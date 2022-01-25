EXPLAINER: What are US options for sanctions against Putin?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ELLEN KNICKMEYER
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The financial options being considered to punish President Vladimir Putin if Russia invades Ukraine range from the sweeping to the acutely personal — from cutting Russia off from U.S. dollars and international banking to slapping sanctions on a former Olympic gymnast reported to be Putin’s girlfriend.

Publicly, the United States and European allies have promised to hit Russia financially like never before if Putin does roll his military into Ukraine. Leaders have given few hard details to the public, however, arguing it’s best to keep Putin himself guessing.

And weeks into the negotiations, it’s far from clear that Americans have succeeded in achieving U.S. and European consensus on what sanctions will be imposed, and what would trigger them.

A look at some of the financial actions under consideration:

SWIFT RETALIATION

For the U.S. and its European allies, cutting Russia out of the SWIFT financial system, which shuffles money from bank to bank around the globe, would be one of the toughest financial steps they could take, damaging Russia’s economy immediately and in the long term. The move could cut Russia off from most international financial transactions, including international profits from oil and gas production, which in all accounts for more than 40% of the country’s revenue.

Allies on both sides of the Atlantic also considered the SWIFT option in 2014, when Russia invaded and annexed Ukraine’s Crimea and backed separatist forces in eastern Ukraine. Russia declared then that kicking it out of SWIFT would be equivalent to a declaration of war. The allies — criticized ever after for responding too weakly to Russia’s 2014 aggression — shelved the idea.

Russia since then has tried to develop its own financial transfer system, with limited success.

The U.S. has succeeded before in persuading the SWIFT system to kick out a country — Iran, over its nuclear program.

But kicking Russia out of SWIFT would also hurt other economies, including those of the U.S. and key ally Germany. U.S. lawmakers said last week the Biden administration is still analyzing how bad that impact would be. Annalena Baerbock, the foreign minister for Germany, asked by reporters about the proposed Russian SWIFT ban, seemed to express doubts.

“The toughest stick won’t always ultimately be the most intelligent sword,” Baerbock said.

DOLLAR CLEARING

The United States already holds one of the most powerful financial weapons to wield against Putin if he invades Ukraine — blocking Russia from access to the U.S. dollar.

Dollars still dominate in financial transactions around the world, with trillions of dollars in play daily.

Transactions in U.S. dollars ultimately are cleared through the Federal Reserve or through U.S. financial institutions. Crucially for Putin, that means foreign banks have to be able to access to the U.S. financial system to settle dollar transactions.

The ability to block that access gives the United States the ability to inflict financial pain well beyond its borders. Previously, the U.S. has suspended financial institutions from dollar clearing for allegedly violating sanctions against Iran, Sudan and other countries.

Biden indicated to reporters that cutting off Russia's and Russians' ability to deal in dollars was one of the options the U.S. was studying. Unlike the SWIFT option and the other financial measures, it's one the U.S. could do on its own. Many Russians and Russian companies would be stymied in carrying out even the most routine transactions, like making payroll or buying things, because they would have no access to the U.S. banking system.

EXPORT CONTROLS

White House press secretary Jen Psaki has confirmed that the U.S. is considering imposing export controls — potentially cutting off Russia from the high tech that helps warplanes and passenger jets fly and makes smartphones smart, along with the other software and advanced electronic gear that make the modern world run.

That could include adding Russia to the most restrictive group of countries for export control purposes, together with Cuba, Iran, North Korea and Syria, officials said.

That would mean that Russia’s ability to obtain integrated circuits, and products containing integrated circuits, would be severely restricted, because of the global dominance of U.S. software, technology and equipment. The impact could extend to aircraft avionics, machine tools, smartphones, game consoles, tablets and televisions.

Such sanctions could also target critical Russian industry, including its defense and civil aviation sectors, which would hit Russia’s high-tech ambitions, whether in artificial intelligence or quantum computing.

Like some of the other penalties under consideration, U.S. export restrictions would risk motivating businesses to look for alternatives in other countries, including China.

BOND MARKETS

The Biden administration limited Russia’s ability to borrow money by banning U.S. financial institutions from buying Russian government bonds directly from state institutions last year. But the sanctions didn’t target the secondary market, leaving this as a possible next step.

NORDSTREAM 2 NATURAL GAS PIPELINE:

Republicans and Democrats in the Congress fought Russia's new Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline to Germany for years, arguing it would help Russia use its control of the gas supply as leverage to achieve its policy aims in Europe. Rival bills in Congress would sanction the pipeline's operators — Republicans want to impose the sanctions right away, but Democrats only if Russia invades Ukraine.

The Biden administration previously has held off from that level of sanctions, to avoid getting crossways with ally Germany.

German officials say blocking operation of the pipeline if Russia moves in to Ukraine would be “on the table” if there's an invasion — but that's as far as they've gone publicly.

GOING AFTER THE OLIGARCHS ... AND A REPORTED GIRLFRIEND

One of the most-used sanctions tactics by the U.S. is sanctioning the immediate circles of leaders, their families, and military and civilian circles. Putin and his friends and family could face that as well, along with Russia's powerful business oligarchs, and its banks.

Sweeping legislation by Indiana Republican Rep. Jim Banks, co-sponsored by nearly 40 other House Republicans, would pile on sanctions even before any further Russian invasion of Ukraine, from the SWIFT cutoff to the Nord Stream penalties.

They also would urge consideration of targeting many in Russia's upper echelon with sanctions.

That includes Putin's family and a woman reported to be Putin's romantic interest, Alina Kabaeva, who won Olympic gold in 2004 as a gymnast.

___

Associated Press writers Ken Sweet in New York and Geir Moulson in Berlin contributed to this report.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Putin is lying — Western sanctions have hurt Russia’s economy

    Technology and finance represent the most vulnerable areas for additional sanctions if Putin invades Ukraine again.

  • U.S. rebuffs sanctioning Russia now over Ukraine

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday rebuffed calls to immediately impose economic sanctions on Russia over escalating tensions with Ukraine. In an interview on CNN, Blinken said: "When it comes to sanctions, the purpose of those sanctions is to deter Russian aggression. And so if they are triggered now, you lose the deterrent effect." Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Washington Post last week he supported imposing sanctions now, a view endorsed by Republican lawmakers on Sunday. Among them is Senator Joni Ernst, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, who told ABC News the U.S. needs to be “very aggressive” in its efforts to prevent Russian President Vladimir Putin from ordering an attack on Ukraine. “Let's make sure that we are pushing back right now with stiff sanctions, making sure that we are showing Putin we do mean business."[FLASH]"But I am gravely concerned that Putin will show once again aggression in Europe...." Democratic Senator Chris Coons, an ally of President Joe Biden, argued for passing bipartisan legislation to impose some sanctions now, but said it was best to keep the strongest sanctions in reserve. "I do think we should take up and pass a bipartisan bill that will show, resolve and determination and apply some sanctions now. But the very strongest sanctions - the sorts of sanctions that we use to bring Iran to the table - is something that we should hold out as a deterrent to prevent Putin from taking the last step of invading Ukraine." The United Kingdom has also threatened Russia with sanctions after it accused the Kremlin of seeking to install a pro-Russian leader in Ukraine. But that would-be leader – former Ukrainian lawmaker Yevhen Murayev– derided the allegation in an interview with Reuters and said he was considering legal action against what he called a “conspiracy theory.” “I was laughing all evening when journalists from American outlets and TV channels started calling.” Despite its heavy troop presence at the Ukrainian border, Russia has denied plans to invade, but has pressed for security guarantees, including a block on Ukraine from joining the NATO alliance

  • Germany urges 'prudence' in potential sanctions against Russia over Ukraine

    Germany's leader has urged Europe and the United States to think carefully when considering sanctions against Russia for any aggression against Ukraine in a crisis pitting Berlin's main gas supplier against its biggest security allies. Among a range of possible Western sanctions against President Vladmir Putin's government, Germany could halt the Nord Stream 2 pipeline from Russia if it invades Ukraine.

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear challenge to affirmative action at Harvard University

    The challenge claims race-conscious admissions at Harvard, as well as the University of North Carolina, hurt Asian American applicants.

  • Putin’s Making NATO Stronger, Whether He Starts a War in Ukraine or Not

    Photo Illustration by Kelly Caminero/The Daily Beast/GettyVladimir Putin is in the midst of a colossal blunder—a miscalculation that will haunt the rest of his presidency.Regardless of what happens next between Russia and Ukraine, Putin has given the NATO alliance a renewed sense of purpose. He might have even strengthened it. At the same time, he has helped to restore the U.S.’ leadership role, which he has long sought to weaken.Don’t get me wrong. While NATO will almost certainly emerge strong

  • Senior US envoy for Iran leaves role negotiating nuclear talks with Tehran

    Richard Nephew, the deputy special envoy for Iran, left his post as part of the U.S. team negotiating Iran's return to the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).A State Department official confirmed to Reuters on Monday that Nephew was no longer part of the U.S.'s negotiating team, but he will remain a State Department employee. The official did not provide a reason for Nephew's resignation but noted that such a move was "very common"...

  • Armenian president resigns saying Constitution doesn't give him enough influence

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Armenian President Armen Sarkissian tendered his resignation on Sunday, saying he believes the country's constitution does not give him sufficient powers to influence events. Sarkissian, president since 2018, was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces. "I have been thinking for a long time, I have decided to resign from the post of the President of the Republic after working actively for about four years," Sarkissian said in a statement published on the president's official website.

  • S. Korean officials say North Korea tested cruise missiles

    North Korea on Tuesday test-fired two suspected cruise missiles in its fifth round of weapons launches this month, South Korean military officials said, as it displays its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the United States. One official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, citing department rules, said South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials were analyzing the launches, but didn't provide further details. Another military official, who requested anonymity over similar reasons, said the tests were conducted from an inland area, but didn’t specify where.

  • Tucker Carlson Wonders Why the U.S. Would Side With Ukraine’s Fledgling Democracy Against Putin’s Russia

    Tucker Carlson on Monday questioned the rationale behind the U.S. pledging to support Ukraine as the Eastern European nation faces the threat of a Russian invasion.“Why is it disloyal to side with Russia but loyal to side with Ukraine?” Carlson asked. “They’re both foreign countries that don’t care anything about the United States. Kind of strange.”Carlson’s comments came as Russia has steadily massed troops on Ukraine’s border over the last few months. The latest assessment by the Ukrainian Def

  • “Russia Controls Everything Here”: Patrolling The Sea of Azov With Ukraine’s Maritime Guards

    As President Joe Biden and NATO prepare to move troops closer to Ukraine, the nation’s maritime guards prepare for a possible Russian invasion by sea.View Entire Post ›

  • Chief: 3 Baltimore firefighters killed in vacant home blaze

    Three Baltimore firefighters were killed and a fourth was injured when part of a vacant home collapsed while they were battling a blaze early Monday, the city's fire chief said. The Baltimore City Fire Department said in a tweet that firefighters were responding to a blaze at the three-story rowhome when the four were trapped inside. Crews removed piles of debris to locate the firefighters, the department said.

  • Like A Game Of 'Risk' - NATO Countries Mobilize As Biden Mulls Sending Troops To Ukraine

    Russia's buildup of troops on the Ukraine border has NATO countries scrambling their fighter planes and President Biden considering the use of ground troops. #Colbert #Comedy #Monologue

  • U.S. COVID peak may be over but not the pain as deaths rise

    Even as COVID-19 cases drop and hospitalizations show signs of plateauing in hard-hit pockets of the United States, the still-rising death toll from the Omicron variant highlights the trail of loss that follows every virus surge. Coronavirus deaths hit an 11-month high on Sunday, climbing 11% in the past week when compared to the prior week, according to a Reuters. COVID-19 fatalities are a lagging indicator, meaning their numbers usually rise a few weeks after new cases and hospitalizations.

  • Canadian hospitals strain as Omicron hits health workers

    TORONTO/MONTREAL (Reuters) -After a year as an emergency department nurse at a busy Toronto hospital in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, Aimee Earhart called it quits last week. The COVID-19 pandemic and its highly contagious Omicron variant have made a challenging staffing situation in Canada's hospitals worse. Interviews with a dozen health care workers, including eight current and former nurses, reveal a health system strained by a pandemic wave that hit at the worst possible time - sickness sidelining staff as more COVID-19 patients than ever need hospitalization, forcing health workers exhausted by two unrelenting years to take on more work.

  • Russian invasion of Ukraine 'could spark record-breaking gas and petrol prices in UK'

    A Russian invasion of Ukraine could spark record-breaking energy prices.

  • EU's veiled threat as it warns UK must maintain 'political goodwill' for Northern Ireland deal

    The UK must maintain "political goodwill" if it wants a deal on the Northern Ireland Protocol, the EU said on Monday, in a warning to Liz Truss not to repeat Lord Frost’s threats to trigger Article 16 of the Brexit treaty.

  • Euro zone recovery stumbled in Jan as Omicron hit services -PMI

    The euro zone economic recovery weakened this month, despite an upturn in Germany where factories benefited from an easing in supply chain bottlenecks, as renewed restrictions put a dent in the bloc's dominant services industry, a survey showed. With the Omicron coronavirus variant sweeping across Europe governments have been encouraging citizens to stay home and avoid socialising while soaring prices have discouraged consumers from spending. That headline number was affected by the services PMI, which dropped to a nine-month low, although it remained in growth territory.

  • Stone-throwing Israeli settlers attack Palestinian village

    Israeli settlers drove through a Palestinian village in the occupied West Bank on Monday, throwing rocks through the windows of vehicles and businesses and injuring a teenager, a Palestinian official said. On Friday, settlers attacked Palestinians and Israeli peace activists in the West Bank and set a car on fire. The Israeli military confirmed the incident on Monday, saying the Israelis had caused “significant damage" and that police have opened an investigation.

  • Putin 'won't stop' with Ukraine: Why Americans should care about Russia's aggression against its neighbor

    Biden has said the U.S. would not send troops to defend Ukraine but could deploy more American forces to Poland and other eastern European countries.

  • Burkina Faso military says it has seized power

    President Kaboré has been overthrown and the government and parliament dissolved, the army says.