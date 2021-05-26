EXPLAINER: How vaccine passports for global travel will work

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021 file photo, arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London, during England's third national lockdown since the coronavirus outbreak began. Keen to avoid losing another summer of holiday revenue to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)
KELVIN CHAN
·6 min read

LONDON (AP) — Boarding pass, suitcase, passport and ... digital vaccination certificate?

Keen to avoid losing another summer of holiday revenue to the coronavirus pandemic, the European Union, some Asian governments and the airline industry are scrambling to develop so-called COVID-19 vaccine passports to help kickstart international travel.

They're working on systems that would allow travelers to use mobile phone apps to prove they've been vaccinated, which could help them avoid onerous quarantine requirements at their destinations.

But the multiple efforts underscore the lack of one central international system to electronically verify vaccination status. The projects also face technical challenges in working together, while questions about privacy and vaccine inequality linger.

Vaccination passports would add another digital layer to the multitude of existing coronavirus health and contact tracing apps many countries and U.S. states have rolled out. Their use domestically to reopen local economies has been hotly debated, with many opposed to requiring them for pubs, concerts and sporting events. However, there's more momentum to use them for international travel, especially as countries like Iceland open their borders to vaccinated visitors and others like Saudi Arabia start allowing vaccinated citizens to travel abroad. The EU's decision last week to open its borders to fully vaccinated travelers adds even more urgency.

Here's a look at how vaccine passports work:

OFFICIAL EFFORTS

The first part of a vaccination passport is the user's official or approved electronic immunization record.

The European Union, China and Japan are all working on their own digital vaccination certificates for cross-border travel. The U.K., meanwhile, updated its National Health Service app last week to let fully vaccinated users prove their status when traveling abroad, coinciding with an easing of travel rules.

Testing is under way for the EU's digital certificate, which will also confirm COVID-19 test results or recovery from the virus and is set to go live by the end of June, allowing residents to reunite with friends and relatives living across 30 European countries. It’s still unclear where and how exactly travelers in the EU, which doesn’t have internal border checkpoints, will have their certificates checked. Officials in Brussels say that will be up to individual countries. The idea is that travelers will flash a QR code on their phones so it can be scanned at, say, an airport or train station, using an official verification app that checks with national databases, via an EU technical “gateway.”

The World Health Organization doesn’t recommend vaccination proof as a requirement for international travel, citing unequal distribution of vaccines, even as it consults on interim guidance for developing a “Smart Vaccination Certificate.”

TRAVEL APPS

Travelers also need a smartphone app to carry any eventual official vaccination certificates.

The EU's project includes open source technology European countries can use to build their own official mobile wallets.

The International Air Transport Association, an airline industry group, has its smartphone IATA Travel Pass, which airlines including Qantas, Japan Airlines, Emirates, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic have signed up to. A rival effort, the nonprofit CommonPass, has gained traction with carriers like Cathay Pacific, JetBlue, United and Lufthansa.

Travelers can already use the apps to verify that their COVID-19 test results are accepted at their destination. Travel Pass and CommonPass are so far only available to travelers on airlines that are using them. Both can also be integrated into airline travel apps so users can verify their vaccine status when they check in online. Both are also expected to work with the EU certificates. CommonPass says users will be able to import vaccine credentials by mid-June.

Amid a pandemic-dimmed travel outlook, CommonPass CEO Paul Meyer said vaccine passports will only become more widespread. “Our expectation is it will remain a requirement for international travel."

WHAT TRAVELERS WANT

Business travelers like British public relations executive Richard Fogg welcome vaccine passports. Fogg's firm scaled back plans to attend a major telecom trade show in Barcelona next month, given quarantine rules for people returning to the U.K.

“Those 10 days of quarantine will have negative business implications – there’s no way around it,” Fogg said, while acknowledging tradeoffs including concerns about data privacy.

Eymeric Segard, CEO of Geneva-based private jet broker Lunajets, noted travelers already hand over passports with personal data on arrival.

“Personally, you know, I would be happy to tell anybody, yes, I am vaccinated or no I’m not vaccinated," he said, adding that vaccine passports would help avoid the “logistical nightmare" of multiple COVID-19 tests Europeans face when visiting other EU countries.

WHAT ABOUT FAKES?

Phony paper COVID-19 document s sold by fraudsters have been a problem during the pandemic but developers say digital versions have safeguards that make them hard to fake.

IATA says it doesn’t verify test results or vaccination status but acts as the conduit for registered labs to securely send those details to travelers whose identity the app can match to the person who took the test or vaccination. The app scans a traveler's face using the phone camera and matches it to passport biometric details, and there are checks to prevent someone else using their identity.

SECURITY AND PRIVACY

Vaccination passports are a polarizing topic, with online discussion highlighting unfounded fears that they’ll be used to control people, restrict freedom and erode privacy. Developers stress that minimal personal data is kept on phones, and the only thing that gets transmitted are encryption keys allowing information to be exchanged securely.

“If done correctly, this doesn’t bring an additional level of privacy risk because you’re just putting in a credential status of yes or no,” said Kevin Trilli, chief product officer at ID verification company Onfido, which is working on vaccination cards technology.

There's also the question of how well various vaccine credential systems will work together and whether countries will recognize each others' certificates. The U.K. government has warned that not many countries currently accept proof of vaccination from travelers.

“You can’t have an interoperable system on day zero,” but over time the kinks will be worked out, which helps lay the groundwork for the next pandemic, Trilli said.

What about people who don’t have smartphones? Or families that don't have a device for each member? IATA and EU officials say they're are working on solutions, including paper-based options.

___

For all of AP’s tech coverage, visit https://apnews.com/apf-technology

___

Follow Kelvin Chan at www.twitter.com/chanman

Recommended Stories

  • Reports of antisemitic incidents in U.S. up 68% since start of Mideast conflict, ADL says

    Reports of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. have increased by 68 percent since conflict latest military conflict between Israel and Hamas erupted earlier this mont, according to preliminary data from the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism.

  • Mali country profile

    Concise information about Mali and its people, including figures for area, population, main languages, religions, exports, and more.

  • This Trumpy Anti-Trafficking Group Relies on Psychic for Tips

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyA tough-talking anti-human-trafficking organization with ties to former President Donald Trump relied on a tip from a psychic for at least one of its failed “raids” in Haiti, according to reporters who have tracked the group.“They have defended the use of psychics and made it sound like something that law enforcement does all the time, which they might do, but that doesn’t make it a good idea,” Vice senior staff writer Anna Merlan said on the latest episode of The Daily Beast’s Fever Dreams podcast.The anti-trafficking group Operation Underground Railroad and its founder, Tim Ballard, have become stars on the right with their claims of using former soldiers to raid brothels and rescue children around the world. Ballard landed a position on a Trump administration panel aimed at fighting human trafficking, and his group has been backed by sports celebrities like baseball player Bryce Harper and Pittsburgh Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin, as well as motivational speaker Tony Robbins and talk-radio host Glenn Beck.“One of the reasons they’ve been effective and successful is the way they’ve brought in people from sports and other kinds of celebrities to aid in their cause,” Vice features editor Tim Marchman, who has tracked the group along with Merlan, said.But Merlan and Marchman’s reporting has poked a number of holes in the story Ballard tells about his group. Ballard has also flirted with conspiracy theorists, appearing at a conference popular with QAnon followers and shouting out an insane conspiracy theory positing that children were sex-trafficked on the furniture website Wayfair. Former Passion of the Christ star Jim Caviezel, who is set to play Ballard in a movie, has cited a separate conspiracy theory about children being tortured for their “adrenochrome” as his inspiration.“Jim Caviezel immediately started talking about the adrenochroming of children and stated outright that children were being tortured and murdered for their adrenochrome by elites or other evildoers,” Merlan said. “[He] also sort of indicated that Ballard had been on the one who told him about these things.”‘Seinfeld’ Writer: Kramer Would Be a ‘Believer in QAnon’Also on the agenda for this week’s episode, The Daily Beast’s Asawin Suebsaeng and Will Sommer talk about a growing feud between pro-Trump cable channels One America News and Newsmax, as well the latest updates on Arizona’s shambolic ballot recount and right-wing UFO enthusiasts convinced that new revelations about possible alien visitors are just another ruse from the “deep state.”Listen, and subscribe, to Fever Dreams on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Report: Pochettino could make shock Tottenham return

    Mauricio Pochettino could make a shock return to Tottenham, as the Argentine boss is reportedly a serious option as Spurs’ new boss.

  • Man who crashed into Visalia house crashed into same home in 2019

    Visalia Police say Hammond was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol when he crashed a Dodge Ram into the same home on Saturday.

  • McCarthy blasts Greene for Holocaust comments

    U.S. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy denounced fellow Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday for repeatedly comparing COVID-19 safety protocols to the Holocaust.It was a rare intra-party rebuke by McCarthy, who has been hesitant to criticize allies of former President Donald Trump.In a statement McCarthy wrote that, "Marjorie is wrong, and her intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling. The Holocaust is the greatest atrocity committed in history. The fact that this needs to be stated today is deeply troubling.”The Republican leader didn’t suggest any disciplinary action. His statement followed a Tuesday morning rant on Twitter by Greene in which she commented on an article about a grocery store identifying its vaccinated employees: "Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s [sic] forced Jewish people to wear a gold star."After McCarthy's statement she tweeted, “I’m sorry some of my words make people uncomfortable."It's the latest eruption among Republicans in the House, where McCarthy and other party leaders have sought to forge unity after ousting Representative Liz Cheney from her No. 3 leadership role for denouncing Trump's false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him.Earlier this year McCarthy and the House Republican caucus refused to take action against Taylor Greene for her prior incendiary remarks. When the party declined to act, the House did, with 11 Republicans joining Democrats in the February vote stripping her of her committee assignments.

  • Wayne Gretzky leaving Oilers reportedly to join TNT as hockey analyst

    Wayne Gretzky announces he is stepping down as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers to pursue an analyst job for TNT's hockey coverage.

  • Prince William Playfully Shaded Kate Middleton at Their Latest Event

    I'm cracking up.

  • Clock runs out on Texas transgender student athletes bill

    Senate Bill 29 would prohibit transgender student athletes from participating on a sports team based on their gender identity.

  • Buy now, pay later players tackle credit conundrum in Mideast's Gulf

    Financial technology start-ups in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates offering online short-term credit say they are enjoying exponential growth as the coronavirus pandemic drives a shift in consumer spending online. Digital buy now, pay later (BNPL) purchasing is relatively new to the region where consumers have traditionally been sceptical of paying for goods before getting them. But Saudi Arabian-based Tamara and UAE's Spotii, Tabby and Postpay all say the take-up has far exceeded initial expectations.

  • German 'naturalisations' fall as Brexit effect fades

    The number of foreigners who obtained German nationality last year fell by 15% to 109,900, and half the decline was due to fewer British nationals becoming citizens of Germany, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. Worried about losing the right to live and work across the European Union, many Britons living in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, rushed to apply for German citizenship before Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 last year. Britons could take up dual citizenship while Britain was still an EU member, and Germany allowed them to retain their British citizenship on applications accepted up to the end of a Brexit transition period that ended on Dec. 31, 2020.

  • Russia is the only country to support Belarus after it intercepted a plane and detained a dissident. Experts have questioned whether Putin was involved.

    Roman Protasevich was arrested on Sunday after a plane carrying him to Lithuania was forced to land in Belarus.

  • Breakthrough infections after Covid vaccination are rare, CDC says

    Many people who tested positive after being fully vaccinated were asymptomatic.

  • New grand jury seated for next stage of Trump investigation

    New York prosecutors have convened a special grand jury to consider evidence in a criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump's business dealings, a person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press on Tuesday. The development signals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office was moving toward seeking charges as a result of its two-year investigation, which included a lengthy legal battle to obtain Trump’s tax records. Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. is conducting a wide-ranging investigation into a variety of matters such as hush-money payments paid to women on Trump’s behalf, property valuations and employee compensation.

  • Dr. Pimple Popper Just Squeezed A Blackhead-Cyst Hybrid, And I'm So Relaxed

    "It's either this or Bob Ross 😂"

  • Indian doctors question plan to hand out guru's COVID-19 remedy

    Indian doctors on Wednesday decried the free distribution of an unproven remedy to COVID-19 patients by the state of Haryana as the maker of the herbal medicine faced a backlash over comments in which he said modern medicine had caused deaths. The northern state, which is ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party, said this week it would hand out Coronil to COVID-19 patients. The ayurvedic medicine was launched by yoga guru Baba Ramdev's company Patanjali Ayurved last year to much fanfare as a COVID-19 cure.

  • A former Secret Service agent who protected the Obamas says she was told she didn't deserve the job during training because she's a woman

    Evy Poumpouras is a former Secret Service agent and polygraph examiner, journalist, and author of the 2020 memoir, "Becoming Bulletproof."

  • AP PHOTOS: Malaysian cemeteries face coronavirus surge

    Nowhere is Malaysia's worsening coronavirus surge more apparent than in the cemeteries around the capital. The toll is visible at cemeteries such as Nirvana Memorial Park, a Buddhist, Taoist and Christian cemetery in Semenyih on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur. Health director-general Noor Hisham Abdullah warned that the country has to “prepare for the worst.”

  • A tech company hired to run the hand recount of 2 million ballots in Arizona has backed out: 'They were done'

    Arizona's GOP-led Senate commissioned a recount of 2020 election ballots in Maricopa County, claiming votes were stolen. It has been heavily ridiculed.

  • Three arrested over Italian cable car disaster

    ROME (Reuters) -Three people were arrested on Wednesday over a cable car crash in northern Italy that killed 14 people after a prosecutor said the safety brake mechanism had been deactivated, police told Reuters. Italian prosecutors have opened an investigation into suspected involuntary manslaughter and negligence. A Carabinieri police officer said they had arrested the owner of Ferrovie Mottarone, the company that manages the cable way, its director, and the manager of the cable way.