Ukraine defend its own airspace and territorial waters, where it faces overwhelming Russian superiority, he said.

“Those are things we should be considering as an alliance and as a nation,” he said. “If Mr. Putin is allowed to invade Ukraine and there were to be little or no consequence, we will see more of the same.”

WHAT ARE BIDEN'S OTHER OPTIONS?

Given its clear military inferiority, Ukraine could not prevent Russian forces from invading. But with help from the United States and others, Ukraine might deter Putin from acting if he were convinced that the costs would be too high.

“The key to thwarting Russian ambitions is to prevent Moscow from having a quick victory and to raise the economic, political, and military costs by imposing economic sanctions, ensuring political isolation from the West, and raising the prospect of a prolonged insurgency that grinds away the Russian military,” Seth Jones, a political scientist, and Philip Wasielewski, a former CIA paramilitary officer, wrote in a Jan. 13 analysis for the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

The Biden administration has suggested it is thinking along similar lines.

HOW IS THE U.S. SUPPORTING UKRAINE'S MILITARY NOW?

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby says there are about 200 National Guard soldiers in Ukraine to train and advise local forces, and on Tuesday he said there are no plans to augment their number. There also are an undisclosed number of U.S. special operations troops providing training in Ukraine. Kirby wouldn't say whether the U.S. soldiers would pull out in the event of a Russian invasion, but he said the Pentagon would “make all the appropriate and proper decisions to make sure our people are safe in any event.”

The administration said Wednesday it is providing a further $200 million in defensive military aid to Ukraine. Since 2014 the United States has provided Ukraine with about $2.5 billion in defense assistance, including anti-tank missiles and radars.

HOW MIGHT THE U.S. HELP UKRAINE AFTER AN INVASION?

It's not clear. National security adviser Jake Sullivan said last week that the U.S. would “dramatically ramp up” support for Ukraine's “territorial integrity and sovereignty.” But he did not spell out how that might be done.

The administration says it also is open to sending military reinforcements to NATO allies on the eastern front who want American reassurance.

Jones and Wasielewski say that in addition to implementing severe sanctions against Russia in the event of an invasion, the United States should provide Ukraine with a broad range of military assistance at no cost. This would include air defense, anti-tank and anti-ship systems; electronic warfare and cyber defense systems; small arms and artillery ammunition, and other items.

“The United States and NATO should be prepared to offer long-term support to Ukraine’s resistance no matter what form it ends up taking,” they wrote. This aid could be delivered overtly with the help of U.S. troops, including special operations forces, or it could be a CIA-led covert action authorized by President Biden, they added.

That would carry the risk of putting U.S. personnel in the line of fire — and drawing the United States into the very combat it's determined to avoid.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. clears Baltic states to send U.S.-made weapons to Ukraine

    The U.S. State Department has cleared Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to send U.S.-made missiles and other weapons to Ukraine, three sources familiar with the decision said, as President Joe Biden predicted Russia would move on Ukraine. Under export control regulations, countries must obtain approval from the State Department before transferring any weapons they received from the United States to third parties. The third-party transfer agreements will allow Estonia to transfer Javelin anti-tank missiles to Ukraine, while Lithuania will be permitted to send Stinger missiles, said one of the sources.

  • U.S. rushes weapons into Ukraine as Biden predicts a Russian invasion

    Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to keep NATO allies on the "same page" after Mr. Biden said it was his "guess" that Putin would order forces to "move in" to Ukraine.

  • U.S. approves allied weapons shipments to Ukraine as worries mount

    Baltic NATO allies Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia can now transfer American-made lethal weapons such as anti-armor and ground-to-air missiles to Ukraine.

  • With Russia poised to invade, many Ukrainians express doubts about the threat

    Leaders and analysts across Europe are increasingly anxious that the first full-blown military showdown on the Continent in three decades may soon erupt as Russian President Vladimir Putin continues amassing fighters and weapons on the periphery of Ukraine.

  • The false premise making war with Russia more likely

    The false premise making war with Russia more likely

  • Texas hostage-taker was removed from mosque for erratic behavior: report

    The armed man who held four people hostage at a Texas synagogue on Saturday displayed erratic behavior at a mosque 10 days prior, according to CNN.Gunman Malik Faisal Akram was escorted out of the mosque after he became belligerent at being told he would be prohibited from spending the night on the property."He became agitated and almost confrontational, telling the folks there that 'you'll be judged by the Lord Almighty for, you know, not...

  • Alexei Navalny warns the US is falling into Putin's trap on Ukraine 'like a frightened schoolboy'

    "In Russia we're all tired of rolling our eyes," Navalny said, urging Biden to hit Putin where it hurts by targeting the Russian president's wealth.

  • Biden defiantly defends Afghanistan exit: 'I make no apologies for what I did'

    Biden defiantly defends Afghanistan exit: 'I make no apologies for what I did'

  • Biden chuckles as Fox News reporter Peter Doocy asks him why he’s pulling US ‘so far to the left’

    President laughed off claim as he said ‘I’m not Bernie Sanders’

  • GOP lawmakers press administration on US weapons left behind in Afghanistan

    Over two dozen Republican lawmakers are pressing the Biden administration on its efforts to recover U.S. weapons and supplies left behind after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year.In a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin dated Jan. 14, the lawmakers blasted the administration for missing a deadline to submit a report on the equipment, which was required under a government funding bill."It is with gravest concern that even...

  • Mississippi House approves amended medical marijuana bill, sending it back to Senate

    The House's amendments lowers the amount of marijuana a person can buy a week and shifts the entire program under the health department's purview.

  • Inside the secretive training that US Green Berets give to troops who may have to take on Russia or China

    "Foreign internal defense is one of the important tools in our toolbox," a Green Beret assigned to a National Guard unit told Insider.

  • Putin hosts Iranian president for Kremlin talks

    Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted his Iranian counterpart Wednesday, hailing the two countries' cooperation on the crisis in Syria and other international issues. Greeting Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi at the start of their talks at the Kremlin, Putin noted that shared efforts by Moscow and Tehran have played a key role in “helping the Syrian government overcome the threats posed by international terrorism." Russia and Iran have joined forces to shore up Syrian President Bashar Assad, helping his government reclaim most of the country's territory after a devastating civil war.

  • Sean McVay already has more playoff wins than all but one coach in Rams history

    Sean McVay has only been a head coach for five seasons, but he's already tied with John Robinson for the most playoff wins in Rams history

  • Emma Raducanu vs Danka Kovinic LIVE: Australian Open result and tennis reaction

    Follow all the latest action from day four at Melbourne Park

  • Calls for recognition of Taliban administration

    "We urge all people, friends and Muslims from around the world to help our nation," Akhund told a news conference in his first major public broadcast appearance since he assumed the role in September.Foreign powers have been reluctant to recognize the Taliban administration which took over Afghanistan in August. Western nations led by the United States have frozen billions of dollars worth of Afghan banking assets and cut off development funding that once formed the backbone of Afghanistan's economy.Akhund and other Taliban administration officials made an appeal at the news conference, also attended by United Nations officials, for a loosening of restrictions on money into the country, blaming its growing economic crisis on the freezing of funds.The international community has ramped up humanitarian aid, designed to address urgent needs and largely bypass official channels. But as the country faces a cash crunch and a deteriorating economy over the harsh winter, millions of people have plunged into poverty.The U.N. Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Deborah Lyons, also spoke at the event, saying Afghanistan's economic crisis was a serious problem that needed to be addressed by all countries.

  • Sean McVay’s coaching tree proving to have success in the NFL

    Sean McVay and 2 of his former assistants make up 3 of the 8 teams in the playoffs, proving that the Rams head coach knows what he's doing.

  • Bank of Russia Seeks to Outlaw Mining and Trading of Crypto

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show MRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tBiden Expects Russia to ‘Move In’ on Ukraine; Warns of SanctionsStocks Drop as Selloff Puts Nasdaq Into Correction: Markets WrapIs Covid Becoming Endemic? What Would That Mean?The central bank of Russia, the third-biggest crypto mining nation in the world, proposed a blanket ban on the use and creation of all cryptocurrencies domestically.Crypto

  • PGA betting: Two head-to-head matches for The American Express

    Last week I faded one player in a PGA event. This week I'm backing one.

  • Mini Cooper Convertible Interior Review | Dissecting the oddball

    Our Interior Review of the 2022 Mini Cooper Convertible where we dissect its tech, comfort and utility.